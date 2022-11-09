Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let's Post "Called" Races & Race Updates In This Thread (Part 3)

Part 3

Here’s a thread where we can post races that have been called for one candidate or the other.  Please don’t assume that we all know which state a certain candidate is in or even what particular office was won or lot.

I can’t be the only person that can’t track everyone in my head, right?  :-)

That will leave other threads safe for folks who don’t want to know until everything is over.

BLUE WINS TONIGHT

Democratic Governors 

California – Gavin Newsom
Colorado – Jared Polis
Connecticut – Ned Lamont
Illinois – J.B. Pritzker
Maine – Janet Mills
Maryland – Wes Moore (flip)
Massachusetts – Maura Healey (flip)
Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer
New Mexico – Michelle Lujan Grisham
Pennsylvania – Josh Shapiro (hold)
Wisconsin – Tony Evers

Democratic Senators 

California – Alex Padilla (hold)
Colorado – Michael Bennet (hold)
Connecticut – Richard Blumenthal (hold)
Maryland – Chris Van Hollen (hold)
New Hampshire – Maggie Hassan (hold)
Oregon – Ron Wyden (hold)
Pennsylvania – John Fetterman (flip)
Washington – Patty Murray (hol)

Democratic House

Colorado – Yadira Caraveo (pickup!)  apparently some question about this one
Connecticut – Courtney (hold)
Florida – Max Frost (hold)
Florida – Robert Wexler (hold)
Hawaii – Brian Schatz  (hold)
Illinois – Lauren Underwood (hold)
Illinois – Nikki Budzinski (pickup)
Indiana – Frank Mrvan (hold)
Kansas – Sharice Davids (hold)
Maine – Chellie Pingree (hold)
Michigan – Hillary Scholten (pickup!)
New Mexico – Teresa Fernández (hold)
New Mexico – Melanie Stansbury (hold)
New York – joe Morelle (hol)
North Carolina – Wiley Nickel (pickup!)
Ohio – Emilia Sykes (hold)
Ohio – Greg Landsman (pickup!)
Ohio – Marcy Kaptur (hold)
Pennsylvania – Summer Lee (hold)
Rhode Island – Seth Magaziner (hold)
Texas – Vicente Gonzalez (pickup!)
Virginia – Abigail Spanberger (hold)
Washington – Adam Smith (hold)
Washington – Pramila Jayapal (hold)
Washington – Susan DelBene (hold)
Washington – Kilmer (hold)
Washington – Larson (hold)

Secretaries of State

Michigan – Jocelyn Benson

Attorneys General

State Supreme Court

DISAPPOINTMENTS

Governors

Beto
Stacey Abrams
Charlie Crist

Senate

Tim Ryan doesn’t defeat Vance
Cherie Beasley does not pick up a senate seat in NC

House

Elaine Luria

Secretaries of State

Georgia – Bee Nguyen

Attorneys General

State Supreme Court

both seats in NC flipped to Republicans

 

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Martin

      Reupping from below:

      Nothing new to report on the 15 remaining house races in CA. Mail-in ballots received before today are what we have. Same day are just now starting to get counted. Then they’ll return to drop-box and mail in once the same day are done.

      With minimal votes reported here’s what we have:

      • CA-03: D +2 (open seat)
      • CA-06: D +15 (D incumbent)
      • CA-09: D +23 (D incumbent)
      • CA-13: D +3 (open seat)
      • CA-21: D +13 (D incumbent)
      • CA-22: R +3 (R incumbent)
      • CA-23: R +6 (R incumbent)
      • CA-25: D +25 (D incumbent)
      • CA-26: D +15 (D incumbent)
      • CA-27: R +3 (R incumbent)
      • CA-40: R +7 (R incumbent)
      • CA-41: D +13 (R incumbent)
      • CA-45: R +2 (R incumbent)
      • CA-47: D +13 (D incumbent)
      • CA-49: D +13 (D incumbent)

      So, with about 25%ish of the vote in, all being mail vote, one seat looks favorable for a R->D flip, and all of the R incumbent seats are reachable (+7 max) if same day trends D. 8 Dems have double digit leads to start. The expectation is that same day will favor R, but there’s also more mail/drop box to count. I’ll have a better sense of how much starting tomorrow.

      I don’t know how much of a variable this might be, but it rained here today. It rained a LOT in a lot of places. Traditionally that has impacted same day vote.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I’m headed for bed soon, so here’s a part 3 for anything that happens overnight, assuming anyone is staying up!

      Hoping to hear about Boebert and Rev. Warnock before I go to bed, but I’m starting to fade.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      I can’t find any recent results of Colorado Third results (recent = updated roughly 11:00 pm San Diego time).  The latest (from about 10:30) have Frisch up by about 7,000 votes with 82% of the votes in.  The “live forecast” has “lean Boebert” still.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Will

      Jon Ralston saying it’s going to be close for Mastro. Rural landslides in rural areas so far and Republicans have slightly over performed in election day voting in Clark county.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dangerman

      Ok, I’ve been away for a few hours.

      It appears Senate is a lock to stay Blue (can we get McConnell on the phone and ask him what he thinks of TFG and the TFG ass kissers?).

      House? Don’t have a great feel. It’s gonna be close.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Origuy:  Here is hoping.  This is Like the race in Colorado where they have Boebert still “leaning”.  Either the FYNYT knows something we don’t, or they are just projecting their desires into the forecasts.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      @Jerzy Russian: They have the benefit of exit polls to tell them what the likely result is. But exit polls can also be wrong. My guess is their poll suggested a stronger Boebert win than the actual vote shows, and there’s no human paying close enough attention to tell the computer that the exit poll might be wrong.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Martin:

       

      They have the benefit of exit polls to tell them what the likely result is

      Good point, I had not thought of that. On the other hand, polling in general has been shit lately, and
      Why should exit polls be any different?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Aussie Sheila

      Biden is the best US President in my lifetime. And I am 70 yrs old.

      Who knew that long political experience and legislative chops counts in high office?

      I hope that Dems can  cement gen z voting habits, and that they cultivate alternative news sources for information to their voters. No point whinging about msm, although they should be publicly dragged for their republican bias.

      What a great result in a mid term election!

      Once again, congratulations to Dems and their gotv game.

      Truly excellent, even if there is a narrow republicans win in the House.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Will

      The NYT stuff doesn’t include exits. They are just crunching raw numbers versus expected outstanding votes. Basically it’s waiting for a heavy Republican area to report something out of line with those expectations.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      guachi

      The standout state for positive results tonight is easily Michigan. Big win for abortion rights. Big wins for the statewide races. Scholten picks up a D House seat.

      And, the real kicker, the Michigan Senate will be D for the first time since 1983.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: Yeah. They’re really no different from regular polls. You can get the electorate sample wrong. They’re good for calling races early where the exit poll shows a blowout and then the first vote drop reinforces that.

      But in a close race they’re pretty useless. NYT plugs them into their live forecast so the exit polls tend to bias the actual count, which is okay when 20% of votes in, but when 85% are in? Ehhh. The exit poll is doing harm at that point.

      Reply

