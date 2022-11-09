Part 3

Here’s a thread where we can post races that have been called for one candidate or the other. Please don’t assume that we all know which state a certain candidate is in or even what particular office was won or lot.

I can’t be the only person that can’t track everyone in my head, right? :-)

That will leave other threads safe for folks who don’t want to know until everything is over.

BLUE WINS TONIGHT

Democratic Governors

California – Gavin Newsom

Colorado – Jared Polis

Connecticut – Ned Lamont

Illinois – J.B. Pritzker

Maine – Janet Mills

Maryland – Wes Moore (flip)

Massachusetts – Maura Healey (flip)

Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer

New Mexico – Michelle Lujan Grisham

Pennsylvania – Josh Shapiro (hold)

Wisconsin – Tony Evers

Democratic Senators

California – Alex Padilla (hold)

Colorado – Michael Bennet (hold)

Connecticut – Richard Blumenthal (hold)

Maryland – Chris Van Hollen (hold)

New Hampshire – Maggie Hassan (hold)

Oregon – Ron Wyden (hold)

Pennsylvania – John Fetterman (flip)

Washington – Patty Murray (hol)

Democratic House

Colorado – Yadira Caraveo (pickup!) apparently some question about this one

Connecticut – Courtney (hold)

Florida – Max Frost (hold)

Florida – Robert Wexler (hold)

Hawaii – Brian Schatz (hold)

Illinois – Lauren Underwood (hold)

Illinois – Nikki Budzinski (pickup)

Indiana – Frank Mrvan (hold)

Kansas – Sharice Davids (hold)

Maine – Chellie Pingree (hold)

Michigan – Hillary Scholten (pickup!)

New Mexico – Teresa Fernández (hold)

New Mexico – Melanie Stansbury (hold)

New York – joe Morelle (hol)

North Carolina – Wiley Nickel (pickup!)

Ohio – Emilia Sykes (hold)

Ohio – Greg Landsman (pickup!)

Ohio – Marcy Kaptur (hold)

Pennsylvania – Summer Lee (hold)

Rhode Island – Seth Magaziner (hold)

Texas – Vicente Gonzalez (pickup!)

Virginia – Abigail Spanberger (hold)

Washington – Adam Smith (hold)

Washington – Pramila Jayapal (hold)

Washington – Susan DelBene (hold)

Washington – Kilmer (hold)

Washington – Larson (hold)

Secretaries of State

Michigan – Jocelyn Benson

Attorneys General

State Supreme Court

DISAPPOINTMENTS

Governors

Beto

Stacey Abrams

Charlie Crist

Senate

Tim Ryan doesn’t defeat Vance

Cherie Beasley does not pick up a senate seat in NC

House

Elaine Luria

Secretaries of State

Georgia – Bee Nguyen

Attorneys General

State Supreme Court

both seats in NC flipped to Republicans