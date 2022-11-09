Part 3
Here’s a thread where we can post races that have been called for one candidate or the other. Please don’t assume that we all know which state a certain candidate is in or even what particular office was won or lot.
I can’t be the only person that can’t track everyone in my head, right? :-)
That will leave other threads safe for folks who don’t want to know until everything is over.
BLUE WINS TONIGHT
Democratic Governors
California – Gavin Newsom
Colorado – Jared Polis
Connecticut – Ned Lamont
Illinois – J.B. Pritzker
Maine – Janet Mills
Maryland – Wes Moore (flip)
Massachusetts – Maura Healey (flip)
Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer
New Mexico – Michelle Lujan Grisham
Pennsylvania – Josh Shapiro (hold)
Wisconsin – Tony Evers
Democratic Senators
California – Alex Padilla (hold)
Colorado – Michael Bennet (hold)
Connecticut – Richard Blumenthal (hold)
Maryland – Chris Van Hollen (hold)
New Hampshire – Maggie Hassan (hold)
Oregon – Ron Wyden (hold)
Pennsylvania – John Fetterman (flip)
Washington – Patty Murray (hol)
Democratic House
Colorado – Yadira Caraveo (pickup!) apparently some question about this one
Connecticut – Courtney (hold)
Florida – Max Frost (hold)
Florida – Robert Wexler (hold)
Hawaii – Brian Schatz (hold)
Illinois – Lauren Underwood (hold)
Illinois – Nikki Budzinski (pickup)
Indiana – Frank Mrvan (hold)
Kansas – Sharice Davids (hold)
Maine – Chellie Pingree (hold)
Michigan – Hillary Scholten (pickup!)
New Mexico – Teresa Fernández (hold)
New Mexico – Melanie Stansbury (hold)
New York – joe Morelle (hol)
North Carolina – Wiley Nickel (pickup!)
Ohio – Emilia Sykes (hold)
Ohio – Greg Landsman (pickup!)
Ohio – Marcy Kaptur (hold)
Pennsylvania – Summer Lee (hold)
Rhode Island – Seth Magaziner (hold)
Texas – Vicente Gonzalez (pickup!)
Virginia – Abigail Spanberger (hold)
Washington – Adam Smith (hold)
Washington – Pramila Jayapal (hold)
Washington – Susan DelBene (hold)
Washington – Kilmer (hold)
Washington – Larson (hold)
Secretaries of State
Michigan – Jocelyn Benson
Attorneys General
State Supreme Court
DISAPPOINTMENTS
Governors
Beto
Stacey Abrams
Charlie Crist
Senate
Tim Ryan doesn’t defeat Vance
Cherie Beasley does not pick up a senate seat in NC
House
Elaine Luria
Secretaries of State
Georgia – Bee Nguyen
Attorneys General
State Supreme Court
both seats in NC flipped to Republicans
