Argiope

Good morning, Juicers. In mid-October, I headed to Catalunya for a conference in Sitges, just outside of Barcelona. It was my first time there, and I very much hope I’ll get back again. Sitges is a little beach community about 45 minutes by train south of Barcelona, and public transportation is easy and plentiful. When Mr. Argiope and I arrived in Sitges after an overnight flight, dazed and confused in that way that arrival in Europe after a night of fitful dozing causes, I heard squawking. Yep, actual squawking. Looked up to find some cute little green parrots fussing in the palm trees above me. Quite a change from the increasingly cloudy and cool Midwest we’d left behind 12 hours earlier. I never did manage to capture the parrots, but here are a few other things we saw in Sitges and Barcelona.