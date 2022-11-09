I know there are some who want to focus on what didn’t happen for Democrats, but I’m here to celebrate. First, to celebrate everyone here who donated, wrote postcards, canvassed, and texted until the last minute. You are my heroes. And WaterGirl for organizing everything here: fundraising, postcard writing, and general “stay strong” posts.

Just a shout out to my Dad who lives in her district and told me last month @laurenboebert could lose and I didn’t believe him. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 9, 2022

Second, celebrating Colorado, which went from deep purple to light blue last night. Governor, Senator, House (some TBD, but still majority blue), State House, Sec of State, Treasurer, and Attorney General all stayed blue. If Republicans stood any chance of making gains, this would have been the year, they did not.

I am keeping an eye on CO-3 (Boebert-Frisch), and CO-8 (Caraveo – Kirkmeyer) – the Dems have led through the night, and while Repubs have made gains, they haven’t caught up. I remain cautiously optimistic. Thank you to all who donated to Caraveo, if she wins, that made a difference because the attack ad money was strong against her. That Libertarian candidate will be the spoiler if Kirkmeyer loses. I’ll refrain from guffawing until we have a result.

In CO – recounts are at .5%. But a candidate can pay for a recount at any point above that.

The NBC News exit poll suggests the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was consequential for women voters in the 2022 midterm elections. https://t.co/VtPT9an5n3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2022

Third, Abortion Rights – it sure looks like that was a deciding factor (and fuck the MSM for ignoring it, minimizing and downright saying it wasn’t important) and that the ballot measures trying to enshrine anti-abortion laws at the state level have for the most part been defeated and those protecting the right to chose have won. I haven’t had time to check all the states, but it was looking good last night – feel free to update in the comments.

We could realistically be looking at a scenario where DeSantis’ extreme gerrymandering in Florida is the only reason the GOP makes any appreciable gains. https://t.co/aC9Mas6YHT — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) November 9, 2022

I have lots of thoughts on FL, but will leave that to Betty, Adam, and our FL jackals.

I have looked at the numbers over a dozen times, and when all of the votes are counted, Democrats will hold Arizona. I had my first cup of coffee and looked at Nevada again, and I feel much better about it now. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 9, 2022

I’ll take any hopeful news from AZ and NV

I’m not sure how I’m going to spend my day on little sleep and a headache (fingers-crossed not a migraine) coming on. Probably catch up on some household chores, my mind might not be in a place to do actual paid work, LOL. My clients deserve better.

How did things look in your state? And what are you celebrating?

