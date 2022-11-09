I for one am interested in what President Biden has to say. Biden starts at the 30-minute mark. (At least for me!)
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 13 Comments
Thanking the young people for voting. Biden called Maxwell Frost – as the youngest elected in the House.
Voters are frustrated. A tough couple of years. Pandemic raging, economy reeling. Acted quickly and boldly, helped the economy – rattles off a million things the administration has done.
Historic investments in manufacturing.
Baud
“I’d especially like to thank WaterGirl for all her work in this election.”
Nicole
I loved the way he handled the questions. Especially the stupid ones.
Ohio Mom
@Nicole: I know, Biden was so gracious and good humored. You could see a few times he was thrown off — the Elon Musk question for one — and he gathered himself and answered what he could, respectfully.
I almost rolled my eyes at the “My dead family members” recital but then I decided he might be trolling us at this point.
stacib
@WaterGirl: I’m sure I heard him say that, too. :-)
