President Biden (Not Quite) LIVE (Because I Forgot to Check the Schedule)

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Thanking the young people for voting.  Biden called Maxwell Frost – as the youngest elected in the House.

      Voters are frustrated. A tough couple of years.  Pandemic raging, economy reeling.  Acted quickly and boldly, helped the economy – rattles off a million things the administration has done.

      Historic investments in manufacturing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      ooh, calling on 10 people – he has a list.

      AP is up first.

      Question 1.  75% think the country is moving in the wrong direction.  what will you do differently?

      Answer: Nothing!  (I love that)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Baud: “I’d especially like to thank WaterGirl for all her work in this election.”​
       Of course Joe took note of our fundraising impressario!
      :-) :-) :-)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      @Nicole: I know, Biden was so gracious and good humored. You could see a few times he was thrown off — the Elon Musk question for one — and he gathered himself and answered what he could, respectfully.

      I almost rolled my eyes at the “My dead family members” recital but then I decided he might be trolling us at this point.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Interesting that Biden mentioned seeing whether Ukraine would be willing to compromise with Russia.  But nothing about Russia being willing to compromise.  That seems odd.

      Did anyone else notice that?

      Reply

