Report from New York

In the least shocking news ever, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected Governor in the history of the Empire State. It was a 53/47 race, and New York should have more Democrats going to the House, but at the moment it’s not looking as good as it should. DCCC chair Sean Patrick Maloney just conceded to this Republican opponent in NY-16, for example.

In my home district of NY-25, Democrat Joe Morelle is leading shitty candidate La’Ron Singletary by 20,000 votes for a relatively easy win. True to his Trumper roots, Singletary is being a sore loser and hasn’t conceded, claiming ballot irregularities. Zelding (Hochul’s opponent) hasn’t conceded either.

Non-presidential years are hard for Democratic turnout in New York, and none of the numbers here surprise me. We still have work to do, but overall the horseshit “red wave in New York” media narrative was the product of partisan polls and illiberal “liberal” media like the NYT. It was never going to happen, and, lo and behold, it didn’t.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Media has been absolutely terrible over the last month and a half.  I wish there was some way to measure how much damage they did.

    2. 2.

      A Ghost to Most

      Sorry to intrude, but a sign of the apocalypse just happened in your neck of the woods. My fascist brother there called, only the second time in 15 years, and tried to make nice. Fuck that, but it is a stunning data point.

      Carry on.

    3. 3.

      Nicole

      I’m very proud of NYS for electing Hochul in her own right.  Were she a guy, the margin would have been much bigger, but a win is a win, and NY residents get another 4 years to learn that a woman in the state’s top job does not mean an apocalypse.

    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      @Nicole: I’m hoping California might follow suit after Newsom’s second term. Never had a woman governor here, which feels crazy, especially since we have had a Terminator governor. Our Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis is pretty great, as is our state senate president Toni Atkins–and not only would she be the first woman but also first out queer person.

    7. 7.

      Mike E

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Ds need to build their own media ecosystem

      I’d really like to see your plan to achieve this! I seriously doubt Rachel Maddow or all of the Air America alums can turn back the clock, nor can they survive a media war when the opposition hold the equivalent of nukes in their arsenal.

    8. 8.

      tobie

      Didn’t the NY Court of Appeals also fuck things up for Dems in redistricting? If I recall correctly, they empowered a Republican judge to draw district lines. Dems on the Appeals court were apparently too goody-two-shoes to let even one Democratic gerrymander stand. We’re seeing the consequences now.

    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Completely and utterly off topic, but via the Post right now:

       

      Russia Withdraws From Kherson
      Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the Kherson retreat in a televised exchange with Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine. Surovikin said the move would “save the lives of our military and combat capability.”

    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Ds need to build their own media ecosystem.

      Amen. TBF, it’s been tried – Al Gore buying Al Jazeera, Air America – and the corps controlling access, especially cable, have fought like hell against them. Warner being owned by a wingnut is a real problem here.

    12. 12.

      ArchTeryx

      In a way New York is a lot of good news.  The dark money tsunami crashed directly on the shores of Manhattan.  Signs and ads for Zeldin were everywhere.  YouTube and local cable stations were just one long Zeldin ad, which of course was both negative and one big lie.  Those obnoxious “I did this!” anti-Biden stickers started reappearing, too. The right was pouring resources into this state at an unbelievable rate.

      And they lost big time.  How much money that NY vacuumed up didn’t end up in states where it might have made a difference?  I mean, Chuck Schumer’s main opponent was a LaRouchie for Pete’s sake.

    13. 13.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @tobie:

      Didn’t the NY Court of Appeals also fuck things up for Dems in redistricting? If I recall correctly, they empowered a Republican judge to draw district lines. Dems on the Appeals court were apparently too goody-two-shoes to let even one Democratic gerrymander stand. We’re seeing the consequences now

      Yeah, there’s a lot of angst about this in my NY politics twitter feed.  Maloney is being blamed for making a “too liberal” map that was bound to be overturned.  Others are blaming the state party for apparently not spending to bolster a referendum measure on redistricting.

    14. 14.

      PsiFighter37

      That is far too optimistic a take. Yes, the courts screwed us on redistricting, but NY Dems overall ran terrible campaigns. Too much sugarcoating of what was an awful result for state Dems.

    15. 15.

      schrodingers_cat

      @BaudMike E: Start small. Listen to the voices that have no voice in the MSM or even the leftie media environment which also skews white. Your example of Air America did not reflect the D electorate and mainly attracted white crunchy folk as their viewers.

      Build a media  organization that reflects the Democratic electorate. And report the news.

    17. 17.

      joey5slice

      I dunno – Democrats lost some winnable races here in New York. It’s not quite a “red wave” but I think we should examine how well the state party apparatus is working – I was out canvassing this weekend in NY-3 and I was underwhelmed by the party infrastructure. That was a winnable race. NY-4 was a winnable race. NY-19 was a winnable race.

      Especially since we *didn’t* see the red wave elsewhere, I find myself disappointed by New York’s relative performance.

    18. 18.

      Eolirin

      @$8 blue check mistermix: That referendum measure was never going to pass. It went down by a pretty huge margin. We’d have needed to turn out a lot of people, many of whom are squeamish about cheating via gerrymandering, during an off-off cycle election held alongside a gas price spike, for a referendum that was transparently an intensely partisan power grab.

    19. 19.

      PsiFighter37

      @ArchTeryx: And Schumer won by less than 20 points, despite being a heavy retail politician who visits every county in New York every year. He has won by 40 points in the past.

      On a relative basis, Democrats did badly in NY. Winning all the statewide races doesn’t change that. And dare I say, maybe Andrew Cuomo had a point about reigning in the impulses of the DSA wing of the party? He went about it in a crappy fashion (see the IDC) but these results should prove that NY is not a lefty’s paradise.

    20. 20.

      Eolirin

      @PsiFighter37: Zeldin seemed like a credible candidate for gov, and drove turnout upstate. All of the statewide races were in a similar margin, only off by a few points. Zeldin was the top of the ticket and where all the energy was, the rest is just turn out.

      It’s an open question whether that persists going forward. But for the house, we definitely got screwed by our maps, and otherwise, despite margins being lower, things would have been fine in terms of outcomes.

    22. 22.

      Tazj

      @PsiFighter37: Could you elaborate a little more about what you mean by terrible campaigns? I promise I’m not being snarky. Were these candidates just talking about being tough on crime and things Republicans might say? I know SP Maloney made some comment advising families to eat Chef Boyardee like he had to as a child during tough economic times but what else?

    23. 23.

      Searcher

      @schrodingers_cat: I think the tricky part is two-fold.

      First, you need to build a media empire that is resistant to all the corrupting influences of money and power, that reports truth while holding to progressive value in its editorial choices.

      Second, you need to produce content that people want to watch and listen to 24/7, that they can leave on in their living rooms and waiting rooms, only switching away briefly when it’s time for their stories.

      Neither of these is an easy, small problem.

    24. 24.

      brendancalling

      A lot of fuckers in the media let the mask slip over the past few months, and I’m not talking about the op-eds. So-called “straight reporting” was heavily slanted toward the GOP (I’m looking at YOU Washington Post and specifically Pinnochio-boy Kessler who still has dreams of growing a real dick that will never come true).

      NPR’s coverage this morning was outright hilarious. Absolutely no acknowledgement that their predictions were wrong, and of course they were having Republicans on to discuss the results. As you do: why interview the winners, when you can have a sore-loser? It’s the first time I’ve listened in over a month, because their coverage was so biased and crummy.

    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      The news here in California is generally good.  It looks like there might be a nail biter for the State Controller, but all the other statewide offices are going to be easy Democratic victories.  Ballot measures have also turned out well, with ones enshrining reproductive rights in the state constitution, giving more arts funding to the schools, and preserving a law outlawing flavored tobacco products winning, and ones in favor of expanding gambling losing.  A measure to boost employment at dialysis clinics is now a three time loser, and one backed heavily by Lyft because it would subsidize a required shift to electric vehicles also lost.

    26. 26.

      PsiFighter37

      @Tazj: Hochul did not do any retail campaigning except for the last few weeks, when it was apparent things were tightening up. And crime – even if low by historical standards – is higher in NYC (I would know – I live here). That resonates far outside of the city itself because so many people who live on Long Island and in the northern suburbs commuted in (or used to). The bail bill passed a couple years ago was hung around every Democrats’ neck.

      Zeldin is an election denier, but the fact he got more than 45% of the vote suggests that Democrats did not effectively combat his message on crime – which allowed him to skate on his more egregious shortcomings.

      As for Maloney, his incompetence speaks for itself. He’s not to blame for the gerrymander getting struck down, but he is to blame for awful messaging. The Democrats that are winning in tough races are based purely on their own personal political skill and no thanks to any kind of coordinated strategy at all.

    27. 27.

      Eolirin

      @Tazj: I think the only thing you can maybe say is that there was not much effort to energize the upstate population.

      The Democrats ran more on protecting abortion rights and the extremism of their opponents, while the Rs ran inflation and crime scare stories non stop, while downplaying abortion issues by saying that no matter what happened NY wasn’t going to lose its abortion rights.

      And we ran a woman for governor.

      It may have been better for there to have been a heavier focus on infrastructure investment, and we desperately needed a counter to the crime bullshit, but I’m not even sure what would have a chance of working there, and Hochul was probably a drag on the ticket. I think we win at least three more house seats if there hadn’t been any scandals and Andrew Cuomo had been on the ticket.

