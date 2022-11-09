In the least shocking news ever, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected Governor in the history of the Empire State. It was a 53/47 race, and New York should have more Democrats going to the House, but at the moment it’s not looking as good as it should. DCCC chair Sean Patrick Maloney just conceded to this Republican opponent in NY-16, for example.

In my home district of NY-25, Democrat Joe Morelle is leading shitty candidate La’Ron Singletary by 20,000 votes for a relatively easy win. True to his Trumper roots, Singletary is being a sore loser and hasn’t conceded, claiming ballot irregularities. Zelding (Hochul’s opponent) hasn’t conceded either.

Non-presidential years are hard for Democratic turnout in New York, and none of the numbers here surprise me. We still have work to do, but overall the horseshit “red wave in New York” media narrative was the product of partisan polls and illiberal “liberal” media like the NYT. It was never going to happen, and, lo and behold, it didn’t.