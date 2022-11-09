The major groups that backed Medicaid expansion in South Dakota say they have won. 55% of voters are in favor of expansion w/ 74% of precincts reporting South Dakotans Decide Health Care, the American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society are all declaring victory. pic.twitter.com/azv9LbG9ZA — Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) November 9, 2022

South Dakota voters decided to cover 40,000 of their fellow residents and take a fire hose of free federal cash to pay for Legacy Medicaid by voting to expand Medicaid to individuals earning 138% Federal Poverty Level or less.

State initiative/referendums have been a successful pathway to expanding Medicaid in states where the local elites don’t want to expand. There are just a few states left where this pathway is plausibly viable:

Not sure who else needs this map but I assume it's not just me MS and WY colored as they are to indicate the current judicial suspension of ballot initiatives in MS and the notorious difficulty of ballot initiatives in WY. (Also please let me know if I made any errors) pic.twitter.com/hCSVWYmSKC — Adrianna McIntyre (@onceuponA) September 13, 2022

So if Florida next?