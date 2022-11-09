Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

South Dakota expands Medicaid

South Dakota voters decided to cover 40,000 of their fellow residents and take a fire hose of free federal cash to pay for Legacy Medicaid by voting to expand Medicaid to individuals earning 138% Federal Poverty Level or less.

State initiative/referendums have been a successful pathway to expanding Medicaid in states where the local elites don’t want to expand. There are just a few states left where this pathway is plausibly viable:

So if Florida next?

