We watched a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” marathon last night rather than follow the election returns, but looking at the results this morning, I’m happy to see that the “red wave” stopped at the Florida-Georgia line. It reminds me of 2018, when Dems outperformed expectations — except for in America’s Wang, which I must now concede is a more diverse, populous and beachy Mississippi.

So happy that Fetterman prevailed over the odious Oz. Sad that Tim Ryan lost to the completely phony, elitist shit-weasel JD Vance, but congrats to Ryan for running an excellent campaign and for sending the following message at its end:

Tim Ryan: "I have the privilege to concede this race to JD Vance, bc the way this country operates is that when you lose an election you concede. You respect the will of the people. We can't have a system where if you win it's a legitimate election & if you lose someone stole it" pic.twitter.com/7BTPJAsVu0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2022

Also, what this guy said:

i want stories about how voters were turned off by republican blood and soil rhetoric and they were repulsed by stephen millers racist ads about a war on white people. i want stories about how handing the keys to the gop to tucker carlson and charlie kirk is killing the party — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 9, 2022

Not gonna happen, I’m thinking. Instead, the Beltway press will shift its beady eyes to the rising young fascist Ron DeSantis. Trump, who is constitutionally incapable of accepting the latest humiliation and slinking away, may decide to burn down the party rather than allow himself to be supplanted. Here’s hoping he lashes out with a sore loser’s raging fury soon and often. Meanwhile:

These before and after photos at @laurenboebert’s election party are giving me life pic.twitter.com/IqYaI9MxK9 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 9, 2022

Josh Marshall at TPM says sources on the ground tell him Boebert may pull ahead yet, but even if she does, she nearly got booted in a heavily wingnut district. Like Tangerine Baal, she’s incapable of self-reflection. So if we must endure her idiocy in the House for another two years, with, dog forbid, a thin GOP majority, let’s hope she and other Trumpy slab-heads will be enough of a drag on the party to help Dems flip it back.

Open thread.