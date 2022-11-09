Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Consistently wrong since 2002

I really should read my own blog.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The willow is too close to the house.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

People are complicated. Love is not.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Everybody saw this coming.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Squishable Morning Thread

Squishable Morning Thread

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

We watched a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” marathon last night rather than follow the election returns, but looking at the results this morning, I’m happy to see that the “red wave” stopped at the Florida-Georgia line. It reminds me of 2018, when Dems outperformed expectations — except for in America’s Wang, which I must now concede is a more diverse, populous and beachy Mississippi.

So happy that Fetterman prevailed over the odious Oz. Sad that Tim Ryan lost to the completely phony, elitist shit-weasel JD Vance, but congrats to Ryan for running an excellent campaign and for sending the following message at its end:

Also, what this guy said:

Not gonna happen, I’m thinking. Instead, the Beltway press will shift its beady eyes to the rising young fascist Ron DeSantis. Trump, who is constitutionally incapable of accepting the latest humiliation and slinking away, may decide to burn down the party rather than allow himself to be supplanted. Here’s hoping he lashes out with a sore loser’s raging fury soon and often. Meanwhile:

Josh Marshall at TPM says sources on the ground tell him Boebert may pull ahead yet, but even if she does, she nearly got booted in a heavily wingnut district. Like Tangerine Baal, she’s incapable of self-reflection. So if we must endure her idiocy in the House for another two years, with, dog forbid, a thin GOP majority, let’s hope she and other Trumpy slab-heads will be enough of a drag on the party to help Dems flip it back.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • MomSense
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The Morning Joe crowd was practically giddy about the result.

      But they were also doing the thing other media are doing, recognizing that Dobbs had a big pact, after downplaying it leading up to the election.

      We probably would have done even better if Mamchinema didn’t have hard one for the filibuster.  But they have made themselves more valuable im 2024, so I guess it was a smart move.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      I have three yard signs up right now: Fetterman, Shapiro, and Summer Lee. Three winners. That has never happened before for me.

      It feels good.

      Also great news: Chris Deluzio won in the district just down the street from mine, holding the seat held previously by Conor Lamb. As that district includes the pretty-red Beaver County and some wealthy suburbs of PGH…. it’s swingy. A great hold!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Really happy about Fetterman simply because he has a unique voice that may help break through the media noise better.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Reposting from the earlier thread.

      We won’t have the votes to overturn Dobbs, so by 2024, the public will have some experience living under oppression

      I wonder how long the media will be able to suppress the stories.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      We need ranked choice voting.  It would have saved good candidates from 3rd party spoilers.  I think we should organize on this once we rest up from this election.
      The reality is that Democrats have a massive geographic disadvantage and our potential voters are sadly not nearly as sophisticated about voting as Republicans.  Republicans vote for power.  They don’t need to be hounded to do it either.  We’ve got to deal with the attitude about voting and we have to deal with disinformation and media bullshit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.