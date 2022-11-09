Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

In my day, never was longer.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 259: Kherson

War for Ukraine Day 259: Kherson

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

We’re going to start with Kherson above the jump. Because there’s something I want to highlight that I’ve only seen emphasized by Shashank Joshi of The Economist while everyone else focuses on the retreat/withdrawal across the river stuff. Kommersant reported that during his broadcast to everyone briefing this morning, General Surovikin told Minister of Defense Shoigu the following (emphasis mine):

During the report at the command post of the joint group of troops, Mr. Surovikin told the Minister of Defense that the Ukrainian armed forces have plans to create a flood zone below the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

Since all of you are and have been paying close attention you’re all probably thinking “this isn’t news, President Zelenskyy accused the Russians of mining the Khakhovska dam last month”. And you would be correct:

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, Oct 20, accused Russia of planting mines at a hydroelectric dam in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Moscow’s forces.

“According to our information, the aggregate and dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant were mined by Russian terrorists,” Zelensky said in his daily address published on social networks.

“If the dam is destroyed… the North Crimean canal will simply disappear”, and this would be “a catastrophe on a grand scale”, the Ukraine leader added.

Earlier Thursday Zelensky told the European Union that “Russia’s leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield.”

What’s different, and why I’ve started with Kommersant‘s reporting, is this is the first time that I’ve seen the Russians actually confirm that they’ve prepared to blow the dam, let alone that they intend to do so. And that’s why I think this portion of Surovikin’s briefing should be the focus. Unless Surovikin is blowing smoke, unless this is maskirovka, unless the Ukrainians can stop them, Surovikin is going to blow the dam to (try to) cover the Russian retreat across the river, buy additional time for the Russians to dig in to their new positions, further degrade Ukraine’s energy generating capacity going into winter, and create a new wave of internally displaced Ukrainians or Ukrainian refugees to further stress Ukraine and the EU. Short of using chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) weapons in Kherson this would be the Russian’s most deadly course of action (MDCOA).

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

Today, the day started very early with a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The situation at the front line was analyzed in detail. South, east… Very carefully – Donbas.

The greatest confrontation is now in Donetsk region, it’s very important, a lot is being decided there. Any losses there are further losses in the country. That’s why we stand. We stand firm. We don’t surrender anything.

I thank each of our heroes who are holding back these terrible attacks of the occupiers. Constant attacks.

South. We are moving gradually, strengthening our positions step by step.

There is a lot of joy in the media space today, and it is clear why. But our emotions must be restrained – always during war.

I will definitely not feed the enemy with all the details of our operations, either in the south, or in the east, or anywhere else. When we have our result, everyone will see it. For sure.

Maybe it doesn’t sound like what anyone expects now. Maybe not as in the news. But you need to understand: no one just gets away if they don’t feel the strength. The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make “gestures of goodwill.” We fight our way up. And when you are fighting, you must understand that every step is always resistance from the enemy, it is always the loss of the lives of our heroes.

Therefore, we move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk. In the interests of the liberation of our entire land and so that the losses are as small as possible. This is how we will secure the liberation of Kherson, Kakhovka, Donetsk, and other our cities.

But this will be the result of our efforts, our defense operations, those that are currently ongoing, those that we are planning.

And now I want separately and once again to warn everyone in Moscow who makes the relevant decisions: any attempt by you to blow up the Kakhovka HPP and flood our territory and dehydrate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will mean that you are declaring war on the whole world. Think what will happen to you then.

At the meeting of the Staff we also discussed the supply and production of weapons – our weapons – the repair of equipment, the strengthening of our anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense, which is ongoing, the recovery of critical infrastructure, primarily energy, after the Russian terrorist attacks.

As of this evening, there are electricity blackouts to stabilize the situation in 15 regions and the city of Kyiv. There are no emergency blackouts.

Wherever electricity is out, it should be in accordance with published schedules. Please, if the blackout at your house or street is not on schedule today, notify the local authorities and representatives of the energy company that serves you. They must change the situation and stick to the schedule.

I spoke today with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. Just about recovering our energy sector, protection of the Ukrainian sky. Thank you for your willingness to help!

Separately, we discussed the export grain initiative, the fundamental need to extend and expand our grain exports. We agreed to cooperate even more closely to support Ukrainian initiatives at the UN.

Tomorrow will be a very active negotiation day – many contacts are planned.

It is these days that we are completing our preparations for Ukraine’s possible participation in the G20 summit next week. The Ukrainian stance has been shaped. As always, our stance will be in the interests of global security.

In the evening, I signed another decree on awarding our soldiers. 106 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were given state awards.

And one more thing is very important.

Today is the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language and the Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers and Masters of Folk Art. There was also a dictation of national unity. I thank everyone who joined writing the dictation, it is an important annual tradition.

And you know… Today I want to congratulate not only those who teach languages and literature, work in the field of culture and preserve folk art. I want to congratulate all our people. Ukraine holds. Ukraine defends itself. And will definitely defend.

It is no longer a question of whether Ukraine and everything Ukrainian exist. Ukraine exists. Ukraine will exist.

And our enemy will die – they will die like the dew does in the sunshine. Or like the Russian river crossings under the strikes of the HIMARS systems.

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Kherson:

Here is the British MOD’s assessment for today:

And here is their updated map for today:

Here’s analysis from The Kyiv Independent‘s Illia Ponomarenko:

I just checked Ukrposhta’s online store and it doesn’t appear to be for sale yet. I’ll keep checking and as soon as I see it listed, I’ll let you know. If someone sees it before me, email me the link.

One last item before we finish up. Tonight is the anniversary of Kristallnacht:

JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938′s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.

One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it’s set alight.

Jonathan Matthews, head of Yad Vashem’s photo archive, said the photos dispel a Nazi myth that the attacks were “a spontaneous outburst of violence” rather than a pogrom orchestrated by the state. Firefighters, SS special police officers and members of the general public are all seen in the photos participating in the Kristallnacht. The photographers themselves were an integral part of the events.

Matthews said these were the first photos he was aware of depicting actions taking place indoors, as “most of the images we have of Kristallnacht are images from outside.” Altogether, he said, the photos “give you a much more intimate image of what’s happening.”

The photos were taken by Nazi photographers during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth. They wound up in the possession of a Jewish American serviceman who served in Germany during World War II — how, precisely is uncertain, he never talked about them to his family.

His descendants, who declined to give his name, donated the album to Yad Vashem as part of the institution’s effort to collect Holocaust-era objects kept by survivors and their families.

Yad Vashem said the photos help demonstrate how the German public was aware of what was going on, and that the violence was part of a meticulously coordinated pogrom carried out by Nazi authorities. They even brought in photographers to document the atrocities.

Despite Nazi censorship, The Associated Press was able to send pictures from Kristallnacht when it happened that were widely used in the U.S. The images included a burning synagogue, a youth preparing to clean up glass from a Jewish shop that had been vandalized, and people standing outside damaged shops in the aftermath of the attacks.

More at the link, including the photo gallery.

It is important to remember as we work our way through the anniversaries of some of the war and war related events of the early 20th century this week that we keep in mind that just as the NAZIs sought to eradicate the Jews to establish the Third Reich, that Putin and the Russians seek to eradicate Ukraine and the Ukrainians as an independent sovereign state and a distinct people with their own culture to establish Putin’s fictional Ruskiy Mir.

Never again should actually mean something.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Який лук сподобався найбільше?😁 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ A WEEK – esterrr

The caption machine translates as:

Which bow did you like the most? 😁 #песпатрон #патрондснс

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • citizen dave
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HinTN
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Jinchi
  • Marmot
  • MomSense
  • OverTwistWillie
  • Parfigliano
  • Redshift
  • Sparkedcat
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      It is no longer a question of whether Ukraine and everything Ukrainian exist. Ukraine exists. Ukraine will exist.

      And our enemy will die – they will die like the dew does in the sunshine. Or like the Russian river crossings under the strikes of the HIMARS systems.

      This part! I have never heard a threat delivered quite so poetically. Zelenskyy has to be one of the most skilled communicators I’ve ever seen. Not just in politics, but any field at all.

      I have such a mishmash of emotions regarding Kherson. I want to believe Ukraine will kick russia’s asses all the way to the border, but I’m also terrified at what fresh hell the invaders will unleash, since we know they don’t give a damn about anyone or anything except putin’s ego and stealing land. I know armchair diagnosing is frowned upon, but I’m convinced that all of the people at the top in russia, as well as a major portion of those beneath, are absolute sociopaths.

      I will say though, this Saint Javelin post made me cackle.

      That stamp is beautiful and I do hope they make it available to purchase internationally.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jinchi

      Didn’t the Russians just pull a similar stunt by destroying the Oskil dam near Izium?

      Still it seems like, in this case, the Russians would be doing more damage to their own side. The flood zone appears to be largely on the south side of the river and they’d be sabotaging the source of water for Crimea.​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HinTN

      Never again should mean something, Adam. Thanks for all you do to keep this at the forefront of our often amnesiac awareness.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Marmot

      OT—sorry. But a few days ago, a commenter mentioned a German museum that features a great exhibition on right-wing populism, including how to recognize the signs (in rhetoric, societal behavior, or individual tendencies? I don’t recall.)

      Anyone know which museum? Munich maybe? I’m interested in the process that leads up to this insanity.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sparkedcat

      Slava Ukraini. Thank-you Mr. Silverman for these updates. Zelensky is a leader worthy of  respect. Hopefully Ukraine will be provided with actams very soon.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      citizen dave

      Kristallnacht.  I’m just an ordinary midwestern wasp (methodist) raised late boomer, but I still recall being assigned to do a paper in school about this, and I think it was the time myself and a classmate (girl) read it over the P.A.  Want to say 5th grade.  I regularly think about the holocaust even with no particular family connections or friends to it–just for the sake of humanity.

      Great post–so many details.  You had me looking at the maps of the power station.  Maps says 351 MW, which isn’t huge compared to some our super large plants, but for sure a large amount of capacity given the region’s needs, and important as hydro is highly reliable electricity.  The reservoir behind it looks positively huge.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Thanks Adam.

      PSA – For those put-off by the waiting list for a Mastodon account, I got notice today that my requested account on mstdn.social was approved. 4-5 days.

      Still don’t know when/if I’ll actually use it…

      Hang in there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      Ah nuts, I was worrying weeks ago about either this (once the mining was reported) or a battlefield nuke, if the Russians pulled back from Kherson.  Quite apart from the tactical advantages for guarding retreat and blocking advance (along with a possible serious body count if Ukraine were to mass troops in Kherson, which I can’t imagine they’d do, but some Russians might), there’s a strong whiff of “if we can’t have it, nobody can,” plus maybe a chaser of “showing resolve” or something similarly dumb.

      But here’s a question: I’ve also thought that the loss of Kherson might be the kind of event that would really rattle some political cages among the Russian leadership, that hard questions might start to be asked about what Putin intends to accomplish at this point and how.  I’d be very interested in hearing more informed opinion about that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Alison Rose:

      And our enemy will die – they will die like the dew does in the sunshine

      This is verbatim from the national anthem. Every Ukrainian recognizes the reference instantly.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @Gin & Tonic: Ahh, good to know! I’ve heard the song but only in Ukrainian, had not read a translation (or if I did, I forgot). But it was an excellently chosen phrase to use here. And I admit, the HIMARS line made me smack my coffee table with glee.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Redshift

      Since the Ukrainian government publicly reported the mining of the dam some time ago, and it’s not that far from the front, I’m hoping there was a special forces operation to disable the mines, and if Russia pushes the button, nothing happens. That’s probably more action-movie than is realistic, but I’ll keep the hope that this turns out like their “really, we might use nukes!” threats, and the promise of severe consequences (plus the direct risks to their own forces) means it never happens.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      japa21

      @Gin & Tonic:  Thank you.  Love the bits of background you provide.

      On a related note, which you might at a minimum relate to, and hopefully enjoy, a story from yesterday.

      I work as a poll judge every election.  Generally we have the same people every time, but yesterday we had a new person for our precinct.  He was born in Germany after WWII but proudly states he is Ukrainian.  I won’t bore you with the history of why so many born in Germany are proudly Ukrainian, as you know it well.

      Well, one of the election judges got into a discussion with him about how the US and NATO were responsible for Putin invading Ukraine by pushing for Ukraine to join NATO (not true) and Ukraine seeking it.   And besides, Ukraine was Russian and it was mostly Russians living in Ukraine.

      I admired Nick’s restraint as he gave Ron a little lesson in history and much more.  Occasionally I would join in with some of the education you have provided.  Ron’s last, feeble response was asking how the US would respond if Canada or Mexico had sought to become part of the Soviet Union.

      By the end of the evening, he had changed is tune to a great degree.

      There was also a Ukrainian couple who voted in the evening and Nick and they had a nice discussion.  Nick is a Republican but has absolutely no warmth for the current crop of the GOP.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gin & Tonic

      @japa21: Nice story. I know scores, perhaps hundreds of people exactly like Nick. Perhaps I even know Nick. I am impressed at his restraint, because those kinds of conversations (in other venues, of course) often end badly.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      japa21

      @Gin & Tonic: ​
        If I thought you lived in the Chicago suburbs, I would have thought he was you. Now, when I read your comments, I will read them hearing his voice. He’s an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. His wife grew up in Ukraine and when she arrived in this country didn’t know how to drive. He says she is a real pro now. (Should point out this is his second wife who came here 10 years ago). He is a professor at a local college.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      zhena gogolia

      @japa21:

      Well, one of the election judges got into a discussion with him about how the US and NATO were responsible for Putin invading Ukraine by pushing for Ukraine to join NATO (not true) and Ukraine seeking it. And besides, Ukraine was Russian and it was mostly Russians living in Ukraine.

      Is this one of those red-diaper babies types? We have them around here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.