GA Runoffs: We Have a Plan!

Nevada Four Directions Native Vote 1

 

Democracy had a very good day on Tuesday!

Democracy had a very good day on Tuesday, with significant victories notched by candidates, organizations and initiatives supported by Balloon Juice.   Michigan was a clean sweep for candidates and initiatives we supported.  Most (if not all) of the close races we supported elsewhere were successful, and the Democracy deniers in Nevada and Arizona appear to be on the way to losing (we hope).

We’ll have more on how our candidates did at a later date, but our work isn’t done yet for this cycle, so that analysis will have to wait!  At least for a bit.

Georgia Runoff!

Control of the Senate hinges (again) on the Georgia run-off.  Catherine Cortez Masto is locked in a nail-biter, with ballots in Nevada still being counted.  If she loses, we have to win Georgia.  If she pulls it off, all indications are that the Election Deniers will bombard her with frivolous challenges and delay the day she takes the oath of office as long as possible.  Even if Cortez-Masto wins, if we lose Georgia, the Republicans would have a 50-49 majority until she is seated.

So we have to fight for Rev. Warnock in GA as if he is our 50th vote, regardless of what happens in NV.  (Plus he elevates the senate just by being part of it!)

If Rev. Warnock could be our 51st vote, it would blunt the influence of you-know-who.

So we have a plan!

Rev. Warnock will undoubtedly be flooded with direct donations to the campaign.  Therefore, just as we have done since 2021 began, we want to support on ‘boots on the ground’ to increase turnout in the run-off and build relationships for future elections.  A further investment in the future!

Is everybody on board with that?

Four Directions is heading to Georgia, to focus on the Native American vote.  There are as many as 145,000 Native Americans of voting age in Georgia, and history tells us that native voters vote their interests and vote for Democrats at a rate of at least 85%.

The Four Directions team has a track record in Georgia from 2020.  They know what to do but they need money NOW to ramp up in Georgia ASAP.

So I have set the thermometer for $50,000 – with $25k to kickstart their operations, and then we’ll hope for another $25,000 to help fund ongoing efforts through the December 6, 2022 election day.

We’ll also be putting up a thermometer for Worker Power, who has the infrastructure in place to start canvassing in Georgia this Monday, but needs money and volunteers!  But they have infrastructure in place, so donations to them can wait until we help get Four Directions launched in GA.  More on this over the weekend!

We’re also looking at a third boots on the ground organization operating in Georgia to see if they are a good fit, and if so, to see whether we can be of assistance to them.

Stand by for more on that!

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jimmm
  • Joy in FL
  • JPL
  • Ksmiami
  • Leslie
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Martin
  • nevsky42
  • ORSoder
  • Qrop Non Sequitur
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • thruppence
  • WaterGirl
  • WV Blondie

    26 Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Even if Cortez-Masto wins, if we lose Georgia, the Republicans would have a 50-49 majority until she is seated.

      If you remember the stunt McConnell pulled in 2021, Schumer doesn’t have to hand over control until there’s a power sharing plan in place.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      If some people really want to give directly to Warnock’s campaign, I will put a link to a thermometer in the sidebar, but I really think boots on the ground is the way to go.

      Share your thoughts in the comments, if you want.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      How many voted the first time?  Local news is saying that many Warnock voters didn’t turn out, so we need to focus on them.   Not sure who them is though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ORSoder

      I’m in for it. I hate this 50/50 split and figure now the pressure will be on Manchin and/or Sinema to finally admit their true ambition so we need some spares.

      I don’t have a lot of bucks so I’m glad to be able to leverage it with a team effort.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you to WaterGirl for highlighting this!

      [somewhat off-topic] May we also do a postcarding blog post for the Warnock runoff? If so, many thanks!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I am assuming there’s a Stacey Abrams related boots on the ground organization. I cannot believe anybody voted for Walker. Not even sure the guy has the competence to be a Senator.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      @Mai Naem mobile: Walker will lose Kemp’s coattails unless Kemp campaigns for him.   That would mean that Walker would throw trump under the bus.   I also think that Warnock loses crossover votes.   Republicans won’t turn out for him alone.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: Oh, yes, Mousebumples and I have planned a postcard writing party & music thread for Saturday at 8pm blog time.

      I haven’t had time to do a post because I am trying to meet a deadline for a client.  But dammit, this election stuff just won’t wait.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Mai Naem mobile:   Planning to talk with Fair Count, which is going to have a presence for the GA runoff.  That’s the third group that I referred to up top.

      I don’t want to say any more until I take with them.  Four Directions is making introductions.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Joy in FL

      in for $15 today. I donated at Senator Warnock’s site yesterday, but today I get to donate through a BJ thermometer : )

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @JPL: Walker will lose Kemp’s coattails unless Kemp campaigns for him.   That would mean that Walker would throw trump under the bus.   I also think that Warnock loses crossover votes.   Republicans won’t turn out for him alone.

      Comforting thoughts, I wish we could rely on this to be certain.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      @Qrop Non Sequitur: I hate that Warnock will lose the crossover votes though.   As for Kemp’s/Walker relationship, Kemp appeared to be ready to campaign with him on the Sunday before election day and Walker declined.   At least that is the rumor.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I sent $25 to the Warnock campaign earlier today, just because. And just now tossed $50 to the 4D thermometer. Thanks for organising this. Especially as a Georgia voter, I feel very strongly about this runoff race. Walker would be a fuckin disaster for this state.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WV Blondie

      @JPL: I’d bet anything that Walker turned down Kemp because TFG wanted him to. I’m sure he wants to get on a stage in Georgia, and Walker is dumb enough to give it to him.

      Reply

