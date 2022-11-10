Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Blood Moon Red Wave *Eclipsed*!

Late Night Open Thread: Blood Moon Red Wave *Eclipsed*!

Real Clear GOP stalwart:

Fox News White House correspondent:

Michael Brendan Dougherty, among the truest of True Believers…

    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Ah, excellent, the Conservatives are now claiming Fetterman faked a stroke, so he could claim the victim vote.  Yes, like how liberal women are addicted to ending their pregnancies with serious physical and emotional trauma we liberal men can’t get enough of life altering crippling disease to get that sweet, sweet socialized sympathy.

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      Now that we are done with fake red tsunamis, can we please turn back to real orange jumpsuits?

      Is there one for George’s Trump trash wife?

    7. 7.

      Geoduck

      That map should have a tiny little red dot in Florida.

      And you know that the Shiatgibbon’s star is going into eclipse when Ben Garrison switches to DeSantis as his new man-crush.

    12. 12.

      TriassicSands

      …and it’s because these women just went crazy. — Creepy Fox News commentator [emphasis mine]

      Yeah, it’s really crazy to vote when your right to control your own reproductive life is threatened. Just Nuts! What the hell is wrong with women?

