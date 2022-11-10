Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

New York, Again

by | 27 Comments

In my first post yesterday, I pulled my punches on the New York Democratic Party. Hochul won, after all, even though our showing in the Congressional races wasn’t good. Well, now that we’ve had a day to savor that, let’s get down to it. To say that Hochul ran a bad campaign is wrong, because it implies that she ran a campaign at all. Now, ultimately, the blame goes on her, but she relied on the state party and they suck. So what does party chair Jay Jacobs do when it loses? Blames the woke left:

Instead, Jacobs placed blame on progressive politicians who have shifted the party too far to the left, costing them swing and moderate voters. “I’m not going to take responsibility for or blame, if you will, for losses that we had here,” Jacobs said, dismissing claims that he did nothing for vulnerable candidates by pointing to maxed-out donations and behind the scenes organizing he took charge of. He said that Hochul performed admirably given the circumstances and that her close race didn’t cost Democrats seats. “I think that it’s more the Democratic brand in New York that had difficulty in some of these tough, tougher districts, more competitive districts,” Jacobs said.

This wasn’t a case of progressives mounting a primary challenge or even dissing Hochul. In her person and in her politics, Hochul is pretty damn progressive, and she’s been beating the drum of reproductive rights hard. I know of no organized opposition to Hochul from progressives, nor even any disorganized opposition. AOC pushed her social media followers to get out and vote for her, for example. Blaming progressives is just lazy and stupid — Hochul just didn’t run a campaign.

I live in a purple-to-blue county (Monroe), and the place is blanketed in Zeldin yard signs. I saw not a single Hochul yard sign. Literally, without exaggeration, not one. I know that yard signs are anything but the sine qua non of an awesome campaign, but as far as I know, she didn’t do any campaigning up here.

Hochul has the chops, in my opinion, to lead voters to the polls. And I think she’s a fighter. She should have been barnstorming the state for those Congressional candidates. Hochul also won a tough special election in a blood red Congressional district a dozen years ago, by doing pretty much the opposite of what she did in this election (i.e., running hard). That’s why keeping her on the sidelines was such a terrible political decision. I don’t know who made it, but she needs start firing her advisors and working to clean house in the state Democratic party. She should be a force in Democratic politics for years to come, if she can straighten this out.

(Also, yes, redistricting – more on that in another post later.)

    1.

      Eolirin

      It’s really looking like the Republican margin in the House is going to be the NY losses give or take 1-2. We fucked up bad here. We may have cost the House.

    2.

      jonas

      I, too, was befuddled by Hochul’s complete lack of a ground game throughout much of the state. I saw a few more Hochul/Delgado signs around my neck of the woods, but Zeldin/Williams’s people were definitely out in force. And this Jacobs guy is indeed full of shit. The NY-22 Dem, Conole, who looks like he will go down to a narrow defeat against the very Trumpy Williams, was hardly a woke progressive type. Virtually all his ads focused on his local roots and blue-collar upbringing. Conole’s problem was the same as Hochul’s, though: he had no ground game outside Syracuse. He was absolutely blown out of the water in Oneida and Madison counties. He may have had some campaign rallies or fundraisers out there, but I didn’t hear about any of them. I think he thought Syracuse would carry him over the finish line (admittedly, I thought so, too) and that he didn’t have to put his muck boots on and press the flesh in more rural areas, but boy was that a wrong bet. (Again, he may have done some of this, but damn, it was sure under the radar and it clearly wasn’t enough.)

    3.

      Kay

      Mistermix, I think youre great, but is it POSSIBLE than the various panics that were energetically sold by media and conservatives (wokeness, crime, trans people) resonated in NY and did not resonate in other states like MI, WI and PA? 

      It wouldn’t be that crazy. NY is, after all, the media center and they were ALL IN on the cancel culture/wokeness bullshit. You-all got an extra heavy dose of fear. Soaked in it. GOP/media sold crime panics in Detroit and Chicago and Philadelphia too. People in those places did not buy it to the extent that NYers did. Is that possible?

    4.

      Cacti

      The New York Court of Appeals letting some hayseed Republican Judge from Bug Tumble redraw the state map was a huge fuck up.

      Reply
      5.

      I live in the city. One problem with the state Democratic Party is they know the city is going blue and hard, and why work for it? In the last couple weeks, I saw people campaigning for Hochul in public, but I would bet that those were local democratic clubs and not any campaign. You really can’t blame progressives here. The local progressive organization is much more focused on primaries and local races—city counsel, general assembly, state senate. I’m pretty sure Hochul was on the WFP line. I really do think we could have controlled congress if not for the redistricting decision by the court of appeals. In principle, the court was right, but, man, the republicans aren’t playing by the same rules in other states. So, I dunno. After Cuomo resigned and Hochul came in, there was talk about how she had a broad base of support across the state, including the more rural areas. Where was that on Tuesday?

      Sorry for my jumbled collection of thoughts. I don’t comment on the internet much anymore.

    6. 6.

      6.

      I’m not at all in tune with local NY elections doings.  But how much of this fiasco can be laid at the feet of Cuomo?   He seems to be the gift that keeps on giving.  I’m talking about the judges and redistricting, not the 2022 campaign.

    7. 7.

      7.

      I look forward to a dramatic reduction in crime as a result of the crime panic. Maybe they can hand another billion to NYC police. That’ll do it. Give them the whole municipal budget. Anything less is “defunding the police”. Jesus, they must think they died and went to heaven with this racket. All they have to do to get more money is stop doing their jobs.

      Reply
      8.

      @Cacti: This was a big part of it too, but honestly our maps seem fair. This is about the result you would expect when the top of the ticket only wins by 5 points. Even Schumer did worse than usual.

      Fair is a problem when FL and TX can do whatever they want though.

      Reply
      9.

      @Kent: Well, if he had been the one running for gov we probably sweep the board instead of having a few narrow losses. So I guess a lot, by getting himself run out of office?

      Reply
      10.

      While we’re bitching about our state parties, goddamn, can someone get the fucking California Dems to PAY SOME FUCKING ATTENTION to judicial races?  Their advice (because doing five minutes of research is too fucking hard) was to just vote “yes” for every judge on the ballot.  Well, two of the ten are hardcore forced birthers, Federalist society Nazis, and thanks to that advice, they both got reconfirmed in office by 70/30 margins.

      What the actual fuck was that, CA Dems?  The Republicans take the judiciary seriously.

      Reply
      11.

      I think a lot of the commentary on New York politics overlooks the fact that it is really something like two states inside one border (usually shorthanded as the “Upstate/Downstate divide”). Far-righties may be a mere fringe in the NYC area, but pull much better in the vast rugged expanses of Upstate, (population imbalance notwithstanding) and a peculiar-and dysfunctional – Statehouse culture in Albany has given the NY GOP an outsize leverage their sheer numbers wouldn’t allow.

      but yeah, the redistricting fiasco in NYS was political malpractice to the max.

      And FWIW, Hochul may not have been hitting the trail much, but her campaign had been flooding the local media with TV ads (entirely on the abortion issue) for weeks.

      Reply
      12.

      @Kay: I think, even putting aside Hochul and the dem party not putting in enough work upstate that given the media run up that Zeldin had a shot of winning, that Rs were really heavily incentivized to turn out. Winning the Gov after 3 cycles of Cuomo is a big opportunity, and Dems just didn’t have as much reason to care about this race; abortion isn’t under threat here.

      Zeldin’s campaign down to the canvassers were pushing the idea that abortion rights were safe, that the anti abortion part of the Republicans were extremist fringe types who could never succeed at a nationwide ban; the Zeldin canvasser that came to our door was a Jan 6 apologist election denier and was still going on about how he supported abortion rights. The Zeldin campaign neutralized that issue effectively.

      So I think it was a bit of a perfect storm, between local dynamics, the running of the campaign, and the maps. We got too greedy trying to compensate for FL and TX and it cost us.

      Reply
      13.

      @Kay:

      Mistermix, I think youre great, but is it POSSIBLE than the various panics that were energetically sold by media and conservatives (wokeness, crime, trans people) resonated in NY and did not resonate in other states like MI, WI and PA? 

      It wouldn’t be that crazy. NY is, after all, the media center and they were ALL IN on the cancel culture/wokeness bullshit. You-all got an extra heavy dose of fear. Soaked in it. GOP/media sold crime panics in Detroit and Chicago and Philadelphia too. People in those places did not buy it to the extent that NYers did. Is that possible?

      More that possible, I’d say probable.  For example,  I think that might explain the Long Island and Rockland County results (suburbs / exurbs of the crime soaked hellscape that is NYC).  Also, as Jonas rightly says below and I forgot to mention, bail reform was ginned up as a huge issue by Republicans.

      Still, Hochul was a non-presence.  She wasn’t out there rebutting the crime b.s., mainly because she wasn’t out there, period.  That’s what’s so puzzling to me.  And I say this as a fan of hers, who sees the potential of having a woman from Western New York as a leader in the NYS Democratic Party.

      Reply
      14.

      @Kay: ​
        I think the crime panic narrative resonated in NY more than other states because of the correlation (a false one) with the 2019 bail reform law that Albany Democrats made one of their signature pieces of legislation after getting rid of a group of “independent” Democrats who (along with Cuomo) had been preventing a Dem majority from advancing their priorities for years. Unfortunately, this happened to coincide with the pandemic and a rise in violent crime in a lot of places, esp NYC, so it got hung around Dems necks quite effectively by the NY Post and GOP campaigns. I think abortion rights was probably the one thing holding back a bigger red wave in NY and elsewhere and what little campaigning Hochul did capitalized pretty effectively on defending choice.

      Reply
      15.

      @Jay C: I don’t watch commercial TV so I’m blind to TV ads.  But I should probably be a target of social media ads, and saw zero for Hochul or any other Dems.

      Reply
      16.

      Did progressives knock the DCCC chair out of his House district?

      I know redistricting was a factor, but the epitomy of elite, moderate Dems couldn’t get thru. Maybe Hochul would have had coattails if she’d done beter campaigning? NY isn’t my area, so I am curious about that.

      Reply
      18.

      I’m no fan of the leftier Democrats but I think that when when Mr. Jacobs blames them for his party’s losses he’s deflecting blame towards a scapegoat. That straw herring don’t swim!

      I don’t live in New York and I missed out on Republican advertisinging. I can’t say how much traction Republicans got with “soft on crime” messaging. But blaming one group of party members for Republican success is a counterproductive way to avoid personal responsibility.

      Reply
      19.

      I agree with this 100%.

      I don’t disagree with idea that the media narrative (fed aggressively by the Zeldin campaign) CRIME CRIME CRIME THE BLAHS ARE COMING FOR YOU hurt Democrats in New York. But that’s why campaigning is important! You need to counter that narrative.

      I don’t disagree that the redistricting process made winning these races harder. But that’s why campaigning is important! When the redistricting process turns a sold D district into a swing district, you campaign harder! You don’t hope that you win and then blame redistricting when you lose.

      NY-3 and NY-4 are both winnable for Democrats. I think NY-17 is, too, though I’m less familiar with the political geography in that part of the state than I am on Long Island. (The fact that SPM ran there makes me think he also thought it was winnable.)

      The upside is that we have some low-hanging fruit for 2024. But it would have been nice to keep them blue in ’22.

      Reply
      22.

      “Instead, Jacobs placed blame on progressive politicians who have shifted the party too far to the left”

      Ah, the perennial whine of the incompetent

      Abigail Spanberger specializes in it.  The fact that she barely wins could not possibly be because she isnt very popular in her district, nope must be “the woke”

      Reply
      23.

      @Eolirin: you THINK? those fuckers had mask burnings and huge anti vax protests/ riots during covid and invited the fucking proud boys to march through borough park.

       

      fuck those selfish, regressive, misogynistic, parasitical zealots;  the orthodox community in nyc just EPITOMIZES every negative stereotype about my people.

       

      (yes, eddie blake is a red-sea pedestrian.)

      Reply
      24.

      @Eolirin: Yesterday I ran into an interesting item about politics among New York’s Hasidim. Aron Teitelbaum, Chief Rabbi of the Satmar sect, had endorsed Kathy Hochul for Governor and someone tweeted an excerpt translated from his speech in Hebrew:

         “Trumpism has infiltrated the Jewish camp. Everyone with common sense understands this [Hochul endorsement]. Why did people think otherwise? The answer is incitement and brainwashing. Incitement by Trumpists….”

      @MayerLevin

      Reply
      26.

      Folks like Mr. Jacobs would 100% prefer fascism over ever having to admit the hippies were even 0.01% correct. That statement was probably pre-written a month ago.

      Reply
      27.

      When I went to the Hochul website to order a yard sign, it wanted $25 and said allow 10 days for delivery. 10 days out.

      My local township Dems do a great job. They email and keep us informed.

      Had a fundraiser for Pat Ryan. Canvassed with the Assembly Rep. I had yard signs for both of them.

      But there were maybe 3 yard signs for Hochul in the entire area. And the area is now 50-50 Dem-GOP. Bluer all the time.

      Even defeated a long time GOP State Senator.

      Rich people moving from the city.

      Reply

