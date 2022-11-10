In my first post yesterday, I pulled my punches on the New York Democratic Party. Hochul won, after all, even though our showing in the Congressional races wasn’t good. Well, now that we’ve had a day to savor that, let’s get down to it. To say that Hochul ran a bad campaign is wrong, because it implies that she ran a campaign at all. Now, ultimately, the blame goes on her, but she relied on the state party and they suck. So what does party chair Jay Jacobs do when it loses? Blames the woke left:

Instead, Jacobs placed blame on progressive politicians who have shifted the party too far to the left, costing them swing and moderate voters. “I’m not going to take responsibility for or blame, if you will, for losses that we had here,” Jacobs said, dismissing claims that he did nothing for vulnerable candidates by pointing to maxed-out donations and behind the scenes organizing he took charge of. He said that Hochul performed admirably given the circumstances and that her close race didn’t cost Democrats seats. “I think that it’s more the Democratic brand in New York that had difficulty in some of these tough, tougher districts, more competitive districts,” Jacobs said.

This wasn’t a case of progressives mounting a primary challenge or even dissing Hochul. In her person and in her politics, Hochul is pretty damn progressive, and she’s been beating the drum of reproductive rights hard. I know of no organized opposition to Hochul from progressives, nor even any disorganized opposition. AOC pushed her social media followers to get out and vote for her, for example. Blaming progressives is just lazy and stupid — Hochul just didn’t run a campaign.

I live in a purple-to-blue county (Monroe), and the place is blanketed in Zeldin yard signs. I saw not a single Hochul yard sign. Literally, without exaggeration, not one. I know that yard signs are anything but the sine qua non of an awesome campaign, but as far as I know, she didn’t do any campaigning up here.

Hochul has the chops, in my opinion, to lead voters to the polls. And I think she’s a fighter. She should have been barnstorming the state for those Congressional candidates. Hochul also won a tough special election in a blood red Congressional district a dozen years ago, by doing pretty much the opposite of what she did in this election (i.e., running hard). That’s why keeping her on the sidelines was such a terrible political decision. I don’t know who made it, but she needs start firing her advisors and working to clean house in the state Democratic party. She should be a force in Democratic politics for years to come, if she can straighten this out.

(Also, yes, redistricting – more on that in another post later.)