Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

This blog will pay for itself.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

We still have time to mess this up!

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The revolution will be supervised.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Proliferation of massive choice complexity on Healthcare.gov

Proliferation of massive choice complexity on Healthcare.gov

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

I was giving a short talk earlier in the week to a bunch of ACA nerds. As I was prepping my slides about choice complexity, I created a graph showed something that I sort of had realized but not actually seen or fully internalized:

Line graph of the number of counties on Healthcare.gov that have 100 or more plan choices from 2014-2023. Rare event from 2014-2021. ~10% of all counties on Healthcare.gov in 2023

We know that picking insurance is really tough. The Medicare Advantage literature suggests that choice quality goes down hill rapidly after people see 15 or more choices. Some of my ongoing research looks into administrative burdens and choice frictions that lead to sub-optimal choices and dominated choices. We’ve talked about the increasing proliferation of large choice menus before. The work that I did with Patrick O’Mahen looked at the population with at least 50+ choices and in 2021, that was about 45% of people were exposed to 50+ choices and when I did a short off the cuff update, 2022 saw 67% of people seeing 50+ choices.

I had not realized that the count of extreme menu lengths were becoming so much more common over the past couple of years. I had known that big cities like Miami and Houston had ridiculous menu lengths but in 2023, about 10% of all Healthcare.gov counties have very large menus.

When I poked at the causes of this menu length expansion, it is a bit of everything. More insurers are entering markets on average. Each incumbent insurer is adding a couple of extra plans per year per county. And some of the insurers that are expanding their footprints have a historical strategy of “stacking the shelves” with a lot of nearly similar plan variants.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.