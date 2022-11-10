Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ready for his close-up

Countless Republican dysfunctions turned the much-vaunted red wave into a puny trickle on Tuesday, despite historic tailwinds. Dems absolutely pummeled the GOP in small-dollar donations, and Republican grifters took huge cuts of the scant grassroots funding Republicans did manage to scrounge up.

That required Romney’s niece to scuttle forth repeatedly to rattle the begging bowl at increasingly skeptical fat cat donors. Some decided they’d given enough and sat the race out.

Rick Scott and Mitch McConnell, two of the most odious and ruthless douchebags in the Senate, knifed each other over campaign strategy and hilariously knee-capped one another on fundraising and spending with competing PACs. You can read all about it in a longish, schadenfreuderiffic article at this WaPo gift link.

But primary credit for Tuesday’s debacle has to go to Trump, a black hole of need, stupidity and malice who seems determined to keep right on sucking Republican prospects into an airless void until he either dies or Republicans figure out how to pry the cult out of his tiny fists:

As he jetted between his resort homes, Trump’s agenda, as it had been for years, remained transactional. He seemed to delight in the public and private attention he could attract. Up to the final day of the midterm campaign, he demanded constant minding by party leaders.

On the final Monday before the election, enraged by positive coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and determined to claim credit for what he believed were going to be the party’s wins, Trump began phoning people to say he would announce his 2024 presidential bid that evening at a rally in Ohio. A coterie of Republicans, including McDaniel of the RNC, called and eventually begged him off. Instead he came up with a troll: He would announce that he would be announcing.

“The whole day was miserable,” one leading Republican said. “It was just: Who could get him on the phone and convince him not to hurt us?”

That last sentence — good lord. That party has been Trump’s bitch for going on seven years now, and they still don’t understand he doesn’t give a shit if he hurts them or not?

Writing for The Atlantic, Never Trumper David Frum says DeSantis has a shot at slaying the beast if he (DeSantis) has the stones for the fight:

Trump counts on running in 2024 more or less unopposed. He’s trying to frighten strong alternatives out of the race, leaving him the reality-TV blood sport of chewing up weaker alternatives as he chewed up the alternatives in 2016.

If DeSantis is in the game now, he has to play now…

Somebody who seeks to replace Trump atop the Republican Party cannot pretend Trump is not there. Trump is a huge personality who makes every contest a battle of personalities. Refusing to engage is not an option, because he will engage whether his target likes it or not. There’s no choice except to engage in turn.

So: man or mouse? DeSantis’s answer will shape the future not only of the Republican Party but of America.

Mouse, maybe. DeSantis is young enough to wait for Trump to move on to another con or croak. He has crossed Trump a time or two, but always in an indirect, passive-aggressive way. I can’t tell if it’s smart politics or cowardice.

Meanwhile, Trump is convinced he’s still big — it’s the party that got small. I find myself uncharacteristically wishing him long life and godspeed as he follows Republicans around, demanding another close-up.

    2. 2.

      TaMara

      I’m hoping DeSatan is stupid/conceited enough to take the orange one on directly. (And he’s only 44? jeebuz, he looks older than Obama – evil and stupidity takes it toll). I would enjoy the smoldering crater left from the fallout.

      Meanwhile, if you are on Twitter and haven’t downloaded your archives, might be time to:

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      trump is still big for the magas.   The republicans want the maga vote, so they will tread lightly.   Wake me up when Kevin McCarthy stands up and denounces trump.   Until then, he still has them by the balls.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Hawes

      Love to see DeSantis eek out a bruising primary win and Trump launch a third MAGA Party campaign that divides the right. Biden wins 40 states.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Miss Bianca

      @TaMara: I have a Twitter account that I never use – I think I only even opened it to comment once (on some out-of-stater’s clueless take on Lauren Boebert, actually, if I recall correctly), so I am honestly in doubt as to whether I would even have anything to archive. The only people I followed at all were all BJ personalities.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nicole

      The media all painting Trump as a big loser today gives me hope that he might eventually see consequences for some of the illegal things he’s done. Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly didn’t face consequences until they were a few years past their career peaks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      matt

      Elected and media Republicans seem to be making a concerted effort to cut him loose. I think he’ll bury all of them next to Ivanka.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Jeffg166: I had the same thought while reading “until he either dies or Republicans figure out how to pry the cult out of his tiny fists”.  Doesn’t have to be two things…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Hawes: Best-case scenario.  I’m not gonna write down the worst-case scenario, b/c “still basking in the glow of not losing our Republic”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @TaMara: I’m hoping DeSatan is stupid/conceited enough to take the orange one on directly. (And he’s only 44? jeebuz, he looks older than Obama – evil and stupidity takes it toll).

      The man is a case study in your attitude affecting your looks. I have a friend who has superficially very similar features. I consider my friend attractive, but he’s kind and radiates warmth.

      DeSantis’s ugliness is his soul shining through.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      This is what Trump does…he gets you in just deep enough that you can’t back out without losing everything. It’s how his ever failing business deals work and how his political career has worked. The deal is a failure and he walks away with some of your money, so things work out for him if not for you. He doesn’t now and never has given a crap about the good of the Republican party or its success. As long as he clings to just enough loyalty from his base to give him the leverage to screw over that party he will continue to bleed them dry to enrich himself. McConnell could have killed it all dead by voting and convincing a few other R’s to vote to convict in the second impeachment of 2021 but he was too chicken, or still thought he could maintain control of the crazy enough that it would help the party, or some combination thereof. For whatever reason he decided to cling to the anchor rather than cut it loose.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Jesse: Im pulling that moniker out for 2024 when I run for Congress as a Republican. Theodore Roosevelt was my favorite President before my lifetime.

      Republicans want to bring this country back to the 1950s or earlier. I want to bring the Republicans back to the 1900s when they were forward-looking.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @TaMara: “The chief privacy, information security, and compliance officers all quit” is not something you want to hear when your company is already under an FTC consent decree.

      And neither of those things mix well with Musk’s latest brilliant idea, that Twitter will offer high-yield money market accounts to users who link their online bank accounts to Twitter.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Rusty

      Money for campaigning matters, leadership can make some difference, and so on, but in the end the problem for the Republicans are the active base.  The base went out of its way to pick bad candidates.  Here in NH, the political season started with a good chance of the Republicans turfing out all three of our federal representatives.  We got lucky that Sununu decided to run for governor again (for reasons I still don’t discern he is popular) The Republicans then picked a MAGA general that had never been elected to anything over the state senate president.  Hassan absolutely pummeled him over election denial, wanting to eliminate social security and Medicare (in a state with the second highest average population age) and right to choose (libertarian views of being left alone by the government cut across the party here).  A sure loss turned into a tight win.  The same happened in the 1st congressional district, where Pappas was extremely vulnerable.  The Republican base picked a 25 year old Trump White House intern, again never elected to anything, over more experienced candidates.  Pappas ran basically the same campaign as Hassan on the same issues and he eked out a win.  In the 2nd congressional district Kuster was also vulnerable, and the party picked a firebrand, again over more reasonable candidates that that were much more likely to win.  Again Kuster ran a campaign painting him as an extremist and kept her seat.  In the end, Trump, McConnell and more didn’t really matter.  What mattered was a base that couldn’t resist its extremist urges, and is out of touch with its neighbors.  Nothing happening in Washington is going to fix that, and anointing Desantis won’t either (quick, name 3 positions where Desantis is different from Trump.  You can’t, because there aren’t any.  How will he make any difference then to the party?).  Sadly the Republicans kept control of the state government, with some modest inroads by the Democrats.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Miss Bianca

      @Ken:

      Musk’s latest brilliant idea, that Twitter will offer high-yield money market accounts to users who link their online bank accounts to Twitter.

      OMG. Because nothing could *possibly* go wrong with *that* set-up, amirite?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Hoodie

      Normally, it would be perfectly in keeping with past GOP behavior for them to airbrush Trump out of the photos, example being the way they memory-holed GWB when he became saturated with loser stink.  However, Trump will not go away quietly because he has never been a loyal Republican.   Moreover, NY media will not ignore him.

      I would be surprised if DeSantis challenges Trump in 2024, unless Trump ends up in an orange jumpsuit sometime in the next year.  Even if DeSantis could take the nomination in 2024, Trump will not take that lying down and there’s a good chance that a significant chunk of the current GOP base would walk with him.   I don’t see how DeSantis replaces lost Trump loyalists with a program of banning books, deporting Venezuelans and cutting Medicare and SS.   If he’s smart, he’ll wait until 2028, maybe suck up to Trump for the VP slot in 2024.  They’ll probably lose, which means he can start campaigning for 2028 right away. The shelf life of such a humorless asshole is often fairly short and now is probably DeSantis’ moment, but Nixon (who DeSantis strongly reminds me off) did manage to stick around for decades.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      FridayNext

      I was doing some “research” this morning because I for the life of me cannot think of a single politician that has translate political success in Florida to national popularity or office. It looks like Andrew Jackson was military governor of Florida and then became president. Other than that……?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Miss Bianca

      @kalakal: I dunno, I guess “Red Bull” is taken, huh? But I could see him claiming it and then blithely blowing off any of the real Red Bull’s cease-and-desist efforts, just like he did with the Rolling Stones.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      kalakal

      @Ken:

      And neither of those things mix well with Musk’s latest brilliant idea, that Twitter will offer high-yield money market accounts to users who link their online bank accounts to Twitter.

      Really? He’s even stupider than I thought he was.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kevin

      Olbermann mentioned it on his podcast today and I could totally see it happen: DeSantis wins the 2024 R nomination and Trump runs Independent just to fuck them and satisfy his ego. How fun would that be?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Hitchhiker

      I’m gonna make a little use of trump’s malicious nicknaming habit and call him Ron DeSanctimonious. It captures his lack of personality and phoniness perfectly.

      In the primary, the trump cult will never, ever vote for him, even in the general if he wins and trump tells them they have to, which trump will not be able to do. Remember when he tried to tell them to get vaccinated? No. They’ll sit it out, because DeSanctimonious is just not as much fun as trump.

      What they love about trump is that he’s great at playing the mean brat who thumbs his nose at the teachers and puts “kick me” signs on the backs of the cool kids. That’s the draw. I’m talking cult people now, not half-paying-attention people who reflexively vote for anybody with an R after their name. DeSanctimonious will get them in the primary if they believe he’s more likely to beat Democrats than trump.

      tl;dr

      I hope they claw each other into limp bloody shreds.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Hawes:

      Love to see DeSantis eek out a bruising primary win and Trump launch a third MAGA Party campaign that divides the right. Biden wins 40 states.

      I imagine a conflict between trump’s wounded ego and his lizard-brained instinct for self-preservation, which will tell him he might need a friend in an office with unchecked pardon power

      Reply

