"For months and months, all you heard from the press and the pundits was that Democrats are facing disaster. Remember that? All those polls, all those polls, God love them,” Biden says at DNC event. “Historic losses are on the way, a giant red wave. Folks, that didn’t happen.” pic.twitter.com/i982Gh6XuI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 10, 2022

“And the fact that even those folks who may not like me or may not like somebody, but they agree with our agenda,” Biden said at post-midterms political event at DC’s Howard Theatre. “By the way, all the Democrats ran on the same agenda without being told.”

(photo @gardnerakayla) pic.twitter.com/D5oHMsLIP5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 10, 2022

.@POTUS says he’s prepared to work across the aisle, but adds: “The American people have made it clear they expect Republicans to work with me as well.” pic.twitter.com/DHSxENHsoi — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) November 10, 2022

Biden, at DNC event in DC, notes that R candidates who had denied 2020 election results have not denied their own losses this week. “Tuesday was a good night for democracy.” — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) November 10, 2022

(I personally credit the Department of Justice for this outbreak of sanity — not only did they announce “possibly the most widespread election monitoring effort ever undertaken by the DOJ Civil Rights Division” Tuesday, but I suspect the ongoing prosecution of various Jan6 rioters have convinced a lot of potential domestic terrorists that the game might not be worth the sentence. Due props to the FBI, which announced that “Intentionally deceiving people who are eligible to vote so they don’t show up to the polls is a federal crime called voter suppression… report suspected incidents [here].” But, hey: Reward the behavior you want to instill — verified training trick.

Low bar for sure, but it really does make the post-election period a whole lot easier when the losing candidates say "yeah I lost" rather than "EVERYONE WATCH THIS GRAINY VIDEO OF THIS SUSPICIOUS LADY" https://t.co/rC4lOB3uoc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2022

“Women made their voices heard, man,” Biden says, referencing impact of Dobbs on the midterms. “You all showed up and beat the hell out of ‘em.” — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) November 10, 2022

We don't know the full election outcome yet, but we know this: President Biden is already taking the results as validation of his economic policies. In other words: Don't expect a big pivot.https://t.co/HuCAF2pzms — Jim Tankersley (@jimtankersley) November 10, 2022





Why would he want to, Jim?

Stocks are headed for the best post-inflation day rally in more than a decade as slower-than-projected price growth sparked bets the Federal Reserve can downshift its aggressive rate-hike path, @business reports. More than 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 were swept up in the rally pic.twitter.com/Cy2pD5OjWO — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 10, 2022