Thursday Evening Open Thread: Reality Has A Democratic Bias

(I personally credit the Department of Justice for this outbreak of sanity — not only did they announce "possibly the most widespread election monitoring effort ever undertaken by the DOJ Civil Rights Division" Tuesday, but I suspect the ongoing prosecution of various Jan6 rioters have convinced a lot of potential domestic terrorists that the game might not be worth the sentence. Due props to the FBI, which announced that Intentionally deceiving people who are eligible to vote so they don't show up to the polls is a federal crime called voter suppression… report suspected incidents [here]." But, hey: Reward the behavior you want to instill — verified training trick.



Why would he want to, Jim?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Bill Arnold

      Trump ranting today, November 10, 2022:
      I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…
      Does anyone know what he is talking about? Did he order election interference in 2018, or was it benign? Has anyone been interviewed under oath about this?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mali muso

      Every day Joe Biden makes me happy that he was my choice in the primaries. He has been far and away even better than I’d hoped for in a president.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you, Anne.  A new thread is minty.

      I think we should clap back at all the GOP-coopted MSM who were trying to sell us a “red wave.”

      To misquote Warren Buffet:  the tide went out.  And we got to see who was swimming without a suit.  “It was just about all of them, Katie.”

      That is a problem.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      @mali muso:   We have to have his back.

      Jennifer Rubin, who should know better, thinks he should step back, since the Trump danger is past.  She wrote that charmer a few days ago.  One of the occasional missteps.  Ma’am, there is more than just Trump facing this country.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Peale

      @Ken: He’s not doing what they want liberals to do after every election and walk around navel gazing and saying that they are sorry to all their non-voters. Whereas Republicans these days get to double down on whatever cat litter conspiracy they’ve frightened themselves about at the moment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      So, we may be measuring Twitter’s life in days rather than months.

      The company lost 5 more executive/critical employees. Among those, the Chief Information Security Officer, the Chief Privacy Officer, and the Chief Compliance Officer. The company is racing toward the point that it won’t be able to operate due to staff losses.

      Musk has already indicated he may have to have Twitter file for bankruptcy, which sounds bad, but I can’t imagine a bankruptcy court that would grant it. There are no shareholders to protect, Musk can clearly service the debt he’s taken on, and I don’t think anyone is going to buy that the failure was anyone’s fault other than Musks, so he can just eat the $44B.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Peale

      @Martin: This is absolutely insane. Its not like he hadn’t had months to decide what he wanted to do with it once it was his.  He’s acting like consent decrees that the company made before he got there no longer apply.

      This does not actually look good for the activists who claim that there is minimal long term damage from a lifetime of recreational pot smoking.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      something fabulous

      I’m curious: Has anyone done a follow-up on all of our Jackal-adjacent candidates? I seem to recall: A jackal in TN running, someone’s wife running in I forget the state– Maine, maybe? couldn’t take direct contributions?, and someone’s cousin in CT I think? Probably others! How’d we do, y’all???

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Albatrossity

      @Elizabelle:

      Ma’am, there is more than just Trump facing this country.

      Exactly. After TFG has been struck by lightning on a golf course, we will still have Trumpism. And we will still have GOP invertebrates pandering to those deplorables.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @Bill Arnold: I’d say the first question is, does anyone think he’s telling anything remotely close to the truth?  I mean, would YOU allocate resources to an investigation based on some random sh!t that came out of DJT’s mouth?

      Although probably somebody was assigned to look into it when they had time or something.  But I can’t imagine it’s any kind of priority …

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      What’s the German for whoops-a-daisy?

      KFC in Germany accidentally sent a push notification to its app users in Germany advertising a crispy chicken deal to mark the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

      The German-language notification read: “It’s memorial day for [Kristallnacht]! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken.” Source

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Peale

      @NotMax: Oh FFS. This is seriously the type of fuck up you’d get if Yum! sent let kids run its digital marketing campaigns because they are young and would know about such new techy things, and those kids looked at the calendar and figured any Memorial day was like a three day weekend with beer pong on the menu.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bill Arnold

      @Elizabelle:

      Jennifer Rubin, who should know better, thinks he should step back, since the Trump danger is past.

      I didn’t read it that way, if I’m looking at the same piece.
      IMO it is time for some knife-work. Especially with the Warnock/Walker runoff. Maybe Biden should allow others to do the wet dirty work, but a knocked-down and confused opponent is more vulnerable.
      I agree with her that Biden is underestimated.
      I’d put it more strongly; his superpower is that his opponents underestimate him. Old, stutter, senile, a puppet, etc. It is a major exploitable weakness of his opponents.
      Obama got some of this too; people were arguing with a straight face that he was a stuffed shirt. Mostly because they were racists.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:  I wonder what that feels like, to the Twitter employees.

      If they owned shares, they made bank, no?

      But one man trashed all their hard work and efforts and late nights.

      Very strange.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      As to the conspicuous lack of widespread claims of “fraud!”, I think a big chunk of it also is that the media got bored with the story.  Like, last time it was Exciting! Drama! and a regular feature of The Trump Show. But now it’s totally last season.  The RWNJs are still howling about it, but it’s pretty much confined to their little echo-chambers.  It’s not getting amplified this time around.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      @bbleh:  I mean, would YOU allocate resources to an investigation based on some random sh!t that came out of DJT’s mouth?

      Maybe they can spare a few agents to bring in Trump, DeSantis, and Scott and sweat the truth out of them?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anne Laurie

      @NotMax: “It’s memorial day for [Kristallnacht]! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken.”

      At least they didn’t announce it was kosher…

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Peale

      @Elizabelle: In the last few days, its become apparent that the best thing that can happen to Twitter employees right now is to be free of the company. Yeah the next company they work for might be worse and whatnot. But this is a company where I’m going to guess in a few weeks is going to start paying its employees with whatever crashed crypto currency Elon was hawking four months ago, if they will meet payroll at all.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Peale: A lot of Musk’s wealth is tied up in Tesla stock. I see that stock rose over 7% today. But Tesla finished a little over $190 a share, and it was over $200 last week. I think the stock value is down 50% from its high last year, and it may be on a very slippery slope.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      geg6

      @Elizabelle:

      Completely agree.  We should be dragging them every minute of every day.  Worked for the GOP for the last forty or fifty years.  Time to play hardball with these fucking assholes.  They slag us because we let them.  Biden is doing it with a smile.  We can, too.  We can all be DougJ.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      Sad trombone headline in the Bezos WaPost:

      He lost his Senate bid.  Where does Mehmet Oz go from here?

      Raise your hand if you said “back to Jersey.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rekoob

      @something fabulous: Good question! As I recall, we have a commenter in greater Louisville running for a judgeship (Deputinize etc.), someone whose spouse was indeed running on a “clean campaign” pledge in Maine (?), and I believe Suzanne has a cousin (?) in the Connecticut legislature. We’ve heard about MomSense’s second cousin Janet Mills, who was successful in her re-election as Governor of Maine. An update is in order.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ken

      There’s a good (and non-paywalled) report on the last 24 hours or so of Twitter chaos at platformer.news.

      It has a beautiful slow pitch quote from Musk: “We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.”  That’s one goal he’ll be reaching soon, given the way Twitter’s hemorrhaging advertisers.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  Yep.  Oprah is probably relieved that “crudités” is the first word that now comes to mind with Oz, and not her culpability.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Redshift

      “For months and months, all you heard from the press and the pundits was that Democrats are facing disaster. Remember that? All those polls, all those polls, God love them,” Biden says at DNC event. “Historic losses are on the way, a giant red wave. Folks, that didn’t happen.”

      I was there! :-D

      It was a really nice volunteer appreciation event. And I got to experience firsthand what many have remarked on – one of Joe Biden’s major political skills is that he is absolutely authentic when he speaks. I’m sure he has speechwriters like any politician, but he clearly doesn’t have anyone telling him what to say, if you know what I mean.

      Example from today: “You believed in the system, you believed in our institutions, and you fought for them!”

      Also, a shout out to trains! (I thought about trying to get an “Amtrak Joe” chant going, but I didn’t want to interrupt.)

      And a callback by Jaime Harrison to Howard Dean’s 50-State Strategy, saying “the 57 States and Territories Strategy is back!”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Peale

      @Mike in NC: Nope. Its just the usual “counties with lots of immigrants and black people who never should be allowed to vote because they aren’t real citizens and therefore every vote they cast is illegal, but we can’t say that so I’m going to shout “fraud”” charge. My guess is that they stopped “stuffing the ballots” because they ran out of ballots to count.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Peale

      @Redshift: Yeah. One of the things I really hate about the liberal impulse to be good puritans and never allow themselves to be happy for more than 15 minutes, is that even after they do well, they just talk themselves into thinking that they didn’t do well. Which means we never properly thank the hard working volunteers who made our 15 minutes of elation possible.  If you are a liberal and volunteered in any way to help, you have my permission to be happy for 17 1/2 minutes.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      mali muso

      @Redshift: Really happy for you!  I never made it to a smaller event like that, but I definitely have great memories of being very up close to Obama speaking at campaign events in 08 and 12. So inspiring!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      First CA update. We finally have the uncounted ballot status. There’s 4.8 million ballots still to count. Look, it’s a big state, okay! That number may go *up* tomorrow since we’re still collecting mail ballots.  The current results are based on 5.9 million ballots, so with more mail coming in, we probably have half or a bit more than half of ballots counted. But that varies by county. The low population counties up north are all done, or effectively so.

      A bit more than a million in LA county alone. Orange County received 112,000 ballots yesterday and processed 59,000 of them, so it’ll be a week at this pace to clear the backlog here.

      These are mostly by mail ballots. There’s 40,000 provisional to process and 65,000 provisional registration to process (provisional that also did a same-day registration). 68,000 that need to be cured or are duplicate and need to be resolved. 173,000 total and they’ll take a while. None of that is automated. (Hey New York – that’s at least 68,000 ballots that your state can’t generate from GOTV efforts because your voting rules are garbage.)

      I don’t see todays counts in the race tallies yet. I’ll post on that later. The unprocessed data is transmitted separately from the counts from the day.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Bill Arnold

      @Mike in NC:

      There was no goddamn “ballot theft” being “stopped by the FBI”.

      Probably not, but “every accusation is a confession” is a solid heuristic when DJT is involved.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Peale

      @Martin: I wanted to change those rules, but the voters, including a lot of Democratic ones, decided they wanted Adams as mayor and voting to be as hard as it always is.

      Reply

