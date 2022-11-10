Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I really should read my own blog.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This blog will pay for itself.

Consistently wrong since 2002

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

In my day, never was longer.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Dark Brandon, Slayer of Revanchists

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Dark Brandon, Slayer of Revanchists

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Dark Brandon, Slayer of Revanchists

(Ann Telnaes via Washington Post)

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Dark Brandon, Slayer of Revanchists 1

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brantl
  • Brit in Chicago
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • elliottg
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Geminid
  • Gvg
  • kalakal
  • lowtechcyclist
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • trucmat
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      I dare, nay, I double-dare, actually to hell with it, I triple-dog-dare a mainstream newspaper, magazine, or news outlet to do a big feature on asking Republican elites to venture into urban & Rust Belt diners to ask average Americans why they voted Democrat in the 2022 election.

      Oh boy, yes. I am here, in an urban Rust Belt diner, ready to tell you the score.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      The MSM was so mad at that press conference. They were madder than a muthaphucka, because all their prepared talking points were taken away by Election Night, but they continued to ask stupid questions. I love that 46 clowns them.🤗🤗🤗

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      The GOP is going to have a dilemma when Trump is indicted.  They have to support him, but they really want him to go away.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      elliottg

      @Baud: And not one analysis I saw (except on twitter) pointed out without gerrymandered redistricting that the Supreme Court gleefully supported, Democrats would have held the House.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      kalakal

      @Baud: They have a real dilemma no matter what happens to Trump legally. Without his cultish supporters they’re toast and Trump is only interested in being star of the show. If any of them are ‘mean’ to him he’ll throw the toys out of the pram.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: OH MAN. They all want him to be indicted SO BAD.

      They all want him gone, but no one wants to be the one to do it, as it’s political suicide for a Republican. They want something or someone else to do it and then each presidential hopeful wants to be the one to grab the diehard MAGAs.

      As much as I want him indicted…. maybe it would be funnier to let him start a campaign and watch the knives come out first? I’m rooting for maximum injuries here.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gvg

      Glad we have a good warrior. Wish we had a better media.

      Off topic, I am hunkered down waiting out Florida’s latest hurricane, a November straggler. It is totally weird to have a chilly hurricane that you prep for when it gets dark early. One of my cats is hyperactive in the mornings and she is bouncing off the walls and the bed, and trying to see out the windows.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      Here’s an interesting stat. Joe Biden got more votes in Florida in 2020 than Ron DeSantis got in his landslide win on Tuesday.

      (TFG actually attacked DeSantis about the total vote count, and for once he was telling the truth.)

      ETA: Not to suggest that Florida hasn’t become a solid red state.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      I think the fellow who tweeted that pundits are missing a change in Democratic voters is correct. The 2000 election was a clue-by-four upside my disgruntled lefty head back then, and the 2016 election seems to have served that function for a new generation. (If they promise not to fuck up again, I won’t even bother pointing out that before the 2000 election, there had been no candidate who won the popular vote but lost the electoral college since 1888, whereas in 2016 it had happened just 16 years prior, so they should fucking know better…)

      In other news, Tropical Storm Nicole knocked out our power awhile back. We heard what sounded like two transformers popping in rapid succession. Looks like the eye will pass just south of us. Lots of wind and rain!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trucmat

      As always Democrats will gather millions more votes but be rewarded with too few seats due to our unfair system. The system must be reformed. Impossible? It’s impossible if we think it is.

      Of course we first need to accomplish the other imperative for keeping our freedom, which is to destroy Fox News as a source of insurrection and misinformation. Until that’s done we’re going to stay an angrily divided nation. Fox News is truly the enemy of a free and rational America.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      brantl

      I love it when Joe takes on of these bullshit questions, looks at the reporter like he’ sn idiot, and tells him the God’s-honest truth.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @JewishWonk’s take echos that of Rachel Bitecofer last Sunday:

          Gotta tell you, I’ve NEVER seen every  part of the Left’s coalition, from Yellow Dogs to progressives, rowing in one direction [before] and it gives me so much hope for 2024.

      @RachelBitecofer Nov. 6 2022

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Baud: But at the state level, that is emphatically not the case.  The crisis is a highly asymmetrical object and thus looks different from each viewing angle, but I think more and more it is looking like a crisis of federalism.  And we don’t have a recipe for that.  Even the much-trailed Constitutional convention would only shove it under the rug and trample on it.  In hindsight, that may be all that the 1787 Constitution did either.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brit in Chicago

      @Suzanne: I’m with you. In fact I’d go further: my dream scenario for 2024 is that Trump is nominated but that his narcissism and incompetence are so obvious that not only does he lose but also the losses go way down the ballot (reverse coat tails) and the R brand is irredemably tarnished. I know, I know, but a guy can dream, right?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in at least 40 years.

      Make that sixty years, in all likelihood.

      Obama got swamped in 2010, ditto Clinton in 1994. Carter actually had a pretty good first (and only) midterm in 1978, losing only 15 House seats (and 3 in the Senate), so the Dems still were comfortably in control.  But the likelihood that we have a net loss of 15 or more House seats this year is looking rather small right now.  LBJ lost 47 House seats (and 3 Senate seats) in the 1966 midterm.

      JFK remarkably lost only one House seat, and gained 4 Senate seats, in the 1962 midterm.  There’s an exceedingly slim chance we could do that well in the House, but it’s not the way to bet, obviously.  And we may gain one Senate seat if everything breaks our way.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.