We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in at least 40 years. And we had the best midterms for Governors since 1986. The American people spoke. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 9, 2022

Like we can parse over precinct level turnout and arbitrary measures of candidate strength or we can go with Occam's Razor and conclude America likes what Democrats are selling. — Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 9, 2022

Question: What do you intend to do differently to change people’s opinion…

Biden: Nothing.. the more they know about what we’re doing, the more support there is. Do you know anyone who wants to get rid of the change we made on prescription drug pricing? pic.twitter.com/sqzItAYKGK — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

Biden is a class act pic.twitter.com/D5INYkkciu — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 9, 2022

Biden, despite his low approval rating and relative absence on the campaign trail, will likely be able to claim best midterm performance for an incumbent president’s party in 20 years, since George W. Bush’s GOP gained seats following 9/11: https://t.co/u0GjidZrmI — Nancy Cook (@nancook) November 9, 2022

My hot take: liberal and moderate Dem voters were already becoming more disciplined about voting since 2016, but the Dobbs decision accelerated that trend. People who are looking at Biden's approval rating and judging him to be weak in 2024 are missing how Dem voters have changed — Alex ????? ?? ????? (@JewishWonk) November 9, 2022

Biden is right to be confident & right to stay the course. America needs that kind of firm, lawful leadership. https://t.co/j5XkL2tZFz — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 10, 2022