Agenda control and caucus management in 2023

Votes are still being counted.

Votes are still able to be cured in a lot of states and in a lot of close races.

The election is still ongoing.

However, the current projection from MSNBC is a Republican House I caucus with 220 seats to a Democratic House caucus of 215 seats.

I’m teaching a US health politics and policy of reform class right now. I spent a quarter of the first class talking about agenda control and caucus management. I noted that there are varying strategies and different leaders have very different skill levels. I also noted that Nancy Pelosi had demonstrated an excellent ability to manage, listen and lead a caucus with a lot of extra votes to get big things done and she led a caucus with 5 spare votes to get things done. She is the likely edge of the frontier possibility curve on the ability to count to 218.

Assuming the MSNBC projection is right, the House Republican caucus is going to have members in their minimum winning coalition that come from districts that voted for Trump by 40-50 points to districts that voted for Biden by 15-20 points (New York seats that the GOP is renting for a cycle). What beyond renaming post offices and potentially declaring ice cream is yummy will pass that is not immediate political suicide in either the primary or general election for either end of the GOP caucus? What passes on a GOP party line vote in the House that even gets looked at in the Senate where Chuck Schumer controls the vote schedule? I can’t think of much.

We’re going to get a two year demonstration of the challenges of caucus management.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Kirk Spencer

      Impeachments and investigations, over and over.

      Eta: oh, and deciding to not pay our bills leading to dollar default because thatythe only real leverage they have.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @Kirk Spencer: Exactly this.  Lacking any possibility of substance, it will dissolve into pure performance.

      After seeing what happened this cycle, though, I am less pessimistic that their doing this won’t hurt the Republican Party overall.  It does seem to appear (maybe, I hope) that there are still enough non-crazies among them who are willing at least to withhold their votes from the craziest candidates (&/or declare themselves “independent,” for what that’s worth), if not actually switch parties.

      [sigh] to think I recall fondly the days when Republicans were only stuffy greedheads

      @David Anderson: As to investigations, the media will care.  They love them some High Drama.  If nothing else, House Republicans will succeed in causing problems and working the media so their numbers and power seem much greater than they actually are.

    9. 9.

      Steeplejack

      (Brought up from downstairs.)

      In the scenario you describe—a five-vote GQP majority—I wonder whether Nancy Pelosi (or her successor as minority leader) could sort of run things behind the scenes, at least for critical legislation, with the Democrats joined by a small cohort of (relatively) sane Republicans from D + n districts. She is bound to have much better caucus management than whatever nitwit gets horked up as speaker.

    narya

      narya

      We’re going to get a two-year demonstration of how f*cking awesome Pelosi has been, if the Rs are in charge. But I’m also waiting to see the final tally, tbh.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @Steeplejack: Indeed.  It would be very satisfying to see her complete the emasculation of McCarthy through a combination of party discipline, strategic bribery, and Discharge Petitions.

      And at the same time I would like to see a little bit of Pelosi’s Revenge for the attack on her husband.

      She’s one of the most effective legislative leaders of … well, probably pretty much all time.  And being the minority leader, and hence not responsible for getting things done, frees one from certain … constraints.

    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      Coming into the election, the Republicans were openly boasting that they were going to hold the debt ceiling hostage to extract concessions under threat of a default. If a red wave had materialized, with a whole lot of batshit freshman members of Congress, they’d have had a good chance of either getting something, or actually dropping the bomb and pinning the blame for the resulting chaos on Biden.

      Now… even if they have the House, it’s a lot harder for them to pull off. The deciding votes will be a bunch of Chamber of Commerce Republicans from New York, not the type to play the Bond villain hellbent on apocalypse.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      We’ve already seen this. This is how the House ran from 2011 to 2019. Republicans couldn’t even really run the House with comfortable majorities and Republicans in the Senate and White House.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      Don’t know if House R institutional memory reaches back to how Clinton’s impeachment was the cutting of their own throats.

      The optimist/realist in me hopes to see the Dems somehow hold a slim majority😃 (the optimist).  The realist would then expect to see which Ds try to be the House version of Synemanchin🤢

    17. 17.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Now I’m wondering if an full-blown impeachment resolution (with all the trimmings, investigation, witnesses, and the works) has ever come up for a vote in the full House and failed. I bet there would be at least five Republicans for whom a vote to impeach Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or a member of their administration would amount to political suicide, more even than Kinziger or Cheney’s votes to impeach Trump.

      And if the GOP loses Representatives as a result of the January 6 Committee’s investigation and report, hoo, boy…

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      @Steeplejack:

      In the scenario you describe—a five-vote GQP majority—I wonder whether Nancy Pelosi (or her successor as minority leader) could sort of run things behind the scenes, at least for critical legislation, with the Democrats joined by a small cohort of (relatively) sane Republicans from D + n districts. She is bound to have much better caucus management than whatever nitwit gets horked up as speaker.

      I am not seeing much more than gridlock and revenge investigations if the GOP get a majority in the House. Pelosi won’t be able to do much of anything, even behind the scenes.

      Presumably Kevin McCarthy will become Speaker. He is a small minded and spiteful piece of work.

    19. 19.

      Kirk Spencer

      @JMG: I just did a quick lookup. The speaker is elected by a majority of the house unless the house votes to accept a plurality. And that’s all the house, so Nancy’s hand will still be influencing things.

      That’s to say, I think it likely that the next speaker will only take the gavel with Nancy’s concurrence.

    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @sdhays: But they did successfully manage to hobble Obama’s recession response by threatening a debt default in 2011. That was partly on Obama and his economic team, for trying to seize it as an opportunity to “fix the deficit”. But the fact that the Republicans had a huge House margin that gave their insane wing a certain amount of control helped get it through.

      By 2013, though, Obama wasn’t really playing that game any more (Biden will DEFINITELY never play that game), but damage had been done.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @Brachiator: IIRC a bill can be forced to the floor with a simple majority vote under a discharge petition, which would mean that, if you get the votes for the bill (which you’d line up first), then you could pass it.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @Baud: could still be done with a non-crazy Republican.  I actually heard that there might be 10 Rep Senators willing to sign on to it so reconciliation wouldn’t be necessary

      Republican party discipline isn’t necessarily solid on this one.  I would bet McConnell, and several others, remember how well things went for the Republicans when they shut the government down under Obama.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah, I guess you’re right. They really tried to run the House themselves for a year or so and then gave up until Nancy was Speaker again. Any must-pass legislation was pretty much handled by Nancy in the interim because the Republican “leadership” was nothing more than celebrated shit.

      The only “accomplishments” they achieved without Pelosi’s help were the repeal of the ACA, which failed the first time and then passed only after keeping voting open for a ridiculously long time and making some of their members literally cry (if memory serves) and the Trump tax cuts.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      Besides the freshman New York Reps that have a tough path to reelection, the Republican caucus has people like Don Bacon. He’s been winning his Omaha area seat by small margins for a while now. It went for Biden in 2020 (winning him one electoral vote!). Bacon and others like him are caught between their radical colleagues  and district electorates that are shifting demographically and politically in favor of Democrats.

      Jen Kiggans in the Virginia 2nd CD faces a similar district dynamic. She’ll probably face a rematch with Elaine Luria in 2024. Kiggans and Bacon might not be able to survive the higher turnout of a Presidential election.

      Assuming Republicans win a majority this time, leadership will need to accomodate the needs of members like Bacon and purple district freshmen like Kiggans and the New Yorkers if they want to win another majority in 2024.

      That may not be possible because of the caucus’s large component of zealots who may not care about the politics of purple districts. Some of them may actually believe that implementing their radical program will have such a popular result that those purple districts will turn red on their own.

    30. 30.

      David Anderson

      @Steeplejack: I completely believe that on anything that actually needs to pass and is more important than renaming a post-office that Pelosi will be supplying at least 180 votes.

      Remember the agreement zone for regular order is the House + Dem Controlled Senate + Dem White House…

    Baud

      Baud

      However, the current projection from MSNBC is a Republican House I caucus with 220 seats to a Democratic House caucus of 215 seats.

      It was 222 yesterday.  I like this trendline.

    gene108

      gene108

      In 2011, Speaker Boehner, with a large House majority could not pass a budget or raise the debt ceiling.

      We learned new things like sequestration and whether or not Treasury could mint a $1 trillion coin to pay our bills.

      It’s going to be a total shit show of epic proportions, with R’s running the House, besides the inability to pass a budget or pay our debts.

      Nonstop investigations of Hunter Biden, fishing expeditions to bolster their desire to impeach President Biden multiple times, endless investigations into the DOJ and FBI, with Garland and Wray hauled up before Congressional committees everyday, committee hearings to discredit the existence of trans people, etc.

      Republicans can’t govern, but they’re excellent at political theatre and the MSM is drooling for the kind of gossip Republicans can provide. I expect an MSM pile on to trash President Biden far worse than the Afghanistan withdrawal, as Republican Congressional investigations keep dripping out “scandal” after “shocking revelation” after “surprising new information coming to light”.

      Just hope Gen Z can be just as focused on 2024, despite all the bad things that will happen.

    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @sdhays: The other thing 2010 did was give Republicans a huge amount of control on the state level across much of the country–which they used to establish punishing austerity measures that hurt their own constituents and slowed the economic recovery in ways they could blame on Obama. I remember reading somewhere that it was the first economic recession since they started measuring these things where government spending actually contracted, on all levels, instead of expanding as a countercyclic response.

      Now, the response to the brief and intense COVID recession was actually a traditional countercyclic stimulus, which was maybe possible because Donald Trump was allowed to put his name on the checks, so Republicans weren’t going to stop it. Of course they’re now blaming Biden for that in the usual fashion. But if Democrats had been bigger gangsters we might have blocked it and let people suffer more so we could win more elections. Actually caring about human beings can be a political handicap.

    Baud

      Baud

      @gene108: While I agree, I also note that the Dems had control over the last two years, and the media went full force against the Dems on a number of fronts, especially in the last month, and we still worked a draw in a midterm against a gerrymandered map.  I’m not sure the GOP is ready for their closeup.  Hopefully times have changed, and more of the right voters are paying attention.

    MattF

      MattF

      I’m predicting a one-vote R majority— that would be hell for McCarthy and the maximal sub-surface influence for Pelosi. And D control of the Senate, needless to say.

    36. 36.

      Steeplejack

      @Brachiator:

      I’m not sure Kevin McCarthy is a shoo-in. There are several ambitious Republicans who see that he is an idiot and would like to grab the brass ring. But maybe, seeing the chaos ahead, they will be content to snipe from the sidelines and let him take the heat.

    PAM Dirac

      PAM Dirac

      @narya:

       

      We’re going to get a two-year demonstration of how f*cking awesome Pelosi has been

      I think there is more than a little “a girl can do it so hard can it be”. I think they will find out big time. I also think that with the skills and discipline that Nancy SMASH, et. al. have, there will be far more than one occasion where the Rs will be standing around wondering “What happened?”.

    38. 38.

      Aussie Sheila

      @bbleh: I don’t know the details of the processes, but if they try this on Biden and the Dem leadership should not, in any circumstances, negotiate. Particularly on social safety net programs or aid for Ukraine. Maintain internal party discipline, and hit every communication outlet including TikTok and Telegram.
      Hammer them. Hard.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @Aussie Sheila: Oh I agree re Dems, but I think they would, and as to negotiating with Reps I think the line would be “you guys wanna shoot yourselves in the foot again, I guess you’re gonna do it, but sticking with the Crazy didn’t work out so well for you guys this time around, we’re gonna be out there night and day blaming you for a shutdown, and I don’t think the Country Clubbers (ie your major donors) are gonna be too happy about it.”

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @Baud: In July Manchin said that he’d given up on any kind of compromise for a BBB-type bill. Then a few weeks later he and Schumer were all smiles about their compromise for a BBB-type bill.

      I would not rule out any legislation in the “lame duck” session until it’s close to its end. Last time the National Defense Authorization Act passed after New Year’s Day, I believe. I think they have to pass another NDAA this session, and who knows what amendments the dealmakers will attach to that legislation this time?

    waspuppet

      waspuppet

      Hmmm. Sounds like a tough job. Hey you know what would help? A rapidly senilizing failson who thinks he’s a CEO, screaming at them to SHOW STRENGTH LIKE MY MURDEROUS AUTOCRATIC FRIENDS.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      @Steeplejack: Kevin McCarthy is basically a sitcom about a horrible person who keeps failing to achieve his heart’s desire. He was going to succeed Boehner until he was too candid on Foxy Snooze, then he thought he’d be Speaker in 2018 after Paul Ryan retired.

      I really hope he gets the trifecta and fails to be Speaker again, one way or the other (of course, Dems controlling the House is the preferred way).

    Kay

      Kay

      TALLAHASSEE — Supercharged by a super-majority in the House and Senate, Florida legislative leaders broke their silence Wednesday and confirmed they are prepared to further tighten abortion restrictions in Florida in the next year.

      Florida Republicans tricked voters. DeSantis + GOP put in a ban at 15 weeks and national pundits portrayed that as very smart and savvy but it turns out it was complete bullshit and they fully intended to make it more draconian the moment the election was over.
      The anti abortion “movement” is just completely dishonest with the public. They take “lying for the Lord” to a whole new level. Cannot trust these people as far as yu can throw them.
      Apparently the public’s reaction to these bans hasn’t slowed them down at all. They’ll be jamming them thru anywhere they have a majority or a governor.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @sdhays: OTOH maybe it’s more like an awful Greek tragedy, where he DOES finally become Speaker and then is systematically and publicly emasculated by his own crazies and by Pelosi.

      But I’m willing to do it your way too.  (Gotta make more popcorn.)

    47. 47.

      David Anderson

      @Steeplejack: No one with long term ambition should want to be the Speaker in a majority with a 2 or 3 vote cushion that is highly reliant on keeping MTG, Gosar, Biggs, Boebert on board as well as keeping half a dozen New York/New Jersey caucus members who are in lean Biden seats.

      This is going to be an epic clusterfuck where there are no good, career enhancing choices of being the public face of the clusterfuck.

    JML

      JML

      The GOP has a major challenge for caucus management. The Democrats have a media management challenge. Every significant democratic politician in DC needs to be working on a strategy to continually paint the GOP House as an extreme, incompetent disaster that is harming the average American on a daily basis through their lack of action and inability to function. They need to fill as much air as possible with that message so that there’s less and less room for any of the BS investigation stories.

      That’s the true danger with a GOP House: made-up “investigations” that are really just witch-hunts against people like Hunter Biden (they know attacking the president’s family will hurt him personally and the cruelty is the point, plus their base buys into the conspiracy that he’s corrupt and will somehow bring down Joe Biden), Hillary Clinton (they haven’t gotten her yet and it burns. she’s still the bete noir for them), Merrick Garland (how dare he investigate Dear Leader Trump! he must be corrupt. Get him!), Kamala Harris (can’t allow a black woman to be in power without going after her, must make shit up about her in case she’s running for president soon), and of course Joe Biden himself (they won’t have the votes to impeach him, but you know they want to since they are the party of “I’m rubber and you’re glue” and have decided that impeachment is really just a political attack on someone you don’t like).

      They’ve got to batter them on the daily to keep the BS investigations from dominating the discussions, because as seen in this election and previously, the DC medial elites love breathlessly reporting on anything they can call scandal and will accept at face value anything the GOP vomits in front of them.

      Incompetent. Dangerous. Harming regular people. For me, that’s the message. And they’re going to need to run ads for it in any battleground state to counter the sinclair medias and FauxNews of the world (MN, WI, MI, PA, GA, NC, VA, AZ, NV to start)

    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @Steeplejack:

      She is bound to have much better caucus management than whatever nitwit gets horked up as speaker.

      A  random Democratic backbencher could do a better job running the D caucus than anyone in the Republican party could do managing the R caucus.  Fundamentally, the Democrats have stuff they want to accomplish, and they’ll be willing to listen to whomever they choose as their leader in hopes of accomplishing that stuff.  The Republicans have no shared vision beyond owning the libs.  Since that is primarily a competitive, individual activity, the caucus will be impossible to control.

    Kay

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Also- the 15 week ban has no exception for rape or incest, a detail national pundits who think it’s super moderate left out. Because they don’t care. Not one of them read it.

      Stemberger predicted that “the most likely thing to happen is a heartbeat bill” because that would put Florida in line with states to the north that have either banned all abortions or banned them after six weeks of gestation.

      Punditry got played again.

      God, we thought they were credulous with Trump. DeSantis will have them spinning in circles.

    gene108

      gene108

      @David Anderson:

      Investigations — who the fuck cares..

      The media. They’ll amplify whatever BS Republicans are pushing and pile on President Biden with glee.

      The 2012 Benghazi consulate attack occurred during President Obama’s first term. Investigations kept it going as an issue for Secretary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election.

      Biden’s popularity isn’t impervious to negative media attention, and Republicans will stoke this to make the 2024 election close enough to steal, like they did in 2000 and 2016.

    52. 52.

      Layer8Problem

      @Kay:  Pain inflicted in their strongholds and injuring their own constituents, because “you f-ked up, you trusted us,” serving as an object lesson to the rest of the country on how bad it could be.  It’s going to take a lot of fluff pieces on “how Florida’s actually winning by being assholes” from the Red Wave crowd to overcome their bad optics.

    53. 53.

      Acallidryas

      What beyond renaming post offices and potentially declaring ice cream is yummy will pass that is not immediate political suicide in either the primary or general election for either end of the GOP caucus?

      Biden famously likes ice cream, so even an “ice cream is yummy” bill would be political suicide for some of these people.

    54. 54.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @narya: “I’m also waiting to see the final tally, tbh.”

      Me too. Every time the tally /estimate changes, it changes in the Dem’s favor. Repubs only have to lose 3 more seats on MSNBC’s estimate, which is currently 220 seats, to lose the House. With the number of CA House races still open, and several other races in other states (cough Boebert’s seat cough) still up for grabs, it’s still doable. It seems like a lot of the media is having a hard time coming to terms with the failure of their assumptions about Democrats being losing losers who lose.

      @Baud: “it’ll be narrow enough to keep Ukraine support going.”

      Ohio in particular has a pretty sizeable Ukrainian community. I don’t see Repubs being able to unite on withholding aid, even though it’s what their financiers want. It may be trickier than it should be, but it should be safe (insert fingers crossed emoji here).

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @JML: If Republicans are in the majority in the next Congress and follow through on their threats, they’ll run the risk that their nothingburger investigations and fruitless impeachments will make Joe Biden look like the Roadrunner, and themselves look like a bunch of Wiley Coyotes in suits.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      @Steeplejack:

      I’m not sure Kevin McCarthy is a shoo-in. There are several ambitious Republicans who see that he is an idiot and would like to grab the brass ring.

      Good point. I know that he lusts after the position and also yearns to punish Pelosi and Biden. I haven’t heard much about other contenders.

      But I think the fantasy of naming Trump Speaker is as dead as the failed Red Wave.

    60. 60.

      Matt McIrvin

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)): Back when the Soviet Union was a going concern, I’d already noticed that Ukrainian-Americans were super proud of their Ukrainian heritage, would mention it at any opportunity, and bristled at any mention of “The” Ukraine or suggestion of it being a mere region. They will not stand for any abandonment of Ukraine.

