Votes are still being counted.

Votes are still able to be cured in a lot of states and in a lot of close races.

The election is still ongoing.

However, the current projection from MSNBC is a Republican House I caucus with 220 seats to a Democratic House caucus of 215 seats.

I’m teaching a US health politics and policy of reform class right now. I spent a quarter of the first class talking about agenda control and caucus management. I noted that there are varying strategies and different leaders have very different skill levels. I also noted that Nancy Pelosi had demonstrated an excellent ability to manage, listen and lead a caucus with a lot of extra votes to get big things done and she led a caucus with 5 spare votes to get things done. She is the likely edge of the frontier possibility curve on the ability to count to 218.

Assuming the MSNBC projection is right, the House Republican caucus is going to have members in their minimum winning coalition that come from districts that voted for Trump by 40-50 points to districts that voted for Biden by 15-20 points (New York seats that the GOP is renting for a cycle). What beyond renaming post offices and potentially declaring ice cream is yummy will pass that is not immediate political suicide in either the primary or general election for either end of the GOP caucus? What passes on a GOP party line vote in the House that even gets looked at in the Senate where Chuck Schumer controls the vote schedule? I can’t think of much.

We’re going to get a two year demonstration of the challenges of caucus management.