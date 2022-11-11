The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests. https://t.co/ALql3SJ3Yj
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) November 11, 2022
Mitigating factors, *but*…
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
“Reinfection with COVID-19 increases the risk of both acute outcomes and long COVID,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “This was evident in unvaccinated, vaccinated and boosted people.”
The findings were drawn from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data collected from March 1, 2020 through April 6, 2022 on 443,588 patients with one SARS-CoV-2 infection, 40,947 with two or more infections, and 5.3 million noninfected individuals. Most of the study subjects were male.
Reinfected patients had a more than doubled risk of death and a more than tripled risk of hospitalization compared with those who were infected with COVID just once. They also had elevated risks for problems with lungs, heart, blood, kidneys, diabetes, mental health, bones and muscles, and neurological disorders, according to a report published in Nature Medicine…
Experts not involved with the study said the VA population does not reflect the general population.
Patients at VA health facilities are generally older, sicker people and often men, a group that would typically have more than normal health complications, said John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.
The researchers said cumulative risks and burdens of repeat infection increased with the number of infections, even after accounting for differences in COVID-19 variants such as Delta, Omicron and BA.5.
However, Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease epidemiologist and an editor-at-large at Kaiser Health News, said there seemed to be a “plateauing effect with multiple infections,” with less of a jump in risk after the second infection.
“The good news there is that the better people are protected with immunity, likely the risk of developing some of the complications will be lower over time,” she added…
Still, Al-Aly cautioned that people should not let their guard down.
“We had started seeing a lot of patients coming to the clinic with an air of invincibility,” he told Reuters. “They wondered, ‘Does getting a reinfection really matter?’ The answer is yes, it absolutely does.”
Ahead of the fast approaching holiday season with travel and indoor gatherings, “people should be aware that reinfection is consequential and should take precautions,” he added.
========
Chances of finding SARSCoV2's ancestor are ‘almost nil,’ say virologists reporting in the journal Nature. Genome analysis finds SARS2 & bat coronaviruses shared an ancestor just a few years ago, but extensive recombination has totally muddied the picture https://t.co/aY32F6nDi1 pic.twitter.com/VzU6p6b3g4
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 10, 2022
Beijing residents can start making appointments for an inhalable COVID booster made by CanSino Biologics, media reported on Thursday, while those in Tianjin city can now get it as the Chinese pharmaceutical firm distributes more supplies.
CanSino’s vaccine, called Convidecia Air, is an aerosol version of an inactive shot and was approved as an emergency-use booster by Chinese health authorities in September.
The financial hub of Shanghai and 13 cities in the eastern province of Jiangsu have already introduced the CanSino vaccine as a booster, the company said…
Increasing the uptake of vaccinations is vital for China, which is sticking resolutely to its strict zero-COVID policy that aims to prevent large-scale outbreaks and fatalities, especially among the elderly.
To note: #IP issues, as with #Moderna, still TBC. but this public announcement in itself is significant enough. However, implications for #zeroCOVID policy are too far & too soon to predict – population eligibility, manufacturing capacity/supply chain, #vaccine deployment etc.
— Dr Ruby Wang (@RcjWang) November 4, 2022
Oh nice, our politicians have made sure their families and China's rich elite with overseas passports can get the best vaccines.
Never get tired of being second-class in my own damn country.https://t.co/47IQbF8Z63
— Naomi Wu ???? (@RealSexyCyborg) November 5, 2022
(link)
(link)
(link)
(link)
India reports 842 fresh #Covid19 cases, 1,271 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/HlozqgCJQ4 pic.twitter.com/AL9SLJD0T2
— BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 11, 2022
(link)
THE VACCINE RACE | INDONESIA'S "HALAL" SHOT?
Indonesia's successful pursuit of a homegrown coronavirus vaccine shows the challenges for Southeast Asian countries as they seek a path between Western drugmakers and suppliers China and Russia.https://t.co/bNf3ce12QB
— Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) November 9, 2022
(link)
========
(link)
(link)
Study identifies sex differences in the effects of #SARSCoV2 in young adults. Researchers at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City report *distinct immunological differences* in responses to the virus in a study of nearly 3k members of the US Marine Corps pic.twitter.com/Z2VDMFUX9R
— delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) November 8, 2022
#LongCovid's physical & mental health challenges affect all age groups, confirms a new study from Germany's Technische Universität. "Results of our study indicate people of all age groups, including children & adolescents, are at risk" the team reports https://t.co/o6ViJhytoK pic.twitter.com/OSxccayQf0
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 10, 2022
(link)
#Covid patients coming off ventilators can take weeks to regain consciousness. A new paper suggests the combination of the virus & anesthesia plunges the brain into a prolonged state of quiet https://t.co/A42JcjzHY3
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 9, 2022
(link)
(link)
(link)
========
No one knows if this winter will see a surge, a wave, or a flat and even decreasing level of cases and deaths from COVID-19. @EricTopol presents a very balanced view, data supporting both good and bad, and comes out optimistic -with caveats.
Well worth reading. https://t.co/N9NVxgv3Nc
— Larry Brilliant 💛💙 (@larrybrilliant) November 8, 2022
(link)
(link)
(link)
Reader Interactions
12Comments
-
1.
Biobot has updated, showing a small increase in COVID nationwide. Regionally it shows a significant further decline in the Northeast, continuing low levels in the Midwest and South, but a marked increase in the West. Those regional and national trends are also the data for confirmed cases as well.
Cases have continued their very slow increase to 39,900. Hospitalizations have also continued to increase, to 25,400, which is still a very low number historically. Deaths have continued to slowly decrease, to 312. Deaths have only been this low or lower for 2 months during the entire pandemic.
Most States in the Northeast show a decline in confirmed cases, with NY steady and only NJ showing a small increase. All States in the Midwest and South appear to be steady, with the notable exception of an increase in KY. The States with major increases in the West are NM, CO, NV, and UT.
This low level of hospitalizations and deaths is particularly encouraging, since the CDC will probably report later this morning that the alphabet soup of new variants now make up about 70% of cases. Past waves have typically peaked when the new variant reaches the 90% threshold – and this time we have more like a ripple. By the way, the recent alphabet soup waves in Europe were also short-lived and have receded.
Demographically deaths continue to be concentrated among seniors, especially those age 75+. According to the latest monthly data from the CDC, the unvaccinated continue to be 5* more likely to die than those with only the primary vaccinations, and 11* more likely to die than those fully vaccinated and boosted. My back of the envelope estimate is that at this point, even among the elderly, less than 20 fully vaccinated people a day are dying. With almost 100 million total *confirmed* cases of COVID in the US, probably 90%-95% of the population has either been vaccinated, infected, or both. I think it is fair to say we may be at a point where there is, not immunity but perhaps, “herd resistance” to bad outcomes.
-
2.
Monroe County, NY:
67 new cases on 11/08/22.
86 new cases on 11/09/22.
104 new cases on 11/10/22.
-
3.
Experts not involved with the study said the VA population does not reflect the general population.
Patients at VA health facilities are generally older, sicker people and often men, a group that would typically have more than normal health complications, said John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.
So what? Covid never attacked the general population equally. This group was always more at risk. Researchers should also look at other people with disabilities and who are immuno-compromised.
I would not expect risk of re-infection to be equally distributed. And I would be looking for ways to protect those who are most at risk.
-
4.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 3,436 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,940,456 cases. It also reported eight deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,522 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.74% of resolved cases.
47,402 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 10.2%.
There were 33,965 active cases yesterday, 864 fewer than the day before. 1,766 were in hospital. 92 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 60 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 4,292 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,869,969 patients recovered – 98.6% of the cumulative reported total.
3,433 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Three new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 4,037 doses of vaccine on 10th November: 133 first doses, 196 second doses, 485 first booster doses, and 3,223 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,427,812 doses administered: 28,111,004 first doses, 27,521,594 second doses, 16,255,991 first booster doses, and 539,223 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.7% their second booster dose.
-
5.
Got my bivalent Pfizer booster a week ago and flu shot. What a week. Elections. JFC. My inbox was destroyed by dems asking for $. Got hit by a hurricane light named Nicole, the center went right over my town, Even though that was 40 miles closer than Ian, it was much weaker. Most rust belt towns get one or more of these a year and many also have snow. Just checking in to let you know it lives;
-
6.
I finally got my fifth COVID shot (“bivalent booster”?) on Tuesday, along with the geezer flu shot. Tried to get the COVID shot last month, but I was denied because I wasn’t quite six months out from #4. WTF. Next up: schedule pneumonia and Shingrix shots.
-
7.
Glad you didn’t get any damage.
-
8.
@Steeplejack: Was told the Pfizer bivalent is twice as affective than than the Moderna monovalent. But who really knows?
ETA CVS gave me the option. Bi sounded better.
-
9.
@Steeplejack: WRT Shingrix: is the shingles vaccine two (in sequence) and done for life? For many years?
-
10.
I got the Pfizer bivalent because that was all they had in stock. Didn’t want to have to make a third trip to get the shot. I don’t know that it makes much difference, but I haven’t looked into it.
-
11.
It’s two shots. I don’t know how long it’s good for.
-
12.
Anyone know when the extended life vaccine will become available? //
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings