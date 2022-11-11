

*You* may be too tasteful to enjoy watching the ongoing GOP Uncivil Wars, but *I* come from a proud Irish-American tradition of celebrating your enemies’ every misstep.

Hey, it’s Friday night after a long, hard week…

Repubs in disarray!

The Republicans are now in a perfect storm of everything constantly getting worse internally for them, if they get the House it will be narrow and a circus, meanwhile, the elite deluding themselves with Desantis while the base still loves Trump. — vocational politics stan account ???? (@Convolutedname) November 10, 2022

This quote is so beautiful. Never forget this – the people turning on Trump are doing so only because of their distaste for losing. In their own words he is at his most irresponsible and chaotic *today* – when he wields no power, unemployed at a country club in Florida. https://t.co/QetLIkTa3Z — The Artist Formerly Known As God Emperor (@buhhhhlieevmeee) November 11, 2022

republicans are stupid and have no agency over for whom they vote. that’s not my opinion, that’s the opinion *of other conservatives* https://t.co/3vshhh1pYK — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) November 11, 2022

We're in a brief haze where DC reporters have angry anonymous McConnell interns buzzing at them about how Trump cost them the election. The same haze as in 2018, 2020, and 1/6. These sources are a trivial minority, soon to be drowned out. Trump is still what GOP base voters want — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 9, 2022

Not to mention that Chuck Todd Misses Trump And Wants Him Back — Scott Burton (@scottburton) November 9, 2022

What's clear now is that the upper crust of conservatives really do want to move on from Trump, and they're going to be confused when the slobbering feral base refuses to let them. — Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 9, 2022

LET THEM FIGHT gif…

“This guy who we’ve propped up and enabled and lied for needs to go away. And also, we’re still angry at you Never Trump cucks…Everyone knows the principled position was to be for Trump when it’s convenient and then anti-Trump when it’s convenient…” https://t.co/pfkf98boCR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 11, 2022

It is impossible to decide who to root against here. #GOPCivilWar pic.twitter.com/PxcKOOGCkY — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) November 11, 2022

They had two years to differentiate themselves from Trump and the only thing they did was reprioritize anti-LGBT hatred as a core animating principle. Made all the more vicious by the embrace of sedition and street violence. https://t.co/1rvEAAIWUS — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 11, 2022

trump has loser stink on him now but these conservative faux intellectuals are learning in 2022 what every normal human knew in 2015, which is that he will burn the whole thing down if he can be king of the ashes. — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) November 11, 2022

A political party can move on from a leader that loses elections pretty easily.

Moving on from the greatest American ever, the real POTUS, a man anointed by God himself to save the people from the enemies of Christ (and the children from a Satanic pedophile cult), that’s harder. https://t.co/8OBkJbu6ju — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) November 10, 2022

he will absolutely tear desantis apart and all of these fucking goons are completely beside themselves realizing there will be nothing they can do to stop it — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 10, 2022

Like I said: a proud Irish-American tradition…