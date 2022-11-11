Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Schadenfreude Open Thread: Red Wave Bye-Bye

Friday Evening Schadenfreude Open Thread: Red Wave Bye-Bye

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

 
*You* may be too tasteful to enjoy watching the ongoing GOP Uncivil Wars, but *I* come from a proud Irish-American tradition of celebrating your enemies’ every misstep.

Hey, it’s Friday night after a long, hard week…

Repubs in disarray!

LET THEM FIGHT gif…

Like I said: a proud Irish-American tradition…

    81 Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      Trump is terrible, OF COURSE…. but imagine being one of these terrible, careerist, pieces of shit in the Republican atmosphere who accepted him, or even worse, kissed up to him….. what lies did they tell themselves?! God. How embarrassing.

    4. 4.

      JPL

      *You* may be too tasteful to enjoy watching the ongoing GOP Uncivil Wars, but *I* come from a proud Irish-American tradition of celebrating your enemies’ every misstep.

      ha I might have a little Irish blood too.

    6. 6.

      Math Guy

      My pleasure at the spectacle of republicans at each other’s throats is tempered by the thought of the damage they have done and will continue to do to the country.

    7. 7.

      Nora

      I love Biden’s take on it.  No pretensions of niceness or taking sides.  Rooting for injuries in the most pleasant way.

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      I am loving it, watching the GOP go after one another. And I ain’t even Irish.

      trump has loser stink on him now but these conservative faux intellectuals are learning in 2022 what every normal human knew in 2015, which is that he will burn the whole thing down if he can be king of the ashes.

      The GOP continues to play with fire. They will tolerate Trump acting a fool. They don’t really have the brains to cut him loose.

      Trump’s base still are loyal. They still see him as their political Jesus.

      Fox News doesn’t quite know what to do. I ain’t gonna start watching these dopes, but I will look for news if Hannity and the other Fox clowns start seriously dissing Trump.

      And if course you gotta watch the big boy money.

      Has Trump announced that he is definitely running? I could see him doing that to try to regain some cred.

    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @Brachiator:

      Has Trump announced that he is definitely running? I could see him doing that to try to regain some cred. 

      Tiffany’s wedding is tomorrow. We’ll see what happens next week.

    13. 13.

      RepubAnon

      Hitler’s generals loved him – until they started losing…

      Not that the Mango Mussolini has any similarities to a politician who stirred up racial hatred as a path to power, just an observation.

    17. 17.

      BC in Illinois

      Moving on from the greatest American ever, the real POTUS, a man anointed by God himself to save the people from the enemies of Christ (and the children from a Satanic pedophile cult), that’s harder.

      They don’t ever have to move on. Ever

      Hic jacet Donaldus, Praeses quondam, Praesesque futurus.
      “Here lies Donald, the once and future President.” 

      From Jones’ Celtic Encyclopedia, “Rex quondam, Rexque futurus”:

      . . . according to Sir Thomas Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur 21:7:
      Yet some men say in many parts of England that King Arthur is not dead, but had by the will of our Lord Jesu into another place… many men say that there is written upon his tomb this verse: Hic jacet Arthurus, Rex quondam, Rexque futurus.
      Translated in full, the phrase is “Here lies Arthur, King Once, and King in the Future”–or as T.H. White so succinctly translates it, “The Once and Future King.” . . .
      It is not uncommon for an oppressed people–in this case, the Britons, soon to be Welsh–to have a type of messianic figure in King Arthur, the last great British king, who waits on Avalon and will return in the time of greatest peril. Jesus will have a second coming, and this element of Christianity is most emphasized during times of crisis. Elijah is said to return; a son of Zoroaster will come; Baldr will be resurrected at Ragnarok; Charlemagne is under Chateau Montsegur2, Francis Drake and Drake’s Drum; Holger Danske will rise from his repose (either below Kronborg Castle at Elsinore, or Nonnebakken at Odense) and fight to preserve Denmark in her hour of need1; and so on. The idea that a hero/savior will appear one day and drive out the oppressors is a popular one, and understandably so.

      The Trump cult, looking forward to their savior’s triumphant return, can be likened to people who await the return of Arthur. And yes, it is “understandable” that they do so, once it is granted that they are, in this nation, an oppressed people. Which is how, remarkably, they see themselves.
      And yes, they have moved, effortlessly, from faith in “an October surprise” to faith in an electoral deliverance, to faith in the coming of the angel of death, soon.

      A Christian myself, I consider that the Lord Jesus told us not to put our faith in fortune tellers.

    18. 18.

      geg6

      @Nora:

      This is what I just love about him.  He did it to the White House press corps at his presser the other day.  Every time they asked a stupid question (all of them, Katie), he’d laugh and then give a real answer whether they really asked a coherent question or not.  Never mean and no name calling, but he made it clear how stupid he thinks they are.  I am in awe and completely charmed by it.  I couldn’t do it, for sure.

    19. 19.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Suzanne:

      Tiffany’s wedding is tomorrow. We’ll see what happens next week.

      Would anyone be at all surprised if Trump decided to make Tiffany’s special day all about himself by announcing his presidential candidacy at his daughter’s wedding?

    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Aside from Impeachment (which they never would’ve done) or invoking the 22nd Ammendment, the GOP really has never had the ability to cut Trump loose.  They’ve always been at the mercy of his mob of supporters.

    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Brachiator: Supposedly he has some big announcement next week.  The RNC head said that if he announces he’s a candidate, then they can’t pay his legal bills any more.  So, I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t – cause he always wants the cash…

      I guess we’ll find out.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    23. 23.

      H.E.Wolf

      Re-posting from previous thread, because I’m not wasting all that laborious typing: results thus far, for candidates supported by Balloon Juice.

      Yadira Caraveo, CO-08 (new district): WON
      Sharice Davids, KS-03 (incumbent): WON
      Marcy Kaptur, OH-09 (incumbent; district redrawn to be more Republican): WON
      Susie Lee, NV-03 (incumbent): WON
      Eric Sorensen, IL-17 (open seat): WON
      Emilia Sykes, OH-13 (open seat: WON
      Gabe Vasquez, NM-02 (challenger): WON
      Susan Wild, PA-07 (incumbent): WON
      [6 women, 4 of them incumbents; 2 men]

      Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, WA-03 (open seat): ballots still being counted: a tight race in a purple district.
      [1 woman]

      Mercedes Krause, NV-02 (challenger): Lost
      Elaine Luria, VA-02 (incumbent; district considered one of most contested in USA): Lost
      Josh Riley, NY-19 (open seat; district redrawn to be more Republican): Lost
      Tony Vargas, NE-02 (challenger): Lost
      [2 women, 1 of them incumbent; 2 men]

    26. 26.

      Spanky

      @Brachiator:

      Has Trump announced that he is definitely running? I could see him doing that to try to regain some cred.

      If by “cred” you mean “cash”, I can agree with you.

    27. 27.

      NotDiggerPhelps

      There was a prevailing belief all throughout the Obama years that Joe Biden was some kind of screwup, the old guard’s representative, and that it was one gaffe after another and the only reason he was kept around was because he insulated against some imaginary revolt in the Senate.

      I think that’s wrong now.

      Biden is the best politician of the last forty years. He’s had more wins in two years than anyone should have a right to claim. He is a better president than Obama and better than Clinton, especially if you care about the economy, foreign policy, poverty, the environment, and worker’s rights. He’s set the GOP on fire and turned them against themselves by being a fundamentally decent human being who knows how to get things done. He told Larry Summers to GFY. He cannot be demonized because he’ll buy you an ice cream cone and take you for a ride in his ‘Vette.

      Nothing makes a Republican crazier and more hateful than a happy man whose wife loves him back.

    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      Newsweek Magazine has an article about GOP leaders who have dumped Trump. An example.

      Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, who traveled across the country to support Trump in his 2020 presidential campaign, has now denounced the former president as a “liability” following the midterms.

      Of course Sears had no problem kissing Trump butt earlier. And these clowns will bend the knee again if it looks like Trump still has any influence.

    32. 32.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: Has Trump announced that he is definitely running? I could see him doing that to try to regain some cred.

      He may also think it gives him a magic “get out of FBI investigations free” card.

    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:

      Would anyone be at all surprised if Trump decided to make Tiffany’s special day all about himself by announcing his presidential candidacy at his daughter’s wedding? 

      Absolutely not.

    36. 36.

      zhena gogolia

      @geg6: He’s amazing.

      Congratulations on Fetterman, by the way. You were right and I was wrong. I hope his recovery continues apace.

      I saw something that said his debate performance actually HELPED him. That somewhat restored my faith in humanity.

    37. 37.

      West of the Rockies

      OT… just got my Omicron booster (Pfizer) AND a flu shot.  Never got a flu shot before.

      So how shitty should I expect to feel soon?

    40. 40.

      Montanareddog

      @Delk:

       

      Also, how much you want to bet he’s charging her to use m-a-l?

      I heard that the groom is orders of magnitude richer than TFG, so, undoubtedly

    41. 41.

      dnfree

      Has anyone noted yet that DougJ’s pitchbot made it into electoral-vote.com today, but credited to John Cole?
      This Week in Freudenfreude: Cold as Ice (Water)
      This one is a slight stretch, in terms of qualifying for this slot. However, we think it’s pretty funny, which is a major selling point. And it connects to the previous item, because the Twitterer in question is about to get banned by Elon Musk. So, we’re going to run with it.

      The aforementioned Twitterer is John Cole, who tweets under the name New York Times Pitchbot. As you might imagine, the purpose of that account is to take the stuffing out of The New York Times in various ways. And this week, he shared this “essay from the Times Food section”:

      Is there a more quintessentially New York beverage than ice water? This deceptively simple yet undeniably refreshing combination of water and ice is a mainstay of meals in the city, whether it’s served in cut crystal goblets at Le Sot Crédule or a capacious plastic tumbler at an outer borough diner.

      Indeed, the ways in which the city’s signature drink can be served are as varied and fascinating as the city itself. Beyond the choice of drinkware, the ice can be cubed, crushed, or even shaved. Some pour the water before adding the ice, but many purists insist that ice-first is the only way to do it.

      Unsurprisingly, this incredible range of options leads to strongly-held convictions and passionate disputes. There is no surer way to start an argument among New Yorkers than to ask a group of them which establishment serves the best ice water. (The correct answer, by the way, is a little family-owned trattoria in Fort Greene. No, I’m not going to be more specific—it’s already too crowded.)

      But despite its ubiquity within New York, ice water (also called “iced water”) is impossible to find anywhere else.

      Believe me, I’ve tried.

      On treks as far afield as Hartford and Philadelphia, I have, occasionally, attempted to order a glass of ice water. The outcome is always the same: the server looks at me, not quite understanding, and returns a minute or two later carrying a glass of water with some ice cubes in it.

      I’m not sure what that’s supposed to be, but whatever it is, it’s not New York ice water.

      That is what quality satire looks like. Have a good weekend, everyone. (Z)

    45. 45.

      moops

      @Suzanne:Trump is terrible, OF COURSE…. but imagine being one of these terrible, careerist, pieces of shit in the Republican atmosphere who accepted him, or even worse, kissed up to him….. what lies did they tell themselves?! God. How embarrassing.

       

       

      Everyone keeps forgetting that to be GOP means having no shame, and hypocrisy is a virtue.   They will feel nothing.

    49. 49.

      geg6

      @zhena gogolia:

      Thanks.  I just knew he had it.  He was able to pick up votes in red counties that no one else can.  And it doesn’t take more than picking up a few percentage points in them to make a big difference.  This is his super power.  I also saw an article that showed that the debate helped him because it was relatable.  He’s going to be an excellent Senator.  And just seeing him loom over assholes like Cruz or Paul or Johnson or McConnell for the next six years makes me happy.

    50. 50.

      Martin

      Two thoughts:

      1. I don’t think it can be overlooked that a US oligarch spent $44B to burn down one of the west’s cultural spaces. I don’t think that was his intention but I think this cult of free speech embraced by the GOP originates as Russian/Chinese propaganda with the very obvious outcome that unfettered free speech is culturally destructive. So he didn’t intend to blow up Twitter, but he bought into an ideology that had that intention without realizing that was the inevitable result. I think Steve Bannon can be identified as the primary driver of this movement in the US. I’m guessing the right will continue on this path.
      2. There’s a possibility that there will be a larger backlash to a hyper billionaire single-handedly using his wealth to burn down a community space that people cared about. We’ve long suffered under this job-creator worship of the rich bullshit mainly because the damage they caused was too oblique to tie these things together, but it’s unavoidable in the case of Twitter and Musk. It never would have happened had Musk been denied the wealth to do it. It’s a shift of private wealth being seen as a benefit to society by creating jobs to an illustration that private wealth can directly destroy things of value to society. (See also: crypto). I doubt this will have any real impact on those of us who already have carved out our economic place in the world, but what about the generation that carried this election for Dems who haven’t yet carved that place out? Could we see a quite strong backlash against unfettered wealth and a demand for, say, a higher marginal tax rate, not for broad economic reasons but just to disarm the assholes?

      If I had any influence on the party, I’d be finding a way to message these ideas to voters.

    51. 51.

      Montanareddog

      @geg6:

       

      And just seeing him loom over assholes like Cruz or Paul or Johnson or McConnell for the next six years makes me happy.

      Not to mention mini-Marco (as a less than average height human, I can make such snark)

    53. 53.

      Spanky

      @geg6:

      And just seeing him loom over assholes like Cruz or Paul or Johnson or McConnell for the next six years makes me happy.

      And you can bet photographers are going to be waiting to take those shots. It will be delicious.

    57. 57.

      BC in Illinois

      @Cameron:

      If DeSantis is the political heir of Trump . . .

      But can there be an “heir” if Donald is the One, the Chosen . . . if the Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite, held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that he, Donald, was to carry Excalibur.

      Going back to Malory, if I remember correctly (and Wikipedia is confusing on this point), Excalibur was thrown back into the lake at the [first] end of Arthur’s life. So there is no heir. Only Donald. Praeses quandam, Praeses futurus.

    58. 58.

      JPL

      @zhena gogolia: Stroke recovery is amazing.   A friend had a severe stroke and worked for a major company.   After his recovery he rose to be the VP of the company.   He would work on his homework at the same table his boys did.

    59. 59.

      Steeplejack

      @dnfree:

      We saw it and it was debunked ths morning, i.e., it’s not even DougJ satire; he was just salvaging a favorite Twitter bit from someone else five years ago.

    61. 61.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:

      Would anyone be at all surprised if Trump decided to make Tiffany’s special day all about himself

      I guarantee that he will make the day all about himself.  The question is how big and obvious it will be.  He could keep it to ranting in private and barely giving the occasion lip service, he could completely try to hijack it with a PR stunt, or most likely if he’s allowed to say anything he’ll just go on one of his long, rambling speeches about how badly treated he is.

      @West of the Rockies:

      So how shitty should I expect to feel soon?

      The living shall envy the dead.

    62. 62.

      Martin

      @zhena gogolia: Agreed. Though, there are some people who can’t pull off a suit, and Fetterman is one of them. He’s going to look goofy on the floor of the senate. Maybe he can lead the charge for a more a flexible dress code.

    65. 65.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: Yeah, the Party may think they can unperson Trump, but it isn’t going to work as well as with George “W for Who?” Bush. If the Republicans do take the House, an early indicator will be whether they get into a brutal intra-party battle over whether the nominee for Speaker is a Trump loyalist.

    66. 66.

      danielx

      “I have never seen him more irresponsible and chaotic then he is today. He seems to be in self-destruct mode. It is irresponsible to attack DeSantis and Youngkin, and it’s irresponsible to announce in any time in the near future” especially before GA runoff, per a Trump adviser.

      How long has this person been a Trump adviser, anyway?

    68. 68.

      Martin

      @Ken: I’m still out there trolling republicans that McCarthy can’t win speaker – their only hope of party unity is to elect Trump as speaker.

      Keep hope alive.

    69. 69.

      zhena gogolia

      @danielx: I keep thinking I’ve seen the bottom of TFG, but he actually tried to turn Youngkin’s name into some kind of Asian slur — “Young Kin, sounds kind of Chinese,” or something like that.

    70. 70.

      CaseyL

      @H.E.Wolf: That is great to see!

      Besides kicking into the pot, I also sent postcards for Marcy Kaptur, Wiley Nickel (not one of BJ’s picks, but one of the close races highlighted on PostcardPatriots), and Elaine Luria.

      I’m happy that most of the BJ picks won, but very sad Luria lost.

    71. 71.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ken:

      an early indicator will be whether they get into a brutal intra-party battle over whether the nominee for Speaker is a Trump loyalist.

      McCarthy is one of Trump’s most hardcore loyalists in congress, and he has incumbency advantage.  That will be important in judging what we see.

    73. 73.

      Betty Cracker

      If Republicans transfer loyalty from Trump to DeSantis, they may be moving on from Trump himself, but they aren’t moving on from Trumpism. And Trumpism — governance by authoritarian cult of personality — is what needs to go, not just the orange vessel in which it first embodied itself.

    78. 78.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      We’ve long suffered under this job-creator worship of the rich bullshit mainly because the damage they caused was too oblique to tie these things together, but it’s unavoidable in the case of Twitter and Musk. It never would have happened had Musk been denied the wealth to do it.

      Of course, the computer or phone or tablet you used to compose your message probably would not exist if people were denied the wealth to create products. And some successor to Twitter will come along because of creators and investors.

      Could we see a quite strong backlash against unfettered wealth and a demand for, say, a higher marginal tax rate, not for broad economic reasons but just to disarm the assholes?

      Punishment or the weird belief that there should be some limit on wealth is an odd notion. Are you also proposing some limit to a nation’s GDP or an optimal size of a national economy?
      ETA. I will throw in again the fact that practically no one paid the highest tax rates in the past. The highest effective tax rate usually hovers around 45 percent.

    79. 79.

      Suzanne

      @Martin:

      Maybe he can lead the charge for a more a flexible dress code. 

      He can wear the suit jacket with shorts. Thom Browne does it, so Fetterman can, too.

      In all seriousness, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is leading his country through a war while wearing T-shirts and hoodies. That’s how you know real work is happening.

    80. 80.

      hueyplong

      Everyone here knows Trump is going to grab the microphone at the wedding reception and squeal like a pig about how unfairly he has been treated. It will go on and on, and we can only hope that DeSantis is the main topic.

      If only DeSantis were a wedding guest.

    81. 81.

      Roger Moore

      @Suzanne:

      Tiffany’s wedding is tomorrow. We’ll see what happens next week.

      What could possibly be a better time to announce his candidacy than during his daughter’s wedding?  Stealing attention from someone else seems like the Donald Trump trademark move.

