thousands of jobs blown away, years worth of interactions, friendships, all of it is currently listing and on fire in the middle of the ocean and there’s unlikely to be any help coming any time soon, and musk might just open fire on anyone who tries — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 10, 2022

incredible that the exact moment it would be funniest to let Trump back on twitter is also the moment that no one would believe it was really him — Dorothy Fortenberry (@Dorothy410berry) November 11, 2022





Red… wave bye-bye, Kev!

No reaction from the McCarthy crowd as Fox News calls the Pennsylvania Senate race for Fetterman pic.twitter.com/Tkqv5Vlku7 — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) November 9, 2022

pic.twitter.com/GO6em9Uk6t — Jack Edward, Festive Duke of the Winter Wonderland (@SnackMerritt) November 10, 2022

You know things are going great because there are conservatives getting mad at libertarians, that’s always the sign — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 9, 2022

Here's Fox News' midterms meltdown, summed up in 40 seconds: pic.twitter.com/JBcZm70XFk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 10, 2022

A couple of the blog’s favorite chewtoys, made very sad…

It’s hard to believe, but woke Biden convinced me, a lifelong Thatcherite and strong believer in the genetic inferiority and superiority of the races, to vote Republican. pic.twitter.com/IAUw1zrMo5 — Bad Gays (@badgayspod) November 8, 2022

JFC we're still doing 'Trump is a moderate' pic.twitter.com/nEQXzY68ib — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) November 9, 2022



Also McArgleBargle:

"Why Democrats should be blackmailed into electing Republicans for me" https://t.co/83KfykaRd8 — Fred from Oleksandrivka (Satire) (@LesserFrederick) November 10, 2022

To be clear, the "meddling" in most cases consisted of running ads calling the MAGA candidates extreme and tying them to Trump, which actually made these candidates *more* attractive to the GOP base. https://t.co/uSz5Fdv1om — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 9, 2022

Wherever would low-info Republicans have gotten such a cynical idea?…