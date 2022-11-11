Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The revolution will be supervised.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Battle won, war still ongoing.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We still have time to mess this up!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Busy Bloody Week

Late Night Open Thread: Busy Bloody Week

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , ,



Red… wave bye-bye, Kev!

A couple of the blog’s favorite chewtoys, made very sad…


Also McArgleBargle:

Wherever would low-info Republicans have gotten such a cynical idea?…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Joe Falco
  • lgerard
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • p.a.
  • sab
  • smike
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      lgerard

      The trump meltdown and the Musk meltdown should provide enough entertainment for some time.  At least until the War on Christmas starts in earnest

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      All sorts of hardworking folks from central and south america want to immigrate here, and we decide instead to take in the Murdochs and Andrew Sullivan

      ETA And Elon Musk!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Dave Wasserman has seen enough. He called Arizona for Kelly. Now only if I could get the stupid ‘Mark Kelly means open borders’ ad out of my brain. I’ve seen/heard this ad a million times this fall. Beyond the policy stuff, I am glad somebody who looks as weasely as Blake Masters is not representing me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I just had the trippest job interview ever. My old job was relocated to Chicago, and it was ya’ right, Chicago is no tech center, so I will take the severance package, replied to one want add, thinking, well this is  a warm up, I really need to polish my resume since the last time I interviewed was in 2014. Get a call back the next day, then a second phone interview, the in-person one was today.  They seem oddly enthusiastic about me, their HR seems to not to know how to interview and today in person was supposed to be 20 minutes at the end of the managers work day, before a three day weekend for Veterans day, ended up going two hours were it felt like the manager started training me on the product.  So..erm, I guess they are going to higher me. But I have never had a interview were the company acted like that, usually with us techs they are more cagey.

      And it helps it’s full benefits, none of this temp nonsense and at lest a 30% raise from the last job lol

      Reply
    7. 7.

      smike

      Hard to keep up with these guys, but evidently the evil leftists are playing some eleventeenth dimensional level chess tricks on them. So how are they going to avoid this trap in the future? Someone should ask them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      p.a.

      Ugh!  One of those nights.

      They didn’t even try the usual “we have a mandate” bullshit after Tuesday.  Even their magat cult wouldn’t fall for it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Joe Falco

      @p.a.: The media enablers will do their level best to twist whatever small gains the GOP secured into a narrative that Biden must abandon the entire Dem party platform and devote the next two years to carry out the Republican agenda. I would say that should supply DougJ with enough material for his Pitchbot shtick for a while if Elon doesn’t blow up Twitter first.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      OT I was at my wits end for food inspiration, and husband suggested bubble and squeak. New and exciting to him, old news to me. That got me thinking fondly of littlebritdifrent ( sic?) who never posts anymore but hopefully still lurks.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.