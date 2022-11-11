On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Elma

At the end of September and first part of October 2022, I took a trip to Canada and New England. We started in Montreal, sailed down the St. Lawrence, toured the Canadian Maritime provinces, and down the New England coast to Boston. I booked this trip two years ago, in hopes that COVID would be over. Well, COVID isn’t over, but the tour company assured me that I could travel safely.

I wrote several long paragraphs about all the obstacles I encountered, but decided it was more than your really wanted to know. I remember when travel used to be easy and fun. The only thing that rose above the level of annoying was that just as we were setting out down the river, Hurricane Fiona slammed into and tore up most of Atlantic Canada, necessitating some rearranged itinerary.