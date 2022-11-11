Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

T R E 4 5 O N

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Elma – Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1

On The Road – Elma – Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Elma

At the end of September and first part of October 2022, I took a trip to Canada and New England. We started in Montreal, sailed down the St. Lawrence, toured the Canadian Maritime provinces, and down the New England coast to Boston. I booked this trip two years ago, in hopes that COVID would be over. Well, COVID isn’t over, but the tour company assured me that I could travel safely.

I wrote several long paragraphs about all the obstacles I encountered, but decided it was more than your really wanted to know. I remember when travel used to be easy and fun. The only thing that rose above the level of annoying was that just as we were setting out down the river, Hurricane Fiona slammed into and tore up most of Atlantic Canada, necessitating some rearranged itinerary.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1 7
Montreal, Quebec, CanadaSeptember 28, 2022

We had a city tour of Montreal and then went out to a “sugar shack”, where they made maple syrup the old fashioned way. Here they are offering us maple taffy. I remember when I was a kid, if we had the right kind of snow, my mom would cook the maple syrup down and pour it onto the fresh snow to make what she called wax on snow. This tasted like I remember.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1 6
Montreal, Quebec, CanadaSeptember 29, 2022

After enjoying Montreal, including an impromptu pub crawl, we embarked on our ship, the Ocean Explorer. She is an “expedition” ship, one designed to get you as close to the action as possible. The captain had only been master of the ship for less than a year, so he really enjoyed showing us what she could do.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1 5
Quebec City CanadaSeptember 30, 2022

Our first port was Quebec City. Here is a view of the iconic but not old Hotel Frontenac, from the really old town.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1 4
On the St. Lawrence River Quebec CanadaOctober 1, 2022

There was not as much fall color along the river as I had expected.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1 3
Baie-Comeau Quebec CanadaOctober 1, 2022

We next called in at Baie-Comeau. It was a town built by Colonel Robert McCormick, the publisher of the Chicago Tribune. He needed a paper mill to supply the newsprint, so he built the mill and the town. It was a nice place. Because all these places were small towns, they did not have nice tourist coaches. Instead we got school buses. The buses, with questionable suspension, took out to see Havre St. Pancrace fjord.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1 2
At Sea off the Gaspé Peninsula. Quebec CanadaOctober 2, 2022

As befits an expedition ship, there was an array of Zodiacs on the aft deck. When I saw in our itinerary that at one port we would be getting into the Zodiacs to go to shore, my reaction was “no this is where I will fall, ignominiously, into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.” But that particular port was closed to us because of storm damage, so I never got to find out if I could have done it.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1
Bonaventure Island off the Gaspé Peninsula. Quebec CanadaOctober 2, 2022

On October 2nd we sailed around Bonaventure Island off the Gaspé Peninsula. The Ship’s Naturalist was beside himself with joy because all the Northern Gannets were still there. He had expected them to have started their migration by then.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 1 1
Percé Rock off the Gaspé Peninsula, Quebec CanadaOctober 2, 2022

Then we sailed around Percé Rock, where the captain took the opportunity to show off his ship by getting as close to the Rock as he could. The cruise director was very excited as he explained the amazing technology that was allowing this. What convinced me that it was a really impressive feat was when member of the crew, from the engine room, kitchen and housekeeping, rushed up on deck to take selfies with the Rock in the background. We got a lot closer than this picture suggests.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Elizabelle
  • JPL
  • PBK
  • raven
  • Steve in the ATL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      PBK

      These are bringing back memories of childhood driving trips throughout eastern Canada.  Cannot wait for the rest of the series.  Thank you for sharing them!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Then we sailed around Percé Rock, where the captain took the opportunity to show off his ship by getting as close to the Rock as he could.

      Isn’t that the captain of the Costa Concordia tried?

      Glad you had a better outcome.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      O Canada.

      Climate change is wreaking havoc with leaf peeping tours, fer sure. Although, in Virginia, we had the prettiest and longest lasting leaves in my memory.

      Northern gannets were still there.  Because it was too warm to trigger them to migrate?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.