Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You cannot shame the shameless.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

In my day, never was longer.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Bark louder, little dog.

“But what about the lurkers?”

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

People are complicated. Love is not.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

This really is a full service blog.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Some Good News from Four Directions and a Double-Angel Match

Some Good News from Four Directions and a Double-Angel Match

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Nevada Four Directions Native Vote 1

I just heard from Four Directions – they wanted to say thank you for what we have raised so far for the GA runoff.  It is much appreciated!

But they also wanted to share some news from on the ground in NV, in case we are not hearing it already.

They want to be sure that we know that our investment of $8,418 in Cisco Aguilar is coming to fruition.   He is leading by 5,000 votes now, and everyone believes that votes for Aguilar will continue to come in at a clip that will get him over the line.  In fact, our contact at Four Directions is now referring to him as Secretary Aguilar.  And Kelly looks certain too.

You may all know this already – I am busing plying catch-up with my client so I haven’t been reading today – but they are confident that the GA runoff will be for the 51st  seat in the Senate.  But I will say again that there will be a ton of litigation that tries to slow down the seating of the NV Democratic senator, so in effect the GA runoff is for the 50th seat for the first possibly 6 months or so, but would be the 51st seat after that.

To celebrate the good news, for the next $1,500 in donations, let’s have a Double-Angel match for donations up to $50 that are listed in the comments.

Open thread.  Especially if you’re sharing election-related news that will bring me up to date. :-)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.