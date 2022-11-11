I just heard from Four Directions – they wanted to say thank you for what we have raised so far for the GA runoff. It is much appreciated!

But they also wanted to share some news from on the ground in NV, in case we are not hearing it already.

They want to be sure that we know that our investment of $8,418 in Cisco Aguilar is coming to fruition. He is leading by 5,000 votes now, and everyone believes that votes for Aguilar will continue to come in at a clip that will get him over the line. In fact, our contact at Four Directions is now referring to him as Secretary Aguilar. And Kelly looks certain too.

You may all know this already – I am busing plying catch-up with my client so I haven’t been reading today – but they are confident that the GA runoff will be for the 51st seat in the Senate. But I will say again that there will be a ton of litigation that tries to slow down the seating of the NV Democratic senator, so in effect the GA runoff is for the 50th seat for the first possibly 6 months or so, but would be the 51st seat after that.

To celebrate the good news, for the next $1,500 in donations, let’s have a Double-Angel match for donations up to $50 that are listed in the comments.

Open thread. Especially if you’re sharing election-related news that will bring me up to date. :-)