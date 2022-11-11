This week has been going on for 3 months now — Karen Attiah ON MASTODON @[email protected] (@KarenAttiah) November 10, 2022

Biden says it’s not impossible for Dems to win US House but unlikely. “It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he said, using a poker term for an unlikely outcome. To @GOPLeader, “I said: ‘If you win the majority, congratulations.’”https://t.co/37tHNQVR0f — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 11, 2022





Lesson for next time: when the main political force organizing Dems says it’s getting Dems to vote by mail and drop it, then … … we don’t assume Dems are doomed until we know if they’ve voted by mail, including dropping it off late! — Taniel (@Taniel) November 10, 2022

the base of the Democratic party will crawl over broken glass using their tongue in order to vote for a bollard with the letter D painted on it because they believe if the Republican wins they won't even get to vote for the bollard — ?? REVEREND HOWARD ARSON (NO LISTS!!) ?? (@revhowardarson) November 11, 2022

.⁦@JessicaTaylor⁩ of Cook Politico Report predicts to ⁦@NYTBlake⁩ that Dems will win AZ and NV Senate races, clinching control of the Senate even before the GA runoff. https://t.co/HdkmrKLjuO — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) November 11, 2022

I've seen enough: Sen. Mark Kelly (D) wins reelection in #AZSEN, defeating Blake Masters (R). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 11, 2022



Good timing:

Happy anniversary to my incredible wife, @GabbyGiffords. You’re the smartest, strongest person I know. Thank you for every single one of our last 15 years together. Here’s to many more. pic.twitter.com/clD4nynBiV — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) November 11, 2022

The insidious thing about election forecasting is that it’s spending a ton of time focused on predicting *what is going to happen* rather than *making happen what you want to happen*. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) November 10, 2022

It’s like if I spent the week before a test developing a model to predict my score on the test rather than, you know, studying for the goddamn test. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) November 10, 2022

If you care about the results of elections, if you have opinions about the things that our politicians do, then every moment you spend refreshing 538 instead of advocating/persuading is *at best* wasted entirely. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) November 10, 2022

