TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Every Ride A Hair-Raiser

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Every Ride A Hair-Raiser

Good timing:

Never (allow the Repubs to) forget:

    35Comments

      Baud

      I hope Dems have learned not to listen to media prognosticators and talking heads

      ETA: Also, too, the same type of people on social media.

      rikyrah

      This is a BFD, I believe.

       

      The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) tweeted at 7:54 AM on Fri, Nov 11, 2022:
      ⚡️Ukrainian troops have entered Kherson.

      According to videos published online, Ukrainian soldiers are in downtown Kherson. People chant “glory to the Armed Forces!”

      Kherson, the only Ukrainian regional capital occupied by Russia since Feb. 24, is now officially liberated. https://t.co/rhdfnDI8Pv
      (https://twitter.com/KyivIndependent/status/1591066758592761857?s=02)

      Ken

      @Baud: That’s why I get all my news from Balloon Juice, Cracked, and the twitter accounts of Number10cat, DarthPutinKGB, and DPRK_News. Oh, and sometimes Popehat for legal analysis.

      Ken

      @NotMax: Oh, that’s going to end well.

      Though I’m reminded that the Sessho-seki stone in Japan broken back in March, and that had absolutely none of the bad consequences that legend claimed. A fox demon would seduce powerful men and lead them to take stupid, self-destructive actions — ridiculous.

      Leto

      For Kay: It’s the women, stupid

      The balance of power in Congress following the midterm elections is still to be determined but one thing is clear: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats and abortion rights across the country. The polls predicting women were breaking right en-masse were dead wrong. The punditry that abortion didn’t matter was wrong. Conventional political theory holds that it’s always the economy, stupid. Not anymore. Maybe it’s time the media and political world recognize that now it’s the women, stupid. As go women, so goes the country.

      Women have turned every election since 1980. They are more likely to be registered to vote and more likely to turn out than men. But you’d never know it from the way elections are covered. Somehow, they are always a political footnote. The narrative in these midterms, as in so many recent elections, has been reductive, grouping women into overly simplistic categories; think soccer moms, security moms, etc. Women are more complex than that. Yes, the economy matters and in binary polling questions it was a top issue, but as early exit polls are showing, it’s more complicated than that. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision drove a voter registration surge and motivation to turn out among a coalition of women that Democrats needed and that made a huge difference in the election. Many of us who work on women’s political participation called it correctly — we knew that the early vote count and polls that focused on them all pointed to abortion as a high motivator.

      p.a.

      Did the NY Dem Party really f this up as much as some onliners (not necessarily here) I’ve seen are implying?

      Or is it just internet mudslinging?

      lowtechcyclist

      I see @figgityfigs’ point about election forecasting, but I’d say a political party that wants to win needs to do a certain amount of polling, both non-horserace polling to get a fix on where their hoped-for voters are coming from, and horserace polling to be able to allocate resources in an informed manner.  Not all races are going to be worth spending money on.

      And sure, sometimes the party will make the wrong calls in that respect (clearly it happened a few times this year), but it’s still going to be better than just making decisions by someone’s gut.

      But yeah, if you’re a political party, the vast majority of your resources should go into doing things that affect the outcome, rather than polling.  And if you’re Joe or Jane Democrat, it’s better to write some postcards than to spend hours doomscrolling.

      frosty

      @NotMax: “Archaeologists have begun excavating the mud deposits in and around the temple, and have thus far found two alabaster busts, coins with the images and names of Queen Cleopatra and Alexander the Great, headless statues, statues of the goddess Isis, and a variety of ceramic wares.”

      Quick! Send this all to the British Museum where Egyptian antiquities belong!

      Leto

      @raven: Happy Veterans Day to you too! We’re currently getting the remnants of Nicole, which will last all day. Hope you and the missus do something fun today!

      MazeDancer

      Yes, there will be PostCards for the GA run-off.

      Just as soon as we know if we’re writing “Save the Senate!!” or “Re-elect the Rev!”

      Will be revising the 2020 GA run-off designs as soon as we know.

      japa21

      @OzarkHillbilly: What I find more interesting is how all the previous media reporting focused on year over year numbers, even though the month over month were looking better, but this time is the first time that month over month has been stressed.

      Peale

      @p.a.: There didn’t seem to be much urgency in the campaigning.  But I still haven’t found the analysis of who showed up and who stayed home. I don’t think many people changed sides, I think it will turn out that it was more voter complacency on our part than anything else.

      New Deal democrat

      @OzarkHillbilly: The date of the CPI release for October was set by the Census Bureau many months ago, and has been typical for many years.

      As to inflation itself, yes it is almost certainly receding back towards normalcy (gas prices permitting). Now tell the Fed, which seems determined to cause a Volcker-like deep recession next year.

