Twitter's Downfall

Twitter’s Downfall

by | 6 Comments

If you have not watched what is going on with twitter, it’s been a total shitshow and looks to be getting worse. The Eli Lilly stuff has been great:

On Wednesday, accounts that had paid for the new Twitter Blue — among them parody accounts, conspiracy theorists and white nationalists, according to Media Matters for America — started to get their check marks. Some accounts soon ran amok.

One impostor account with a check mark masqueraded as Eli Lilly, tweeting on Thursday that the pharmaceutical company would provide free insulin to its customers. Eli Lilly’s stock tumbled more than 5 percent in morning trading on Friday and was still down more than 4 percent at the close.

Another account with a check mark pretended to be Nintendo of America, sending a tweet featuring the video game company’s Mario character making a rude hand gesture.

And then this happened:

He is, of course, right.

If you like chaos and watching billionaires light stacks of money on fire, it’s beautiful.

On the other hand, I hope twitter is not totally destroyed and can recover. I like it. Most of the most clever and interesting people I know are from comments sections of blogs or their online personae. I’ll trade 100 of the people I know in real life for someone unfettered by fear of job loss because they go by the handle bananahammock or bread_pitt who shares interesting thoughts and ideas.

Except Baud. Fuck that guy. I am totally beating his ass in 2024.

