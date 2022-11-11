If you have not watched what is going on with twitter, it’s been a total shitshow and looks to be getting worse. The Eli Lilly stuff has been great:

On Wednesday, accounts that had paid for the new Twitter Blue — among them parody accounts, conspiracy theorists and white nationalists, according to Media Matters for America — started to get their check marks. Some accounts soon ran amok. One impostor account with a check mark masqueraded as Eli Lilly, tweeting on Thursday that the pharmaceutical company would provide free insulin to its customers. Eli Lilly’s stock tumbled more than 5 percent in morning trading on Friday and was still down more than 4 percent at the close. Another account with a check mark pretended to be Nintendo of America, sending a tweet featuring the video game company’s Mario character making a rude hand gesture.

And then this happened:

Let's be clear. Eli Lilly should apologize for increasing the price of insulin by over 1,200% since 1996 to $275 while it costs less than $10 to manufacture. The inventors of insulin sold their patents in 1923 for $1 to save lives, not to make Eli Lilly's CEO obscenely rich. https://t.co/5ZpZkqY0f9 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 11, 2022

He is, of course, right.

Honestly it's pretty heartwarming that one of the very first things people did with the Twitter Blue checkmark was to tank the market caps for several of the absolute worst multinational corps in the world — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) November 11, 2022

If you like chaos and watching billionaires light stacks of money on fire, it’s beautiful.

On the other hand, I hope twitter is not totally destroyed and can recover. I like it. Most of the most clever and interesting people I know are from comments sections of blogs or their online personae. I’ll trade 100 of the people I know in real life for someone unfettered by fear of job loss because they go by the handle bananahammock or bread_pitt who shares interesting thoughts and ideas.

Except Baud. Fuck that guy. I am totally beating his ass in 2024.