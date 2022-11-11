Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 261: On the 11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month the Guns Were Not Silent in Ukraine

As we’ve remarked here before, what we commemorate or celebrate as Veterans Day in the US is commemorated by many of our allies as Remembrance Day or Armistice Day. Most of the reason for this is that our Memorial Day is tied to the Great Rebellion not World War I. But while the guns fell silent to end World War I, which was the active, first interstate phase of what would be a forty plus year conflict on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, today 104 years later the guns are not silent in Europe. They are not silent as the Ukrainians continue the defense of their state and society. They are not silent as the Ukrainians continue to push the Russian invaders out of Ukraine. They are not silent as the Ukrainians fight the active phase of a war that Russia has been waging against them, the EU, NATO, and the US using all elements of national power since 2014. They are not silent because the Ukrainians are fighting and dying not just to liberate their own country from the Russian invaders, but by doing so to set the conditions that will keep anyone else from having to fight off the Russians as well.

The 11th day of the 11th month is also, now, Liberation of Kherson Day!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Ukrainians!

Strong people of our indomitable, beautiful and united country!

Today is a historic day. We are regaining the south of our country, regaining Kherson. As of now, our defenders are approaching the city, there is still quite a bit left and we are starting to enter. However, special units are already in the city.

The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified – and Ukraine always regains its own.

I am happy to see how people, despite all the threats, despite the repression and abuse of the occupiers, cherished the Ukrainian flags, believed in Ukraine…

And even when the city is not yet completely cleansed of the enemy’s presence, the people of Kherson themselves are already removing Russian symbols and any traces of the occupiers’ stay in Kherson from the streets and buildings.

It was the same in all other cities liberated by our defenders. It will be the same in those cities that are still waiting for our return. Ukraine will come to all its people. Due to our strength on the battlefield and in diplomacy, we will restore the territorial integrity of our state.

I thank every warrior and every unit of the defense forces who are making this offensive operation in the south possible now. Absolutely everyone – from privates to generals. The Armed Forces, intelligence, Security Service, National Guard – all who were bringing this day closer for the Kherson region. We will name all the heroes soon. And they will be awarded even sooner.

Shortly after our defense forces reach the designated frontiers, stabilization measures will begin in Kherson, as was the case everywhere. We consistently neutralize the threats.

The first is mines. The occupiers left a lot of mines and explosives, in particular on vital objects. We will carry out demining.

It is very important: now, when demining has not even begun, we cannot ensure access of media representatives to Kherson. It is necessary to demine at least basic communications, check the main objects.

We will restore all conditions of normal life – as much as possible.

Our defenders are immediately followed by policemen, sappers, rescuers, energy workers… Medicine, communications, social services are returning… Life is returning.

I would like to separately address those Russian soldiers, mercenaries and collaborators who were left behind in Kherson and other cities of the south. The only chance for salvation for you is to surrender to Ukrainian captivity. We guarantee that you will be treated in accordance with the law and international standards. And to those Russian soldiers who have put on civilian clothes and are hiding somewhere I want to say that there is no point in hiding. We’ll find you anyway. Don’t drag it out. Voluntary Ukrainian captivity is the only option for all occupiers.

I held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. First and foremost is the situation on the frontline, of course, with an emphasis on the developments in the south. But we do not reduce our attention to other areas. We are moving everywhere, reinforcing our positions everywhere. We are holding the line in the Donetsk region.

Separately, the situation in the energy sector and the course of restoration work were reviewed. Last night, the occupiers dealt another blow to our critical infrastructure. It is because of this that emergency blackouts had to be applied in parts of the country this morning and afternoon. But in most cities and districts we managed to return to the schedule of stabilization energy restrictions.

And we are working as actively as possible to strengthen our ability to protect the sky and restore everything that the occupiers, unfortunately, destroyed.

I spoke today with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Informed him about the situation in Kherson, generally at the front. I thanked him for the next steps in defense support, we agreed on the development of such cooperation.

Of course, preparations for the G20 summit were discussed. It is obvious that Russia does not think about peace. Another terrorist attack on Mykolaiv, the destruction of a residential building by a Russian rocket is a clear proof of what really worries Russia: not how to reach peace, but how to inflict the most painful damage… Not how to start real negotiations, but how to hit something with a missile or drone in Ukraine so that Ukrainians suffer…

Well, Ukraine and the world have the power to punish the terrorists for everything they have done and restore peace. Peace on our terms.

Our fundraising platform, United24, has launched a fundraising campaign for a fleet of naval drones. I announced that. So, now everyone – and not only in Ukraine, but also in other countries – can join the formation of the world’s first naval drone fleet – something that can provide security to our marine area.

The first naval drone, for which funds were raised in less than an hour, was named “Kherson”. Quite logical. We will call the second naval drone “Sevastopol”. I believe that all this is bringing the time of the liberation of our Crimea closer.

I had a meeting with the Lithuanian delegation led by the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania. It is symbolic that her name is Viktorija. And it is on such a day that she is with us. I thanked our Lithuanian friends for their help, for the defense support that we have been receiving since the beginning of the Russian invasion. We discussed a wide range of topics: further cooperation in defense, our reconstruction, European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

And one more thing.

Today, another 45 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity, all of them are warriors of the Armed Forces, soldiers and sergeants.

We remember all our heroes who are still in captivity. We will return each and every one. Our team – Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Maliuk, Lubinets and others – works every day to free all our people from Russian captivity.

I sincerely thank everyone who cares about Ukraine!

Glory to everyone who fights for freedom!

Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by the occupiers.

Glory to Ukraine!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

😁 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ оригінальний звук – stttanislav

I think the caption is pretty self explanatory.

And because it is the 11th day of the 11th month, we end with this:

Open thread!

  Adam L Silverman
  Alison Rose
  Andrya
  Baud
  Bill Arnold
  CarolPW
  Chetan Murthy
  Dan B
  Geoduck
  Gin & Tonic
  Ksmiami
  MagdaInBlack
  oldster
  Omnes Omnibus
  OverTwistWillie
  twbrandt (formerly tom)

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      Just a quick note: I will address the complete mess that I and several others made together in the comments last night in tomorrow night’s update. Given the liberation of Kherson and that it happened today of all days, I figured it could wait.

      Omnes Omnibus

      But here in this graveyard it’s still No Man’s Land
      The countless white crosses stand mute in the sand
      To man’s blind indifference to his fellow man
      To a whole generation that were butchered and damned

      Maybe this time will be enough.

      Alison Rose

      God, I’m in tears again watching all of those videos. It’s just amazing. I know there is still a lot of fight ahead, but this is a stunning moment, one I’m proud to witness.

      Remember when Zelenskyy said months and months ago “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace”? I feel like that’s Ukraine. All of them.

      Your introduction was beautiful, Adam. Thank you as always, and I’m glad that at least today, you got to put together something so uplifting.

      oldster

      Every Ukrainian victory builds the case for giving them more arms.

      Every Russian retreat deflates the myth of their invincibility.

      Every threat that the Kremlin makes and then cannot deliver on, reveals their empty bluster for what it is.

      No one in Washington, London, Paris, or Berlin should ever again say, “but we don’t want to escalate!,” or “but we have to leave him an exit ramp!”

      That’s all nonsense. The Ukrainian army is showing that it is nonsense.

      Give them the arms. All the arms. And they will chase the Russians back to their borders, and drive them out of Ukraine.

      This is the road to lasting, secure, and stable peace in Europe. And it will help the cause of peace in Asia, too.

      Andrya

      Thank G-d for the liberation of Kherson.  May it be the first of many.

      I also wept while watching today’s update:  both at the liberation of Kherson and and the Willie McBride video.  As an older child/teen I had the privilege of hearing the WW1 recollections of two vets- my maternal grandfather, who served in the British army, and a neighborhood grocer, who served in the (Tsarist) Russian army.  Both expressed exactly the same thing- that the young men of Europe had been fed into a meat grinder for no reason, and that, as a result, both  had lost faith in all traditional institutions, including government and church.  At least 3 of my grandfather’s 4 brothers died in WW1 (he never knew what happened to the other one).  Likewise, my all time favorite author, JRR Tolkien, was part of a high school group of four teenage boys- only two survived WW1.  To start an unnecessary war is a profound evil

      I will add this, that the Lochnagar crater, from the battle of the Somme, is one of two manmade structures (along with the Great Wall of China) that is visible from space.  (There may be others, but I’m not aware of them.)

      Ksmiami

      @oldster: this a million times. A maximalist approach to helping the UA fight off the Russians in Ukraine and help w future rebuilding is the only way forward to peace.

      CarolPW

      Something that had puzzled me as a kid was why my dad and two uncles (navy, Pacific), another uncle (air force, all over) and FIL (medic, hospital ship, Jewish) refused to buy anything German or Japanese for their entire lives rather than letting it go. I fully understand it now.
      Thanks Adam.

      Dan B

      Wonderful post tonight Adam!  The large number of videos is wonderful.  And your begin ING statement is emotional – so moving and calm.

      Chetan Murthy

      @OverTwistWillie: The thing that always breaks my heart is the tears of the grandmas.  Esp. the really old ones, from whom the years have taken so much.  Their last years should not be like this.

      Gin & Tonic

      In case anyone is wondering about the postage stamps, the Kherson region is renowned throughout Ukraine for its watermelons. Summertime in Kyiv, if you’re going to visit someone, bringing a gift of a Kherson watermelon shows you really care.

      Alison Rose

      @Gin & Tonic: I remember a few weeks ago seeing a clip of a Ukrainian soldier being interviewed and asked about the push for Kherson, and he just picked up a piece of watermelon and took a big bite. It was pitch perfect.

      I’ve never liked watermelon much but now I kinda want some.

      Adam L Silverman

      Thank you all for the kind words. Everyone is most welcome.

      I’m going to go get the grime off and then start winding down for the night.

      Dan B

      @Gin & Tonic: One of the few nice memories of Arkansas were the Watermelons.  I’ve managed to grow a few dwarf Watermelons here in Seattle that reminded me of those glories.  The peaches were great as well.

      oldster

      Just to note one aspect of the brilliance of the Ukrainian high command:

      There was no battle of Kherson.

      There was a campaign of pressure, of isolation, of attrition. There was chipping away, probing and squeezing.

      But there was no frontal assault with waves of tanks and men going up against fortifications.

      There was no block-by-block reduction of the city through urban warfare.

      There was no bombardment of the downtown, no sustained shelling of the fabric of the city.

      The Ukrainians won this battle in the most wonderful, skillful, and miraculous way: they made their enemies evaporate like dew in the morning sun, with as little loss of their own men as possible, with as little destruction to their own beloved city as possible.

      The russians could never have done this. They only know Aleppo rules, brute destruction, mass bombardment, and pointless savagery, as murderous for their own soldiers as for the enemy.

      The Ukrainians are showing what Sun Tzu meant: The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.

