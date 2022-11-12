



It will likely be a few days before the NV Senate race is called, but it’s nice to breathe a sigh of relief in the meantime, knowing that things look really good for a win for us.

For those who want to donate directly to Rev. Warnock for the runoff

We are doing an awesome job of raising the money that will allow Four Directions to hit the ground running first thing on Monday. There are about 145,000 Native Americans in GA, not all registered to vote of course, and the bastards in GA made sure to shorten the runoff period to ensure that it was short enough that no new voters could be registered. Bastards!

Still, they registered a lot of Native people for the runoff in 2020, so there is that.

They will be working with the tribes, knocking doors and making calls and leaving packets at doors in Indian Country, and as always, they are the only group that is getting out the Native vote.

Announcing two special angel matches!

The first angel match will double-match donations up to $25, until reach $500 total. In order to be matched, you have to list your donation in the comments!

The other angel match will be a single match of $3,500 for the high rollers :-) now matching up to $250 per person, with donations listed in the comments.

These will run at the same time until we hit the $500 total for the up to $25 double-angel matches. Then the $3,500 angel match will run until we reach $3,500 on that one.

So much to celebrate!

They don’t look happy.

Do we think she can’t even bear to look at them?

I can hardly blame her. After they have spent years inciting violence against Dems, and demonizing Nancy SMASH in particular – which I believe led to the vicious attack on her husband, Paul – I imagine she wants to punch them both in the face.

Let’s take a moment to savor this headline, shall we?

Congressional Republicans panic as they watch their lead dwindle:

Private consternation reached a public boiling point Friday as lawmakers in both chambers confronted the fallout from Tuesday’s elections

Open thread.