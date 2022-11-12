andi’s right, we should send hungry bears to twitter HQ https://t.co/rBoVLX2igM — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 11, 2022

EVEN BETTER IDEA!

Interior, Twitter HQ. Elon swaggers in, to be met by Twitter's leadership team, one of whom carries a large plastic bin wrapped in duct tape. Elon: Sup, 'fuckers. Twitter exec: Congratulations on your purchase of this bin of squirrels. Some of them are rabid. — Allison Hantschel (@Athenae) November 11, 2022

Elon: Gimme. *rips tape off* Twitter exec: I really don’t recommend you do that. Elon: Before I open this, cut a hole in the top and give the squirrels cocaine. Twitter exec: Even the rabid ones? Elon: Especially the rabid ones. It’s not like you can tell the difference. Twitter exec: *sighs* Maybe we start with one non-rabid squirrel and give it just a little cocaine? Elon: *stabs bin, pours metric fuckton of blow into hole* Squirrels: *begin to scream* Twitter execs: *back away slowly* Elon: Nobody can work from home anymore. Elon: Verify all the squirrels. Twitter exec: I ask again whether perhaps we might verify just one squirrel, see how it goes.

The FTC … Elon: You’re fired. You, verify all the squirrels. Custodian: Um, today’s my first day, sir … Squirrels: *ominous chittering* Elon: See, they’re already chillaxing. Are they verified yet?

Custodian: I don’t … know where that room even is, sir? Elon: Fuck it. *pushes giant red button* All squirrels are now former President George W. Bush. *rips bin open* Squirrels: *pour out, ragefully rejoicing*…

—– Enter Elizabeth Warren with a bazooka labeled CONSENT DECREE. Several squirrels escape through the door before it closes. Offscreen: Brakes squeal, glass breaking, human screams, squirrel screams. Elon: No one who works here can have tattoos. Squirrels: *skitter industriously* Warren: What are they … doing? Elon: It appears they’ve made a tower of human body parts, what’s the big deal? Warren: Are those … your advertisers? Elon: Yeah, but we’ll get new ones. Squirrels: *worship noises, gurgling* Warren, into a burner phone: Protocol Zebra, NOW. Elon, addressing squirrels: Guys, you gotta climb back in this bin and stop taking cocaine. Pretty please? …

All you beautiful idiots in my mentions arguing about the line of presidential succession for the squirrels would have done GREAT on Usenet in the 90s. — Allison Hantschel (@Athenae) November 11, 2022

Since this wasn’t labeled “parody”, I have no choice but to assume this is verbatim fact from a citizen journalist, rather than the media elite. Thank you for bringing these events to our attention. — Lizard (@LizardSF) November 11, 2022