Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

No one could have predicted…

In my day, never was longer.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Bark louder, little dog.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Late Night Open Thred: Elon, King of Squirrels

Late Night Open Thred: Elon, King of Squirrels

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

EVEN BETTER IDEA!

Elon: Gimme. *rips tape off*

Twitter exec: I really don’t recommend you do that.

Elon: Before I open this, cut a hole in the top and give the squirrels cocaine.

Twitter exec: Even the rabid ones?

Elon: Especially the rabid ones. It’s not like you can tell the difference.

Twitter exec: *sighs* Maybe we start with one non-rabid squirrel and give it just a little cocaine?

Elon: *stabs bin, pours metric fuckton of blow into hole*

Squirrels: *begin to scream*

Twitter execs: *back away slowly*

Elon: Nobody can work from home anymore.

Elon: Verify all the squirrels.

Twitter exec: I ask again whether perhaps we might verify just one squirrel, see how it goes.
The FTC …

Elon: You’re fired. You, verify all the squirrels.

Custodian: Um, today’s my first day, sir …

Squirrels: *ominous chittering*

Elon: See, they’re already chillaxing. Are they verified yet?

Custodian: I don’t … know where that room even is, sir?

Elon: Fuck it. *pushes giant red button* All squirrels are now former President George W. Bush. *rips bin open*

Squirrels: *pour out, ragefully rejoicing*…
—–

Enter Elizabeth Warren with a bazooka labeled CONSENT DECREE. Several squirrels escape through the door before it closes.

Offscreen: Brakes squeal, glass breaking, human screams, squirrel screams.

Elon: No one who works here can have tattoos.

Squirrels: *skitter industriously*

Warren: What are they … doing?

Elon: It appears they’ve made a tower of human body parts, what’s the big deal?

Warren: Are those … your advertisers?

Elon: Yeah, but we’ll get new ones.

Squirrels: *worship noises, gurgling*

Warren, into a burner phone: Protocol Zebra, NOW.

Elon, addressing squirrels: Guys, you gotta climb back in this bin and stop taking cocaine. Pretty please? …

Click over to read the whole thing!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Benw
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Darkrose
  • FlyingToaster (Tablet)
  • Jerzy Russian
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • MobiusKlein
  • NotMax
  • Poe Larity

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      Came on late to rejoice at the Kherson news and found this.  5 minutes of wheezing, tear-induced laughing later, I am making this comment.  Sweet Christmas, that was great.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      Bloomberg reported today that Elon Musk’s lawyer has told Twitter employees that they won’t go to jail if the company is found to be violating the FTC consent decree it’s operating under.  I’m not sure whether that means Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, or a lawyer representing Twitter — the original is paywalled so I’m going from the summaries. In either case, many have noted that the lawyer is not representing the employees so the advice is worthless.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kalakal

      @Ken: If I were working for a company that felt the need to tell me “Don’t worry, you won’t go to jail” because they’re in regularity shit I’d quit so fast they wouldn’t see me for dust

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anoniminous

      Musk’s latest brain waves:

      1. Increase Twitter’s user base by 1 billion

      2. Turn Twitter into a financial institution by tacking on PayPal functions​
      The guy is a buffoon​

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Poe Larity

      More than $600 million in crypto left bankrupt crypto company FTX’s wallets late Friday, with little clear explanation as to why.

      Soon afterwards, FTX stated in its official Telegram channel that it had been hacked, instructing users not to install any new upgrades and to delete all FTX apps.

      “FTX has been hacked. FTX apps are malware. Delete them. Chat is open. Don't go on FTX site as it might download Trojans,” wrote an account administrator in the FTX Support Telegram chat. The message was pinned by FTX General Counsel Ryne Miller.

      It’s squirrels all the way down.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Poe Larity: This was so easy to see coming. 

      Right. So let me, okay, cool. I’ll stay on the cynical route, think about like cynically, what could happen here? Well, okay. So you’ve got this boxes and it’s kind of dumb, but like what’s the end game, right? This box is worth zero obviously. And like that, you know, you can’t like keep this smart cap or something. But on the other hand, if everyone kind of now thinks that this box token is worth about a billion dollar market cap, that’s what people are pricing it at and sort of has that market cap. Everyone’s gonna mark to market. In fact, you can even finance this, right? You put X token in a borrow lending protocol and borrow dollars with it. If you think it’s worth like less than two thirds of that, you could even just like put some in there, take the dollars out. Never, you know, give the dollars back. You just get liquidated eventually. And it is sort of like real monetizable stuff in some senses. And you know, at some point if the world never decides that we are wrong about this in like a coordinated way, right? Like you’re kind of the guy calling and saying, no, this thing’s actually worthless, but in what sense are you right?

      Why did FTX blow up when it did? SBF running a $30B crypto exchange by basically eyeballing the books.

      In case you’re wondering how a couple of 30 year olds wound up running a $30B crypto fund and its associated market maker (Alameda). SBFs parents are professors at Stanford Law, and Alameda’s CEOs dad is chair of the Econ program at MIT. So yeah, the offspring of America’s elite law and econ minds leading the way.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      @Ken: Too big to be a rug pull. SBF is too high profile by his own making. He can’t just disappear into the night. And you don’t rug pull big VC firms like this. The FBI may not give a shit about some rando cryptobro, but VC firms have legal contracts. We’re talking govt recognized fraud if it’s a rug pull.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MobiusKlein

      @kalakal: ​
        In my company training yearly, they make a point of noting that individuals can be criminally liable for various things, like ignoring money laundering / sanctions violations at work.
      If you see something sketchy, you have a duty to report it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.