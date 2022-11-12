You may remember when I posted about CO-8 going to the Democratic candidate Caraveo, I mentioned that a Libertarian played a bit of a spoiler, pulling in almost 4% of the vote. It gets funnier:

Whether his voters would have voted at all if it weren’t for him, I guess we’ll never know. But rock on, Dan, rock on.

In CO-3 – Boebert has taken enough of a lead to not force a recount, for now. Probably another week before we have an answer. I suspect there will be a recount regardless because there are 6,200 ballots that are “under votes” meaning the machines said they did not vote for either candidate – those will get a closer look if there is a recount.

And on a completely different note: Chicago area peeps – our own Dorothy Winsor will be at two events this weekend if you are looking for something to do.

Central Library

130 South Roselle Road

Schaumburg, IL 60193

Saturday, Nov. 12 • Noon-3 p.m.

Teens, Kids, All Ages, Adults Join us for our annual fair showcasing local authors. Meet fiction and nonfiction authors writing for youth, teens and adults. Books will be available for purchase. ========== And on Sunday she’ll be at WindyCon in Lombardi, IL She’ll be doing a reading at noon and will be on a panel at 1 pm.

I’m having a small dinner party this weekend, so I’ll be busy cleaning and cooking, so no Kindness today. Maybe I’ll put together a recipe post. Menu is fairly simple: chili, collard greens, cornbread and I’m thinking double chocolate cookies topped with vanilla ice cream.

This is an open thread