Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was promised a recession.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The willow is too close to the house.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

This blog will pay for itself.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Open Thread and Colorado Update: Libertarian Spoiler

Colorado Update: Libertarian Spoiler

You may remember when I posted about CO-8 going to the Democratic candidate Caraveo, I mentioned that a Libertarian played a bit of a spoiler, pulling in almost 4% of the vote. It gets funnier:

Whether his voters would have voted at all if it weren’t for him, I guess we’ll never know. But rock on, Dan, rock on.

In CO-3 – Boebert has taken enough of a lead to not force a recount, for now. Probably another week before we have an answer. I suspect there will be a recount regardless because there are 6,200 ballots that are “under votes” meaning the machines said they did not vote for either candidate – those will get a closer look if there is a recount.

And on a completely different note: Chicago area peeps – our own Dorothy Winsor will be at two events this weekend if you are looking for something to do.

Central Library
130 South Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Saturday, Nov. 12 • Noon-3 p.m.
Teens, Kids, All Ages, Adults

Join us for our annual fair showcasing local authors. Meet fiction and nonfiction authors writing for youth, teens and adults. Books will be available for purchase.

==========

And on Sunday she’ll be at WindyCon in Lombardi, IL

She’ll be doing a reading at noon and will be on a panel at 1 pm.

I’m having a small dinner party this weekend, so I’ll be busy cleaning and cooking, so no Kindness today. Maybe I’ll put together a recipe post. Menu is fairly simple: chili, collard greens, cornbread and I’m thinking double chocolate cookies topped with vanilla ice cream.

This is an open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    5. 5.

      trucmat

      Colorado 8th … Tina Peters … Pillow man … Thousands of under votes … The highest scrutiny and care will be needed in that recount. Colorado can handle it fairly but who knows whether Boebert gets shown the exit.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JML

      I don’t complain about seeing “Libertarians” on the ballot line; these days they tend to hurt Republicans in the same fashion that Greens used to play spoiler for the Dems 20 years ago. They’re rarely actually libertarian (especially after the Ron Paul nonsense), just bros who want to smoke pot and not pay taxes. If they were actually libertarian, they would oppose any regulation of abortion or birth control and funny…that never seems to come up!

      But libertarianism simply doesn’t work as a functioning ethos in a modern society. We’re too interconnected, there are too many services that need to be performed to avoid chaos and collapse, and it’s one of those ideas whose time has come and gone. All that’s left are partial ones and when you try and pick and choose major portions out of an ethos it falls apart pretty quickly.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nicole

      That was a fascinating listen, but I think they buried the lede- two women running on the D and R spot, and here’s an XY running.

      Hmm… maybe Dems should look at that going forward if they have two women running against each other in the D and R spots- find some schmo to run as a Libertarian.  Dems did well with the primary ads highlighting how nuts certain R candidates were…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Miss Bianca

      Well, I am still hoping Frisch manages to pull it out in the end, but meantime…glad not to be in CD-3 anymore!

      And if nothing else, this nail-biter shows that Democrats can, indeed, be competitive in that district. And that Boebert better watch her ass. Instead of inviting all of us to see it all the time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JML

      @Starfish: Ron Paul was always a republican in libertarian clothing, which has been their reality for a long time. And yes, as a “party” they’ve always been very anti-woman. It’s a white bro party for people with money with just enough heft behind it to be seductive to people who don’t think very hard about the positions (and want to smoke pot and not pay taxes).

      I got boosted and a flu shot yesterday, so I’m extra cranky today.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TaMara

      So in weird news at my house: Jasper tested positive for hookworms. Which is unusual. So all the dogs are getting dewormed, though Scout and Trixie only tested positive for giardia. I’m also getting tested, but the chances are his is just a residual infection from his poor living conditions, and his treatments in rescue didn’t get it all. Fun times. Hookworn can’t really survive here outside the body – too dry. And I keep the backyard pretty feces-free, so nowhere for them to reproduce.

      Just adventures in rescues. I have friends who worked for years with rescued wolves, and they had to do a deworming yearly per their doctor, just as a precaution. And also had to get rabies vaccines – I was unaware that was a thing for people, I thought it was only used as a treatment if you were exposed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TaMara

      @bbleh: That’s what I get, too when I look at the numbers (nothing has changed since Thursday night). But maybe they know something they haven’t dropped yet.

      Interesting – In CO, I don’t know about elsewhere – they hold back about 1k ballots in the preliminary numbers and then add those to the military/overseas ballots so as to be able to keep the anonymity of those voters. So even if it’s only 34 ballots, they get mixed in with a random 1K.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nicole

      @TaMara: Sorry about the hookworm.   It’s par for the course adopting from a lot of shelters here in NYC.  Fortunately, it’s not like heartworm; it’s an easier fix.

      Zookeepers get rabies vaccines yearly; I suspect it’s probably something to do with working with wild animals and increased risk, compared to the rest of us.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @JML:

      They’re rarely actually libertarian (especially after the Ron Paul nonsense), just bros who want to smoke pot and not pay taxes.

      Voters in two states approved legalizing recreational cannabis through ballot initiatives on Tuesday’s midterm elections. This is becoming a mainstream position. Libertarians can no longer claim to be especially radical on this point.

      If they were actually libertarian, they would oppose any regulation of abortion or birth control and funny…that never seems to come up!

      But libertarianism simply doesn’t work as a functioning ethos in a modern society.

      Except for wanting no taxation, the stains of racism and sexism seem to keep libertarians yoked to the GOP. Libertarians have always been inconsistent on some of these points. Libertarian avatar Ayn Rand was militantly Pro choice, and free market libertarians should have rejected Trump’s use of tariffs.

      Libertarians and anarchists claim to want to abolish society as most people understand it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @JML: just bros who want to smoke pot and not pay taxes

      Don’t forget their desire for unfettered access to guns and ammo :(

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Miss Bianca

      OMG, I just watched that Kyle Clark video and it is funny as hell. Gotta send it to my Libertarian-leaning bro friends and cackle. Thank you, Dan!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bbleh

      @TaMara:  and IIRC they have until THURSDAY for military/overseas ballots to arrive. So in any case I’d guess they won’t announce a recount until at least the end of the week.

      Oh well. We should know about NV Senate by Monday or Tuesday. Boebert can wait.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JML:

      Ron Paul was always a republican in libertarian clothing, which has been their reality for a long time.

      small correction: Rand is a Republican in libertarian clothing, Papa Ron was (is?) a segregationist in Libertarian drag

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Joey Maloney

      Rand is a Republican in libertarian clothing, Papa Ron was (is?) a segregationist in Libertarian drag

      Tomayto, tomahto.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Benw

      Unseasonably hot, humid and windy here so my 5k race this morning was bonked. I held my goal pace for about 5 minutes and then took my foot off the gas. But it was a gorgeous morning!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      [I posted this comment downstairs in the wrong thread.  Reposting here:]

      Nice article from The 19th News this morning celebrating Tina Kotek and Maura Healy.

      ETA: You won’t believe how autocorrect changed Kotek’s name. (x for the k). Yikes! All you lucky Oregonians, be sure to proofread before posting her name in your comments!

      Tina Kotek is projected to win the close Oregon governor’s race, according to Decision Desk HQ, joining Maura Healey in Massachusetts as the only other out lesbian governor ever elected in the country.

      Healey and Kotek were among the record number of LGBTQ+ political candidates to win their primaries, according to the Victory Fund, which works to elect LGBTQ+ officials. This year also marked the first time that LGBTQ+ candidates ran in all 50 states.

      Reply

