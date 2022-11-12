Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Nancy Pelosi, Still Standing

The morning after the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped on a sterling silver whistle given to her by her husband, who was attacked last month by an intruder at their San Francisco home.

The whistle was similar to those worn by coaches or drill sergeants, and she wore it at her office after a long night of watching election returns. Staff members were assembled for a pizza party lunch in the same conference room where she has led her party through some of the most tumultuous times at the U.S. Capitol.

She blew the whistle as she entered, and the staff cheered. With the races close and many votes still being counted, it was time for the waiting to begin. The final results will determine which party controls the House — and Pelosi’s own future…

Many expect her to retire rather than lead Democrats in a shrunken minority. The attack on her husband, Paul, made her exit seem even more likely. He was assaulted less than two weeks before the election, when a man invaded their home searching for his wife.

And yet after rising to become perhaps the most consequential House speaker in decades, Pelosi is not one to simply step aside. When asked ahead of the election if she had decided to stay or go, she said only that the attack on her spouse of nearly 60 years would be a factor…

Pelosi’s rise instantly established her place in history — not only as the first female speaker, but as the only speaker in 70 years to have won the office twice, in 2007 and again in 2019.

But it’s what Pelosi did with the gavel — steering the Affordable Care Act into law with Barack Obama and twice impeaching Donald Trump — that seals her legacy as one of the strongest political figures in America.

The day after the election, she arrived in Egypt for the international COP-27 climate change conference as she works to project U.S. influence abroad. One of her first pieces of legislation as a new lawmaker 35 years ago was climate-related…

“A lot of people would wither under the pressure that she’s under,” said Douglas Brinkley, a professor of history at Rice University…

“I see that spirit in her, that no-quit — the grit,” Brinkley added, saying it reminded him of Theodore Roosevelt.

“She takes slings and arrows by the second, from all different corners, but she constantly keeps a kind of political courage, personal integrity, and no-nonsense demeanor about her,” he said. “She’s legendary.”…

Much as it would please the GOP Death Cultists and their media enablers, Pelosi is obviously not gonna step down while the votes are still being counted — or, I suspect, before the end of the lame duck session, while there’s still so much important work to be done on things like the budget. Once we’ve got a final tally on the number of Dems versus Repubs, then it wouldn’t surprise me if she chose to step down, because she’s given everything and more to save our commonwealth from the sociopaths and grifters that beset it. Her husband’s no doubt looking at a long rehabilitation, and they’re both of an age where they shouldn’t have to be scrambling.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      hells littlest angel

      She is the greatest.

       

      (Also — this is just so fucking weird — I am beginning to genuinely like Bill Kristol.)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      She’s just such a bad ass, and a formidable politician in every sense of the word. What I love most about her is how all of the demonizing and belittling and insulting shit the right has thrown at her for decades just rolls off her like nothing. She so clearly couldn’t give a single shit what they have to say about her, and I’m sure that rankles them even more.

      So proud she comes from my state! I lived in SF when she was first elected Speaker and there were big celebratory billboards around town about it. It was awesome :)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      I was getting a haircut just after the 2016 election, when some elderly dude seated a few chairs away opined that Donald Trump was going to be the “best president of my lifetime” and in the next breath whined about how awful Nancy Pelosi was. Kept my mouth shut rather than stir up shit with an idiot Republican. Wonder what that guy is thinking these days. Actually, I really don’t care.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      Selfishly, I hope that Nancy Smash remains in Congress for another term, in whatever role.  Power behind the power, if that’s what she selects.

      We are still in perilous times.

      Don’t let that Q lunatic with a hammer take that away from us.

      Remember Sandra Day O’Connor.  That did not work out well, for her or us, her retiring when she did.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      E&C’s Dad

      Didn’t she commit to stepping down after this term? She’s very difficult to replace, of course, but we do need some leaders who aren’t in their 80s.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      Nancy will do what’s decided between her and her family.

      Selfishly, should we eke out keeping the House I want her to stay. And, selfishly, should we lose the House by the slimmest numbers, I want her to stay – knowing when it comes to herding cats, Nancy’s the best.

      If we lose the House, McCarthy (or whoever) will be trying to herd cats in the middle of a tornado – lots of tornadoes, one after another after another. Nancy would personally provide the popcorn for us all lol!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JoyceH

      On the one hand, I can sympathize with Pelosi wanting to step down. Heck, she’s done a very hard job for years longer than most of us can imagine, she’s well past retirement age, and it would be great to just concentrate on her husband’s recovery and rehab.

      But! On the other hand, the opposition is so toxic these days and the way Pelosi has been vilified for decades, if she does step down, I can imagine some of the GOP’s more unbalanced adherents (and they’re all unbalanced to some degree or other) to get the notion that the appropriate tactic for a hate object on the other side is to go after their family with a hammer.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      eclare

      She was on Colbert’s show just before the 2018 election, and he asked her about all of the D’s distancing themselves from her.  She said something about how she does not have thin skin, they can say what they need to say.

      “Just win, baby.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Citizen Alan

      @Mike in NC:

      At this point, I just look at Republicans who say crap like that straight in the eye and say as coldly as possible “Agree to disagree.” and then pointedly ignore them. I have accepted the fact that once I get a job outside of Mississippi, my sister and I will probably never speak again. And we haven’t even been arguing (although she did admit that she was a 2-time Trump voter and really likes Desantis), but we have an 8-year age difference, and with both our parents dead, we have absolutely nothing in common.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Citizen Alan

      @Elizabelle:

      I can see Nancy (regardless of the results) stepping aside but completing this term rather than stepping down and leaving the Dems down a vote until a special election can be held. And I have nothing but contempt for O’Conner. She cast the deciding vote to make Bush president. And he repaid her by replacing her with a man committed to overturning every major opinion associated with her. Are there any prominent O’Conner opinions that have survived the last 10 years? I know her abortion and Establishment Clause opinions have been flushed down the toilet.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      Well, if the Ds get a one-vote majority and Pelosi resigns, that makes a zero-vote majority. Not good. Pelosi is simply smarter and harder-working than any dozen of her Congressional colleagues put together, and I’m reluctant to see that go away. Of course, if she decides it’s time to go, then bon voyage and thanks for all the fish.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      Pelosi will not leave us high and dry if she retires, she will be mentoring — I assume she has already been mentoring — new leadership.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gwangung

      I’d surprised if anybody other than Hakeem Jeffries was the next leader. And I’d be almost as surprised if she left the House and Jeffries before he gets acclimated to the office.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Redshift

      @hells littlest angel: The weirdest thing is that it wasn’t just that Kristol was on the other side, or was a neocon, and he certainly wasn’t as personally odious as lots of others. It was that he was reliably wrong about everything. Like you could have made money always being against him. And now he isn’t. So was he actually smart enough to know better, and just parroting the party line knowing it was wrong? Or did he convince himself all that was right?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Captain C

      So what happens if the Republicans have 218 or 219 seats, and in January or February 4-5 of them get indicted in the January 6 probe?  Do we have a temporary Democratic majority, and if so, do we get one more short round of Speaker Pelosi (or maybe Speaker Jeffries)?  Imagine the contrast:  2-3 months of temporary Democratic majority and another good bill or two passed, then back to the goat rodeo after the special elections.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ohio Mom

      On a completely unrelated note, took a Covid test earlier this evening and it was negative. That was a long eight days, and I’m still tired.

      Now for Ohio Dad and Son to get better. I had a head start and a course of Paxlovid, probably going to be at least the first part of next week for those two.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @E&C’s Dad: Pelosi did not exactly promise to step aside this year, back in November of 2018 when she turned back a challenge from ten or so caucus members. But I think she will, and that the decision was made earlier this year and is not contingent on whether Democrats end up a majority or minority.

      I expect we’ll hear from her about this soon. If she steps aside I think Hoyer and Clyburn will too. There would be contested caucus elections either before or after Thanksgiving, depending on how quickly close races are resolved.

      This will be spectacular fight- in the media and among outside activist groups. But I believe the next three ranking members of House leadership will win the top three posts and without too much trouble. That would be Hakeem Jeffries (NY), Katherine Rice (MA) and Pete Aguilar (CA). Jeffries is 51, Rice is 59, and Aguilar is 42.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Nancy Smash is irreplaceable, in the sense that she’s a jumble of immense innate political savvy and decades of lessons learned. I hope whoever succeeds her holds her close as a mentor and as an example of grit, compassion and public service.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WendyBinFL

      Whenever Nancy Smash decides to retire, she’ll be replaced by another San Francisco Democrat. When that happens, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will probably take up her mantle in leading House Dems.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      bbleh

      @Elizabelle@E&C’s Dad@Baud@Jackie@Citizen Alan@Ohio Mom@Geminid:  I expect she will (1) stay in Congress, (2) step back at some point from the senior leadership role, either ASAP from the Speakership if by some chance the Dems retain the majority or relatively soon as Minority Leader if they don’t, (3) remain a potent force behind the scenes (because duh! what new Speaker or Minority Leader wouldn’t want Nancy advising them?!), and (4) within another few years, when she’s sure things are stable, retire from Congress.

      (And in the meantime, I hope she settles some scores, not least ones with people who encouraged behavior like the attack on her husband.  If indeed she has decided on an exit strategy, she will have very few fks left to give, and I would really like to see Nancy Unchained.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      James E Powell

      @Ohio Mom:

      Good to hear. It was ten days before I tested negative & two after that before I felt normal. Can’t imagine what it would have been like if I weren’t vaccinated. Now, I suppose, he are as immune as we can get, no?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Captain C: Any Republican House members who get indicted will likely not leave their seats until convicted, if then. They can only be expelled from the House by a 2/3d’s vote.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Does anyone know, is there (yet) a decent, let alone good, biography of Nancy Pelosi? If so, I’d love a recommendation. If not, I wish a motherfucker historian would get on that task right smartish.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      I deeply admire Nancy Pelosi for reasons apart from her politics. It is an amazing thing for a woman to raise her kids and then go start a political career.

      Foodwise, I decided to indulge myself with one of my very favorite meals ever: a bowl of pasta with lemon, parmesan, ricotta, and basil. I am too old (and not hot enough) to go to a club, so I put on dance music, put my apron in over my sweats and slippers, and dance around my kitchen while I cook.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kevin

      I don’t know much about her until recently but just the last 4-6 years of service probably seems like a lifetime to her. she deserves a comfortable retirement. But my guess is she’s savvy enough to wait for the right time politically.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      bbleh

      @Captain C@Geminid:  Concur.  Throwing people out is not just a nuclear option, it’s like launching ALL the missiles.  (Plus I rather doubt any sitting MCs will be convicted of crimes related to 1/6.)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ohio Mom

      @eclare: Ohio Son is too young and without the risk factors that allow you to be prescribed Paxlovid; Ohio Dad’s doctor told him he’d probably manage well enough without it, call him if his oxygen levels dropped.

      That was a good guess on the part of Ohio Dad’s doctor, what he has is more like a head cold. My Covid was very flu-like and I have asthma, so I got the anti-viral. It does leave a rotten taste in your mouth but it works fast.

      Back to the topic of the post, I do not worry about the next steps, I have deep trust that Pelosi’s got this, whether she stays or goes. She’s a master strategist after all.

      Reply

