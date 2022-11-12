Welcome to the postcard writing and music thread.
If you’re writing postcards, chime in to let us know you’re here, and if you’re here to encourage the writers and share some music, jump right in!
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 69 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Steeplejack
Some smooth jazz tonight . . .
Count Basie Orchestra, “Dark Morning.”
Mary Louise Knutson, “Talk to Me.”
Patrick Williams Big Band, “Mandeville.”
David Reinhardt Trio, “Aparecida.”
Steeplejack
John Basile, “Stop, Look, Listen (to Your Heart).”
Amina Figarova, “Isabelle.”
Ken Fowser and Behn Gillece, “Little Echo.”
John Hicks and Frank Morgan, “My One and Only Love.”
Steeplejack
Jeremy Pelt, “Tonight.”
Ken Peplowski, “With Every Breath I Take.”
Vince Mendoza, “Beauty and Sadness.”
Nicholas Payton, “Fleur de Lis.”
Steeplejack
Ahmad Jamal Trio, “Wave.”
Caribbean Jazz Project, “Stolen Moments.”
Gianfranco Menzella, “Caravan.”
Mulo Francel, “Out of Nowhere.”
José Feliciano, “Nena Na Na.”
Joy in FL
I’m here with some addresses for Senator Warnock : )
H.E.Wolf
Hooray for the music from Steeplejack and NotMax!
I’m here, still ink-stained from this morning’s postcards and willing to answer questions about Postcards To Voters.
Van Buren
Out walking in neighborhood today. Woman walking with approx. 4 year old daughter. Kid says, ” YOU have a tattoo, why can’t I have a tattoo?”
Mom looked a bit frazzled.
la caterina
I’m here writing postcards! How about some Motown?
BlueGuitarist
Wa-03 called for Dem. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez!
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2022-election/democrats-defeats-maga-republican-trump-impeachment-rcna56803
@la caterina: Yes to Motown!
Mousebumples
I’m here too! Doing #PostcardsToVoters, as usual. It’s been a busy few days for me, so these are my first runoff postcards for this year.
Love some of the Georgia themes in the music tonight! 🎶
I’m not sure how many, or how often, we’ll want these threads leading up to (and through?) the Thanksgiving (US) holiday. I’d be up for a few more, if there’s interest. (probably not very available over Thanksgiving, but my presence isn’t required, either 😊)
Happy writing/music listening!
@BlueGuitarist: Yes, someone just sent me this:
Want to help out with getting every vote counted in #CO3:
Sign up to help get ballots cured. Even non-locals can help by texting people who’s ballots are still curable!
This race might decide house control, and it may come down to single-digit votes.https://t.co/ifpJAM6cXr
— Galen Metzger (@GalenMetzger1) November 12, 2022
SpaceUnit
My terrible handwriting excludes me from postcard duty. I just don’t write by hand very much anymore and it’s gone to shit.
Another Scott
@BlueGuitarist: Woot!
Excellent news.
The Balloon-Juice election juggernaut continues!!
Cheers,
Scott.
Mousebumples
Eta – double post with what WaterGirl just posted. 😊
H.E.Wolf
PostcardsToVoters.org got its start during Jon Ossoff’s first (unsuccessful) campaign. A handful of Georgia Democrats started writing postcards to their fellow Democratic voters in Georgia, and before they knew it, they had dozens, hundreds, thousands of writers, and were writing for other Democratic campaigns, often in deep-red districts to let Democrats in those districts know that they were not forgotten.
Before long the FL Democratic Party sent them a query: would they like to write to every Dem in FL to let them know about FL Vote By Mail? PTV said, let’s be systematic. They did a pilot program in one small county, and tracked how many people signed up after receiving a postcard. It was significantly more than in the control group that didn’t get a card.
With that data, PTV agreed to write to 1 county at a time until they’d completed every county in FL. Then they made a 2nd pass, writing to a new swath of FL voters who hadn’t signed up yet.
Meanwhile they were connecting with Democratic campaigns at all levels of government, from City Council to Senate. Their campaigns lay the groundwork for future victories as well as current ones.
Their slogan is “fun, friendly reminders”, and their motto is “Write On!”
prostratedragon
@la caterina: A dialog, possibly of the deaf. Not the label, but they are/were from Detroit:
“Why Not Start All Over Again,” The Counts
H.E.Wolf
@SpaceUnit:
We can use music playlist providers too! :)
And if you roll high for Persuasion in your daily life, you can always talk other people into signing up.
@BlueGuitarist: Oh my gosh, I am so excited! Double excited because its a pickup!
@Mousebumples: I think I beat you by just a couple of minutes. Better twice than not at all!
I would credit the person who sent it to me, but she didn’t include her nym. I don’t always remember which nym goes with which real name. :-)
la caterina
@prostratedragon: Nice groove!
If you like, you can direct voters to GeorgiaVoter.guide. Gives good info, even has links to register. Here it is
Have GA addresses if anyone needs. You can click on my nym to go to http://www.PostCardPatriots.com and send the form. Or just email me at PostCardPatriots at the Google mail place. Which is where the form goes when you hit send.
There are also some new GA specific free PostCard designs on the site you can download and print. More to come.
dkinPa
@BlueGuitarist: Hurray for Perez!
I wrote my postcards earlier in the evening, and am now having fun decorating them with hearts and blue stars.
Thanks for the music!
H.E.Wolf
@BlueGuitarist: ”Wa-03 called for Dem. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez!”
Hot diggity! This brings the WA Congressional delegation to 8 D, 2 R.
Here is Marie Gluesenkamp’s campaign ad from a few days before the election, featuring her in her place of business: an auto-repair shop co-owned with her husband. It’s worth it for the first few seconds, if nothing else…
https://twitter.com/MGPforCongress/status/1589325251070267392
Mousebumples
@H.E.Wolf: agreed with the persuading others in your life to participate. I’ve gotten at least 2 or 3 friends to participate. And I’ve definitely offered to buy postcards/send them postcards – though upcycling cards is popular for one of them.
Not necessary, but if you have friends, relatives, coworkers that want to do *something* to help turnout Democrats, pointing them to #PostcardsToVoters (or Maze Dancer’s site, too!) is great. 😊
SpaceUnit
Here, enjoy some Incognito. I think we’ve all earned it . . .
Mousebumples
@WaterGirl: pretty sure it was me, and I forgot to switch my send from email again. 😂 Unless you got it twice?
@SpaceUnit: You could text CO voters to cure their ballots. Link in WaterGirl’s post #14.
H.E.Wolf
@MazeDancer:
Thank you!
MazeDancer is a force of nature, y’all!
HELLO!
Set your alarms. https://t.co/ckEg9fZQD5
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 12, 2022
@WaterGirl: I assume that is 7:30 in Nevada? Which is
3 TWO hours from now.
@WaterGirl: Alas, yes. For some reason, Jon Ralston insists on speaking about NV events only in NV time.
ETA: The Culinary Union got 7K ballots already cured in NV.
Texting people about their ballots will be sending them a welcome message. People who voted want their votes to count. So worry not about “bothering” people.
H.E.Wolf
Take 6 (close-harmony a cappella group): “Sweet Georgia Brown”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDoBoYgWQWo
Wyatt Salamanca
Congratulatory songs for Democratic Victors
I Am Woman – Helen Reddy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rptW7zOPX2E
I’m The Man – Joe Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SKBvxUJG6E
Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3t9SfrfDZM
Salt of the Earth – Rolling Stones
@WaterGirl: Deadline for completing ballot cures for NV is end of day on Monday!
prostratedragon
From Koko Taylor:
“Wang Dang Doodle” [The Original Devil Music]
“Bills Bills Bills (and Mo’ Bills)”
“I’m Ready”
Steeplejack
Two hours from now: 7:30 PST = 10:30 EST, 9:30 CST.
@Another Scott and others: List of House Races we supported:
H.E.Wolf
For whoever wants Motown: the immortal Gladys Knight and the Pips: “Midnight Train to Georgia”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0F9lh8TiSM
thruppence
Working tonight – have to do some postcards on my day off. :(
Omnes Omnibus
Wyatt Salamanca
Songs to Welcome Trump’s Political Demise
Under Pressure – Queen and David Bowie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbwn21TU4ec
End Of The Line – The Traveling Wilburys https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBlnMIDKrtI
Running on Empty – Jackson Browne https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFQKvtbD6Kw
It’s All Over Now – The Rolling Stones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kb1Z7UOkzOI
@Steeplejack: Yeah, I suck at times zones.
@Omnes Omnibus: hahaha
Steep brings the music!
@Joy in FL: Glad you are here!
@la caterina: Glad you are here writing.
If anyone finishes a postcard and wants to send me a picture, I can post it in the comments.
@MazeDancer: Sadly, no one can register in time for the runoff.
H.E.Wolf
The effin’ ineffable Dolores Gray, singing our collective opinion about Warnock’s opponent: “Thanks a Lot But No Thanks”.
“I’m watching and waiting
I’m waiting and watching
I hope and I yearn
Just for his return”
… and by “his”, we mean Warnock’s. :)
Note: this is a 1950s Hollywood musical number (it’s meant as a parody, and a wonderfully sly one). The song itself begins at ~1.30 – and the staging is utterly 1950s. Gray herself has some amazing vocal chops.
Joy in FL
@WaterGirl: Thanks : )
@H.E.Wolf: That is such a great ad. One of the best I have seen all year.
Now I’m even more excited that she won. Did not think that was possible.
I’m not your typical candidate for Congress. I’m a small business owner and a mom who works in the trades and lives on a gravel road.
I fix things for a living, and I’m running to fix what’s broken in our economy.
Thousands of ballots will be cast today. Please RT and vote 🗳 pic.twitter.com/xDRwy517um
— Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@MGPforCongress) November 6, 2022
la caterina
Thanks for all the music, everyone! I’m doing the two color theme at the top of the post. Switching pens is time consuming, but it’s a nice effect, though.
Qrop Non Sequitur
I won’t be anle.to participate today, but when I get paid and can afford some postcards I’ll be sure to return and check out the thread. Retro participation, as it were.
@Mousebumples: Yes, I knew I should know the nym! But you usually send from another account, so I was momentarily blanking.
H.E.Wolf
A song for successful grassroots campaigning: “Rock Island”, from “The Music Man.” (“But ya gotta know the territory!”)
The composer, Meredith Willson, said in his memoir that he wrote the various tempi of the spoken lyrics to mimic a steam-driven train starting up, traveling faster and faster, and then gradually coming to a halt.
prostratedragon
Gal Costa:
“Chega de Saudade [Bye-bye Blues]”
“India”
“Que Pena”
@WaterGirl: I had heard that, too. But when I saw the link on the guide I thought maybe it wasn’t true.
Maybe they’re doing that thing I heard some groups were doing was registering people for “next time”.
@WaterGirl: I think we have a pretty good record on the House races!
The “not decided” tells me those are obviously close, so they were a good choice, too.
H.E.Wolf
I’m going to be offline for a while, so I’ll add one more musical clip: Aretha Franklin, singing the Black anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
Camera work is a bit jittery, but her voice transcends all.
@MazeDancer: I hope not. That would be confusing for people.
“Here, register because of the runoff, but no, you can’t vote.”
GA deliberately changed the rules for runoffs after the one in 2021. They shortened the deadline so much that by definition you couldn’t register anyone, because you can’t register less than 30 days before election day, and they set the date such that it’s within that 30 days.
Bastards!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings