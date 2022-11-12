Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      H.E.Wolf

      Hooray for the music from Steeplejack and NotMax!

      I’m here, still ink-stained from this morning’s postcards and willing to answer questions about Postcards To Voters.

      Van Buren

      Out walking in neighborhood today. Woman walking with approx. 4 year old daughter. Kid says, ” YOU have a tattoo, why can’t I have a tattoo?”

      Mom looked a bit frazzled.

      Mousebumples

      I’m here too! Doing #PostcardsToVoters, as usual. It’s been a busy few days for me, so these are my first runoff postcards for this year.

      Love some of the Georgia themes in the music tonight! 🎶

      I’m not sure how many, or how often, we’ll want these threads leading up to (and through?) the Thanksgiving (US) holiday. I’d be up for a few more, if there’s interest. (probably not very available over Thanksgiving, but my presence isn’t required, either 😊)

      Happy writing/music listening!

      SpaceUnit

      My terrible handwriting excludes me from postcard duty.  I just don’t write by hand very much anymore and it’s gone to shit.

      H.E.Wolf

      PostcardsToVoters.org got its start during Jon Ossoff’s first (unsuccessful) campaign. A handful of Georgia Democrats started writing postcards to their fellow Democratic voters in Georgia, and before they knew it, they had dozens, hundreds, thousands of writers, and were writing for other Democratic campaigns, often in deep-red districts to let Democrats in those districts know that they were not forgotten.

      Before long the FL Democratic Party sent them a query: would they like to write to every Dem in FL to let them know about FL Vote By Mail? PTV said, let’s be systematic. They did a pilot program in one small county, and tracked how many people signed up after receiving a postcard. It was significantly more than in the control group that didn’t get a card.

      With that data, PTV agreed to write to 1 county at a time until they’d completed every county in FL. Then they made a 2nd pass, writing to a new swath of FL voters who hadn’t signed up yet.

      Meanwhile they were connecting with Democratic campaigns at all levels of government, from City Council to Senate. Their campaigns lay the groundwork for future victories as well as current ones.

      Their slogan is “fun, friendly reminders”, and their motto is “Write On!”

      http://PostcardsToVoters.org

      H.E.Wolf

      @SpaceUnit: ​
       We can use music playlist providers too! :)

      And if you roll high for Persuasion in your daily life, you can always talk other people into signing up.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: I think I beat you by just a couple of minutes.  Better twice than not at all!

      I would credit the person who sent it to me, but she didn’t include her nym.  I don’t always remember which nym goes with which real name. :-)

      MazeDancer

      If you like, you can direct voters to GeorgiaVoter.guide. Gives good info, even has links to register. Here it is

      Have GA addresses if anyone needs.  You can click on my nym to go to http://www.PostCardPatriots.com and send the form. Or just email me at PostCardPatriots at the Google mail place. Which is where the form goes when you hit send.

      There are also some new GA specific free PostCard designs on the site you can download and print. More to come.

      Mousebumples

      @H.E.Wolf: agreed with the persuading others in your life to participate. I’ve gotten at least 2 or 3 friends to participate. And I’ve definitely offered to buy postcards/send them postcards – though upcycling cards is popular for one of them.

      Not necessary, but if you have friends, relatives, coworkers that want to do *something* to help turnout Democrats, pointing them to #PostcardsToVoters (or Maze Dancer’s site, too!) is great. 😊

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: Alas, yes. For some reason, Jon Ralston insists on speaking about NV events only in NV time.

      ETA: The Culinary Union got 7K ballots already cured in NV.

      Texting people about their ballots will be sending them a welcome message. People who voted want their votes to count. So worry not about “bothering” people.

      Kristine

      I totally missed this. Busy week with start of kitchen refresh and installation of new back door.

      I will get some addresses.

      Music? I excavated my old LPs from the basement and have been listening to 70s Bowie, mostly Young Americans and Station to Station.

      H.E.Wolf

      The effin’ ineffable Dolores Gray, singing our collective opinion about Warnock’s opponent: “Thanks a Lot But No Thanks”.

      “I’m watching and waiting
      I’m waiting and watching
      I hope and I yearn
      Just for his return”
      … and by “his”, we mean Warnock’s. :)

      Note: this is a 1950s Hollywood musical number (it’s meant as a parody, and a wonderfully sly one). The song itself begins at ~1.30 – and the staging is utterly 1950s. Gray herself has some amazing vocal chops.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7k38rIGjxI

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: That is such a great ad.  One of the best I have seen all year.

      Now I’m even more excited that she won. Did not think that was possible.

      la caterina

      Thanks for all the music, everyone! I’m doing the two color theme at the top of the post.  Switching pens is time consuming, but it’s a nice effect, though.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      I won’t be anle.to participate today, but when I get paid and can afford some postcards I’ll be sure to return and check out the thread. Retro participation, as it were.

      H.E.Wolf

      A song for successful grassroots campaigning: “Rock Island”, from “The Music Man.”  (“But ya gotta know the territory!”)

      The composer, Meredith Willson, said in his memoir that he wrote the various tempi of the spoken lyrics to mimic a steam-driven train starting up, traveling faster and faster, and then gradually coming to a halt.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZ9U4Cbb4wg

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: I had heard that, too. But when I saw the link on the guide I thought maybe it wasn’t true.

      Maybe they’re doing that thing I heard some groups were doing was registering people for “next time”.

      WaterGirl

      @MazeDancer: I hope not.  That would be confusing for people.

      “Here, register because of the runoff, but no, you can’t vote.”

      GA deliberately changed the rules for runoffs after the one in 2021.  They shortened the deadline so much that by definition you couldn’t register anyone, because you can’t register less than 30 days before election day, and they set the date such that it’s within that 30 days.

      Bastards!

