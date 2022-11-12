we criticize hollywood for lazy tropes but our two main antagonists right now is a former kgb agent with a penchant for poisoning and an emerald mine heir who wants to live on mars. if these were bond villains they’d be dismissed as caricature
— mastodon.social/@seva1000 (@SevaUT) November 11, 2022
The work (the world) goes on:
"We immediately rejoined the Paris Agreement. We convened major climate summits and re-established–" Biden says at climate conference in Egypt, then paused for applause. “I apologize we ever pulled out of the agreement." pic.twitter.com/0nm61yx28N
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 11, 2022
Biden is funny cuz he’s really just an old-timey politician but everyone’s brains are so poisoned that he becomes a golden god by default.
Local man positions himself in the center of his party, implements redistributional policies which favor his voters. Experts baffled.
— Checkless Starfish Who Can Change His Name (@IRHotTakes) November 11, 2022
Overlooked this week is that this was first national election since Jan 6–an attempt by a sitting prez to overthrow American democracy backed by a huge chunk of the Republican Party.
Just as the ‘74 midterm was “the post-Watergate election,” this was “the post-Jan 6 election.” https://t.co/ZE8JS2GlKg
— Ian Bassin ???? (@ianbassin) November 12, 2022
There it is! All the election deniers running for Sec State in swing states to oversee 2024 election have lost.
As have similar gubernatorial candidates in MI/PA/WI.
If Hobbs holds on, that would mean a total sweep against Trumpists in key 2024 roles. Was unthinkable on Monday. https://t.co/93i7yb8CDj
— Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) November 12, 2022
Wouldn’t want this news to be overlooked:
The added payment brings the total judgement against Jones in a lawsuit to $1.44 billion. https://t.co/tBOFhDzFZf
— ABC4 News (@abc4utah) November 11, 2022
gonna be interesting to see how much Russian hope was pinned on GOP control. also contrast with China, which very much dgaf about the midterms.
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 11, 2022
Elon Musk and how being a Twitter user doesn't make you the right person to run Twitter. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/xZIzkF6sRn
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 12, 2022
imagine you are the NASA person responsible for negotiating the next space x project right now
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 11, 2022
the ceo is about to tank a company he paid $44B less than a month ago, his largest investor is the saudi government, his satellite company may be in trouble if he opens his mouth again and he might lose his car company within a year. how do you factor this into your planning?
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 11, 2022
Good news: he’s not the president. https://t.co/zi3ganFrQq
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 12, 2022
