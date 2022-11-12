we criticize hollywood for lazy tropes but our two main antagonists right now is a former kgb agent with a penchant for poisoning and an emerald mine heir who wants to live on mars. if these were bond villains they’d be dismissed as caricature — mastodon.social/@seva1000 (@SevaUT) November 11, 2022



The work (the world) goes on:

"We immediately rejoined the Paris Agreement. We convened major climate summits and re-established–" Biden says at climate conference in Egypt, then paused for applause. “I apologize we ever pulled out of the agreement." pic.twitter.com/0nm61yx28N — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 11, 2022





Biden is funny cuz he’s really just an old-timey politician but everyone’s brains are so poisoned that he becomes a golden god by default. Local man positions himself in the center of his party, implements redistributional policies which favor his voters. Experts baffled. — Checkless Starfish Who Can Change His Name (@IRHotTakes) November 11, 2022

Overlooked this week is that this was first national election since Jan 6–an attempt by a sitting prez to overthrow American democracy backed by a huge chunk of the Republican Party. Just as the ‘74 midterm was “the post-Watergate election,” this was “the post-Jan 6 election.” https://t.co/ZE8JS2GlKg — Ian Bassin ???? (@ianbassin) November 12, 2022

There it is! All the election deniers running for Sec State in swing states to oversee 2024 election have lost. As have similar gubernatorial candidates in MI/PA/WI. If Hobbs holds on, that would mean a total sweep against Trumpists in key 2024 roles. Was unthinkable on Monday. https://t.co/93i7yb8CDj — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) November 12, 2022

Wouldn’t want this news to be overlooked:

The added payment brings the total judgement against Jones in a lawsuit to $1.44 billion. https://t.co/tBOFhDzFZf — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) November 11, 2022

gonna be interesting to see how much Russian hope was pinned on GOP control. also contrast with China, which very much dgaf about the midterms. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 11, 2022

Elon Musk and how being a Twitter user doesn't make you the right person to run Twitter. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/xZIzkF6sRn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 12, 2022

imagine you are the NASA person responsible for negotiating the next space x project right now — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) November 11, 2022