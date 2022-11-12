Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Hot air and ill-informed banter

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The willow is too close to the house.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Infrastructure week. at last.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This fight is for everything.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Saturday Morning Open Thread: A Good Week for Democracy (& Decency)

Saturday Morning Open Thread: A Good Week for Democracy (& Decency)

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


The work (the world) goes on:


Wouldn’t want this news to be overlooked:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Damien
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Kay
  • KithKanan
  • mrmoshpotato
  • opiejeanne
  • Shalimar
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      opiejeanne

      I saw earlier that with Mark Kelly, the senate is 49-49, and that even without the runoff between Warnock and Walker that we would have 52 Senate seats. I’ve totally lost track. Who are the three US Senate candidates still outstanding?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      Experts baffled.

      Sums up the political commentary on the recent election very well.

      Of course, experts is carrying a lot of weight.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      KithKanan

      @opiejeanne: Nevada, Georgia, and Alaska are the three outstanding senate races. It’s 49-49 instead of 49-48 because Alaska is a Republican vs Republican race with Murkowski the less crazy of the two options, so that seat is in the R column whichever way it goes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      opiejeanne

      @Steeplejack: Someone on Twitter before the outcome of Kelly’s race and one of the R’s had been verified, even though I think Kelly’s was called by a couple of journalists.

      I realize that’s all pretty vague. I don’t remember who posted these things.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      The added payment brings the total judgement against Jones in a lawsuit to $1.44 billion.

      Excuse me while I laugh about this – again!

      BWHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      November 4th:

      Commentator Bill Maher is predicting a successful midterm election for the Republican party, and he knows who to blame for it.
      The comedian and liberal pundit was a guest on Bill Burr‘s podcast Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast this week and talked about politics, of course.
      When the conversation inevitably turned to Tuesday’s midterm elections, Maher brought up “woke” politics, one of his favorite topics in recent months.
      “I am very much a critique — a critic of what goes on on the fringe of the Left,” Maher said. “I mean, woke culture has just — that’s one reason why the Republicans are gonna do so well in this election. Because he Left has gone super crazy with lots of shit that the average American just never voted for, doesn’t recognize in this country, doesn’t want…”
      “Doesn’t pay attention to,” Burr interjected.
      Maher went on to say that in 2024 Trump will have people in office to back him lying about the result, thanks to the big GOP victories that will put them there next week — a situation he lays at the feet of “woke” politics.
      “Things are going to change fundamentally in this country after this election,” said Maher. “They’re definitely going to win.”

      Last month, Maher spoke out about why controversial candidates like Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker were receiving more and more support as the election neared.
      Part of the appeal of a Herschel Walker or a Donald Trump or any number of the egregious assholes Republicans have backed is, in their mind, the worst a candidate is, the more it says to Democrats, ‘Do see how much we don’t like what you’re selling?
      All that socialism, and identity politics, and victimhood, and oversensitivity, and cancel culture, and white self-loathing, and forcing complicated ideas about race and sex on kids too young to understand it, literally anything would be better than that. That’s their view. That’s why you can be a really bad dude in Republican politics and it’s not a dealbreaker.

      Finger on the pulse of America, the purveyors of the woke panic.
      Are any of them going to explain how they got this so wrong?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Damien

      @Kay: I can say that, having met him personally on a couple of occasions, the nicest possible thing I can say about Bill Maher is that he’s completely genuine. He’s as much of a smug, sanctimonious prick in real life as he is on Real Time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shalimar

      @mrmoshpotato: The details are even more hilarious.  All of a decade’s delays, obfuscations, pointless motions, and outright refusal to comply with discovery and court orders has left Jones responsible for $323 million in plaintiff’s attorney fees.  I have never heard of that much wasted time before, and Jones will pay for all of it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Shalimar

      @Kay: I love Burr’s interruption. “Doesn’t pay attention to” woke culture would definitely explain why no one other than Maher cared on election day.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Damien:

      This is where he speaks for “average Americans”:

      That’s their view.

      lol

      Bold, to predict a Walker victory so confidently. When Warnock wins he can be wrong again, not that any of the anti-woke pundits and social media influencers EVER revisit or admit error.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      Just in: Trump will sue to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena: “Separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it… leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute”

      Fascist orange manbaby still thinks he has the weight of the federal government to throw around.

      WEAK! SAD! POOP!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.