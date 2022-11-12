We @TheNVIndy project @SenCortezMasto as the winner of the Nevada Senate race. https://t.co/Lc4l95xUEj — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 13, 2022

Senator Cortez Masto (D-NV) has been re-elected. She is the 50th Democratic Senator for the 2023 Congress. At this time with Georgia undecided and heading to a run-off, the Democrats have a minimum viable majority when Vice President Harris is in town.

An hour earlier, Democrats picked up Washington-03

WOW. ABC News can report that Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) is projected to win #WA03. This is the biggest upset of the 2022 election—she had only a 2% chance in our final forecast. — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 13, 2022

The range of outcomes is anything from a 218-217 Democratic majority to a 2019-2016 Republican majority.