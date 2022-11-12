Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Senate is Democratic Controlled plus WA-03

Senator Cortez Masto (D-NV) has been re-elected. She is the 50th Democratic Senator for the 2023 Congress. At this time with Georgia undecided and heading to a run-off, the Democrats have a minimum viable majority when Vice President Harris is in town.

An hour earlier, Democrats picked up Washington-03

The range of outcomes is anything from a 218-217 Democratic majority to a 2019-2016 Republican majority.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    TaMara

      TaMara

      I just watched both Boebert (Batshit Crazy rep for CO-3) and Frisch (Democratic Candidate for CO-3) discuss the ongoing counts. Neither sounds like they are sure of a win and both seem prepared for a recount. I’m keeping cautious, but hopeful, thoughts on a Boebert being shown the door.

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      *runs around in circles, screaming*

      WE DID IT WE DID IT WE DID IT

      WE DID IT WE DID IT WE DID IT

      WE DID IT WE DID IT WE DID IT

      *faints with joy and relief

    Urza

      Urza

      So, theres mention of what happens if some of the treason crowd are indicted later.  That probably depends on state laws and governors in control I suppose.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @CaseyL: something like that, yes.

      Wouldn’t have believed it a month ago.

      Hats off to every volunteer and donor.  It was a massive team effort by a massive team.

    8. 8.

      JaySinWA

      Keeping Kent out of office is a good thing for all of us. Another election denier bites the dust.

      Marie Perez defies the odds, not the elections

      Great to see Masto win.

      Now to retain Warnock to keep the senate a little saner.

    Dan B

      Dan B

      Kent must be thrilled by Marie’s win.  Joe Kent is handsome and monstrous.  Marie is gorgeous and has cred as a mechanic running a business with her husband so if she manages to do some good for her district and not give the right wingers a reason to detonate she’ll have incumbency in her next election.  There are some nutcases (Patriot Prayer who terrorized Portland) in the district so we hope the DOJ is keeping an eye on them.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      And as to the thrill of leading a painfully narrow Republican House majority, former Speakers Boehner and Ryan would like a word … oh wait, sorry, they’ve collapsed in laughter, maybe later …

    Baud

      Baud

      @Dan B:

      Kent must be thrilled by Marie’s win.  Joe Kent is handsome and monstrous

       

      I only know Kent from this blog but he doesn’t come off as monstrous.

    Baud

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      While I hope we pull it off, the sliver lining with a GOP controlled house is that it removes Manchin and Sinema from the focus of obstruction.

    Ken

      Ken

      @bbleh: former Speakers Boehner and Ryan would like a word … oh wait, sorry, they’ve collapsed in laughter

      Sure that’s not PSTD-induced hysterical psychosis?

    24. 24.

      Tom Levenson

      @Martin: Plea bargains. I expect if there are some open and shut cases that the feds will offer attractive deals that include immediate exit from office (and a commitment/felony conviction that bars them from holding fed. office ever again).

    Baud

      Baud

      I also hope this disincentivizes GOP voters on GA from voting for Walker, since he won’t be the difference maker in controlling the Senate.

    28. 28.

      Tom Levenson

      @Baud: concur.

      Whatever pleasure one might get from a shit show R controlled house, even the barest of D majorities is off-the-charts better.

    hilts

      hilts

      @Baud:

      I also hope this disincentivizes GOP voters on GA from voting for Walker

      At McConnell’s request, Brian Kemp is throwing his political machine behind Walker but hopefully we’ll out organize those ratfuckers and get a win for Warnock.

    oldgold

      oldgold

      If the margin ends up being 1 or 2 in the House, can you imagine the special elections?

      The last 4 Congresses have had a total of 67 special House elections.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Here in lala land, our fascist wannabe sheriff looks like he’s going to lose reelection resoundingly. Only about 2/3s of the votes counted so far (yeah, yeah, it’s the California way) and he’s about 17 percentage points behind. Also, the voters approved a ballot question which gives the county Board of Supervisors the authority to essentially impeach and remove a sheriff in the future. LA City Mayor is a knife-edge though. Karen Bass is slightly ahead, but by less than a percentage point so nobody is throwing any parties or giving any concession speeches just yet.

    Kent

      Kent

      @Baud:I only know Kent from this blog but he doesn’t come off as monstrous.

      No?  What am I doing wrong?

      As for the other Kent up here in the WA-3rd.  He was basically an empty suit and pretty boy who had secretive backers like Peter Thiel and he went all-in on the MAGA in order to beat Jaime Hererra Beutler.  He didn’t have much if any political history before some billionaires paid him to move up here and run.  Reportedly he was actually a Bernie supporter when he lived in Portland.

      Good riddance.  People saw right through it.  And he got a lot of bad local press towards the end of the race when it was revealed that the company he reportedly worked for didn’t even exist and he never answered who was paying his paycheck.

    Scout211

      Scout211

      Seattle Times

      Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto shop owner who was a virtual unknown before August’s primary election, pulled off perhaps the most stunning political upset in the country this year, winning a congressional seat in Southwest Washington that few saw as competitive.

      . . .

      Kent had appeared confident of victory after the August primary, declaring the district to be “deep red MAGA country.”

      Gluesenkamp Perez said the final result shows most voters in the 3rd District reject that ideology and Kent’s agenda, which focused on unyielding partisan warfare.

      “We are moderate and we are people that work for a living. We are people that pay our taxes and want good schools and want a functioning society. We are tired of politicking and we are tired of extremists, and we just want to know that our kids are going to have a same or better shot at a good life as we did,” she said in an interview Saturday.

      She credited her win to a coalition that included Republicans and independents who favored her focus on local issues and rebuilding the rural economy, instead of national partisan fights.

      “I am not an ideologue. I am not a show pony. I am here to work, and I live like the district does,” she said.

      Kent’s loss was another stinging defeat for a Trump-endorsed candidate in the midterm elections and provided Democrats with a surprise House seat pickup in a year in which the party was mostly playing defense.

    42. 42.

      JoyceH

      Okay, where was Shumer, some hotel lobby? I liked the nice touch of the slippery when wet floor sign behind him.  And the janitor trying not to be on television.

    JoyceH

      Martin

      @JaySinWA: Man, the Ds job of holding the caucus together is *so* much easier than the Rs job if it’s just one vote. That’s mostly due to Nancys work – sure as shit wasn’t that way a decade+ ago.

    Martin

      bbleh

      @Ken: True, can be difficult to distinguish … oh hang on, gotta keep Boehner from aspirating … fkin Bourbon and now he’s decided weed is ok …

    bbleh

      Eolirin

      @JaySinWA: It’s not a spare vote, since Manchin is almost certainly toast and we have zero pickup opportunities in 2024. We need to be at 51 going into next cycle.

    Eolirin

      Kent

      @oldgold:

      If the margin ends up being 1 or 2 in the House, can you imagine the special elections?

      The last 4 Congresses have had a total of 67 special House elections.

      Can you imagine how much fun it will be for the GOP Majority leader when he has Boebert, MTG, and that psycho in AZ Gozar? acting as his own personal Manchin and Sinema and with veto control over every GOP measure?  Actually he will probably have 25 of them and will have to get all 25 in line for every vote with zero margin.  In fact he will physically have to get them into the chamber to vote and a bunch of them are pretty absentee legislators.

    Kent

      Hitchhiker

      Man, I have been on the Marie Perez train since last summer — once we got a good look at Joe Kent, that really seemed like a winnable race. She worked hard and sold herself as an earnest person with deep roots in the community. She reminds me tonight of another young WA mom who was in the right place at the right time with the right skills.

      Patty Murray won a Senate seat here in 1992, right after the Hill/Thomas fiasco. She was just a “mom in tennis shoes” who had been in the PTA and then (briefly) in state government. Big learning curve, and she was mocked for awhile for being way over her head. She’s now one of the most powerful people in the Senate, and just won a sixth term.

    Hitchhiker

      Martin

      CA late update. Repost from earlier with a few updates. Some count did come in at the end of the day.

      CA-03: – 6.0 [* ] (open seat) [79,188]
      CA-09: +12.6 [* ] (D incumbent) [44,513]
      CA-13: – 0.2 [+0.2] (open seat) [39,613]
      CA-21: + 9.2 [-1.0] (D incumbent) [44,710]
      CA-22: – 5.0 [+3.4] (R incumbent) [26,799]
      CA-27: -10.8 [+1.2] (R incumbent) [61,342]
      CA-41: – 1.2 [-0.2] (R incumbent) [63,507]
      CA-45: – 7.8 [+0.2] (R incumbent) [73,474]
      CA-47: + 2.4 [* ] (D incumbent) [100,228]
      CA-49: + 4.2 [+0.8] (D incumbent) [110,047]

      CA-03 now looks to me to be out of reach based on where remaining votes are (this district spans 10 counties). Mono and Nevada counties are good for D, but there’s not a lot of vote left there. Sacramento is the bulk of it, and it’s been slightly R favored there. That *could* shift D in late mail, but none of that is yet visible to me, so until more count comes in and we see evidence of this potential, my guess is D either don’t make headway or don’t make enough headway. Still not called, but this looks like a low odds D recovery. Our contributors in the comment section on the ground sense is this should go to the R.

      CA-09 is spread over 3 counties. San Juaquin is the D base, with Contra Costa and Stanislaus tending to be R, but San Juaquin is where most of the district is, so this should be fine. There’s only maybe half the vote in and it’s been slow to show up, so this looks pretty likely D, we just need to get over the 50% mark so the runway for a reversal goes away.

      CA-13 is spread over 5 counties (are we detecting a trend why these races are hard to call?) Merced and Stanislaw are where most of the vote is and they’re slightly D favored. This is one that remaing vote could favor D and swing this over the line for team D. The last update shows this slight D favor.

      CA-21 is only 2 counties! Fresno is the dominant vote and favors D. Tulare is a smaller share and favors R. There’s more outstanding share (as a fraction of total votes already in) in Tulare, so that’s why you’re seeing late mail breaking my theory and favoring R over D. This will be close but my back of napkin is that D should squeak by.

      CA-22 is 3 counties. About half in Kern and half spread across Kings and Tulare. Kern is D favored, and the others R favored. There’s almost no vote left in Kings (small counties can finish up faster) and a lot lefe in Kern (at least there was before the 3.4 gain for the D – the vote data and the uncounted data are out of phase so I get one updated but not the other and then need to speculate what’s happeing with the other.) So we got a big chunk taken out of the R lead here. Even though D is behind, depending on what’s left and how representative what’s been counted is of what’s left (USPS mail vs vote center/ballot box) the window of a D win hasn’t closed here. We’ll see. That 3.4 point gain is more than I was expecting (I think it’s 2 days worth of vote count) so keep an eye on this one.

      CA-27 is entirely LA county. Dems have been gaining in late mail, but so far not at the pace needed. That could change, but unless the county has been counting predominantly red drop box/vote center ahead of USPS and blue drop box/vote center (possible) then there aren’t enough outstanding ballots to get there. The weakness of late mail to early mail for D partisanship looks pretty comparable to what I’m seeing in OC, so I think this one is a longshot. Update: Got a pretty good count here in favor of D. This is in the ballpark of what is needed. Question is whether there is enough to go. LA tends to proportionately have a lot of late count due to its size.

      CA-41 is entirely in Riverside county. This is another one that breaks the theory with R gain in late mail. That could be the nature of the district, or it could be a late mail count that is not representative of the rest of the late mail. I’m not sure why early mail was *so* strongly in favor of the D and then swung so hard post election day. My guess is that a lot of same-day machine didn’t get counted entirely on election day and some of that spilled over until after and so the cadence of partisan shift didn’t match other places. Keeping my eye on this. I respect the on the ground sense from our contributors that this should be an R win, but I need more data to get there. So far, I’m not sold. I think it’ll be close either way.

      CA-45 is split between LA and OC, but it’s 90% OC. OC has been going about 0.8% D in late mail (USPS, so representative of the remining vote) and LA is quite strongly D so pulling that up a bit to the 1.0% D gain that we see. 8 points is a lot to make up and I can’t see just OC getting there, but that little bit of LA might. I’m not optimistic, but I think it’ll be close. Update: Got some count in this one today – not a lot, but a 0.2 gain for the Dem. I can’t see what is happening in LA county, but OC did a decent bit of count today, so this is feeling less likely at the moment.

      CA-47 is all OC (my district – I know you’re all jealous I get Katie, but I had a lot of shit until her, let me have this.) I’ve watched this count closely in the last two elections and being behind election day and slowly clawing out a win has been her pattern. I wasn’t sure that this would repeat here, but it’s doing exactly what I’ve seen before. OC is only counting USPS right now, so this trend should largely hold up in the remaining vote. I could see this getting called sooner than later.

      CA-49 is split OC and San Diego. One of those weird occassions when SD is bluer than OC is. But it’s about 2/3 SD and 1/3 OC and San Diego seems proportionately behind on count than OC. Everything seems to be in D favor on this one. Guessing this is a slow crawl to a victory, just waiting for remaining vote to shrink. Update: there are some calls for CA-49, but not broadly. Probaly get called tomorrow. Note that the folks that called this didn’t call the other races that look like longshots, so hope remains.

      Seat counting impact: GOP needs 5 seats to hold. Dems need 6. This doesn’t add up but it’s because CA lost a seat. GOP ahead in 6, Dems ahead in 4. CA-13 and CA-22 show signs of life. If we got both that’d be a Dem net pickup of 1. CA-21 needs to hold though. Dems might pull off the triple banks shot to get CA-45, but it’s gonna need that kind of luck. That’s a lot of vote needing to break. But as a great man once said: “It’s Christmas, Theo. It’s the time of miracles.” Ignore the fact that it’s not Christmas and they didn’t get the miracle, it’s the thought that counts. You know what, fuck you. I’m an atheist. I’m doing my best motivational effort here.

      The data is a bit of a mess. There’s no statewide uncounted update for 2 days, mainly due to the holiday and weekend. That count tends to go out from counties and somewhat random times. Not all counties are working on the holiday or on Saturday. Not everything is ticking at the state SOS office. So when I do have count, I don’t have the scope of what isn’t counted, or the reverse, etc. Kinda having to just vibe on this one. Maybe things will improve Monday night. Remember, we’re still getting mail ballots until Tues 11/15 and deadline to certify is early December. No need to work the staff 24/7. It’s not like we can seat these folks before January anyway.

      Watergirl emailed me regarding CA-15 being called. This was two Ds due to our jungle primary. It’s a D hold and was a guaranteed D seat back when the primaries were held. Same for CA-34 which hasn’t yet been called and is also a D hold.

    Martin

      bbleh

      @Baud@JaySinWA@hilts@oldgold:  I think this will not only discourage Walker voters but also excite Warnock voters.  Nobody likes to show up for the losers, and everybody wants to be at the winners’ party.

      It will be important to emphasize how much we NEED the 51st vote — to avoid power-sharing negotiations, and to have the seat in ’24 and ’26 when the calendar is against us, and most of all to have a sane and moral voice in the Senate instead of … something else.

    bbleh

      Mike in NC

      Could this news possibly induce a fatal stroke in Fat Bastard? Would be great that it happened the day after another of his horrible children married a parasite.

    Mike in NC

      Nicole

      Oh my God, I’m so relieved.  I think it’s good for Warnock in the runoff; I can only think it’ll be disheartening to GOP voters that they won’t have control either way the runoff goes.  Still gonna write postcards and give him some $ though.

      And I’m so happy I don’t have to hear the words, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell” for at least another 2 years.  Maybe ever again.  That would be nice.

    Nicole

      LeftCoastYankee

      Marie ran a whip smart campaign, and the contrast with the Crazy Kent couldn’t have been greater.

      IIRC Kent was running Pelosi bashing ads AFTER the attack on her husband.  And the late local coverage of his phony job didn’t help.

      I look forward to seeing MGP in congress, and Crazy Joe in court.

    61. 61.

      Citizen Alan

      @Baud: That assumes they want to achieve anything, which they don’t because they’re a nihilistic death cult. Plus, the prostitute media will blame gridlock from the House on Dems. But I don’t care. Whatever else happens, it’s 2 years of every judicial and executive branch appointment by Biden getting approved. So I’m off now to stick some more pins in my Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dolls.

    62. 62.

      Kent

      @Dan B: Yep.

      Unless I miss my guess, WA-3rd should never turn red again.  Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a perfect fit for the district and she is only 34.  She was also a relentless campaigner and very smart.  And just like AOC she seems to really enjoy campaigning and social media engagement.

      Plus the district is getting bluer by the hour.  Here in Clark County (Vancouver and surrounding smaller suburbs) growth is happening at warp speed.  There are apartments, subdivisions, and new commercial developments popping up all over the place around here.  Oregon has stricter land-use and development laws than WA so a lot of the Portland metro-area growth is pushing across the river.

      By contrast, all the red parts of the district which is most of the rural logging and mill towns between Vancouver and Olympia like Longview, Kelso, Centralia, and Chehalis are stagnant at best.  The district was eventually going to flip blue, it just happened a cycle or two sooner than I expected

      It isn’t ever going to be a deep blue urban district.  But it should eventually be a solidly blue suburban district much like the suburban areas around Seattle.

    Kent

      H.E.Wolf

      Between mid-June and Nov. 7th, I updated database info for more than 10,000 people in WA State… prioritizing addresses in WA-03. (Introverts: we get the job done.)

      I hope it helped. The real help, as always, were the volunteers who did the actual canvassing, phonebanking, and textbanking. A heartfelt thanks to every one of them!

    H.E.Wolf

      Baud

      The other unknown is that the anti-choice folks have been disciplined for the sake of this election.  I don’t know if they’ll want to wait 2 more years to get their full oppression on.  What the GOP stands for will be pretty apparent by 2024.

    Baud

      Scout211

      @Martin: Thanks for the detailed California updates. CA-09 is the district (with some boundary changes in the redistricting) that McNerney used to represent and he was re-elected many times. San Joaquin County is not solid blue but leans blue.  (That’s where I lived for 30+ years).

      Harder is doing well so far and Patti has had ethics charges against him as a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. They voted not to censure him but the Stockton Record had several stories about it.  I think it hasn’t been called yet because the vote counting has been super slow.

    Scout211

      Frankensteinbeck

      Insert red wave joke here.

      But seriously, the midterm effect is powerful.  Remember 2010.  This time we lost a little in the House, either broke even or gained one in the senate, improved our situation in state governments… it may not be a blue wave either, but we have weathered a brutal storm.

      Keeping the Senate is huge.  There is a lot of obstruction like judge appointments McConnell could and would have done.  If the House becomes a graveyard where nothing but budgets and show trials happen, no one will care about the show trials, and we’ll clean their clocks on budget negotiations.

    73. 73.

      Jackie

      @Baud: Agree. Will DeSantis or Kemp be inspired to support and rally for Walker now? Or Lindsey?

      Trump has already been discouraged to not go to Georgia. 😂🤣😂

    Jackie

      Skepticat

      I’m weak with relief. I almost was afraid to hope, but I’m so happy that right (as in correct, not the wingnuts) makes might. I might be able to sleep well tonight, but it would be lovely if we could awake to more House wins too.

    Skepticat

      eclare

      I bet the ketchup is flying at Mar a Lardo!

      So relieved…I’m shaking.  And I still have hope for the House.  The opera ain’t over…

    eclare

      Ken

      @Eolirin: I think one won in Wyoming. But also, it’s Wyoming.

      You say that now, but in two years when the Wyoming SoS overrides the 41%-35%-23% Democratic plurality win and assigns all three of Wyoming’s electoral votes to the third-place MAGA Party candidate…

    Ken

      H.E.Wolf

      @Dan B: ​
       I did a little bit every day, and had fun armchair-touring around the state. Loved seeing all the 20-somethings who were in the mix!
      @phdesmond: ​
       It does feel great. I’m a big believer in:
      a) It’s doggèd as does it;
      b) Revenge is a dish best served cold.
      :-)

