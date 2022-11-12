Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

No one could have predicted…

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Why did Dr. Oz lose? well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 262: The Jubilation Over the Liberation of Kherson Continues

War for Ukraine Day 262: The Jubilation Over the Liberation of Kherson Continues

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

The Ukrainians are continuing to both liberate portions of Kherson and celebrate doing so.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

Today we all feel enthusiastic together. I don’t know if we have at least one person who hasn’t watched the video of our Kherson people greeting the Ukrainian defenders.

Months of Russian occupation, months of the mockery of our people, months of stories that Russia is supposedly there forever… And still, there is a sea of Ukrainian flags on the streets. People did not even think of refusing Ukraine. And the world sees it now. It sees what it means when Ukrainians meet their own people. It sees what the unity of Ukrainians means. And it sees why we should liberate our entire land from the invaders.

We will see many more such greetings. In those cities and villages that are still under occupation. We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone. Thanks to our defense operations and diplomacy, we will definitely reach our state border – all sections of the internationally recognized border of Ukraine.

As of this evening, the defense forces have won back control in more than 60 settlements of Kherson region, the police have started taking stabilization measures. Stabilization measures are also ongoing in Kherson itself.

Everywhere in the liberated territory, our bomb-disposal experts have a lot of work to do. Almost 2,000 explosive items have already been removed – mines, trip wires, and unexploded ammunition.

Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure – communication, water supply, heat, electricity… Ruscists everywhere have the same goal – mockery of people as much as possible. But we will restore everything. Believe me. Although it takes time for this, it is already clear to everyone that the outcome will be ours, the Ukrainian one.

It is very important now to tell all Kherson residents to be careful and not try to independently check any buildings and objects left by the occupiers. Please, if you have a connection with the townspeople, be sure to pass this on to them.

There are ten groups of bomb-disposal experts working in Kherson, the police are working, and there are various units of the defense forces. Today, unfortunately, one of our sappers was injured during demining of the administrative building. Therefore, please, dear citizens of Kherson, be careful and inform the police or rescuers about any suspicious objects you see.

The same concerns residents of other settlements in the liberated territory. Please remain vigilant of your own safety. It is very important.

Separately, today I want to address all our military personnel who are in other areas of the front, to all those who take care of our security at the borders, to all those who defend Ukraine in the air and at sea, to all those who work for defense in the rear regions.

This success of ours in the south became possible thanks to the fact that all our defenders honorably perform their tasks. The words of thanks that our defenders in Kherson region are hearing now are words of thanks to all of you. To everyone who fights for Ukraine, who works for our victory and who, at their level, helps and achieves the results our state needs.

And especially these are words of thanks to those who endure the Russian attacks on Donetsk region – it’s just hell there. There are extremely brutal battles there every day. But our units defend themselves bravely, withstand the terrible pressure of the occupiers, and maintain our defense lines. It is very important. Thanks to the strong defense there, in Donetsk region, we can conduct offensive operations in other directions. I thank all our soldiers who defend Ukraine in these particularly tough battles. Pavlivka, Maryinka, Pervomaiske, Avdiyivka…

The first and second battalions of the 36th Separate Brigade of Marines, the 79th Separate Assault Brigade, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 68th Separate Hunter Brigade, the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 55th Zaporizka Sich Separate Artillery Brigade, which supports everyone there… Thank you, soldiers, for your courage, for your bravery!

And I join the thanks and wishes that have already been heard from the people of Kherson by our fighters of the 28th and 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigades and the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, our intelligence officers, our fighters of the Special Operations Forces and national guardsmen. Well done. Thank you all for the brilliant performance of tasks for the liberation of Kherson!

It will be the same in Henichesk and Melitopol. We will also come to all our cities and villages of Donbas. We will definitely see how people with Ukrainian flags, which they keep there, will meet the Ukrainian forces in Crimea, and there will be hundreds of them on the streets on the day of liberation.

I thank everyone who fights and works for Ukrainian victory! I’m thankful to everyone in the world who helps us so much!

Eternal glory to all those who gave their lives for their native Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Kherson:

As I predicted based on his statements to Shoigu, Surovikin blew the dam!

These people are nuts. And you can’t negotiate with nuts!

The Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Foundation has released a new video report/documentary on General Surovikin:

Gin&Tonic sent me the link to this thread by USAID Administrator Power:

As I’ve noted repeatedly I’m not a huge fan of Sullivan. I think he’s far, far too cautious. But these statements to the press gaggle on Air Force One are spot on! He nailed it.

Break

Before we get to what you’re all really here for – Patron –  I want to address the mess I and several others made of the comments on Thursday night/Friday morning. I’m not going to get into who wrote what when. I just want to say I’m not upset with anyone over what happened and since I’m sure I pissed some of you off I apologize for snapping at a couple of our regular commenters. No one has to accept the apology, and I’m not going to make any excuses or provide any rationalizations for my comments, but I did just want to take a moment and 1) not let this linger, 2) make it very clear that anyone who feels like they can’t comment who had been is welcome to come back and continue to comment, 3) and since the updates are mine, take responsibility for letting things get out of hand on Thursday night/Friday morning – I should’ve just gone to bed. I want to especially apologize for snapping at Another Scott.

I think that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

We start with Patron bringing us sad, though not unexpected news. Krym was unable to recover from the effect of shell shock and died today:

He was a the most faithful of dogs. May he and his humans meet on the far side of the rainbow bridge!

And a new, and fortunately not sad, video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Усім кавуновий лизь!👅🍉 #славаукраїні #славазсу #песпатрон

♬ Jazz masterpiece “As time goes by” covered by a Jazz violinist by profession(962408) – ricca

The caption machine translates as:

Watermelon lick everyone!👅🍉 #SlavaUkraini #Celebrate #PatrontheDog

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • CarolPW
  • Dan B
  • Eolirin
  • Freemark
  • HinTN
  • JanieM
  • lashonharangue
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Raoul Paste

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Oh my dear Lord, that first video clip made me start crying again. But they’re happy tears! But honestly, trying to imagine the utter relief these folks are feeling…it hits you right in the heart.

      Also, Ukrainian grandmas are the best grandmas. I absolutely want to be like them when I’m old. When the one lady said about the burning tank that it was beautiful, “only it burns too little” I CACKLED.

      I am so proud of everyone in that country.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Raoul Paste

      Those men marching in that “nuke Washington” parade look like prime draft candidates.  Hell, they are able to march, what more is needed?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Freemark

      @lowtechcyclist: Must be a Twitter issue because I’m having the same problem. The one with the kneeling grandmother seems to be severely degraded. I’ve tried restarting the video but the blurring just gets worse.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dan B

      Boy was this an ‘opening the waterworks’ plus heaving chest with both happy and sad tears.  It would be wonderful to get a message through to Ukraine that there are people on a blog based in the US who are completely emotionally tied to Ukraine’s fortunes, their successes and tribulations.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JanieM

      FWIW in figuring out the problem, I’m not having any trouble with the videos. Have played several of them, both a few minutes ago and again just now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HinTN

      Adam, I wasn’t there (because I’m an old and hit the hay early) so I can only say that in earlier times I’ve been party to some god damned real fisticuffs here and jackals get over it. John set the rules a long time ago and they hold today. Say what you think; be prepared for disagreement. Thanks to all who have strong opinions and aren’t afraid to voice them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anoniminous

      I was going to stop posting videos from Kherson but can’t resist with this one. Especially the poster at the end.

      Can someone tell me what the poster says?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lashonharangue

      Thanks Adam. Very emotional scenes. What are the flags the marchers are carrying in Moscow?  Do they represent a particular faction among the hardliners?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CarolPW

      The death of the faithful dog is small change in the overall picture, but he is a perfect representation of the loss that has been inflicted on too much of Ukraine. The only thing I can do is donate and cry, so I do both.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.