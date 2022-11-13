Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just Like Heaven

Ballots need to be cured if Lauren Boebert is going to lose CO-3 to the Adam Frisch, whose description of Boebert’s schtick as “angertainment” is spot on.

Frisch’s campaign also needs some phone banking volunteers — the sign up is here. If you live in the district and voted by mail, or know somebody who did, this is the site where Colorado voters can track their mail-in ballots.

I ran the numbers on outstanding ballots in this district last week, and I thought Frisch was going to pull out a squeaker. I still think he has a chance, though Boebert is ahead by 1,122 votes at the moment. I follow Anna Lynn Winfrey of the Pueblo Chieftan on Twitter for race updates, and it looks like we won’t have final numbers in this race until the end of next week, plus it is probably going to a recount.

Anyway, I think Democratic control of the House is still a possibility, and this race could be the decider.

    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Curing salt #2* and smoking

      * with a few other herbs and spices

      eta: I use a dry rub for my bacon and jowls, I soak hams and hocks in a brine. not sure what would be best for votes.

    8. 8.

      Miss Bianca

      Just signed up for text banking on this one with the Colorado Democratic Party. I don’t live in CD-3 anymore, sadly/not sadly. CD-7, Brittany Petersen, fuck yeah!

      Reply

