Ballots need to be cured if Lauren Boebert is going to lose CO-3 to the Adam Frisch, whose description of Boebert’s schtick as “angertainment” is spot on.

A lot of folks have been asking how they can help with the curing of ballots process. We've got some answers!



If you live in #CO03—particularly in the San Luis Valley, Gunnison, or Archuleta—we need boots on the ground to knock on doors. Sign up here: https://t.co/ww9D2HUsxM — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) November 13, 2022

Frisch’s campaign also needs some phone banking volunteers — the sign up is here. If you live in the district and voted by mail, or know somebody who did, this is the site where Colorado voters can track their mail-in ballots.

I ran the numbers on outstanding ballots in this district last week, and I thought Frisch was going to pull out a squeaker. I still think he has a chance, though Boebert is ahead by 1,122 votes at the moment. I follow Anna Lynn Winfrey of the Pueblo Chieftan on Twitter for race updates, and it looks like we won’t have final numbers in this race until the end of next week, plus it is probably going to a recount.

Anyway, I think Democratic control of the House is still a possibility, and this race could be the decider.