Open Thread (BG Gets the Night Off)

Let’s talk TV, movies, books, and music anyway.

Food fight!   Free for all.  Talk about anything you want.

Treadmill-watching report:  I finished Bad Sisters. (most excellent!)  After that I finished The Take with Idris Elba. (really good!)  Now I am watching 21 Bridges. (interesting and gripping)  Just 20 minutes left on that one, so I will have to do the switchover to The Lincoln Lawyer on the fly.

Can you guys recommend any other good movies with Idris Elba?

Open thread.

      Ihop

      I did enjoy his performance and really the whole film of James gunn’s reboot?  Of “suicide squad”.

      Darkly funny and incredibly violent. Ymmv.

      James E Powell

      Started watching The Peripheral on Amazon. I like it so far. There is a lot going on that is not really explained, so I bought the audio book. Completely different.

      dmsilev

      @beef: I’ll second that recommendation. Excellent film.

      Edit: capsule summary from Wiki: “Three Thousand Years of Longing is a 2022 fantasy romantic drama film directed and produced by George Miller. Written by Miller and Augusta Gore, it is based on the short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A. S. Byatt and stars Idris Elba as a djinn who is unleashed from a bottle by a professor (Tilda Swinton), and tells her stories from his thousands of years-long existence.”

      Most of the film is basically the two of them in a room talking and telling stories.

      NorthLeft

      Funny, I can’t think of any really good movies that I remember seeing him in, but his TV series The Wire and Luther were fantastic.

      I always check IMDb to find out what else an actor has been in.

      Suzanne

      This is like a beacon for lamh! She loooooves Idris.

      He was in one of the Star Trek movies. The movie wasn’t great, but he was.

      Brachiator

      I have really been enjoying the Star Wars series Andor on Disney Plus. It treats the Empire as a grounded event, as opposed to background for whiz bang action adventure. The result expands and deepens the Star Wars universe thanks to great writing and consistently good acting.

      I recently caught up with Top Gun: Maverick, which was very enjoyable, but very safe. Because 30 years have passed in the film’s universe, there is an engaging cast of young actors involved in the action, but the film still centers around Tom Cruise. On reflection, the Star Wars sequel trilogy should have taken the same approach, and centered the film on the further adventures of Han Solo, General Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker and made the new actors supporting characters. This would have placated the angriest, most childish fans who felt that Luke Skywalker was poorly used in the sequels.

      Starfish

      This story about a boy’s mysterious illness was interesting.  These folks totally went to a rightwingy holistic medicine type to find out what was wrong with their kid, but it worked out for them because everyone else was looking for normal answers and unwilling to consider the weirdo ones.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @Benw: He’s also in the other two previous Thor movies, which I agree aren’t good, but he’s brilliant up against Tom Hiddleston (Loki) who’s also brilliant.

      Jean

      Someone here recommended Extraordinary Attorney Woo.  I just completed all the episodes.  It is my favorite series in a long time.  Just loved  it.  Takes place in South Korea (subtitles). Woo is a young attorney who is a genius and also on the spectrum of autistic disorders.  She has a complex history. Woo-Young-Woo has an obsession with whales and they appear in the storylines sometimes in surprising ways.  The characters are interesting and the cases solved are too.  A young man in the law firm finds Woo endearing from the start and helps her manage revolving doors and other everyday occurrences that for Woo are difficult.

      CaseyL

      I am so out of touch with “what are people watching? what is even on??” that I didn’t find out until today that Westworld, a series I did enjoy, and even signed up for HBO Max just so I could watch, has been cancelled. Waah! Tbf, it was losing audience, because each season was a little stranger – and a lot darker – than the last. But I still loved it.

      I am planning to catch a matinee of Wakanda Forever during Thanksgiving Week, which I am taking off from work. Hoping there won’t be too much of a line, and also not too many kiddos, even though they all probably have the week off from school.

      Ohio Mom

      @Amir Khalid: I thought he was in a time-out but maybe he decided to go on to greener pastures?

      The person I have been wondering about is Bill from Glendale. Haven’t seen him or his photos in a while. Hope he is okay.

      brendancalling

      Music? Pat Reedy and the Longtime Goners. Great working people’s country, and from an authentically left perspective. Can’t recommend him enough.

      Speaking of music, I’m recording a bunch of my honky-tonker tunes with the band I threw together when I got back to Philly in August. We have a good thing going.  I guess I should put up a GoFundMe or whatever it’s called.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: Funny, I wrote the comment at #44 before you wrote your comment, but somehow I never hit Post Comment.

      So we both thought of lamh because of Idris Elba.  I would post on Idris Elba every day if it would bring lamh back.  (Do you think Cole would object?)

      EmanG

      I feel like many people in this space might have a knee jerk negative reaction to the idea of watching “Vice-The Dick Cheney is a Dick Story” (not actual title). I know I did, but my sister is very persuasive when it comes to movie choices. Most of us know this story too well and might have a hard time approaching the idea of rewatching such a fucked up narrative, about a man in power who fucked us all up. That being said, it’s the best “pure” movie experience I’ve had in years. It hits on all 3 cylinders: Script, Production and Editing. Christian Bale and Amy Adams are bone chillingly accurate in their depictions of Dick and Lynne. Steve Carell as Rumsfeld is spot on as well (there’s the part where you keep waiting for him to be funny, but it never comes).  It really is an amazing feat of film making, using all the tools available. It’ll make you mad again, but in a good way. In the words of Joe Bob Briggs “Check it out!”

      CaseyL

      @eclare: ​

      Lucy is a cutie! A new member of the household is always an adventure; I look forward to any updates you care to share.​

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
        Wait, what?? Didn’t lamh just go through some kind of advanced research tech training not too long ago? And now she wants to go to school again?

      brendancalling

      Film AND music? Jackals, you HAVE to see “Rompan Todo” (“Break it All” in English). It documents the history of rock-n-roll in Latin America, y es FANTÁSTICO. On Netflix. My son and I loved it.

      Also good on Netflix, “Maniac” with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

      Finally, another music rec: Elvis at Stax. It’s incredible. It’s Elvis with the Stax rhythm section. It’s funky AF, and a surprisingly loose and improvisational approach from the big E. Put it this way: even if you don’t like Elvis, you’ll love this so much you’ll question why you don’t like Elvis.

      Amir Khalid

      There’a YouTube channel that I think merits the attention of animal-loving Jackals: The Orphan Pet. Valia talks about the inner lives of furry beings with perception, empathy, and grace. Her videos are often profoundly moving.

      WaterGirl

      @Amir Khalid: I don’t know that eversor ever saw the note I put in the comments – that Cole has said “3-day time out” that would go into effect the first time I saw one of his bigoted comments about religion in a post.  And that when he came back we expected it to be sans-bigotry.

      But I only saw one comment from him after that, and it was a perfectly normal comment.  Maybe he decided that BJ with the rules that were set out would not be fun anymore?

      James E Powell

      @WaterGirl:

      The Peripheral (wikipedia entry w/some spoilers) is based on a book series by sci-fi major writer William Gibson. It’s the near future, 2032, the main character Flynne is woman who is really good at video games which are well beyond virtual reality as we know it today. Near future interacts with far off future

      I am not really a sci-fi reader and I am not familiar with William Gibson but the word is he an important sci-fi writer (he coined the term cyberspace). One of his things is he does not explain or hold the readers’ hands. The show is the same.

      oatler

      I’ve been enjoying the Pitch Meetings on the movies mentioned here. “Sir, I’m gonna need you to get one hundred percent off my back on this one…”

      Kristine

      @eclare: What a backstory–poor girl! Glad you found her–dogs that have had it rough always seem to appreciate a good home. It’s like they know they caught a break and life will be good now.

