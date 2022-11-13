Let’s talk TV, movies, books, and music anyway.

Treadmill-watching report: I finished Bad Sisters. (most excellent!) After that I finished The Take with Idris Elba. (really good!) Now I am watching 21 Bridges. (interesting and gripping) Just 20 minutes left on that one, so I will have to do the switchover to The Lincoln Lawyer on the fly.

Can you guys recommend any other good movies with Idris Elba?

