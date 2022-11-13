I do still cook…honest. But with everything else going on, including a Great Dane puppy who can’t seem to stay out of trouble and a rescued Great Dane that keeps eating stupid things, requiring me to take drastic measures, blogging about food seems to be last on my list of things I need/want to do.

But a dinner party seems a good time to bring out some favorites. On the menu tonight:

Photo from JeffreyW

I KNOW everyone has their favorites when it comes to chili. This is ours. Quick, simple and tasty.

Quick and Easy Chili

1 lb ground beef

3-5 Jalapenos finely chopped (depending on heat)

1/2 green pepper chopped

1/2 sweet onion chopped

2 cloves of garlic crushed and chopped

16 oz V8 Juice (I use the spicy version)

3 cans kidney beans drained and rinsed*

1 can Original Ro-Tel

2 Tbsp chili powder (more as desired)

1 Tsp cumin

1/2 Tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp paprika

Brown ground beef and drain. Saute jalapenos, green pepper, onion, and garlic. In a large pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer, covered for at least 30 minutes.

In my house, we serve chili with Fritos and shredded cheddar, layered in a bowl – Fritos, chili, cheese, and more Fritos.

Slow Cooker instructions: Following the instructions above, add everything to the slow cooker, cook on high for 15 minutes, reduce heat to low, and let simmer for 4 to 8 hours.

Skillet Cornbread

There are many variations on cornbread, this one is pretty basic.

1 cup flour

2/3 cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

¼ cup butter or oil

1 large bowl, cast iron skillet or 9×9 baking dish, greased

Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt, add cornmeal, mix well. Add eggs, milk, and oil. Beat with a mixer until smooth (do not overbeat). Pour into the skillet or baking dish and bake at 425° for 20-25 minutes. Light brown on top, toothpick should come out clean.

Serve with honey, maple syrup, and a side of collard greens.

