I do still cook…honest. But with everything else going on, including a Great Dane puppy who can’t seem to stay out of trouble and a rescued Great Dane that keeps eating stupid things, requiring me to take drastic measures, blogging about food seems to be last on my list of things I need/want to do.
But a dinner party seems a good time to bring out some favorites. On the menu tonight:
I KNOW everyone has their favorites when it comes to chili. This is ours. Quick, simple and tasty.
Quick and Easy Chili
- 1 lb ground beef
- 3-5 Jalapenos finely chopped (depending on heat)
- 1/2 green pepper chopped
- 1/2 sweet onion chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic crushed and chopped
- 16 oz V8 Juice (I use the spicy version)
- 3 cans kidney beans drained and rinsed*
- 1 can Original Ro-Tel
- 2 Tbsp chili powder (more as desired)
- 1 Tsp cumin
- 1/2 Tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp paprika
Brown ground beef and drain. Saute jalapenos, green pepper, onion, and garlic. In a large pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer, covered for at least 30 minutes.
In my house, we serve chili with Fritos and shredded cheddar, layered in a bowl – Fritos, chili, cheese, and more Fritos.
Slow Cooker instructions: Following the instructions above, add everything to the slow cooker, cook on high for 15 minutes, reduce heat to low, and let simmer for 4 to 8 hours.
Skillet Cornbread
There are many variations on cornbread, this one is pretty basic.
- 1 cup flour
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- ¼ cup butter or oil
1 large bowl, cast iron skillet or 9×9 baking dish, greased
Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt, add cornmeal, mix well. Add eggs, milk, and oil. Beat with a mixer until smooth (do not overbeat). Pour into the skillet or baking dish and bake at 425° for 20-25 minutes. Light brown on top, toothpick should come out clean.
Serve with honey, maple syrup, and a side of collard greens.
This is an open thread. Chat away.
