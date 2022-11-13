Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: I Hear We Used To Have Recipes

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I do still cook…honest. But with everything else going on, including a Great Dane puppy who can’t seem to stay out of trouble and a rescued Great Dane that keeps eating stupid things, requiring me to take drastic measures, blogging about food seems to be last on my list of things I need/want to do.

But a dinner party seems a good time to bring out some favorites. On the menu tonight:

Photo from JeffreyW

I KNOW everyone has their favorites when it comes to chili. This is ours. Quick, simple and tasty.

Quick and Easy Chili

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 3-5 Jalapenos finely chopped (depending on heat)
  • 1/2 green pepper chopped
  • 1/2 sweet onion chopped
  • 2 cloves of garlic crushed and chopped
  • 16 oz V8 Juice (I use the spicy version)
  • 3 cans kidney beans drained and rinsed*
  • 1 can Original Ro-Tel
  • 2 Tbsp chili powder (more as desired)
  • 1 Tsp cumin
  • 1/2 Tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp paprika

Brown ground beef and drain. Saute jalapenos, green pepper, onion, and garlic. In a large pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer, covered for at least 30 minutes.

Chili layered with fritos and shredded cheese

In my house, we serve chili with Fritos and shredded cheddar, layered in a bowl – Fritos, chili, cheese, and more Fritos.

Slow Cooker instructions:  Following the instructions above, add everything to the slow cooker, cook on high for 15 minutes, reduce heat to low, and let simmer for 4 to 8 hours.

 

Skillet Cornbread

There are many variations on cornbread, this one is pretty basic.

  • 1 cup flour
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • ¼ cup butter or oil

1 large bowl,  cast iron skillet or 9×9 baking dish, greased

Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt, add cornmeal, mix well. Add eggs, milk, and oil. Beat with a mixer until smooth (do not overbeat). Pour into the skillet or baking dish and bake at 425° for 20-25 minutes. Light brown on top, toothpick should come out clean.

Serve with honey, maple syrup, and a side of collard greens.

This is an open thread. Chat away.

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      Jess

      I just made a big pot of chili last night! I was wondering what spices would be good to add besides chili powder. I added some thyme, cilantro, and cinnamon. Also lime juice. I hadn’t considered cumin–I’ll try a bit of that and see how it works. Thanks!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      @JPL: I think V8 came from our mom using canned tomato juice, which made a big vat of chili a fast and inexpensive meal for the family. Each of us kids changed it up a bit – and once they came out with spicy V8, I never looked back.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JoyceH

      No recipes to report, but I recently got an air fryer and am experimenting with that. Really liking it so far. Last year I got an Instant Pot, and am embarrassed to report that I never did figure it out. With the air fryer, though I think it’s going to take some experimentation to get the times the way I like them, at least I have no difficulty making the thing GO.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Benw

      Looks delicious! Serving on Fritos is a clever touch. For vegetarians it’s easier to substitute fake ground beef, but I might consider just leaving it out and adjusting the amount of V8 to get the right consistency. Ty!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      justawriter

      Lunch was gnocchi boiled and fried in butter, then dressed with a couple of tablespoons of sun-dried tomato pesto, and some mixed veggies on the side, with butter of course.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      When I do chili, I normally do some variation on this recipe from Damn Delicious. I usually do ground turkey instead.

       

      @JoyceH: I got one of those “convection toaster ovens”, aka an air fryer, last Christmas. I like it a lot for roasting vegetables. Everything takes 10-15 minutes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JoyceH

      @TaMara: ​
       

      I made fried tofu the other day, and I really didn’t like the result – too much crunchy exterior, too little creamy interior. It was looking pretty good at the halfway mark where you take out the basket and shake it, so I think next time I’ll just cut the time in half.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mo MacArbie

      @Jess: Yes, the cumin is essential for chili, though it does taste a bit like patchouli. Now cue the hippie punchers of Balloon Juice to come along and, etc. //

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TaMara

      @Benw: I think it’s just as good without meat. I might experiment adding a few different types of beans, just to spice things up. Chili beans, white beans, dark and light red kidney beans…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      TaMara, is 16 oz of V-8 correct?  Just asking because my recipe calls for a bottle or can, which is 46 oz. Just double-checking to see if that might be a typo.  Or maybe your recipe just calls for a lot less V-8!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HinTN

      @TaMara: I love that you use Ro-Tel. I have to differ with you on using floor in your cornbread. Sad! It’s cold here and chili would be in order but we’ve got leftover sketti sauce I made yesterday. Gotta go write some postcards. Happy feasting!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PAM Dirac

      @JoyceH:

      Last year I got an Instant Pot, and am embarrassed to report that I never did figure it out

       

      My son got one and I use it a lot now because I think more of the volatile flavors are retained compared to the long slow simmer. That may be my imagination, but I’m sticking to it for now. I especially like it for making chili. I usually am not completely happy with ground beef simmered for a long time, but in addition to better retention of spice flavor, for my tastes the Instant Pot gives a better ground beef texture. My spice base for chili is Pensey’s Fajita Seasoning and then I add chilis from my garden. My go to chili now is the fish pepper. It has a fascinating history (the link is well worth a read) and I find it to have a wonderful flavor instead of just raw heat. Miss Bianca will be interested to know I found out about it from our local meadery, who made a chili mead with the pepper, whose US origins seem to be on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Citizen Alan

      The mention of V8 made me laugh.  About 20 years ago, my late mother (who, bless her, was never a great cook) made spaghetti for the Sunday meal which I joined because I happened to be in town that weekend.  I took one bite, chewed slowly for a little bit, then cautiously asked her if this was a new recipe. She cheerfully replied that she forgot to buy tomato paste, and so she replaced it with a can of V8. Which meant that not only did it lack the intensity of tomato flavor and general texture that you get from tomato paste, what tomato flavor there was in the sauce was completely overpowered by the taste of carrots (which I hate).  To this day, the mere mention of V8 makes me think of my mother’s watery carrot-flavored spaghetti.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sab

      @Lady WereBear: Why not? I chased my husband’s favorite cat out of my seat and he was so upset he ran to the bathroom and peed on my husband’s electric tootbrush. I know it was him because everyone else was with me the whole time.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      A Ghost to Most

      Both my red chili and green chili take over three hours to make. I like to think that they surpass any permutation of those ingredients. YMMV.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @sab:

      I chased my husband’s favorite cat out of my seat and he was so upset he ran to the bathroom and peed on my husband’s electric tootbrush. I know it was him because everyone else was with me the whole time.

       

      If everyone wasn’t with you, which member of your family would you have suspected of peeing on the toothbrush?

      Reply

