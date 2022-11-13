Youngkin’s signature red vest didn’t deliver big wins for GOP nominees

Of the 15 states where Youngkin traveled to stump for GOP candidates, four saw clear Republican victories. Three of those were already bright red — Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota — while the fourth was Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp led all summer.

Nine — Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Wisconsin — were losses for Republicans. And the remaining two — Arizona and Nevada — are close contests in which Democratic candidates are within reach of victory.