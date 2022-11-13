Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shot/Chaser

Youngkin’s signature red vest didn’t deliver big wins for GOP nominees

Of the 15 states where Youngkin traveled to stump for GOP candidates, four saw clear Republican victories. Three of those were already bright red — Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota — while the fourth was Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp led all summer.

Nine — Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Wisconsin — were losses for Republicans. And the remaining two — Arizona and Nevada — are close contests in which Democratic candidates are within reach of victory.

Glenn, you don’t have to put on your red vest. Those days are over. Told you once I won’t tell you again — it’s a bad way.

      Another Scott

      BlueVirginia.US:

      […]

      So fortunately, the vast majority of the far-right extremists Youngkin campaigned for lost their elections (hopefully, that will include Kari Lake, who currently trails Democrat Katie Hobbs) – and thank goodness, or our democracy would be in truly grave danger. But that doesn’t even come close to absolving Glenn Youngkin of personal, moral and practical responsibility for doing everything he could to try and elect these anti-democracy extremists.

      Now, sure, part of why Youngkin did this was out of cynical, calculated political ambition, namely his burning desire to be president (which is highly unlikely to ever happen), and his awareness that the only way to accomplish this goal is to win the nomination of a radicalized, Trumpist Republican Party. But the fact is, Youngkin COULD HAVE made another choice, such as the one Rep. Liz Cheney made, which was to stand on principle and specifically to stand up for American democracy, our constitution, our values and ideals.

      In the end, disgracefully, Youngkin’s cynical, ambition-driven calculations led him to the course of action and conclusion that somehow it was worth throwing our democracy, constitution, etc. into the trash heap in order to advance his own political career. And yes, in its own way, Youngkin’s amoral, craven approach is even more appalling than if you actually BELIEVE the “Big Lie,” as the Amanda Chases of the world truly appear to do. But regardless of what he actually believes, the fact is that Youngkin relentlessly campaigning against our democracy in 2022 was a conscious CHOICE he made, even as he was strongly urged by Liz Cheney not to do so. And no, that choice should never be forgotten – or forgiven – EVER.

      Scott.
      Scott.

      dmsilev

      Wasn’t Nevada called for the GOP? That’s one, I guess.

      More broadly, how on Earth would Youngkin survive a Republican primary? He couldn’t even win a primary in his own state; the Party there switched to a insiders-dominated caucus because they were pretty sure an overt loon would have won a regular primary vote.

      divF

      @Yutsano: There’s been an ongoing discussion as to whether Rubin would revert to her neo-con roots if the GQP ever reverted to sanity. This quote from the article indicates that she has had a real conversion.

      Fourth, younger voters have learned to show up at midterm elections, boding well for the health of democracy and progressive values.

      “progressive values” says she is not going back.

      Ken

      If Youngkin is really unlucky, TFG will add him to the list of people who made TFG’s hand-picked best ever candidates lose.

      oldgold

      After Tuesday, when I expect Trump will announce his ‘24 presidential candidacy, in an attempt to thwart both DeSantis and Garland, Republican pols are going to be where Martha and the Vandellas long ago warned was a perilous place to be.

      “Nowhere to run to baby, Nowhere to hide,I got Nowhere to run to baby, Nowhere to hide,It’s not love I’m runnin’ from, Just the heartbreak I know will come.”

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RQRIOKvR2WM

      jackmac

      Youngkin didn’t come any where near Illinois, wisely avoiding the obvious loser stink surrounding Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey who was smacked around by incumbent Democratic  Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Dem candidates put on a clinic, with statewide nominees beating their respective GOP foes by double digits, increasing their lead in the Illinois General Assembly and winning 13 of 17 congressional races.

      Another Scott

      @dmsilev:

      The VA GQP learned their Uncle Joe aphorisms very well:

      I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how.

      Youngkin was trying to collect chits for future support. Insiders write the primary rules, and let people know whether they would be welcome to run or not. For them, it’s not about who shows up on primary / caucus / convention day – the choices are made long before then. The plebes just ratify the results, good and hard.

      Scott.
      Scott.

      cain

      @oldgold: They’ll going to get pressured to support him from their base. It’s gonna kill them because once again Trump is leading them off the precipice and into a clown show below.

      They’ll also be claiming that the DOJ can’t possibly prosecute a possible candidate for president! Hell, in that case Hillary should run as a Republican!

      PaulB

      @Ken:  He kinda has, at least to the point of reminding him to be subservient. Earlier this week, Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, said that she would not support Trump in 2024. Trump’s response, on Truth Social, natch, was not to Earle-Sears, but to Youngkin:

      Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me. I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get it done!

      Brent

      @divF: I have seen that stat about young voters quoted in quite a few places.  And I suppose it is an improvement (although youth participation was actually higher in 2018) but 27% still seems really low to me.  I mean if we could get it to like 40% then we could dominate politically and really move the center of the electorate to a far more progressive space.  Honestly we could begin serious work on making the US and the world a better place.

      But of course,  many have tried and failed to get the youth to take voting seriously.  This offers a glimmer of hope at least and thats not nothing.

      Martin

      CA early update: No new calls, a little bit of count.

      CA-03: – 6.0 [* ] (open seat) [79,188]
      CA-09: +12.6 [* ] (D incumbent) [44,513]
      CA-13: – 0.2 [* ] (open seat) [39,613]
      CA-21: + 9.2 [* ] (D incumbent) [44,710]
      CA-22: – 5.0 [* ] (R incumbent) [26,799]
      CA-27: -10.8 [* ] (R incumbent) [61,342]
      CA-41: – 1.4 [-0.2] (R incumbent) [71,468]
      CA-45: – 7.4 [+0.2] (R incumbent) [77,509]
      CA-47: + 2.6 [+0.2] (D incumbent) [107,687]
      CA-49: + 4.6 [+0.4] (D incumbent) [120,197]

      No new data from CA-03, -09, -13, -21, -22, -27. Looks like Sat counts from socal showed up after state workers went home for the day so they’re showing up today. CA-41 is slowly trending the wrong way. Without more insight into what kinds of ballots are being counted, can’t say the degree to which this is becoming unrecoverable for D.

      CA-45, -47, and -49 all saw small gains. Not a lot of ballots counted though. I suspect -47 and -49 are close to getting called because they’ve never been behind and are trending the right way. -45 still has a LOT of ground for Dems to make up, and I’m still skeptical they can do it.

      Seat counting impact: Per CNN, Dems need to win 14 of the remaining 21 uncalled national races. One is CA-34 which D v D, so that’s guaranteed D. So 13 of 20. The GOP needs to win 7 of 20. 10 of the 20 are above. Dems are leading in 4 of them, GOP in 6.

      Dems leading in AK-1, AZ-1, CO-8, ME-2, NM-2, OR-6, plus the 4 above are 10. The GOP is leading in AZ-6, CO-3, NY-22, and OR-5 plus the 6 above. Dems need to reverse the tide in 4 of these races that the GOP are winning. CA-13 is close with about half the vote still to count. CA-41 is also close but trending the wrong way and also with about half the vote still to count. CA-03 had the D leading in early vote, with about half still to count. CA-22 still has 60% to count and saw a big swing back in favor of the Dem yesterday. Incumbency doesn’t really mean a whole lot in terms of reading the voters because the redisricting really moved borders a lot – it only helps us for name recognition, fundraising, benefits to the incumbent. It’s going to be VERY close.

      Again, the CA data is a bit of a mess. There’s no statewide uncounted update for 3 days, mainly due to the holiday and weekend. That count tends to go out from counties and somewhat random times. Not all counties are working on the holiday, on Saturday. Not everything is ticking at the state SOS office. So when I do have count, I don’t have the scope of what isn’t counted, or the reverse, etc. Kinda having to just vibe on this one. Hopefully things get a bit more in order starting tomorrow night.

      A personal PSA here: There’s no reason to not have good data set publication and documentation. It’s pretty easy to do, and when you do it, you make your own lives easier so I really wish I could run roughhouse over these counties and the SOS and fix their shit. On the other hand, we know this will be sorted out soon, so who really gives a shit if we have it today or tomorrow? I just like doing this.

      Tony G

      So Youngkin is bragging about the fact that he supported a lot of losing candidates?  It must be a modern manifestation the “lost cause” mythology  (in Virginia and other treasonous states).  We’re proud of losing!  Or something.  Can’t figure these people out.

      James E Powell

      It never ceases to amaze & appall me how easy it is for right-wingers to get the political press to fall in love with them. George W Bush buys a ranch & starts wearing jeans. Scott Brown with his pick-up & barn coat. And now this asshole & his fleece. I cannot throw up enough.

      Martin

      @Brent: The lower 18-29 turnout is mitigated by the much stronger support for Ds from them.

      Basically, the strength of 18-29 D support zeroed out the 65+ R support. Zoomers fought boomers to a draw. Millennials and Gen X similarly fought to a draw or a slight win for millennials.

      Getting more 18-29 turnout would be great, but that’s unavoidable. Provided that voters turning 18 vote like zoomers, they’ll rapidly overtake the 65+ that die (sorry, but that’s the dynamic). White christians are projected to only make up 40% of the electorate in 2024, vs over half in 2008 when we elected Obama.

      Each passing year makes this demographically better for Dems as things currently stand. This is why latinos are a topic – they are young as a population. If the GOP can sway them, well, that changes the dynamics a lot. Dems need to not treat them as immigration single issue voters because they aren’t. Hell, a lot of them don’t give a shit about immigration. Many of them have been in this country longer than my family has.

      Kay

      Glenn Greenwald
      @ggreenwald
      ·6h
      Is it at all strange that a brand new and opaque voting system was implemented in the name of COVID; people are trained to think it’s normal to take not days but weeks to count votes; and candidates are required to concede when the media says so, not when the votes are counted?

      This Right wing influencer is wrong. It has always taken weeks to count every vote. If the race is not close they call it before all the votes are counted. Then they count the rest of the votes.
      When poorly informed people with no common sense say this, educate them. They aren’t watching Florida count votes because Florida wasn’t close and they called it.

      Kay

      Media could actually help with this. Go to Florida and report that Florida is counting overseas ballots or provisionals or whatever and no one is payng any attention to that because the races have been called. Explain to people that this new Right wing conspiracy theory is nonsense or the overpaid Substackers will spread it and we’ll have a whole new set of election problems.

      dmsilev

      @Kay: Why does anyone care about concessions? Those speeches carry no legal weight; if you concede and then the remainder of the count puts you ahead, you win.

      Also, early/absentee has been a thing for a long time. COVID just made it vastly more popular is all.

      In short, Greenwald is Greenwalding again.

      Cmorenc

      Given the critical role of increased young voter participation and their D partisan lean, expect the GOP to try to erect as many practical obstacles as they can to inhibit college students from voting in their college location instead of their original home (parental) residence, likely through voter ID requirements specifying that the address on their drivers license match their claimed residence, and/or limiting voting locations to sites inconveniently burdensome to students ( yes they deliberately tried this in boone nc, where App State is located.

      Martin

      @Kay: Florida 2000 finished counting Dec 12. This is conveniently memory-holed by everyone who benefitted from that result.

      The difference with, say, CA is that the process is vastly more orderly. No measuring which fraction of a hole was punched out – we call the voter and ask them ‘it’s not clear what you intended here. Which candidate do you want to vote for’ and then count it. It’s slow, but it’s not bullshit like *every* 2000 election count in the United States was.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Concessions are critical.

      Democracy is 100% reliant on the losing party admitting that they lost and telling their supporters that their competitor is the rightful authority in that district/state/etc. Without that, there’s no faith in the process and democracy fails. It might take a while to fail, but it will fail.

