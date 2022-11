A story in pictures! Thank you, commentor Delphinium:

While it has been a mostly mild and sunny fall here so far in Central NY, by now most of the colors have faded and the leaves swept up into neat piles. Wanted to share a few last bits of red, yellow, and orange around my neighborhood as it transitions into the next season.

Red & Yellow

Fall Leaves

Autumn Tree

Leafy Stone

Leaves on Fence

Sunlit Leaves

Dried Reeds

Leaves Along Wall

*********** What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

