A lot of people are taking tonight as an opportunity to go around and give Republicans and pundits a hard time about what happened with the Senate. I just want to say I think that’s very good and you should continue doing it. — Jort-Michel Connard (@torriangray) November 13, 2022

Truly remarkable: election denier Republicans lost Secretary of State races in every major battleground state — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 12, 2022

Well, I guess it's time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy and completely ignore it while lighting the party on fire again. — The Artist Formerly Known As God Emperor (@buhhhhlieevmeee) November 11, 2022

Let's be honest: A lot of Republicans are only mad that the crazy vote didn't come through for them. They had no problem with the crazy per se. https://t.co/fqO8NGoGWc — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 12, 2022

There is a renewed discussion among some Trump allies about trying to get him not to announce. That is…not likely to succeed https://t.co/sEsVD2nzXe — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 13, 2022

I'm all for the Trump excoriating but the truth, for Republican primary voters, is that Trump didn't do this to you. He is just one man. You did this to you. — Peter Spiliakos (@petespiliakos) November 13, 2022

In nearly every case, you can be sure McConnell would have preferred a different candidate. But GOP was tied at hip to Trump. They sent their fundraising appeals from DonaldTrumpMajority dot com. Not MitchMcConnellMajority dot com. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 13, 2022

It is fun to watch the leaders of the Republican Party blame “the leaders of the Republican Party” for driving off a cliff. https://t.co/aVobC3RofA — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 13, 2022

“If only McConnell had thrown more money at our awful candidates” says the wing of the GOP that threw its money at Donald Trump to fund his legal escapades. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 13, 2022

They wish this was about Trump, because Trump will go away someday. They don't want to acknowledge even their faves like DeSantis are deeply alienating to most Americans. https://t.co/UkoG7aiCfm — Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) November 10, 2022

Where did the voters go so wrong?

The dominant storyline in the run-up to the midterm elections apparently overshadowed the actual numbers, a disconnect some journalists took note of as the results came in. https://t.co/b9IsZTVSPG — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 10, 2022

“Two weeks out from the midterms, evidence points to a re-emerging red wave that could sweep in GOP control of both chambers. In the Senate, Republican officials are now bullish they'll gain at least the one seat necessary to regain the majority.” Josh Kraushaar

Oct 23, 2022 https://t.co/i6UedsMQ0O — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 11, 2022