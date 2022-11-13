Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Let The Wild Rumpus Start!

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Let The Wild Rumpus Start!

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Let Them Fight

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

 

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Let Them Fight 1

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Where did the voters go so wrong?

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Let Them Fight 2

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      trnc

      I believe the only appropriate analogy to republicans already gravitating back toward DT is “flies on shit.”

      Speaking of rumpus, is it weird that Musk thinks he should be the only charging for content?

      Tesla and Musk did not respond to specific questions in a detailed request for comment. Musk said in an email, “For the 100th time, please give my regards to your puppetmaster,” referring to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post. In a subsequent email, he also criticized The Post’s paywall for online articles.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/03/27/tesla-elon-musk-regulation/

      The rest of the article is fun, too.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffg166

      A lot, or enough, of the GQP base didn’t show up because they died of Covid having done their research and believing it was fake thanks to FAUX and other wing nut new sources.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Amidst the joy, we have to remember how bad the media was in the run-up. So much spin, even when the poll numbers didn’t justify it. Daily criticisms of how Dems were running the campaigns.  All the focus on issues that help the GOP, ignoring the issues that help us

      And they will so this again.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nicole

      @Baud: You’re right.  The media was exhibit A of Magical Thinking all summer into Election Day.  It’s like they all collectively read The Secret before they started writing their articles.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Doug [email protected]
      Replying to
      @prchovanec
      As one anonymous congressman once told @CharlieCookDC
      , Half my time is spent in Washington trying to convince people I’m not crazy. The other half is spent in my district trying to convince people there I am.

      I’ll settle the debate for you. If you are still in the GOP, you are crazy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      Amidst the joy, we have to remember how bad the media was in the run-up. So much spin, even when the poll numbers didn’t justify it.

      the polls were fucked up again, this time in the other direction. I just that nutty Don Bolduc, who allegedly had pulled almost neck-and-neck with Hassan, lost by ten. Patty Murray, who was supposed to be under serious threat from (I think supposedly normie R?) Tiffany Smiley, is up by 15 per my google search (don’t now if all votes are counted in WA)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      Thread

       

      FrontPagers, please view this thread and amplify

       

      I Smoked The Senate 🗨 (@BlackKnight10k) tweeted at 9:07 PM on Fri, Nov 11, 2022:
      Alright. The GOP plan to win the White House in 2024 is dead 🧵

      I Smoked The Senate 🗨 (@BlackKnight10k) tweeted at 9:07 PM on Fri, Nov 11, 2022:
      The 2024 Republican candidate will and was always going to lose the popular vote, whether that be Trump, Desantis, or anyone else. The plan to get over that hump was to either

      1. Use governors and secretaries of state to rig swing state elections or…

      I Smoked The Senate 🗨 (@BlackKnight10k) tweeted at 9:07 PM on Fri, Nov 11, 2022:
      2. Use state legislatures to throw out electoral college votes for Biden and give the GOP the electoral college win.

      Thanks to Democratic turnout in these 2022 midterms and voting down ballot, we won too many of those pivotal races for that to be a viable strategy.
      (https://twitter.com/BlackKnight10k/status/1591266467588505600?s=02)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      It’s almost like telling your voters that elections are rigged was the same as saying, “Vote? Why bother.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I love the delusion in this

      Kevin [email protected]
      This failure must spark serious changes in Republican leadership—and their DC-centric, consultant-driven non-strategy. Having spent the last few days with everyday conservatives at @Heritage
      ’s annual mtg the base is on the brink of walking away forever.

      Yes, because “everyday conservatives” are the people who show up at the Heritage Foundation’s annual masturbatory confab.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      narya

      @rikyrah: Yes–this!

      Also, this is just DELICIOUS. Moar judges, please. Even if everything else is nougaty cluster of fuck–and there is NO certainty that that will happen–the judges are so important. If they manage to hold the House as well, who will be on the newly reconstituted J6 committee, do you think? Will any Rs be willing to do it?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      The political media missing (or ignoring) the impact of the Dobbs decision is one of the worst cases of media malpractice in this cycle, IMO. It’s almost like they don’t notice voters unless they dress up in costumes and attend rallies (or eat at diners wear MAGA caps).

      I’m old enough to remember the phrase “silent majority.” We may need to pull that one out again.

      I hope the press starts noticing voters who might not scream and cosplay, but show up in large numbers to vote for issues that they feel strongly about.

      But that would be boring copy. Sigh.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeff Del Papa

      One obvious question, given all the blame slinging, if Yertle doesn’t get minority leader again, does he take his shell and go home. (Well a guy can hope anyway)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      One positive I took away from this election was the strength Democrats showed in western states. Colorado seems like it might haved turned the corner going from purple to blue. South of them, Democrats in New Mexico kept a solid grip on the Governor’s chair, and added 38 year old Gabe Vasquez to its other two Democratic Representatives.

      Arizona’s elections showed that the success of Biden and Kelly in 2020 was not a one-off, and that it is in fact a purple state. Democrats elevated talent when they elected Adrian Fontes Secretary of State, and Katie Hobbs could still be their first Democratic Governor since Janet Napolitano.

      Oregon Democrats held the Governorship under tough conditions, and Washington Democrats were able to weather the midterm effect and add a 32 year old small businesswoman, Marie Glusenkamp Perez to their congressional delegation.

      Closer to the Mississippi, Laura Kelly’s and Sharice David’s victories showed that at least electorally, Kansas Republicans are unable to marginalize the state’s Democratic voters.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      There a bunch of senate confirmed officials who are happy they won’t be chained to their desks for the next two years.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      oldgold

      In the autumn of  2024 can we get the media to stay the hell out of the diners of the country soliciting political opinions.

      For the most part, at least in my splinter of the world, you would not ask the folks frequenting these grease and caffeine dispensaries their opinion on the time of day.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Scout211: I’m old enough to remember the phrase “silent majority.” We may need to pull that one out again.

      Point of order, that phrase is still in use by the noisy minority that created it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      CO-Sen was one of the races where the Miss Grundys were telling us Dems had outsmarted themselves by meddling in the R primary. Those meddling kids Dems!

      Dave Wasserman @Redistrict 9h

      Yeah, I wasn’t expecting both Michael Bennet and Patty Murray to be winning their races by larger margins than Chuck Schumer right now.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      narya

      @Scout211: It’s almost like they don’t notice voters unless they dress up in costumes and attend rallies (or eat at diners wear MAGA caps).

      It’s almost like they don’t notice voters who have a uterus.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: When will the diehard MAGAs figure out that they are not the base, they have never been the base, and in fact, both parties would love it if they were all put in a rocketship and shot into the surface of the sun?! The GOP wants to cut taxes and Social Security and Medicare, not protect these things for low-class white people. And the Dems don’t want to align with bigots and meth fiends, they don’t want to endanger the multiracial + white college-educated coalition they have.

      NO ONE WANTS YOU, MAGA TROLLS.

      Reply

