John Wayne Gacy: [looking around] shit we’re gonna need some new runaway teens
Ted Buddy: Right? These dead ones suck. https://t.co/xgrHPhivEt
— Popehat (@Popehat) November 13, 2022
Claiming you're fighting leftists who hate America & refuse to say anything good about it kinda falls apart when you're up against Mark Kelly, veteran combat pilot, famous astronaut, & all-around nice guy, whose wife nearly died serving the people of Arizona.
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 12, 2022
the original context doesn't make it any less creepy https://t.co/geUESvRTOn
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 12, 2022
This has “I only play the Most Dangerous Game, for the most exquisite prize is human life” vibes
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 12, 2022
Every Republican (and needy white red state Dem) usually goes bigger and louder with their gunfucker ads but Blake Masters goes with a suppressed .22 for two reasons:
1 – least likely to kick up into his face like the Desert Eagle Girl
2 – Turner Diaries serial killer cosplay https://t.co/uq3D7kgUuS
— zeddy (@Zeddary) November 12, 2022
when she doesn’t know there’s a drifter in the crawlspace pic.twitter.com/UZainXDiyr
— world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) November 12, 2022
The political equivalent of the Marvel superhero movie post-credit scene, setting up the next entry in the series:
senate GOP take note: the grotesque freak who lost you a crucial senate race in a swing state has RECOMENDATIONS https://t.co/FRR491jgLG
— Promo Code: Rudy (@canderaid) November 12, 2022
i know this is cracked but we are all allowed to indulge one harmless conspiracy theory
— John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) November 13, 2022
Speaking of Mr. Thiel…
Meet the gay activist who is doing everything he can to stop republicans from winning elections ?????? pic.twitter.com/xhqY7xTihx
— Jude (Alpha Mule) ???????????????????? (@OregonMapGuy) November 3, 2022
Masters, Musk … it's been a tough cycle for Thiel Funyun Monkeys. Vance is the outlier. https://t.co/fGYOonGWkj
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 11, 2022
Not to overlook:
“We have a lot of self-reflection to do as a party. We said to the voters, ‘if you elect us, we WILL throw doctors in jail for providing life-saving emergency medical care,’ but Dems went to work with their strategy of ‘oh yeah we won’t do that.’ It’s a real head-scratcher!” https://t.co/FKE3ykS5xO
— Rob Sheridan (Parody) (@rob_sheridan) November 13, 2022
