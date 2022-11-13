John Wayne Gacy: [looking around] shit we’re gonna need some new runaway teens Ted Buddy: Right? These dead ones suck. https://t.co/xgrHPhivEt — Popehat (@Popehat) November 13, 2022

Claiming you're fighting leftists who hate America & refuse to say anything good about it kinda falls apart when you're up against Mark Kelly, veteran combat pilot, famous astronaut, & all-around nice guy, whose wife nearly died serving the people of Arizona. — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 12, 2022





the original context doesn't make it any less creepy https://t.co/geUESvRTOn — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 12, 2022

This has “I only play the Most Dangerous Game, for the most exquisite prize is human life” vibes — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 12, 2022

Every Republican (and needy white red state Dem) usually goes bigger and louder with their gunfucker ads but Blake Masters goes with a suppressed .22 for two reasons: 1 – least likely to kick up into his face like the Desert Eagle Girl 2 – Turner Diaries serial killer cosplay https://t.co/uq3D7kgUuS — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 12, 2022

when she doesn’t know there’s a drifter in the crawlspace pic.twitter.com/UZainXDiyr — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) November 12, 2022

The political equivalent of the Marvel superhero movie post-credit scene, setting up the next entry in the series:

senate GOP take note: the grotesque freak who lost you a crucial senate race in a swing state has RECOMENDATIONS https://t.co/FRR491jgLG — Promo Code: Rudy (@canderaid) November 12, 2022

i know this is cracked but we are all allowed to indulge one harmless conspiracy theory — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) November 13, 2022

Speaking of Mr. Thiel…

Meet the gay activist who is doing everything he can to stop republicans from winning elections ?????? pic.twitter.com/xhqY7xTihx — Jude (Alpha Mule) ???????????????????? (@OregonMapGuy) November 3, 2022

Masters, Musk … it's been a tough cycle for Thiel Funyun Monkeys. Vance is the outlier. https://t.co/fGYOonGWkj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 11, 2022

Not to overlook: