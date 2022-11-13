Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / (Yet Another) Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread

(Yet Another) Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


The political equivalent of the Marvel superhero movie post-credit scene, setting up the next entry in the series:

Speaking of Mr. Thiel…

Not to overlook:

      anon

      Re: Thiel. For whatever reason, after he pumped in his millions getting Vance and masters and whoever else thru the primary, he refused to spend any money in the general. That makes zero sense if he wanted them to actually become senators.

      Another Scott

      Kinda relatedly, …

      I saw someone run the numbers and it seems like Republicans lost about 200,000 voters on net because of the antivaxx movement. So if you see them lose a US House race by 400 votes or so you can thank Alex Berenson https://t.co/8hvbek7VPS

      — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) November 13, 2022

      (via LOLGOP)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Mike in NC

      Repeating what Karl Rove wrote in the Wall Street Journal: Republicans did a lousy job in midterms because Trump endorsed a bunch of nuts and numbskulls.

      dmsilev

      @anon: I saw some theories that his plan was ‘fund candidate to win the primary. At that point, go to Mitch McConnell, the RNC, etc., and say, well what are you going to do? You’re not just going to abandon a Senate seat, are you?’ Could be.

      Matt McIrvin

      Before the election, the conventional wisdom was that differential death rates from COVID wouldn’t be enough to make a significant difference. But that was against the backdrop of a putative red wave, not a squeaker with a handful of recount-close races determining Congressional control.

      Martin

      @anon: I think Josh has his number. Thiel is a VC guy. You put in the seed money and then once they get rolling they can hit up the deeper pockets.

      What choice does McConnell have but to back his guys? All the risk is on McConnell, none is on Thiel. It’s not like McConnells candidate were doing to do the evil shit Thiel wanted. Besides, Thiel is naffing off to Malta. He ain’t sticking around to deal with the consequences.

      Repatriated

      @anon

      That makes zero sense if he wanted them to actually become senators.

      Makes perfect sense from a techbro perspective. Didn’t need to finance for the general because the GOP was stuck with the candidate by then, so they had to spend their own money on him if they didnt want to concede the seat outright.

      You don’t become obscenely wealthy by spending your OWN money..

       

      Edit: and of course dmsilev and Martin beat me to it….

      bbleh

      “The Democrats took advantage of laws permitting people to vote, and they adopted sensible positions regarding issues that voters take personally and seriously, and that created a real problem for us!  Now, obviously we’ve got to do something about this — those things are still allowed, but there’s no reason they should be — but until we can suppress them — the voting, the sensible policies — we’re gonna keep having problems!”

      steppy

      To the sprinter Josh Hawley: please proceed. Please throw the factions of the republican party into a chaotic civil war leaving one or the other as a half- strength rump with another half-strength rump sniping at it. Who comes out on top of that shitshow? Who cares?

      Steeplejack

      @Rschooley:

      As the conventional wisdom that they nominated terrible candidates solidifies, it’s pretty hilarious that they still have to pretend Herschel Walker isn’t patient zero on this.

      GOP: We are going to do some real soul searching, right after another month of ludicrous lies.

      Hungry Joe

      Ms. Joe and I don’t want to take all the credit, but we donated to Cortez Masto, and wrote 50 post cards. And the election was close. So … you’re welcome.

      I used to hope TFG would just sort of — how to say this? — drop dead. But now I think we might be better off with him around: No way he seethes quietly as any Republican gains national traction. “MY spotlight! Mine! MINE!” If only, say, 10 percent of the MAGAs ride the S.S. Trump to the bottom, the G.O.P. is burned toast.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’m pretty sure that once Trump announces on Tuesday most of them will come running back saying all is forgiven.

      Maybe not Ron DeSantis.

      Kari Lake is revving up the bullhorn to say she was robbed. There’s got to be at least one more round of election denialism. Trump’s probably gonna get into it–most of them don’t have his level of shamelessness when it comes to just making shit up off the top of his head, they have enough inhibition to need some kind of colorable argument, but once Trump gets in they can just follow.

      bbleh

      @Hungry Joe: Were I as rootless and evil and financially comfortable as, say, Roger Stone, I might consider trying to start a grass roots movement to encourage exactly that.  “We must Stand Our Ground” postcards, etc.  Feed the Frankenstein monster until it has thoroughly wrecked the castle.

      Alas, there are humane things to do.  Empathy — what a handicap.

      Good on you for your postcarding!  This was a victory by an army of thousands, and every one was essential.

      randy khan

      I don’t know how to thank Mr. Thiel.  In addition to promoting candidates who lost, the one guy who won cost the Republicans tens of millions of dollars to prop up in a state their candidate should have won going away.  If I didn’t know better, I’d have thought he was a Democratic mole.

      Kay

      Farnoush Amiri
      @FarnoushAmiri
      ·11h
      The youngest member of the next Congress, Maxwell Frost, saying he got involved in politics 10 years ago (when he was 15) after the Sandy Hook shooting.

      Our school shooter drills generation(s)
      I’m glad he ran and won but it’s still sad what we did to them. Are doing to them.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mike in NC: ​

      Republicans did a lousy job in midterms because Trump endorsed a bunch of nuts and numbskulls.

      Screw you, Karl. I remember all the wack jobs during Obama’s presidency. “I’m not a witch” and the rest of it. Do you think Trump appeared out of thin air? Nuts and numbskulls have a major advantage in Republican primaries, and Trump is just part of that stew.And you, personally, helped build this, Karl.​
       
      EDIT – @NotMax: ​
      It’s sad, really.

      JoyceH

      Are ALL the GOP so thoroughly enmeshed in the gun cult that it never crosses anyone’s mind that running a gun fetishist who creates creepy gun-stroking ads against the fellow who only got into politics after his politician-wife was SHOT is just kind of a Bad Look?

      Honus

      So Masters complains that democrats aren’t pro-American, and then drives German car out to the desert to shoot his German gun.

      Reply

