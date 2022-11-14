Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Fingers Crossed for Katie Hobbs, Possibly Good News Tonight?

Fingers Crossed for Katie Hobbs, Possibly Good News Tonight?

by | 72 Comments

This post is in: 

This evening we should be seeing the rest of the ballots from Maricopa.

From the Washington Post late this afternoon.  Let us savor.

Lawyers, political operatives and other people around the Republican nominee worked over the weekend from a “war room” inside a Scottsdale resort to prepare her for what they expect to be a stinging loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, according to people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private details.

With about 160,000 votes left to be counted, Lake trailed Hobbs on Monday by 26,000 votes. Recent tallies have not been as favorable to the Republican as Lake would need to close the gap. She may even be slipping out of the range that would trigger a recount, which occurs when no more than 0.5 percent of the vote separates the candidates.

Within Lake’s war room, where the mood has shifted in the past week from giddy anticipation to grim resignation, discussions have centered on how Lake should speak about a loss. Among those who have made appearances are some of the biggest names in Trump’s orbit, including Stephen K. Bannon and Christina Bobb, a former One America News anchor who aided a review of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County after the 2020 election. Trump himself called in on Sunday.

Additional results from Maricopa County were expected to post late Monday. People in the GOP war room expect those results to cut into Hobbs’s lead, but probably not by enough to change the trajectory of the contest.

The subdued mood in the war room, where those gathered in recent days downed coffee and ate pizza and sandwiches, marks a reversal from days earlier. The day after voting ended, Lake was holed up in meetings about a potential transition into the governor’s office — examining resumes and talking with business leaders and GOP hands about spots on her team.

Now, the mood inside a large conference room filled with televisions and strewn coffee cups has shifted from elation to a mix of anger and resignation that Hobbs may be on her way to flipping the governorship blue after more than a decade of Republican control.

    72Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      My favorite part above:

      Now, the mood inside a large conference room filled with televisions and strewn coffee cups has shifted from elation to a mix of anger and resignation that Hobbs may be on her way to flipping the governorship blue after more than a decade of Republican control.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Marmot

      Now, the mood inside a large conference room filled with televisions and strewn coffee cups has shifted from elation to a mix of anger and resignation that Hobbs may be on her way to flipping the governorship blue after more than a decade of Republican control.

      The haunted clown toilet of angry-sad! That’s how Sadly, No described some righty blog after a big loss. How I miss them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      Couldn’t happen to a nicer Crazy.

      I admit, though, I’m still a little amazed by how little of their usual whining about “fraud” — and people from inner-city Philadelphia being bused to Phoenix to cast ballots, and Italian satellites and Chinese thermostats, and whatever else enters their badly cracked pots — has made it into the mainstream.  Is it some kind of attack of sensibility among MSM editors at large? Are the public just over it — it’s VERY last season after all — and there’s no market for it?  Is it merely a shift in the malign influence of Murdoch, Demon Lord of the MAGAzoid underworld?

      Anyway, happy to see it.  Or rather, NOT see it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      Among those who have made appearances are some of the biggest names in Trump’s orbit, including Stephen K. Bannon and Christina Bobb, a former One America News anchor who aided a review of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County after the 2020 election. Trump himself called in on Sunday.

      oh.  She will probably declare the opening of the Second Civil War with that crowd advising her.  I expect nothing like a concession.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in Pasadena

      I watched the Blake Masters commercial posted on another thread with awe. A grown man outside Tucson in a t-shirt he slept in goes shooting with a Walther PPK sporting an improperly attached noise suppressor (which he calls a silencer) and pops off .22 caliber shells. He has very little to say about why he wants to be a senator, what he aims to do in office, or bills he plans to sponsor. He strokes his “made in Germany” weapon like a teenager stroking whatever to pleasure himself. I thought I’d seen the lows of gun fetishism with the creepy Christmas cards showing every member of the family sporting automatic rifles, but this guy gave new meaning to Creepy. Wow.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: The article talked about that.  Kari Lake is still trying to decide whether to follow the advice of her advisors (redundant!) or whether to cry foul and refuse to concede.

      Apparently it’s quite the dilemma because election deniers are losing, so they can’t go with their new favorite “I was robbed!”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      Kari Lake’s Schade brings me so much Freude.

      (And that, my friends, is the right way to split the compound noun Schadenfreude.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: There is that kind of preternaturally soft-focus look she has, along with the weirdly large and moist eyes, and the encyclopedic yet kinda robotic command of RWNJ catch-phrases and conspiracy theories.

      And I admit, I’ve never seen her in person.  Maybe she IS just an on-screen avatar, some combination of deepfake, scripting, and AI.  The first Virtual Candidate.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Moar You Know

      @bbleh: it’s a combo.  The MSM isn’t reporting on what of it there is, and ever since people fucked around and now are sitting in for-real prison finding out, it seems to have lost its appeal.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: Lol yeah, I especially liked the part about “DC Republicans are frantically whispering ‘shuddup shuddup shuddup dammit shuddup!’ into every available ear.” (Ok I’m paraphrasing.)  But it’s exactly that phenomenon I’m referring to.  For whatever reason, Crazy is not just Out but Way Out right now.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: I have to say, she seems to be showing more of her true self in this photo, which shows her as a very unattractive person on the inside.

      Fingers Crossed for Katie Hobbs, Possibly Good News Tonight?

      It’s almost like you can see through the nearly human exterior to an ugly soul that most definitely needs a firmware revision.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ken

      @bbleh: There is that kind of preternaturally soft-focus look she has

      Others have noted this. I was reminded of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, where the “new god” Media is described in almost those terms.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      Well, I pulled out the rest of the kettle corn I had purchased as my designated election night stress eating indulgence.

      I tried to wait for an announcement, but I cheated and ate some a few minutes ago.  Now that we are hopefully close (wish) to an announcement, I couldn’t help myself.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a final result tonight, but I heard the vote counts from Maricopa County expected to be released tonight are from Nov 8 dropped off ballots  – which are assumed to be more Republican. Hobbs lead might even shrink some – but Lake will need about 60% of the votes to have a shot. Not likely to happen, but it may be another day or two before Hobbs gets the ✅ next to her name.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      McCarthy is doing some lobbying with the Republican crazy caucus.  Link

      House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy promised Monday that he would kick key Democrats off committees if his party gains control of the lower chamber.
       
      McCarthy said that he would remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee, according to a source in the room during a Republican conference leadership forum.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      NotMax

      Stupidest thing yet seen this week.

      Steve Jobs’ Birkenstock Arizona sandals were sold for $218,750, Julien’s Auctions announced –– the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at an auction. The buyer was not disclosed.

      The anticipated selling price for the two-strap brown suede pair of sandals was $60,000. However, the final sale with an accompanying NFT was more than $200,000. Source

      That’s a hair over $20,000 per toe.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      dm

       

      Where does “Let us savor” come from? My declining neurons suggest Peggy Noonan, but if so, what was she talking about?

      If you google the phrase (on DuckDuckGo, at least) the third link that shows up is a 2018 Betty Cracker post featuring a father ripping an ACA repealer for attacking his family’s financial security (who, at the time of Betty’s post had just gone down to a surprise defeat), that was well worth revisiting.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      bbleh

      So apparently 4 AZ counties — but not yet Maricopa — have just dropped results?  Or so CNN implies a/o 8:10 ET.

      Aaaand, oooo, not so good for Crazi Kari.  Wrong direction…

      Reply
    53. 53.

      NotMax

      All the best to you, Tony. You done good.

      Dr. Anthony Fauci knew he was being turned into a villain of the far-right early on in the coronavirus pandemic, when President Donald Trump’s administration stopped defending him.
      [snip]
      “White House staff — even the communications staff — actually did things like opposition research on me,” he said, “and no pushback on the part of the White House. That’s when I knew that was a signal to the outside world that it was open season to attack me. And then I knew that I had become the boogeyman of the far, extreme right.”

      Now, Fauci’s career in government is coming to an end — but his work on the pandemic that defined his career will continue. Source

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Fake Irishman

      @bbleh:

      Looks like one was Pima, which is the second largest county and a Dem stronghold. Hobbs up by about 30,000.

      Also, keep an eye on that state AG race. It’s going to go right down to the wire. Winning that is almost as big as the governorship.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      WaterGirl

      PSA: Postcard writing party & music thread #4 is tomorrow night – Tuesday at 8pm Eastern.  Come join us to write postcards, share music, and cheer the writers on.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      bbleh

      @NotMax: Tony Fauci is an inspiration, a true mensch.  I hope a million kids thinking idly about being doctors or scientists looked at him and thought “hell yeah!”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      MazeDancer

      You can download the PostCards, plus others, here.

      Have new addresses fresh from the State of Georgia, who won’t identify party, but will race. And gender. So, we’re going with all Black Women from now on. Power to the People, right on!

      Reply

