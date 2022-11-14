Arizona votes to keep another election denier out of office https://t.co/nZZX3p1yq1 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 15, 2022

Ask Liz Cheney!





A shofar is used in Jewish religious rituals. In this context, it's more properly referred to as a 'cope horn' https://t.co/ZYxeHZzgyO — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) November 12, 2022

If Kari Lake-grade goblins are going to keep losing elections, then I will need more YouTube videos of overstated strike-three calls to send them. Right now, somehow, demand is outstripping supply. One video of Tom Hallion is supporting the entire edifice. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 15, 2022

Confusion be upon the lot of them, as my people say…

.@seanhannity is now saying he has “no idea where these rumors of a red wave/tsunami came from.” Here’s a montage from your own network, Sean. pic.twitter.com/yDBHPSYrCw — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) November 12, 2022

lots of contradictions in what average voters think but one thing that unites them is disgust at eldritch horrors like Blake Masters — in the pocket of Big Tenant (@AllezLesBoulez) November 14, 2022

These are the absolute craziest people in conservative media and the most they can muster is some halfhearted whining about ballot harvesting. Time of death November 8th 2022. — Joe (@JoePostingg) November 14, 2022

This is who you vote for if you're convinced the only thing that's keeping your side from winning in landslides is massive fraud. The election denial angle has had the twin costs of turning independents against Republican candidates & screwing up GOP voters' sense of who can win. https://t.co/jDnOoiEDMg — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) November 12, 2022