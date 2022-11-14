Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: What Is Best In Life?…

Ask Liz Cheney!


 

Confusion be upon the lot of them, as my people say…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Alison Rose

      From NYT:

      Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed Republican who just lost the governor’s race in Arizona, has just tweeted her reaction to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

      LOL they sure do, you dumb bitch.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jess

      Never thought I’d be applauding a tweet from Liz Cheney, but here we are…

      I’m going to bed now with a smile on my face because of Hobbs’s win. Wish Boebert was going down with Lake, but at least we rattled her cage.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Since when do Republicans complain about “warmongering”? When has there ever been a war they didn’t like? Aside from the Russian reinvasion of Ukraine?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Leto

      The election denial angle has had the twin costs of turning independents against Republican candidates & screwing up GOP voters’ sense of who can win.

      When you enemies keep stepping on their collective dicks, give them a pair cleats. And I could listen to that Conan clip over and over.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SpaceUnit

      Watching their ridiculous “March of Jericho” performance I am tempted to compare these MAGA dopes to a bunch of fourth graders, but I have known any number of third graders who would look at them, point, and laugh.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      I cannot begin to tell you what a big deal this election is… the state districts have been gerrymandered to a fare-thee-well and if the Dems win the AG, SOS and Governor’s chair (and even the State Supe of schools), we can hold the line on the continual batshit crazypants stuff that comes out of the lege, where they are constantly subverting the will of the voters by ignoring the state mandates that get passed. Now at the top, there’s a chance that all that crap will come to an end.

      It’s a big Biden deal.

      If Sinema decides that she no longer wants to play, Hobbs replaces her.
      The SOS can ensure no more fuckery with elections.
      The AG will ensure that we don’t prosecute women or docs for getting and providing abortion services.

      If we hold Supe of schools, all of that CRT panic, school voucher bs and cameras in the classroom crapola gets shut down.

       

      All that shit stops.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kelly

      Dark thought regarding 2024. It’s been pointed out that COVID fatalities were small compared to the size of the voting population and evenly distributed across parties. Two more years of right wing vaccination hysteria plus a half dozen fresh variants along the way could change that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jackie:

      Love the entire exchange. That original letter from  Lake to Cheney — my goodness, what a pathetic little loser bitch she is, to be sure.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      It appears that Kari Lake supporters have completed their ‘March of Jericho’ around the Maricopa ballot counting center, and are now blowing a shofar.

      Speaking of “Jericho”, this song by the Call came to mind on the midterm results and Republican hopes and the MSM narrative being crushed:

      Well they blew the horns

      And the walls came down

      They’d all been warned

      And the walls came down

      They stood there laughing

      They’re not laughing anymore

      The walls came down

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      Late CA update. Some edits to the earlier update.

      CA-03: – 6.0 [+0 ] (open seat) [79,595]
      CA-09: +12.6 [* ] (D incumbent) [44,513]
      CA-13: + 0.8 [+1.0] (open seat) [51,203]
      CA-21: + 8.6 [-0.6] (D incumbent) [45,202]
      CA-22: – 5.4 [-0.4] (R incumbent) [27,147]
      CA-27: – 8.8 [+2.0] (R incumbent) [68,553]
      CA-41: – 2.6 [-1.2] (R incumbent) [78,918]
      CA-45: – 6.6 [+0.8] (R incumbent) [78,622]
      CA-47: + 1.3 [-1.3] (D incumbent) [114,392]
      CA-49: + 5.0 [+0.4] (D incumbent) [135,046]

      A little bit of vote in CA-03 – a couple thousand ballots. No change. I think this was one of the smaller counties reporting.

      No new data from CA-09.

      CA-13 has swung in D favor. Still tight, but this is a good bit of news. It’s nice sized swing as well.

      CA-21 loses a little ground but it’s still a big lead.

      CA-22 also loses a bit of ground after a really good batch of votes yesterday. We’re not getting consistent data out of counties (see CA-03 and -09 so these mixed county district are a little hard to nail down.)

      CA-27 saw a nice new chunk taken out of it. Still a long way to go. About 60% has been counted. Longshot, but maybe if this kind of vote gain keeps up.

      CA 41 is going in the wrong direction. They still have about 90,000 votes in the county still to count, but every update has dug the hole deeper, so we need something dramatic to happen.

      CA-45 like CA-27 making progress, but not coming in as quickly here, so I’m less optimistic here.

      CA-47 is a surprise. Lost half the margin today. Today was the shift from USPS ballots to drop box, and the drop box were more R favored. There’s another 90,000 drop box to go, so it could be these were more geographically disfavored to Porter and the rest will be better, or it could be that drop box is more R favored overall. There’s also vote center to do, and some other smaller categories, but this reversal has me a bit worried. My suspicion for it being geographic is based on CA-45 and CA-49 getting more D share from the same count than CA-47 did. I don’t see any reason why CA-47 would go in the opposite direction in terms of partisan lean. But if ballot boxes are broadly R lean, I don’t see any reason why vote center wouldn’t as well, and that’s bad news for Porter.

      CA-49 continues to inch out ground as expected. We’ll see if any reversal like seen in -47 shows up, but so far so good.

      Not a very good update overall. Good progress in CA-13. Maybe a glimmer in CA-27. CA-49 looking okay. Still up in CA-47. I think my thesis is pretty busted here. In 2020, late mail was more reliably D favored across the state from what I could see. We here have 4 going in the right direction and 4 in the wrong. I suspect now that a lot of that late D favored mail in 2020 converted into same day machine vote or early mail this cycle. There’s still millions more ballots to count, but today is discouraging.

      We’re definitely now with the other called races out of the ‘can dems win the house’ category and into ‘how close can we keep it’ territory.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      piratedan

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): it’s a long slog to undo gerrymandered districts, but as we’ve seen, demographic changes take time.  The registration work done by Hispanic and Native groups (that we’ve funded and should continue to do) shows that change can happen.  Part of it is seeing results from your work, seeing the Senate, the AG, SOS and Supe of Schools all flip is a big damn deal.

      The continued stridency of the Christian Nationalist movements are turning off independents and are possibly even making fractures within with Mormons as they may soon be finding themselves classified as “others”.

      The GOP has pretty much only one policy here in AZ, its vehemently anti-immigrant and they are scapegoated as the cause of all ills, be it drugs, guns, schools, the economy, climate change (if they ever copped to that being an issue) and abortion.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m starting to question whether trump is really going to want to seek another term if he senses that the political winds are shifting hard in this country.  I think he’ll toss his hat into ring for the money haul, of course, but a conman always knows when the jig is up and when it’s time to get out of town.

      I’m sure he’s been thinking that it’s the best way to stonewall his legal troubles, but I can’t imagine he’d relish being in the White House if he can’t get his lackey nominations approved to key posts like AG.

      And then again maybe it’s a pathological ego thing and he just can’t help himself.  ???

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      @SpaceUnit:

      Who the fuck were they summoning, the defenders of Masada?

      Moses’ younger brother, Gary, to lead the righteous into an uprising against the Roman Legions?

      Even the Pharisees are shaking their heads.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      @Leto: I recall someone characterizing the epitome of Trumpism as “a golf shoe stomping on a human dick forever”.  I have yet to see a better summation.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jonas

      @SpaceUnit: ​
        As a number of people have already commented, evangelical Christians running around blowing a shofar is about as tasteful as the old Atlanta Braves “tomahawk chop” — a disgusting bit of performative cultural appropriation. Idiots.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      jonas

      @Martin: ​
        So is the reason CA votes are taking so long to count is that there’s just a fuckton of them? Or is everything hand-counted these days? What’s the deal? When I lived there back in the day, I don’t remember elections taking a week or two to tally.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      HumboldtBlue

      @jonas:

      as the old Atlanta Braves “tomahawk chop”

      There’s no “old” about it, they still use that repugnant gesture. Gave a little extra “oomph” to the Phillies playoff series win.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      LeftCoastYankee

      The lack of “stop the steal” nonsense this time is entirely due to Trump not running (and losing).

      He didn’t lose, so he doesn’t care (someone else’s fault), and without his relentless narcissism and delusion daily in their ears, the mob is just a bunch of aimless losers milling about.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      moops

      If our campaign funds had been more wisely spent the Dems might have held the House.

       

      How would I have known where to give, have you *seen* my inbox?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SpaceUnit

      @jonas:

      I’m not Jewish so I’m totally out of my lane here, but I’m not aware that shofars have any significant role in modern Hebrew culture.  Other commenters please feel free to correct me – I’ll take my beatings as they come.

      But I see it as just a lot of dipshit MAGA cosplay.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Martin

      @jonas: It’s a mix of things.

      1. There’s a lot of them. LA county would be the 10th largest state in the US. That’s a lot of ballots going through one system.
      2. CA has the most flexible voting system in the country. ⅔ is vote by mail, some of which is USPS, some drop box, some vote center drop off. There’s also machine ballots. It’s postmark based and ballots can be received for a week. So we’re still receiving ballots through tomorrow. We literally can’t finish counting any sooner than the last mail drop-off tomorrow. But paper ballots are slower to process than electronic, so it is slow.
      3. We have same day registration, so in additional to provisional ballots, we have provisional registrations so we need to confirm those ballots are by residents, etc. My guess is CA has over 50,000 provisional registrations to process (extrapolating from my county)
      4. CA puts a *lot* of effort into not trashing ballots. So there’s a lot of effort to manually cure by the ROV, then notifying the voter and curing, etc.
      5. Because CA gives counties a lot of time to do this right and not rush things, we don’t rush things. We let election workers work more reasonable hours because there’s plenty of time.

      CA doesn’t care that you or I or the NYT are impatient. We’re going to do it right, and it’ll be done in time to meet federal deadlines, and everyone can just fucking deal until it’s done. The state is aggressively apathetic to the demands of the networks or parties on this. Nothing good will come from trying to appease them, because someone will just weaponize any efforts to appease, as you can see countless republicans doing.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kent

      @different-church-lady: Apparently his cult of personality doesn’t have coat-tails two years later.

      They are REVERSE coat tails.

      Look at PA vs FL.   In PA the Trump endorsee Mastriano was absolutely SHELLACKED far beyond how Biden performed in the 2020 election in every county in the state.

      By contrast in FL where DeSantis is definitely his own man and not a Trump endorsee, he far outperformed the 2020 election results in pretty much every county in FL.

      In fact, in those few races where the GOPer was definitely NOT a Trumper, they tended to do OK.

      Reply

