Another two years of a slim trifecta would be nice but you gotta be grateful for what was accomplished while we've had it. And so much of it is in infrastructure, manufacturing, climate spending and healthcare cost reduction that Biden can spend the next two years implementing. https://t.co/aQcrHCcIxZ — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 14, 2022

.@SenSchumer tells NBC News he'll keep prioritizing confirming judges: “With two more years of a Senate Democratic majority we will build on our historic pace of judicial confirmations and ensure the federal bench better reflects the diversity of America.” https://t.co/GhpBMNsDun — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 13, 2022

really consequential victories, won by people doing largely uncovered, slow, gradual work; unhistoric acts to ensure the growing good of the world https://t.co/9KcN2foWTX — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) November 13, 2022

Very cool. Further context: 53% of eligible voters voted in the 2018 midterms. At only 27% voting in 2022 (ages 18-27), lots of upside for Gen Z and young millennials to wield even more power and influence. — James Connor 🌊🌊 (@toJamesConnor) November 12, 2022

There is a reason he's President while you people talk about politics on TV https://t.co/2tj55Ktxnq — GavinPoasting (@TonyMoonbeam) November 13, 2022

meanwhile, it turns out that all of them were driven by their priors all along. — vocational politics stan account 🫳♨️ (@Convolutedname) November 13, 2022

Nancy SMASH:

Pelosi spox: "The Speaker will make an announcement when she makes an announcement. Until then, let’s all enjoy watching Kevin McCarthy lose a speakership his party hasn’t even won in the first place."@Axios https://t.co/YnsoLLu3EK — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 13, 2022

We'll get to hear a lot of about discharge petitions…with just a couple of partisan defections it will be possible to extract a bill held up in committee — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 13, 2022

What's the over/under on a brawl in the House GOP caucus? — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) November 14, 2022