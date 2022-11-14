Does This Button Do Something? the twitter end days — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 14, 2022

HE’S TRASHING THE PLACE, AND IT’S NOT HIS PLACE.

Twitter’s been very useful to me, and I don’t want to have to learn a whole new RSS-substitute system, dammit!

musk's basic problem is that twitter was not being run by lefty sjw types surpressing free speech, it was being run by business people who were trying to make money. with the same aim he'll end up trial-and-erroring his way back to their exact policies — Shaun (@shaun_vids) November 8, 2022

getting some pushback on this tweet from musk fans claiming i'm wrong because twitter was unprofitable. au contraire! it proved to be extremely profitable for them, didn't it, when they sold it to a chump — Shaun (@shaun_vids) November 8, 2022





From @ZoeSchiffer and I, an account of one of the most chaotic days in Twitter’s history. We’re making it free for everyone to read because we think the whole story needs to be told.https://t.co/9yI7Yqul2L — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 11, 2022

Everything went from bad to worse at Twitter on Thursday. Today let’s talk about a truly chaotic 24 hours at the company, and the mounting fears over what it means for the service that still serves as the heartbeat of the global news cycle. On Wednesday morning, amid mounting concerns from advertisers that the new Twitter would not prove to be a safe home for brands, Elon Musk held an hour-long Spaces call designed to reassure them. Joining Musk on the call were his head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, a seven-year veteran of the company who had served as a steady hand during a tumultuous transition; and Robin Wheeler, the company’s de facto head of sales, who had spent a decade selling ads for the company across several key roles. On the call Musk performed his usual routine, offering a scattershot set of product announcements that were almost certainly news to the people who would soon be called upon to build them. Soon the timeline would comprise mostly tweets from paid subscribers, he said, with the rest relegated to a zone comparable to Gmail’s spam filter. The site would soon enable … longer video downloads? …

we are witnessing one of the most spectacular corporate disasters of living memory. hulu and netflix will make competing miniseries about this. brendan fraser will win an emmy for playing elon in the better one https://t.co/kTP6GLEy26 — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 10, 2022

I guess Musk’s misplaced confidence they everyone would pay for Twitter makes more sense when you realize how little he actually knows about Twitter — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) November 13, 2022

I’m not saying he won’t do a ton of damage but he has certain hard parameters to work within in order to maintain control of the business and he seems to only fleetingly understand any of that — jason wilson (@jason_a_w) November 14, 2022

1. This platform does not make money for reasons that will only become exacerbated over time

2. He has to make large, regular payments to his creditors

3. He’s trying to figure out new ways of making money but all of his ideas suck

4. Most of his wealth is not liquid — jason wilson (@jason_a_w) November 14, 2022

So so many people do not seem to be allowing for the likelihood that the previous owners saw Elon coming a mile off and sued in order to keep him on the hook to pony up the best price they were ever going to get for this thing — jason wilson (@jason_a_w) November 14, 2022

Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022

Before the first round of layoffs, employees were reminding each other to keep their heads down and out of the way of Musk. If they got laid off, they'd get severance. But if they pushed back against Elon? They'd get fired. No severance. Very normal work environment. pic.twitter.com/o9dQAHJCPn — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 14, 2022

driving armored trucks of cash directly into the sun https://t.co/uEeBUnpo7E — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 13, 2022



(As a Masshole, I should perhaps remind the rest of you what happened the last time a rich nepotism kid thought he could challenge Sen. Markey and win. And Joe Kennedy III knew a lot more about politics than Elon… )

I sincerely hope that, given how many high-profile users have demonstrated their attachment to Twitter, that some cannier billionaire / business is either setting up to take the company over, or about to announce their lookalike-only-better version…