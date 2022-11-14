Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Social Media Open Thread: The Twitter Organization Is Now Officially A Dumpster Fire

HE’S TRASHING THE PLACE, AND IT’S NOT HIS PLACE.

Twitter’s been very useful to me, and I don’t want to have to learn a whole new RSS-substitute system, dammit!


Everything went from bad to worse at Twitter on Thursday. Today let’s talk about a truly chaotic 24 hours at the company, and the mounting fears over what it means for the service that still serves as the heartbeat of the global news cycle.

On Wednesday morning, amid mounting concerns from advertisers that the new Twitter would not prove to be a safe home for brands, Elon Musk held an hour-long Spaces call designed to reassure them.

Joining Musk on the call were his head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, a seven-year veteran of the company who had served as a steady hand during a tumultuous transition; and Robin Wheeler, the company’s de facto head of sales, who had spent a decade selling ads for the company across several key roles.

On the call Musk performed his usual routine, offering a scattershot set of product announcements that were almost certainly news to the people who would soon be called upon to build them. Soon the timeline would comprise mostly tweets from paid subscribers, he said, with the rest relegated to a zone comparable to Gmail’s spam filter. The site would soon enable … longer video downloads? …


(As a Masshole, I should perhaps remind the rest of you what happened the last time a rich nepotism kid thought he could challenge Sen. Markey and win. And Joe Kennedy III knew a lot more about politics than Elon… )

I sincerely hope that, given how many high-profile users have demonstrated their attachment to Twitter, that some cannier billionaire / business is either setting up to take the company over, or about to announce their lookalike-only-better version…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Twitter’s been very useful to me, and I don’t want to have to learn a whole new RSS-substitute system, dammit!

      I’m not a huge twitter fan, but you have my sympathies, AL. You have given Twitter more value than Elon Musk has.

    2. 2.

      Lapassionara

      I lived many years without Twitter, but now I can’t imagine how I’ll get along with out it. Will there be a 12-step program for people like me?

    4. 4.

      Falling Diphthong

      At this point I figure either:

      a) Elon thinks he will gain something if he can destroy Twitter in the next few months. Maybe the other billionaires dared him to do it, and he’ll get a commemorative plate if he can pull it off?

      b) This is as dumb as it looks. He really believes that all the ideas he’s tossing out are brilliant–that by Thanksgiving people will be eagerly giving Twitter access to their bank accounts, that the FTC just gives fines and you pay them and it’s no biggie, that he is establishing a new reign of citizen journalists for truth via linking to right wing fake news sites.

      Going with (b) at this point.

    6. 6.

      PaulB

      Ironically, there is probably greater engagement by Twitter users these days than there was before Musk acquired it. Sadly for Musk and Twitter, people will eventually get tired of it and move on to the next shiny toy. Only then will we get a handle on whether, and how much, Musk has damaged it.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      @PaulB:

       Sadly for Musk and Twitter, people will eventually get tired of it and move on to the next shiny toy.

      Musk can keep upping the stupid to keep them engaged.  But I’m not sure how long the technical and financial side will last.

    8. 8.

      MattF

      It’s interesting as a study in system degredation- how much dysfunction can a system take  before it just stops working. We shall see.

    12. 12.

      ByRookorbyCrook

      I don’t see anyone seeing it as an opportunity. The platform barely made any money. Is there a potentially viable business there? Maybe. I could see a fresh company building up to fill the wreckage field left by Twitter, but Google has tried to enter this space before and it failed. Why would Apple need to enter that space? They would buy up Mastodon or some other alternative rather than build their own.

      I am not a Twitter user, but I read an awful lot of tweets referenced on other sites, like here. I wonder how long Musk will hemorrhage money from his more successful businesses before he looks to unload for a pittance to stem the flow? Or will the House of Saud gain a large share of Tesla?

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      I sincerely hope that, given how many high-profile users have demonstrated their attachment to Twitter, that some cannier billionaire / business is either setting up to take the company over, or about to announce their lookalike-only-better version…

      Have you heard of TroofSoshell?

      Oh, you said “better version,” not “Nazi rip-off version.”

    15. 15.

      Citizen Alan

      There are 2 kind of billionaires. There are billionaires who want to be rich. And there are billionaires who want to be famous. The first type includes billionaires you’ve never heard of, and if they have their way, you never will. The second type includes the billionaires who take absolute joy in going out in a Hindenburg-type crash because at least everyone will remember their names. Elon Musk belongs in type two.

    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      White edgelord bros believe “go woke, go broke” is a real thing and that both regular media and social media companies are driving themselves into bankruptcy by bowing to political pressure from crazy censorious social justice warriors.

      No evidence contrary to this thesis can be accepted or believed. The idea that someone other than white edgelord bros might be a significant part of the market doesn’t register.

    19. 19.

      SpaceUnit

      @ByRookorbyCrook:

      It’s only speculation.  I’m not really on social media so I don’t claim to know anything about the various business models, etc.  What I do know is that in crisis lies opportunity.

