Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 264: What’s Next?

War for Ukraine Day 264: What’s Next?

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Whatever Shrug GIF - Whatever Shrug Idk GIFs

We’ve had some robust discussions in the comments the last couple of nights about what the Ukrainian Armed Forces is going to do now that they’ve liberated Kherson. I found a very interesting bit of analysis by a senior visiting fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London which we’ll get to after President Zelenskyy’s address.

But before we get to that, just a quick update on the ongoing revolution of the women in Iran. The Guardian has the grim details: (emphasis mine)

Iran has issued a first death sentence over protests that have mounted a fierce challenge to four decades of hardline clerical rule, as rights groups warn that a wave of executions may follow as leaders try to end nearly two months of sustained nationwide dissent.

The execution was ordered for an unidentified person for allegedly setting fire to a government building. It followed 272 of Iran’s 290 lawmakers voting earlier this month to implement the death penalty for serious crimes against the state, and repeated demands by some officials to take a harder line against unrest that shows little sign of abating.

Currently Iran has arrested around 15,000 protestors:

So if they carry through on what they’ve voted to do, this could get very ugly very fast!

On to President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. You all know the drill: video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today was a very productive and symbolic day – a day in the Kherson region, in the Mykolaiv region.

First of all, I had the honor of personally presenting our warriors with state awards. In Kherson, I presented 36 orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and “For Courage”, and handed over three more orders to wounded warriors.

In particular, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the 1st degree. In September, he became the commander of the Kherson operational-strategic group of troops, and we can see the result.

The title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded to intelligence officer, sergeant Andriy Orlov. Back in September, he showed extraordinary bravery and effectiveness in battles in the Kherson region. He was wounded and recovered. Returned to the frontline. And already on November 10, as part of a reconnaissance unit, he took part in the liberation of Snihurivka. It was he who raised the Ukrainian flag over the district administration building.

Of course, there will be more awards, there will be more gratitude. All our warriors who restore freedom to Ukrainians and the Ukrainian land deserve the utmost gratitude. It is so. It will be so.

I held several meetings today – both in the Kherson region and in the Mykolaiv region. We will do everything to restore normal living conditions for our people.

It is obvious to everyone what Ukraine is, what the presence of our flag is. When there is a Ukrainian flag, there is civilization, there is freedom. There is social security. There is infrastructure. There is security. There is someone to take care of people. There are all the things that disappear and that are destroyed when the occupier comes.

This is what the Russian flag means – complete desolation. There is no electricity, no communication, no Internet, no television. The occupiers destroyed everything themselves – on purpose. This is their special operation. On the eve of winter, the Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure for the people. Absolutely all important objects in the city and region are mined.

It is happiness for everyone when Russia is driven out. Happiness, which will also be in those cities and communities of ours, which are deprived of a normal life by Russia both after February 24 and in 2014. We will return everything. We will return normal life. And we know that peace for Ukraine is getting closer. For our entire country.

In a few hours, I will talk about this in my address to the participants of the… G19 summit in Indonesia. This is an association of very influential states. And today, on the eve of the summit, influential statements have already been made.

In particular, it is important that the United States and China jointly noted the inadmissibility of any threats to use nuclear weapons. Everyone understands whom these words are addressed to.

Today, we also have decisions from our partners that strengthen Ukraine’s position. I am grateful to Canada for the new package of defense support for our country in the amount of half a billion dollars. And also for new sanctions against Russian accomplices of tyranny – against the cogs of this system.

I am grateful to the United States for the new sanctions. Today, sanctions have been introduced against more than 40 legal entities and individuals who help Russia wage a war. Absolutely everyone who in one way or another works for the Russian army, the defense sector, must receive complete personal isolation from the rest of the world. And then there will be punishment for complicity in terror.

Within the UN, our diplomats worked for a long time with partners to agree on and adopt two very important resolutions. The first of them is supported today – regarding the creation of an international compensation mechanism that will make it possible to compensate all the losses caused by the Russian war, moreover at the expense of Russian assets. The reparations that Russia will have to pay for what it has committed are now part of the international legal reality.

We are still agreeing with our partners on the second resolution – to create a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. We will do everything to make them both work.

Today, a meeting of the Coordination Council of Ukraine for Child Protection and Safety co-chaired by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Head of the Office Andriy Yermak was held. I thank Mr. Guterres for that.

They discussed how to stop the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and return home all those who were forcibly deported. At least these are almost 11 thousand children – we know them by name. But these are only the ones we know about. And in fact, there are more deported.

The meeting was also attended by the ambassadors of the leading states, whom we call on to help with the implementation of this task. We will really need the power of the whole world to bring back all the deportees.

I believe that we can ensure it!

I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine!

I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for our country!

Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and our people.

Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also made a visit to Kherson today.

Oh Canada!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Kherson and Bakhmut:

After it was reported that GEN Milley had made statements that during he expects there to be a winter pause or slowdown, which would create an opening for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Biden administration began scrambling to put out self inflicted informational fires. Today GEN Milley had a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart GEN Zaluzhnyi. Here is GEN Zaluzhnyi’s readout of that call:

So what’s up next for Ukraine’s campaign to clear the Russian re-invaders from all occupied Ukrainian territory? I came across this interesting analysis by Mike Martin who is a senior visiting fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London: First tweet followed by screengrabs. A whole lot of screengrabs!

Verklempt Saturday Night Live GIF

Well ain’t that a shame…

Not really!

Tallyho!

And that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

No new tweets, but a new video from his official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Безсоння? Ні, не чув😁 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ original sound – 🪤🛖🪕

The caption machine translates as:

Insomnia? No, I haven’t heard 😁 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Bill Arnold
  • Burnspbesq
  • Citizen Alan
  • coin operated
  • dr. luba
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ishiyama
  • Kelly
  • NutmegAgain
  • oldster
  • PaulB
  • Redshift
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      oldster

      I’ll repost this from the tail end of last night’s dead thread, since it chimes with Mike Martins assessment:

      [replying to Carlo Graziani]:

      The best reason to think that the landing on Kinburn Spit and the  advance on Heroiske is a feint…

      is that we know about them.

      Ukrainian op-sec has been very good, and they don’t release videos of things they don’t want known by the enemy.

      So, it may be a feint to cover an eastern campaign, as you suggest.

      It may also be an attempt to draw out an enemy warship or two from Sebastopol, and bring it within range of shore batteries.

      And if the enemy don’t send warships and don’t respond to the landing, well, then a good general can always consider how to exploit an opening.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PaulB

      Adam, something I’ve been curious about is that it seems (to this total non-expert) that there’s been something of an inflection point when it comes to the use of drones. I’m wondering how you see drone usage and tactics changing in the future. And, in particular, do you see kamikaze drones being added to terrorist organization arsenals and something that either we or European nations now have to worry about?

      As always, thank you for the time and knowledge you’ve shared with us.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      To start Tolstoy class today, I played the video of the flag-raising in Kherson. The students applauded. Felt good.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Alan

      Has any person in our lifetime risen to the occasion the way Zelensky has? It’s like Larry the Cable Guy became President through some absurd sequence of events and then went on to guide the nation through its greatest national crisis in living memory.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      oldster

      @Ishiyama:

      Yes, I like that scenario, but I suspect that both sides can bring artillery to bear on the Heroiske area and peninsula. If the russians can move their artillery back west towards the mouth of the Dnipro, they can make a Ukrainian landing very hard.

      Maybe they cannot get their arty over there? I’ll be happy to hear so.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      “Losing it now could mean the end of him.”

      Man, from his lips to God’s ears.

      It was so lovely to see Zelenskyy in Kherson–just another example of what a man of the people he truly is, and you can see how much it means to him to be there and to the soldiers and others that he came. There are a few other videos on his FB and other Ukrainian pages, and I especially enjoyed this one where he handed out the state awards in person.

      General Zaluzhnyi has repeatedly shown that he is an incredibly formidable man. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to be on the other side of any fight he’s a part of.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @zhena gogolia: Yeah, it’s amusing to me when he has kind of brushed off his Jewishness. I know growing up in the Soviet Union, his family was not observant because, well, you kinda couldn’t be. But I’m like, my dude…you got a law degree, you became a comedian and actor, and now you’re a politician. The only way you could be more Jewish is if you go to med school after you leave politics.

      I told my mom, I don’t care how little he identifies with the religion, I claim him as ours because it’s nice to kvell over a Jew who has become a hero in the eyes of the whole world. (Well…nearly the whole world. But the rest of it doesn’t matter.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Citizen Alan: I’m sorry, but “absurd sequence of events”?? Volodymyr Zelensky ran for President in the normal manner, gaining just over 30% of the vote in the first round in a field of ~33-34 candidates, then 73% of the vote in the runoff, roundly defeating the incumbent President. Please explain what is absurd or comical about that. Yes, he had been a TV personality before that, but he also has a law degree, so he’s not “just” a comic.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      @oldster: That area is tough for heavy equipment. It’s basically a barrier beach and a bunch of salt marshes. Think about rolling artillery out to Kitty Hawk or Fire Island.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose: He makes so few missteps and in an environment where any misstep can be tragic, it’s a wonder to behold. Am now objectively pro comedian as leader.

      Kherson has been occupied for so very long, I’m thrilled for the remaining residents to have experienced liberation.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kelly

      The UN General assembly voted in favor of Russian reparations to Ukraine. Anyone know if this is of any value to advance the cause of giving impounded overseas Russian funds to Ukraine? Seems I’ve read $300 billion is in impounded accounts.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Burnspbesq

      One assumes the Russians left a non-trivial number of little surprises behind on their way out of Kherson. Job 1 is finding and safely disposing of them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      oldster

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Those same considerations also make it a tough place for the start of a flanking maneuver, right?

      Like, if it’s hard to get rashist heavy weapons up close to the beaches, then it would also be hard to get UKR armor off the beaches and swinging eastward.

      I don’t know what Zalushnyi is up to, I just know it’s cunning and brilliant. In his own way, he is as impressive as Zelenskyi. And neither could succeed without the other.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NutmegAgain

      Watching the Ukrainian soldiers with animals all through this war has been amazing. (Yes, I do realize that much of the video we see is selective.) But still–it’s so very true that the way to judge people is by how they treat animals or other helpless beings. I remember seeing horrible images right at the beginning of an animal shelter, mainly dogs, where the Russians had gone in and just shot all the dogs. And there are so many stories of purposeful animal cruelty, on top of the war trauma that so many pets and former pets are living through.

      I think for the most part, individuals have to have been raised, and live in a society where they are treated as worthless junk, and believe it about themselves, to torture and kill animals on a wide scale. Am I a softy? you bet.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bill Arnold

      Fundraiser!
      Ukraine’s Shadowy Kamikaze Drone Boats Officially Break Cover – Ukraine hopes to raise enough money to build 100 of these unmanned surface vessels to counter Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. (HOWARD ALTMAN, NOV 11, 2022)

      Some more specs here (gov.ua web site). Low visual profile uncrewed vessel ($250K); reasonably, nothing public about the radar profile. (/etc)
      A FUNDRAISER THAT WILL BECOME A GAME-CHANGER – JOIN THE FORMATION OF THE WORLD’S FIRST NAVAL FLEET OF DRONES – DONATE TO THE FLEET

      In addition to the drone itself, which is equipped with autopilot features, video subsystems (including night vision), backup communication modules and combat functionality, this also includes the cost of a ground-based, autonomous control station, transportation and storage system, as well as a data processing center.
      For a donation of $250,000 or more, you can name an unmanned vessel.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.