Remind your holiday contacts now…
Get the updated COVID vaccine ahead of the holidays to protect you and your family.
Visit https://t.co/5SMDHKKWeY for more information. pic.twitter.com/MnwOOJ4hqv
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2022
1. Very anemic uptake of Covid boosters in the US. Data posted last night by @cdcgov shows that uptake of the bivalent booster has been modest. (I added the star above the relevant graph.) https://t.co/IBEZKNJBDy pic.twitter.com/6pD295buy1
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) November 11, 2022
3. There was so much hope for Novavax's Covid vaccine. But since it was authorized for use in mid-July, under 51,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. That's primary series + boosters. pic.twitter.com/iG8NETpAaU
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) November 11, 2022
Study links Trump rallies to >700 #Covid deaths. Moreover, the gatherings were likely responsible for 30,000 coronavirus infections, according to Stanford Univ research. Findings illustrate risks of not heeding health warnings to wear masks & avoid crowds https://t.co/aHybGok5iR
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 12, 2022
As at least one Twitter wit said: Groundhog Day!
(link)
Moderna's bivalent Covid booster generates higher antibody titers to Omicron subvariants BA.4/5 than the monovalent version did, the company says. @matthewherper reporters, questions remain about how much better bivalent boosters are. https://t.co/9a3JIB2UHQ
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) November 14, 2022
Longer explanation – a thread:
Encouraging news for your day! BOTH of Moderna's Omicron bivalent booster vaccines mRNA-1273.214 AND mRNA-1273.222 demonstrated SUPERIOR neutralizing antibody responses against ALL variants of concern INCLUDING Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5, AND BQ.1.1! Let’s talk about that!??
— Chise ?????????????? (@sailorrooscout) November 14, 2022
Can a nasal spray a day keep #Covid away? Shot-in-the-arm vaccines protect against severe Covid but don't prevent it altogether. In-the-works: needle-free sprays to ward off infection. Sprays are short-lived compounds that block viruses from entering cells https://t.co/bsrVccWvY1 pic.twitter.com/r7v1jSEWkw
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 15, 2022
#SARSCoV2 alters RNA in infected cells, a new study has found. Scientists at the Federal University of São Paulo in Brazil have shown that SARS2 infection changes the functioning of host cell RNA. They arrived at this conclusion by analyzing datasets https://t.co/gXAhntlHwi
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 13, 2022
My friend @LCalabreseDO, a leading rheumatologist, relates his own experience with #LongCovidhttps://t.co/spHlV61gAg @HealioRheum pic.twitter.com/dpqnJ7Gi5X
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 13, 2022
This is false, but it is interesting to ask why it’s being said.
..Being wrong or causing harm causes cognitive dissonance with most people’s desire to be good. It is easier to alter our perception of reality than admit we caused harm. We’re seeing it repeatedly this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/4Ry7JMmKY6
— Dr Greg Kelly (@drgregkelly) November 12, 2022
Remember the doctor's group pushing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as Covid cures?
I've got a story today on where the money they earned — at least $10 million — went. It involves a mansion, a $100K private jet trip, and an underwear model. https://t.co/nQ3nyDWXwp
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 14, 2022
-
1.
Monroe County, NY:
93 new cases on 11/11/22.
89 new cases on 11/12/22.
83 new cases on 11/13/22.
58 new cases on 11/14/22.
Deaths at 2070, up 9 from last week.
-
2.
Massachusetts now has a wastewater-data dashboard up that includes numbers straight from my town’s sewage treatment plant. We had a mini-wave in the late fall that abruptly ended just before Halloween, but the count level it dropped to is still far higher than the spring after the big Omicron wave and has been creeping up. Numerically, right now it’s almost a replay of where we were going into last winter’s Omicron wave, but of course it’s impossible to say whether it will play out the same way. I’m guessing not quite, at least in terms of impacts, just because most people now have a prior Omicron infection on top of vaccinations.
Judging from the CDC’s variant counters, this is an “alphabet soup” mixture of half a dozen Omicron-derived variants, no one greatly dominant.
-
3.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,749 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,950,566 cases. It also reported six deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,554 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.74% of resolved cases.
25,061 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 9.9%.
There were 28,784 active cases yesterday, 821 fewer than the day before. 1,866 were in hospital. 89 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 54 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,564 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,885,228 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
1,748 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. One new case was imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 3,640 doses of vaccine on 14th November: 76 first doses, 38 second doses, 361 first booster doses, and 3,167 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,443,422 doses administered: 28,112,135 first doses, 27,522,675 second doses, 16,257,878 first booster doses, and 550,734 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.7% their second booster dose.
-
4.
From Ontario; yes our brave head of Public Health has “strongly” recommended that Ontarians wear masks indoors. He also “urges” people to get the bivalent booster and flu shots. Meanwhile, our paediatric hospitals are jammed, ER wait times are well over twelve hours, outbreaks in nursing homes on the rise, and school absenteeism is over 10%.
What bothers me the most is that the whiny entitled minority who pitched hissy fits over wearing masks (especially) and getting vaccinations is being catered to by the provincial government. To avoid any criticism or public protests, they will not go beyond asking for people to behave safer for everyone’s good.
It is very depressing. The assholes have won, unfortunately.
-
5.
I don’t often comment on the Covid posts but I do read them. I’d just like to say thanks to Anne and all who do contribute. I find them very useful indeed
-
6.
A long-term study is now underway tracking adverse health effects — if any — that may appear in the years following a diagnosis of vaccine-associated heart problems.
Now, the first research in the U.S. is underway, tracking adverse health effects — if any — that may appear in the years following a diagnosis of vaccine-associated heart problems. Moderna has already launched two trials, the most recent in September. Pfizer confirmed that at least one of its trials, which will include up to 500 teens and young adults under age 21, is slated to begin in the next couple of months.
The Food and Drug Administration has required that the drugmakers conduct several studies assessing the potential long-term impacts of myocarditis, as part of its approval of the mRNA Covid vaccines in the U.S. Early findings from the research could be published as early as next year, sources told NBC News.
Some of the trials will follow those who developed the condition for as long as five years, according to the FDA’s approval letters. The trials will be monitoring for myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis, which doesn’t cause symptoms.
-
7.
On 11/14 Mainland China reported 1,661 new domestic confirmed (474 previously asymptomatic), 16,151 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 0 new domestic suspect cases, & 0 new deaths.
Guangdong Province reported 586 new domestic confirmed (413 previously asymptomatic, 552 at Guangzhou, 11 at Maoming, 5 each at Qingyuan & Yangjiang, 2 each at Foshan, Shaoguan, Zhaoqing & Zhuhai, & 1 each at Huizhou, Shenzhen & Zhongshan) & 5,047 new domestic asymptomatic (4,977 at Guangzhou, 23 at Foshan, 20 at Dongguan, 8 at Zhongshan, 4 each at Qingyuan & Shenzhen, 2 each at Huizhou, Maoming, Meizhou & Yangjiang, & 1 each at Jieyang, Shaoguan & Zhuhai) cases. 6 of the new domestic positive cases was found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (2 each at Dongguan & Zhongshan & 1 each at Guangzhou & Qingyuan), 35 in the community (29 at Guangzhou, 4 at Dongguan, 2 each at Foshan, Shaoguan & Zhongshan), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown, or came from elsewhere. 234 domestic confirmed & 270 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 5,475 active domestic confirmed & 27,346 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 136 sites at Guangzhou, 25 at Dongguan, 19 at Maoming, 15 at Shenzhen, 12 at Yangjiang, 10 at Huizhou, 8 at Zhongshan, 5 at Qingyuan, 3 each at Meizhou & Zhuhai, 2 each at Jiangmen, Shaoguan & Zhanjiang, & 1 at Chaozhou are currently at High Risk.
Guangxi “Autonomous” Region reported 23 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Beihai, 6 each at Guilin & Hechi, & 1 each at Fangchenggang & Guigang) cases, none from the community. 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 51 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
Hainan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 each at Ding’an & Haikou) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Qionghai) cases, all coming from out of province. 1 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases. 3 sites at Chengmai County & 1 each at Ding’an, Dongfang, Haikou & Qionghai are currently at High Risk.
Hunan Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 3 at Loudi & 1 each at Chenzhou, Shaoyang, Xiangxi Prefecture & Xiangtan) & 215 new domestic asymptomatic (121 at Zhuzhou, 52 at Yongzhou, 19 at Changde, 10 at Xiangxi Prefecture, 9 at Shaoyang, & 1 each at Changsha, Huaihua, Yueyang & Zhangjiajie) cases. 7 were found in the community (6 at Xiangxi Prefecture & 1 at Shaoyang), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown, or came from out of province. 6 domestic confirmed & 20 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 193 active domestic confirmed & 3,207 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 50 sites at Zhuzhou, 34 at Xiangxi Prefecture, 26 at Changde, 25 at Shaoyang, 12 at Yongzhou, 7 at Huaihua, & 1 at Changsha are currently at High Risk.
Hubei Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Wuhan) & 77 new domestic asymptomatic (28 at Wuhan, 8 at Enshi Prefecture, 7 each at Xiangyang & Xianning, 5 each at Jingzhou & Suizhou, 4 each at Huanggang & Jingmen, 3 at Tianmen, 2 at Huangshi, & 1 at Ezhou) cases. 6 were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (all at Wuhan), 4 in the community (all at Wuhan), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown, or came from out of province. 129 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 1,126 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 35 sites at Huanggang are currently at High Risk.
Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 84 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 76 at Hohhot, 6 at Ordos, & 2 at Chifeng) & 1,247 new domestic asymptomatic (1,096 at Hohhot, 50 at Tongliao, 33 at Ulanqab, 24 at Alxa League, 19 at Baotou, 9 at Wuhai, 7 at Chifeng, 6 at Bayan Nur, & 3 at Xilingol League) cases. 138 domestic confirmed & 508 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1,301 active domestic confirmed & 12,128 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. 1,390 sites at Hohhot, 95 at Baotou, 38 at Tongliao, 37 at Chifeng, 16 each at Ulanqab & Xilingol League, 6 at Bayan Nur, & 3 at Wuhai are currently at High Risk.
Gansu Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 819 new domestic asymptomatic (793 at Lanzhou, 12 at Longnan, 4 at Baiyin, 3 at Wuwei, 2 each at Jiayuguan & Qingyang, & 1 at Jiuquan, Linxia Prefecture & Tianshui) cases. 3 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 54 active domestic confirmed & 1,165 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 282 sites at Lanzhou, 8 each at Linxia Prefecture & Qingyang, 4 at Jiayuguan, 3 at Longnan, 2 at Dingxi, & 1 at Wuwei are currently at High Risk.
Shanxi Province reported 46 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic, 19 at Datong, 14 at Taiyuan, 3 each at Jincheng & Lüliang, 2 each at Jinzhong, Shuozhou & Yangquan, & 1 at Xinzhou) & 214 new domestic asymptomatic (97 at Xinzhou, 37 each at Jinzhong & Taiyuan, 28 at Datong, 4 each at Shuozhou & Yuncheng, 2 each at Changzhi, Linfen & Lüliang, & 1 at Jincheng) cases. 21 domestic confirmed & 81 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 919 active domestic confirmed & 2,300 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 101 sites at Xinzhou, 92 at Taiyuan, 75 at Datong, 33 at Jinzhong, 10 at Jincheng, 6 at Lüliang, 5 at Shuozhou, & 4 at Yuncheng, & 1 at Changzhi are currently at High Risk.
Shaanxi Province reported 40 domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic, 21 at Xi’an, 7 at Ankang, 5 at Yulin, 4 at Hanzhong, 2 at Weinan, & 1 at Yan’an) & 187 new domestic asymptomatic (131 at Xi’an, 44 at Yulin, 4 at Ankang, 3 at Weinan, 2 each at Xianyang & Shangluo, & 1 at Hanzhong) cases. 2 of the new domestic positive cases were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (1 each at Weinan & Yulin), 21 in the community (16 at Xi’an, 4 at Yulin, & 1 at Xianyang), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 17 domestic confirmed & 22 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 136 active domestic confirmed & 316 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 55 sites at Xi’an, 30 at Yulin, 23 at Ankang, 5 at Weinan, & 3 at Xianyang are currently at High Risk.
Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 6 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Zhongwei) cases, one in the community. 2 domestic confirmed & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 38 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 7 sites at Zhongwei & 3 at Yinchuan are currently at High Risk.
Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 28 new domestic confirmed (18 at Ürümqi, 5 at Kashgar Prefecture, 3 at Hotan, & 2 at Yili Prefecture) & 771 new domestic asymptomatic (including 586 at Ürümqi, 76 at Kashgar Prefecture, 68 at Hotan, 12 at Aksu Prefecture, 9 at Yili Prefecture, 6 each at Bayingol & Kizilsu Prefectures, 4 at Hami, & 3 at Tacheng) cases. 6 domestic confirmed & 346 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The region is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 961 sites at Ürümqi, 64 at Kashgar Prefecture, 32 at Bayingol Prefecture, 30 at Hotan, 28 at Hami, 14 at Tacheng, 8 at Aksu Prefecture, & 1 at Yili Prefecture are currently at High Risk.
Shandong Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed (5 at Qingdao, 2 at Jining, & 1 at Jinan) & 171 new domestic asymptomatic (65 at Heze, 23 at Zaozhuang, 20 at Jining, 19 at Linyi, 9 each at Binzhou, Jinan & Liaocheng, 5 at Qingdao, 4 at Tai’an, 3 each at Weifang & Zibo, & 2 at Dongying) cases. 17 were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (7 at Jinan, 4 at Qingdao, & 2 each at Binzhou, Linyi & Zaozhuang), 5 in the community (4 at Jining & 1 at Linyi), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown, or coming from out of province. 4 domestic confirmed & 61 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 90 active domestic confirmed & 1,560 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 98 sites at Heze, 36 at Jining, 30 at Zaozhuang, 21 at Linyi, 14 at Jinan, 11 at Qingdao, 6 at Zibo, & 3 at Tai’an are currently at High Risk.
Hebei Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (3 at Cangzhou, 2 at Shijiazhuang, & 1 at Baoding) & 529 new domestic asymptomatic (438 at Shijiazhuang, 25 at Qinhuangdao, 18 at Handan, 13 at Zhangjiakou, 11 at Langfang, 9 at Cangzhou, 5 at Xingtai, 4 at Hengshui, 2 at Baoding, & 1 each at Chengde, Xinji, Rongcheng & Xiong’an New Area) cases. 19 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 18 domestic confirmed & 2,717 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 668 sites at Shijiazhuang, 41 at Qinhuangdao, 39 at Cangzhou, 37 at Zhangjiakou, 28 at Handan, 21 at Tangshan, 4 at Chengde, & 3 at Xiong’an New Area are currently at High Risk.
Henan Province reported 149 new domestic confirmed (148 at Zhengzhou, & 1 at Xuchang) & 2,138 new domestic asymptomatic (2,102 at Zhengzhou, 22 at Xuchang, 4 at Anyang, 3 each at Kaifeng & Nanyang, 2 at Hebi, & 1 each at Jiaozuo & Luohe) cases. 82 were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (81 at Zhengzhou & 1 at Anyang), 239 from the community (237 at Zhengzhou & 2 at Xuchang), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 1 domestic confirmed & 65 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1,524 active domestic confirmed & 16,217 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 1,332 sites at Zhengzhou are currently at High Risk.
Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Shenyang) & 18 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Dandong, 4 each at Huludao & Shenyang, 3 at Jinzhou, & 2 at Panjin) cases. 2 domestic confirmed & 21 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 37 active domestic confirmed & 233 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 39 sites at Dandong are currently at High Risk.
Jilin Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 1 site at Changchun is currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
Heilongjiang Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 4 at Suihua & 1 at Harbin) & 371 new domestic asymptomatic (345 at Suihua, 13 at Harbin, 6 at Daqing, 4 at Heihe, 2 at Yichun, & 1 at Qiqihar) cases. 1 of the new domestic positive cases was found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (all at Qiqihar), 1 in the community (all at Yichun), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown. 4 domestic confirmed & 22 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 96 active domestic confirmed & 4,398 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 472 sites at Suihua, 76 at Harbin, 14 at Daqing, 3 at Heihe, & 2 at Qiqihar are currently at High Risk.
Beijing Municipality reported 303 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 159 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 67 of the new domestic positive cases were found in the community, the rest are persons under quarantine. 34 domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 220 sites are currently at High Risk.
Tianjin Municipality reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 73 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 3 were found in the community, the rest are persons under quarantine or movement control. 3 domestic confirmed & 16 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 94 sites are currently at High Risk.
Shanghai Municipality reported 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases, none from the community. 1 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed case in the city. The city is no longer publishing the number of active asymptomatic cases. 15 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
Anhui Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 at Huaibei & 1 at Hefei) & 87 new domestic asymptomatic (62 at Huaibei, 13 at Fuyang, 7 at Suzhou, 3 at Bozhou, & 1 each at Hefei & Liu’an) cases, none from the community. 7 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 480 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 14 sites at Huaibei are currently at High Risk.
Jiangsu Province reported 12 new domestic confirmed (6 at Lianyungang, 2 each at Nanjing & Yancheng, & 1 each at Nantong & Suqian) & 61 new domestic asymptomatic (19 at Lianyungang, 8 at Nantong, 7 each Suzhou & Xuzhou, 5 each at Nanjing, Suqian & Yangzhou, & 1 at Huai’an) cases, 4 were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, 11 in the community, the rest are persons under quarantine. 11 domestic confirmed & 16 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 77 active domestic confirmed & 233 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 57 sites at Lianyungang, 10 at Nanjing, & 6 at Yangzhou are currently at High Risk.
Zhejiang Province reported 17 new domestic confirmed (5 at Hangzhou, 4 at Ningbo, 3 at Quzhou, 2 at Wenzhou, & 1 each at Jinhua, Taizhou & Zhoushan) & 35 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Ningbo, 6 at Wenzhou, 5 at Jinhua, 4 each at Jiaxing & Taizhou, 3 at Hangzhou, & 2 each at Huzhou, & Quzhou) cases, none from the community. 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases.
Fujian Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed (7 at Xiamen & 1 each at Quanzhou & Sanming) & 12 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Fuzhou & 1 each at Longyan, Putian & Sanming) cases. 22 domestic confirmed & 66 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 174 active domestic confirmed & 742 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 12 sites at Fuzhou, 2 at Zhangzhou, & 1 at Xiamen are currently at High Risk.
Jiangxi Province reported 19 new domestic asymptomatic (5 each at Nanchang & Yingtan, 4 at Pingxiang, 3 at Jiujiang, & 1 each at Jingdezhen & Fuzhou) cases, 7 coming from out of province. 1 domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 88 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. 17 sites at Pingxiang & 2 at Fuzhou are currently at High Risk.
Sichuan Province reported 84 new domestic confirmed (18 previously asymptomatic, 48 at Chengdu, 9 at Deyang, 2 each at Bazhong & Leshan, & 23 persons transferred from out of province to unspecified location) & 243 new domestic asymptomatic (74 at Chengdu, 17 at Deyang, 10 at Bazhong, 8 each at Liangshan & Meishan, 7 each at Guangyuan & Suining, 3 at Dazhou, 2 at Ziyang, 1 each at Nanchong, Yibin & Zigong, & 104 persons transferred from out of province to unspecified location) cases. 10 domestic confirmed & 77 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 81 sites at Chengdu, 5 at Nanchong, & 3 each at Bazhong & Deyang are currently at High Risk.
Chongqing Municipality reported 157 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2,794 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 93 of the new domestic positive cases were found via screening of persons deemed ar risk of exposure, 1,328 were found in the community, the rest are persons under quarantine or lock down. 14 domestic confirmed & 19 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1,251 active domestic confirmed & 9,705 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2,168 sites are currently at High Risk.
Guizhou Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed (10 at Bijie, 2 at Guiyang, & 1 at Anshun) & 36 new domestic asymptomatic (29 at Bijie, 6 at Guiyang, & 1 at Zunyi) cases, none from the community. 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 50 active domestic confirmed & 97 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 8 sites at Zunyi, 5 at Guiyang, & 2 at Bijie are currently at High Risk.
Qinghai Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, all at Xining) & 517 new domestic asymptomatic (496 at Xining, 14 at Hainan Prefecture, 4 at Haidong, & 3 at Haibei Prefecture) cases. 51 of the new domestic positive cases were found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, 43 in the community, & the rest are persons under quarantine or lock down, or coming from out of province. 3 domestic confirmed & 75 domestic asymptomatic cases. recovered. There currently are 45 active domestic confirmed & 2,903 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 249 sites at Xining, 5 at each Haibei & Hainan Prefectures, & 1 at Haidong currently at High Risk. 249 sites at Xining, 14 at Haibei Prefecture, 5 at Haidong, 4 at Hainan Prefecture, & 2 at Yulshul Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Tibet “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic confirmed (all at Chamdo) & 17 new domestic asymptomatic (4 each at Chamdo & Lhasa, 3 at Shigatse, 2 each at Ngari Prefecture & Nagqu, & 1 each at Lhoka & Nyingchi) cases. 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The region is no longer publishing the count of active domestic positive cases. 16 sites at Chamdo, 2 at Shigatse, & 1 at Ngari Prefecture are currently at High Risk.
Yunnan Province reported 37 new domestic confirmed (16 previously asymptomatic, 17 at Zhaotong, 10 at Honghe Prefecture, 8 at Kunming, & 2 at Dehong Prefecture) & 248 new domestic asymptomatic (115 at Honghe Prefecture, 93 at Qujing, 6 at Zhaotong, 9 at Dehong Prefecture, & 7 at Kunming) cases. 1 was found via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (at Honghe Prefecture), 15 in the community (8 at Kunming, 6 at Honghe Prefecture, & 1 at Dehong Prefecture), the rest are persons under quarantine or lockdown, or came from out of province. 2 domestic confirmed & 41 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The province is not publishing the counts of active domestic positive cases. 24 sites at Honghe Prefecture, 10 at Dehong Prefecture, 6 at Zhaotong, 5 at Wenshan Prefecture, & 2 at Qujing are currently at High Risk.
Imported Cases
On 11/14, Mainland China reported 40 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 97 imported asymptomatic cases, & 0 imported suspect cases:
- Guangdong Province – 19 confirmed & 35 asymptomatic cases
- Fujian Province – 4 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 asymptomatic cases
- Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 7 asymptomatic cases
- Jiangsu Province – 3 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 asymptomatic cases
- Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed & 19 asymptomatic cases
- Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed & 6 asymptomatic cases
- Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases
- Shandong Province – 2 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases
- Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases
- Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases
- Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 5 asymptomatic cases
- Zhejiang Province – 4 asymptomatic cases
- Hubei Province – 2 asymptomatic cases
- Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case
- Heilongjiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case
Overall in Mainland China, 574 confirmed cases recovered (36 imported), 2,035 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (117 imported) & 477 were reclassified as confirmed cases (3 imported), & 116,528 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 14,473 active confirmed cases in the country (538 imported), 21 in serious/critical condition (all domestic), 60,282 active asymptomatic cases (1,013 imported), 0 suspect cases. 904,540 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine. There have been 106,375 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
As of 11/14, 3,441.334M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 129K doses in the past 24 hrs.
As of 11/14, Hong Kong reported 5,951 new positive cases, 520 imported & 5,431 domestic, & 13 new deaths. There have been 10,549 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
On 11/14, Taiwan added 18,558 new positive cases, 49 imported & 18,509 domestic (including 82 moderate or serious). There were 43 new deaths (from 50+ to 90+ y.o., 42 have chronic underlying conditions, actual dates of death range from 10/14 – 11/12, 15 fully vaccinated & boosted). There have been 13,628 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
-
8.
We took the 12-year-old to see A Raisin in the Sun this weekend; the theater set up a schedule where some performances require the audience to be masked, and we opted for one of those. It was nice not to be flinching every time someone in the audience coughed. I would be all for more theaters including a few masked-only performances in a run.
I know so many people who previously never had Covid got caught this autumn. All seem to be recovering well, but man
ETA: Good production, by the way.
-
9.
As expected, the CDC’s variant update last Friday showed that the Alphabet Soup of new variants now make up 70% of all cases, with BA.5 fading to 30%.
Biobot updated this morning, showing a very small increase in COVID levels from their 6 month low. This is almost all due to an increase in the West. The Midwest also had a slight increase, while the South is essentially unchanged, and there has been a further small decrease in the Northeast.
Confirmed cases are at 36,800, compared with their low of 34,300 on October 20. Hospitalizations have risen by 3,000 in the last 3 days to 26,800. Deaths are just above their 6 month low at 275. Deaths have only been lower for about 2 months during the entire pandemic.
The new wave in the West is concentrated on the Interior States of NM, CO, UT, AZ, NV, ID, plus OR and HI. Cases are also rising in AL, LA, and IN. There does not appear to be any noteworthy difference in variant proportions in those States. It is probably just cold weather and more indoor activities in most of them. I continue to suspect that while there will be another nationwide wave this winter, it will resemble the BA.2.12.1 and BA.5 waves rather than Delta or Omicron.
-
10.
Remember the doctor’s group pushing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as Covid cures?
I’ve got a story today on where the money they earned — at least $10 million — went. It involves a mansion, a $100K private jet trip, and an underwear model.
Say what??? Why I never would’ve guessed that!
-
11.
@Scout211: While I realize they have to do this, I dread the media reports that will inevitably deemphasize the fact that even kids are far more likely to get myocarditis from the virus.
-
12.
My sister in Minnesota wants me to come see her. I haven’t traveled since the pandemic began. I am not inclined to go.
-
13.
Grifters all😒
-
14.
Anne Laurie — huge thanks for assembling and writing these data-rich posts.
Your COVID series is one reason* why I will be sorry to see Twitter die. Yes, I am happy to see Elno bankrupt himself. But Twitter is hugely useful for distributing information.
I hope something will replace it.
(Adam’s tweet-heavy posts are another reason. You two provide such a service!!)
-
15.
@OzarkHillbilly: Why I never would’ve guessed that!
Greetings, and welcome to Earth! The Alien Tourism Bureau has a selection of pamphlets to explain the quirky ways of the local primates to our visitors. Remember, less than 30% of them are actually insane, by local standards.
-
16.
If the pain of the shot is indicative of better efficacy, then this latest booster should be hellaciously efficacious, because we got ours on Sunday and my Covid booster hurt like hell! It burned, that’s never happened before, plus I still have arm pain today. I felt a little “off” yesterday, nothing I could put my finger on but I figure it’s either from that shot or the flu shot I also got.
-
17.
Why I never would’ve guessed that!
And the funny part is, she would have gotten away with it, too (well, at least for a good deal longer), if it weren’t for
you meddling kidsparticipating in a coup attempt!
-
18.
I have a terrible needle phobia.
Still went out and got my covid booster (and flu shot) this weekend. Had a dreadful day after (spent the day feeling hungover: aching, tired, and struggling to stay warm with a brutal headache).
Still would do it again, 100 out of 100.
-
19.
The More You Suffer, the More It Shows
YouIt Really CareWorks
-
20.
Greece: I’m not even sure how to parse the numbers any more. We only get weekly numbers, but the daily average of new cases seems to be climbing slowly, and the death rate is see-sawing. Maybe the number of severe cases is dropping a bit – we’re back down to under a hundred people intubated in ICUs for COVID – but it’s tough to tell. A lot more people are going around without masks – though thankfully I haven’t had any repeats of the one COVIDiot who chastised me for wearing a mask.
My mom, after a two-shot series and two boosters, had been on the fence about getting the latest booster, after seeing me under the weather some after my latest booster, but she’s decided to go for it – the booster’s side effects are potentially very annoying for an older person, but less scary than actually getting the disease.
Me? I’m still masking up every day whenever I step outside my apartment. I’m buying KN95 masks in batches of a hundred. Knock on wood, I haven’t caught it yet.
-
21.
@rikyrah: put your face in airplane mode!
-
22.
A few days ago the China National Health Commission issued 20 major changes in the most recent version pandemic response plan (some of which I had listed in last week’s A.L. update):
There will no longer be Medium Risk areas, only High Risk areas; High Risk areas are drawn based on locations w/ community cases & places where community cases have frequently traveled to; High Risk areas can only be drawn, as a general rule to individuals units or buildings (currently often drawn to entire residential compounds or communities; High Risk areas can become Low Risk after 5 day of no community cases (previously it was 7 days to Medium, then 3 days to Low)
F2 close contacts (close contact of close contacts) will no longer traced (before F2s were placed under 7 days of home quarantine)
Quarantine period for F1 close contacts reduced to 5 days of centralized quarantine + 3 days of home quarantine (it was 7 days of centralized quarantine + 3 days of home quarantine)
Persons traveling from High Risk areas will only need to do 7 days of home quarantine (it was 7 days of centralized quarantine)
Persons exiting from “closed loops” only needs to undergo 5 days of home quarantine (it was 7 days of centralized quarantine)
Discourages regular mass screenings at district/county or municipal/prefectural level, unless absolutely necessary (before it was routine in most parts of the country)
Incoming travelers only needs 1 negative PCR test w/in 48 hrs of departure to China (it was 2 negative PCR tests w/in 48 hrs)
Incoming travelers due to enter “closed loops” for sports competitions or business conferences can forego centralized quarantine upon entry, & are directly transferred from point of entry to the “closed loop”
Incoming travelers are only counted as SARS-CoV-2 positive if Ct count us 35 or lower (it was 40 or lower)
Incoming travelers’ quarantine requirements are reduced to 5 days of centralized quarantine + 3 days of home quarantine at point of entry, no additional quarantine at final destination (it was 7 days of centralized quarantine + 3 days of home quarantine, & often additional quarantine at final destination)
Incoming International flights will no longer have circuit breaker suspensions due to exceeding a certain number of positive cases per flight; this should significantly reduce flight cancellations & ticket prices
Boosting stock of medical supplies, including hospital beds & ICU beds
Boosting stock of drugs
Accelerating administration of vaccine & booster shots
The rest of aspirational, motivational pablum
The China national CDC has released the following data to justify the adjustment in policies:
The positivity rate of F2 close contacts is 3.1 / 100K, part of it is because the definition of close contacts in China has expanded throughout the course of the pandemic; during the original Wuhan outbreak ~ 10 close contacts were identified for every case, the ratio eventually became 30:1 or even 100:1 in the age of Omicron
Positivity rate of persons in Medium Risk areas is is 3 / 100K
The positivity of persons exiting High Risk areas is 4.9 / 100K
The positivity of persons in high risk occupations, living/working in “closed/loops”, is 1.6 / 100K
By accepting these tail risks, the Chinese government’s goal, de facto, is no longer “COVID Zero”. The discouragement of regular mass screening is another huge signal. It is probably the most important method that has allowed China to keep a lid on the latest Omicron variants, if barely, when the remaining “COVID Zero” countries had to give up w/ BA.1/2. Despite the boilerplate exhortation to “resolutely continue execution of ‘Dynamic Zero COVID'” from the propaganda organs, local governments have implemented the new guidelines w/ alacrity. They have been under tremendous financial pressure due to the deflation of the real state bubble, general slowing trend in the national & global economies, & have been further weighed down by the socio-economic impact of the increasingly frequent movement controls, & the cost of the regular mass screenings. Furthermore, the local authorities have felt the wind from Beijing shifting.
Of course, case incident rate has exploded in the last few days since the new guidelines have been published, but there is no sense of panic or concerning from state media, or Chinese social media (the population is exhausted, too). China is clearly maintaining strict mitigation measures, & slowly loosening restrictions in relatively small steps, in hopes of preventing a massive exit tsunami that collapses the health care system. Whether that can be accomplished remains to be seen. There will be a lot of experimentation by local authorities to try to find the best balance, experiments ongoing at Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Beijing, Hohhot, Chongqing, Shijiazhuang, Ürümqi, etc.
There will be a lot of uncertainties & possibly turmoil this winter in China: socio-economic disruptions from the restrictions (though loosened, but now prevalence will be high & surging higher) & worker absenteeism (from infections), impacting global supply chains (which will do the global economy no favors)
-
23.
@New Deal democrat: I checked our state site yesterday, and both of our treatment plants showed an extremely small uptick. It’s still almost as low as the lowest point last April and May, which was the lowest point since they started measuring it.
-
24.
Wow. All the things the anti-vaxxers were saying about the vaccines — they cause heart disease, they alter your DNA — are now being shown to be true of the virus itself.
Well, I guess COVID hasn’t made anyone magnetic, yet.
-
25.
@Bruce K in ATH-GR: It seems to me like hospitals are using intubation less than they used to, as the treatment standards evolve. That might be the effect of things like Paxlovid too. The ratio of ICU/intubation to hospital admissions is lower around here than it was in the earlier waves. How that relates to death rates is harder to gauge, short of another huge wave.
-
26.
Question: I got my sixth shot (ie. fourth booster) in mid October. about five weeks ago. Sticker on card says “NJCRI Moderna Covid-19 Bivalent … Lot AS7165B Exp. 5/31/23”
Is that the latest version ? if not, when should I get another shot ?
(and what do I do when we run out of space on our ‘Vaccination Record Cards’ ? ;-) )
