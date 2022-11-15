Remind your holiday contacts now…

Get the updated COVID vaccine ahead of the holidays to protect you and your family.

1. Very anemic uptake of Covid boosters in the US. Data posted last night by @cdcgov shows that uptake of the bivalent booster has been modest. (I added the star above the relevant graph.) https://t.co/IBEZKNJBDy pic.twitter.com/6pD295buy1

3. There was so much hope for Novavax's Covid vaccine. But since it was authorized for use in mid-July, under 51,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. That's primary series + boosters. pic.twitter.com/iG8NETpAaU

Study links Trump rallies to >700 #Covid deaths. Moreover, the gatherings were likely responsible for 30,000 coronavirus infections, according to Stanford Univ research. Findings illustrate risks of not heeding health warnings to wear masks & avoid crowds https://t.co/aHybGok5iR

Moderna's bivalent Covid booster generates higher antibody titers to Omicron subvariants BA.4/5 than the monovalent version did, the company says. @matthewherper reporters, questions remain about how much better bivalent boosters are. https://t.co/9a3JIB2UHQ — Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) November 14, 2022

Longer explanation – a thread:

Encouraging news for your day! BOTH of Moderna's Omicron bivalent booster vaccines mRNA-1273.214 AND mRNA-1273.222 demonstrated SUPERIOR neutralizing antibody responses against ALL variants of concern INCLUDING Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5, AND BQ.1.1! Let’s talk about that!?? — Chise ?????????????? (@sailorrooscout) November 14, 2022

Can a nasal spray a day keep #Covid away? Shot-in-the-arm vaccines protect against severe Covid but don't prevent it altogether. In-the-works: needle-free sprays to ward off infection. Sprays are short-lived compounds that block viruses from entering cells https://t.co/bsrVccWvY1 pic.twitter.com/r7v1jSEWkw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 15, 2022

#SARSCoV2 alters RNA in infected cells, a new study has found. Scientists at the Federal University of São Paulo in Brazil have shown that SARS2 infection changes the functioning of host cell RNA. They arrived at this conclusion by analyzing datasets https://t.co/gXAhntlHwi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 13, 2022



This is false, but it is interesting to ask why it’s being said. ..Being wrong or causing harm causes cognitive dissonance with most people’s desire to be good. It is easier to alter our perception of reality than admit we caused harm. We’re seeing it repeatedly this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/4Ry7JMmKY6 — Dr Greg Kelly (@drgregkelly) November 12, 2022