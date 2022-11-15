Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    11. 11.

      H.E.Wolf

      Good to see la caterina’s postcard headlining the festivities!

      I’m on my 3rd batch of 5 for Sen. Warnock’s runoff, using some postage stamps featuring Bessie Coleman, a Black/Native American aviator who coincidentally was born in Atlanta… Texas.

    12. 12.

      Kristine

      Here on time for a change.

      A few postcards will be writ for Senator Warnock tonight.

      Keeping it quiet because music can distract when I need to concentrate. I’ll be listening to the patter of cold rain on the roof, grateful that it isn’t snow. The rain/snow line is hugging the Lake Michigan shoreline and I’m only a mile or so away. Hope the luck continues, though I did move the snow shovel to the deck just in case.

    13. 13.

      MazeDancer

      Got your fresh addresses right here. Genuine GA Voters fresh from the GA SoS office.

      Where they have stopped listing Party Affiliation, which they did the last time I bought a list from them. But do give Gender. And delineate Race. Twice. Very GA.

      Anyway, made a nice list of Black Women Active Voters. The people who matter.

      GA also updates their list after an election. So, these are very fresh.

      Also, new PostCard designs specifically for GA and Senator Warnock free for downloading here.

      So, just click on my nym. Go to PostCardPatriots.com. Or special party offer – just email PostCardPatriots at the Google mail place. Which is where the form goes when you click send at the site.

    19. 19.

      Scout211

      The CA-47 5:00 vote dump looks better for Katie Porter today. She increased her lead today to 3,772 with 82% counted. Good news. I am watching this one closely. We need her in congress.

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @MazeDancer:

      There are folks on Twitter who call him and Ossoff “Senator Bae and Senator Boo”. Though I don’t know who’s which.

      I love that!  They are such a wonderful team, working together for GA.  Having Walker would be like peeing in the cheerios.  Only worse, x1000

    30. 30.

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: Mail is completely undependable. Especially around the holidays.

      You gotta leave a long lead time. Unless you want to risk it.

      I’ve only ever gotten one Postcard coming to me as a voter. It arrived a week after the election.

      It was also a terrible message. Didn’t understand the point of PostCards. But I appreciated someone making the effort.

    32. 32.

      UncleEbeneezer

      At work so I won’t be writing postcards until Sunday.  But have fun and to paraphrase Airplane: we’re all counting on you!

    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      I will stop myself here because I think I have to use these in the fundraising post tomorrow.  That’s when we start fundraising for the boots-on-the-ground (Worker Power) that we supported for AZ – they are now in GA!

