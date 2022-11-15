Welcome to the postcard writing and music thread.
If you’re writing postcards, chime in to let us know you’re here, and if you’re here to encourage the writers and share some music, jump right in!
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 51 Comments
prostratedragon
Wrote postcards for Warnock over the weekend, will write more this week.
Georgia sounds: “You Don’t Know Me,” Ray Charles
Steeplejack
Okay, last time I prepared a semi-sophisticated meal, and basically everybody said, “Let’s order Chinese!” So here we go—Soul Town, Motown and adjacent.
The Supremes, “Stop! In the Name of Love.”
The Four Tops, “Ask the Lonely.”
Martha and the Vandellas, “Dancing in the Street.”
The Temptations, “Get Ready.”
The Supremes, “Come See About Me.”
Steeplejack
The Temptations, “I Can’t Get Next to You.”
The Supremes, “Where Did Our Love Go.”
The Four Tops, “Reach Out I’ll Be There.”
Stevie Wonder, “I Was Made to Love Her.”
Martha and the Vandellas, “Jimmy Mack.”
Steeplejack
Mary Wells, “My Guy.”
Marvin Gaye, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
The Impressions, “It’s All Right.”
J.J. Jackson, “But It’s Alright.”
Tyrone Davis, “Can I Change My Mind.”
Steeplejack
Wilson Pickett, “In the Midnight Hour.”
The Four Tops, “Bernadette.”
Major Lance, “The Monkey Time.”
Booker T. and the MGs, “Green Onions.”
James Brown, “Super Bad.”
Steeplejack
The Dramatics, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get.”
The O’Jays, “Back Stabbers.”
Al Wilson, “Show and Tell.”
Jerry Butler, “Only the Strong Survive.”
Young-Holt Unlimited, “Soulful Strut.”
Steeplejack
Sly and the Family Stone, “Everyday People.”
Thelma Houston, “Don’t Leave Me This Way.”
Marvin Gaye, “Trouble Man.”
Marvin Gaye, “What’s Going On.”
Okay, last time I prepared a semi-sophisticated meal, and basically everybody said, “Let’s order Chinese!”
I laughed out loud. Thanks for all the links. Motown is an excellent choice.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Just picked up some fresh postcards from FedEx Office today to write for Warnock
H.E.Wolf
Good to see la caterina’s postcard headlining the festivities!
I’m on my 3rd batch of 5 for Sen. Warnock’s runoff, using some postage stamps featuring Bessie Coleman, a Black/Native American aviator who coincidentally was born in Atlanta… Texas.
Here on time for a change.
A few postcards will be writ for Senator Warnock tonight.
Keeping it quiet because music can distract when I need to concentrate. I’ll be listening to the patter of cold rain on the roof, grateful that it isn’t snow. The rain/snow line is hugging the Lake Michigan shoreline and I’m only a mile or so away. Hope the luck continues, though I did move the snow shovel to the deck just in case.
Got your fresh addresses right here. Genuine GA Voters fresh from the GA SoS office.
Where they have stopped listing Party Affiliation, which they did the last time I bought a list from them. But do give Gender. And delineate Race. Twice. Very GA.
Anyway, made a nice list of Black Women Active Voters. The people who matter.
GA also updates their list after an election. So, these are very fresh.
Also, new PostCard designs specifically for GA and Senator Warnock free for downloading here.
So, just click on my nym. Go to PostCardPatriots.com. Or special party offer – just email PostCardPatriots at the Google mail place. Which is where the form goes when you click send at the site.
Mousebumples
I’m here writing as well! Thanks for the great tunes – Motown is great. 🎶
Let’s go, Team Warnock!
frosty
What’s the deadline to mail postcards so they’ll get there in time to be useful?
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
The Foundations- Build Me Up Buttercup
Smokey Robinson- I Second that Emotion
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Thanks again for the great postcard designs!
Scout211
The CA-47 5:00 vote dump looks better for Katie Porter today. She increased her lead today to 3,772 with 82% counted. Good news. I am watching this one closely. We need her in congress.
@frosty: Common assumption is Black Friday. The 25th. Early voting starts on the 28th.
If you are mailing inside the state of GA, you could push it to the 28th.
@MazeDancer: One of my favorites!
@MazeDancer: So you don’t keep sending while early voting is going? The last postcards are sent before voting starts?
Interesting, I would have thought you would keep sending until the Dec 1, at least.
prostratedragon
More Georgia:
“Louise,” Leo Kottke
“Try a Little Tenderness,” Otis Redding
“Talk to Her,” India Arie (A little backup singer fun at the end)
@WaterGirl: It was fun searching through Warnock pics online. He is photogenic.
There are folks on Twitter who call him and Ossoff “Senator Bae and Senator Boo”. Though I don’t know who’s which.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Thanks for writing PostCards!!
@Kristine: Betty Cracker put this up a few days ago and I watch it at least once a day because it’s beautiful and calming.
Good morning, Nicole. pic.twitter.com/tJ6QzGnDgX
— Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) November 10, 2022
I love that! They are such a wonderful team, working together for GA. Having Walker would be like peeing in the cheerios. Only worse, x1000
I love that! They are such a wonderful team, working together for GA. Having Walker would be like peeing in the cheerios. Only worse, x1000
middlelee
Mailed 20 today and have 10 more to write tonight which I’m starting right now. ;-)
Steeplejack
Outtakes:
The Four Tops, “If I Were a Carpenter.”
O.C. Smith, “The Son of Hickory Holler’s Tramp.”
Sandra King, “Leave It Up to the Boys.”
Tyrone Davis, “Turn Back the Hands of Time.”
@WaterGirl: Mail is completely undependable. Especially around the holidays.
You gotta leave a long lead time. Unless you want to risk it.
I’ve only ever gotten one Postcard coming to me as a voter. It arrived a week after the election.
It was also a terrible message. Didn’t understand the point of PostCards. But I appreciated someone making the effort.
@middlelee: That’s excellent!
UncleEbeneezer
At work so I won’t be writing postcards until Sunday. But have fun and to paraphrase Airplane: we’re all counting on you!
@WaterGirl: I like rains that are gentle enough to not flood my backyard.
I’m sitting near one corner of the living room and I can hear the rain rattling down the downspout.
Finally, I have found the best reason for twitter;
Why do Senator My Boo and Senator Bae look like they are on their way to a movie premiere or an album launch? 🥵 pic.twitter.com/aozo4hXoeC
— Qondi: A #SaveSenatorBae Account (@QondiNtini) August 19, 2022
I will stop myself here because I think I have to use these in the fundraising post tomorrow. That’s when we start fundraising for the boots-on-the-ground (Worker Power) that we supported for AZ – they are now in GA!
Why dear Lord do Senator My Boo and Senator Bae look like they are lowkey annoyed the limo is late to take them to the after party? 🫠 pic.twitter.com/U2Em1aBiwH
— Qondi: A #SaveSenatorBae Account (@QondiNtini) August 19, 2022
Brothers from another mother.
Or, as Dan Fogelberg wrote about himself and Tim Weisberg:
dkinPa
@MazeDancer: Such beautiful designs!
Enjoying the Motown selections this evening.
H.E.Wolf
@MazeDancer: Anyway, made a nice list of Black Women Active Voters. The people who matter.
This is *brilliant*!
@MazeDancer: Senator Bae is Warnock.
H.E.Wolf
Aretha Franklin: “Spirit in the Dark”. Seems to start slow, builds momentum, becomes an unstoppable force – much like GOTV!
Steeplejack
They did a nice cover of the Hollies’ “Tell Me to My Face.”
prostratedragon
“Bethlehemu,” Morehouse College Glee Club. Sen. Warnock’s alma mater. A Christmas song, but being Nigerian (Ogu) it won’t really register. But it does represent!
“Morris Brown,” Outkast. Morris Brown College is an affiliate of Morehouse. The Marching Wolverines of Morris Brown were featured in the movie Drumline.
“A Choice to Change the World,” Spelman College Glee Club. Spelman is another affiliate of Morehouse.
@Steeplejack: Big Dan Fogelberg fan here. I did not know their version was a cover.
Senator Bae is Warnock.
Not sure “Re-elect Senator Bae because Senator My Boo can’t work without him” is really the message to use in a PostCard.
But I am open to discussion.
@MazeDancer: I’m not saying Jon Ossoff can’t work without Rev. Warnock. I’m just not sure there’s any other state where the two senators are both outstanding and work together like this.
Synergy!
Have MSNBC on in the background. They just did a quick cut to a packed ballroom at Mar-a-Lago. With about six dozen American Flags.
And nothing but white people.
Ksmiami
10 postcards down 15 to go…
Steeplejack
It was written (and recorded) by Keith, the guy who did “98.6.”
I loved that Twin Sons album, but I was also a huge fan of the Hollies. Very underrated.
@Steeplejack: Bus Stop!
