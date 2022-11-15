Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Snowy Tuesday Open Thread

Huh…it snowed overnight. I know, I know…Colorado…November – not exactly a newsflash. But it wasn’t really in the forecast, so I was not mentally prepared for the before-coffee shoveling. The ducks are happy, the dogs are happy. I now have coffee, so I’m happy.

This a little catch-all of things I found interesting last night while scrolling through the smoldering ash of twitter…

Anyone watch Mike Pence and his fly do an interview on ABC? I could not be bothered. I do have the amazing Michelle Obama’s interview recorded to watch in a quiet moment. And she was also on Colbert last night, so I have that to watch, as well.

Never forget:

Now for some good vibes:

 

Wait for it…

 

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      I have a hard time watching TV for extended periods of time anymore (like more than a few minutes), but I’ve had a crush on Michelle Obama for years, so I’m gonna have to watch those.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I woke up to surprise snow this morning, too!  I stepped out on the porch to let Henry out and stopped in my tracks and heard myself say wow.

      For me, snow is the only good part about winter.  Love snow, as far as I’m concerned, we could have snow every day of winter and i would never tire of it.  It’s magical.

      *not the part where it turned into gray slush

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lady WereBear

      I have to admit Roku’s early sales have me pulling out the 15 year old, first flatscreen, from storage and set it up in the studio.

      All I can say is it’s the holiday season, so I’m going to celebrate like NOW, as the rest of American Capitalism has decreed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Starfish

      That man was so concerned about the little elephant beside him invading his space that he was not prepared for the elephant behind him. 😂

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      @TaMara:   And then, you can enjoy the last big snow of the season too.  Like, on Mother’s Day.  Or later?

      I love Colorado too.  Its snows are not as oppressive as those in colder climes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Josie

      What an infectious laugh that young man has. It was impossible for me to keep from laughing along with him.​
       ETA: Since I’m from Texas, if I see snow, I assume the power grid is about to fail.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TaMara

      Baby elephant and reporter still make me laugh.

      I just had blueberry crisp for breakfast – that’s healthy right? I mean it’s mostly blueberries and oats.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: Just oatmeal with fruit!

      Oh, and completely OT, I made cornbread with one of the recipes in the comments.  “I’m sure I’ll like cornbread that isn’t too sweet like Jiffy cornbread mix is.”

      It was in the top 3 worst things I have ever made.

      #1 was my first broccoli casserole after moving out of the dorms and I had no idea that you had to cook the broccoli first, so it cooked all day.  It was so bad that my cocker spaniel – who I tried to offer it to because it wasn’t fit for humans – turned her nose up and walked away.

      #2 was so King Arthur Flour bread that had raisins and currants and nuts, and it was completely inedible.  I tried to eat some and then threw it in the garbage.

      #3 was the cornbread, i really tried to eat a muffin.  i tried putting honey on it.  Finally I gave up and literally walked it all out to the garbage.

      Live and learn.  I apparently like my cornbread lighter than that and sweeter than that.  It was like eating cardboard.  I guess you like what you grew up with.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @lowtechcyclist: One of the many very silly things we do is watch “Waffles and Mochi”, the Obama’s kid foodie show, even though we’re probably about 60 years out of their target demographic.

      “Mrs. O” shows up as a character on every episode, and my heart does a little leap of joy every time. They were such good people to have in the White House for a little while.

      I also have her autobiography on my Audible library, and every once in a while I listen to a couple of chapters. The both of them have such a soothing effect on my blood pressure. I’m really glad we started to see Barack again in the last few months, it felt like he had dropped out of the public eye.

      Reply

