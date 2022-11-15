Huh…it snowed overnight. I know, I know…Colorado…November – not exactly a newsflash. But it wasn’t really in the forecast, so I was not mentally prepared for the before-coffee shoveling. The ducks are happy, the dogs are happy. I now have coffee, so I’m happy.
This a little catch-all of things I found interesting last night while scrolling through the smoldering ash of twitter…
Of all the awful Republicans candidates in all the races, the one I think I personally most wanted to lose was Kari Lake.
She was scary as hell.
I am so fucking glad she’s done.
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 15, 2022
Anyone watch Mike Pence and his fly do an interview on ABC? I could not be bothered. I do have the amazing Michelle Obama’s interview recorded to watch in a quiet moment. And she was also on Colbert last night, so I have that to watch, as well.
Even before the rise of MAGA fascism, Mike Pence was a religious extremist out of step with most Americans on social issues. When mainstream media depict Pence as a voice of reason and moderation, they’re trying to sell us a dangerous lie.
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 14, 2022
Not a real profile in courage here from Mike Pence should have voluntarily given this interview to the Jan 6 cmte at first light.
He's doing it now to try & resurrect a political career, but he wouldn't do it for the right reasons earlier, when it could have made a difference. https://t.co/hTfl5sorFd
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 14, 2022
Never forget:
As Mike Pence embarks on his redemption/book tour, never forget that he proudly stood by as Donald Trump locked migrant children in cages, bragged about sexually assaulting women, attacked the free press, called dead soldiers "suckers & losers", and spread lies about voter fraud.
— Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) November 14, 2022
Now for some good vibes:
“I’m trying to push us to think about solutions that will actually unite us and get us focused on the real problem. That’s what I mean when I say ‘go high.’” – @MichelleObama
More from the former First Lady TONIGHT on @CBS & @ParamountPlus at 11:35/10:35c. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/yRNCYVWsHB
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 15, 2022
Democracy is worth the wait.
Thank you, Arizona.
I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor. pic.twitter.com/O6ZFSHbIBe
— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 15, 2022
Wait for it…
Baby elephant disrupting a TV reporter is the best part of today. pic.twitter.com/DseqitxoG9
— Desert Frogger (@BT0731) November 14, 2022
Open thread
