Huh…it snowed overnight. I know, I know…Colorado…November – not exactly a newsflash. But it wasn’t really in the forecast, so I was not mentally prepared for the before-coffee shoveling. The ducks are happy, the dogs are happy. I now have coffee, so I’m happy.

This a little catch-all of things I found interesting last night while scrolling through the smoldering ash of twitter…

Of all the awful Republicans candidates in all the races, the one I think I personally most wanted to lose was Kari Lake.

She was scary as hell.

I am so fucking glad she’s done. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 15, 2022

Anyone watch Mike Pence and his fly do an interview on ABC? I could not be bothered. I do have the amazing Michelle Obama’s interview recorded to watch in a quiet moment. And she was also on Colbert last night, so I have that to watch, as well.

Even before the rise of MAGA fascism, Mike Pence was a religious extremist out of step with most Americans on social issues. When mainstream media depict Pence as a voice of reason and moderation, they’re trying to sell us a dangerous lie. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 14, 2022

Not a real profile in courage here from Mike Pence should have voluntarily given this interview to the Jan 6 cmte at first light. He's doing it now to try & resurrect a political career, but he wouldn't do it for the right reasons earlier, when it could have made a difference. https://t.co/hTfl5sorFd — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 14, 2022

Never forget:

As Mike Pence embarks on his redemption/book tour, never forget that he proudly stood by as Donald Trump locked migrant children in cages, bragged about sexually assaulting women, attacked the free press, called dead soldiers "suckers & losers", and spread lies about voter fraud. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) November 14, 2022

Now for some good vibes:

“I’m trying to push us to think about solutions that will actually unite us and get us focused on the real problem. That’s what I mean when I say ‘go high.’” – @MichelleObama More from the former First Lady TONIGHT on @CBS & @ParamountPlus at 11:35/10:35c. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/yRNCYVWsHB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 15, 2022

Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor. pic.twitter.com/O6ZFSHbIBe — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 15, 2022

Wait for it…

Baby elephant disrupting a TV reporter is the best part of today. pic.twitter.com/DseqitxoG9 — Desert Frogger (@BT0731) November 14, 2022

