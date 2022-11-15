Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / TFG’s Big Announcement Open Thread: Let’s Get It Out of the Way…

TFG’s Big Announcement Open Thread: Let’s Get It Out of the Way…

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

It’s scheduled for 9pm. If it happens — we can’t dismiss the possibility TFG will throw a tantrum & refuse to speak if the crowd isn’t big enough — it’ll undoubtably be some new level of grift, but what exactly are the specifics?

And how much flabby white arse will his ‘loyal’ Repub party members show, whether supporting or renouncing him?

WHOOPS! – ‘Surprise’ spoiled:

Speaking of people who are not having their best week…

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I too am announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States.

      It has nothing to do with my upcoming indictments.

    8. 8.

      Eunicecycle

      The Hainsworth tweet reminds me, every time Nicolle Wallace mentions Trump, she always calls him “the disgraced, twice-impeached former president.”

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Are the networks carrying it live? Because that would be weird.

      I don’t see an escalator anywhere in that ballroom. What’s up with that? There’s just chairs and flags and whatnot. This is not a very special episode.

    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      Is it official that the GOP won the House? I’m a bit out of it, apparently Paxlovid rebound really is a thing.

      Whenever Trump was going to announce another run, it was going to be anticlimactic. I am looking forward to the chaos that will follow this announcement.

    20. 20.

      Kent

      @Karen:Didn’t the RNC say they wouldn’t support him (give him money) if he announced before the run-off.

      Probably doesn’t matter.  Trump probably has the better mailing list at this point and will suck up a lot of the dipshit MAGA small dollars that would have gone elsewhere.  Heh.

      Reply

