Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Horses for Courses

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Horses for Courses

20 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

We all have our skill sets


Worth the read, and not just for the rare mea culpa:

Not only did the media misjudge the electorate, they also underestimated President Joe Biden. Look, I’ve been there myself. Almost three years ago, I wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post where I obnoxiously wrote, “Not to get too technical about it, but I would like to postulate that the Democratic front-runner should be, you know, in front.” Biden went on to win South Carolina, Florida, Illinois, and Arizona shortly after my piece ran. In the end, Biden won 2,687 delegates in the Democratic primary, crushing the rest of the field. Biden then went on to beat Trump 306 to 232 in the Electoral College (and by more than 7 million in the popular vote). Biden won critical swing states Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia…

I asked White House chief of staff Ron Klain about this chronic case of underestimating Biden. Klain wrote, “He has been underestimated as a candidate, as a president, and as a party leader—and he has delivered historical results in all three roles. As a candidate, he beat the previously unvanquished Donald Trump; as a president, he delivered critical legislation with the narrowest of margins on Capitol Hill; and now, as party leader, he has achieved a midterm result unmatched since FDR’s time. He does it by laying out what he stands for, fighting hard to get it done, and speaking earnestly from the heart. He has kept together the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party, built an administration that looks like the country, and pursued policies that inspire young voters, middle-aged voters, and older voters. President Biden is underestimated because his triumphs are the triumph of wisdom, decency, and determination: values underappreciated in today’s media and political culture.”…


I don’t regret my fervent early advocacy, but I’ll agree with Senator Warren that President Biden is the man for this moment:

And the good work continues:

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      For some reason, the Today Show didn’t run their daily story about sky-high inflation this morning.

      The GQP isn’t talking about inflation anymore, so neither are the nets.

      Scary that that’s really become the most obvious explanation

      ETA: The coveted #2 spot. ;-)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cmorenc

      @Baud:

      Must be because of new economic reports released last Tuesday.

      Must be because of new economic reports released last Tuesday.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      The first train from Kyiv to Mykolaiv since February 24 arrived this morning. People rightfully laud President Zelensky, but Alexander Kamyshin, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia (the national rail operator) is a formidable, inspiring and effective leader as well.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      its important to say this election is all the result of five justices in their black robes who were sooooo certain that they could get away with rolling back the rights of American citizens. they thought they were untouchable. they unleashed a miraculous midterm victory

      The problem is that the Supreme Court is kind of untouchable.

      On an unrelated note, it’s snowing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      @Baud:

      Because, it’s after the election and it didn’t work.

       

      Same reason that you haven’t heard shyt about the deficit when it came out that 46 has cut it more in one year than any other President.

       

      Same reason why they lost interest in Ukraine – can’t use it to bash 46 over the head

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      “Just about everything the media suggested voters didn’t care about, they cared about passionately,” writes @MollyJongFast.

      When all the random voters they talk to in those Ohio diners turn out to be GQP operatives, it does kinda skew their perceptions.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      which the Senate punted until after the elections

      Brave souls that they are. I will be interested to see the (R) sponsors, and also the final vote.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Sanjeevs

      Something else they ignore about Biden is that he is slowly resurrecting foreign policy.

      Two examples:

      He has repeatedly warned  the wingnutty U.K. Conservatives not to fuck with the Northern Ireland Peace Agreement. They Brexiters wanted to wreck it to keep the fights with the EU active.

      He has engaged with Marcos in the Philippines. Duterte was to Xi what Trump is to Putin but it looks like Blinken’s diplomacy has improved relations considerably.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Only because a number of folks made positive mention of it in Sunday’s media thread. Have not seen any of it myself.

      …Disney will be airing Andor‘s first two episodes on a few of its other channels over the Thanksgiving holidays, including on linear TV.

      The Andor episodes will air on ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu at varying times and days. For the TV airings, you’ll need to put aside an hour and a half to watch the episodes. On Hulu, the two episodes will be available over two weeks. Here’s the schedule, according to a press release:

      ABC: Wednesday, November 23rd, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT
      FX: Thursday, November 24th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT
      Freeform: Friday, November 25th, 9:00–10:30PM ET / PT
      Hulu: Available from November 23rd through December 7th Source
      .

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sdhays

      @lowtechcyclist: I wonder if trips to Ohio diners will decrease now that it seems Ohio has decided to be like West Virginia. Even less interesting hearing what Ohio Republicans think now that it’s pretty clearly not a swingy state.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sdhays

      @Sanjeevs: Ugh, for awhile there Speaker Pelosi was handling foreign policy because the TFG administration was AWOL on warning Britain not to destroy the Good Friday Accords. It’s so nice to have a functioning State Department (well, a functioning government at all).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: Also, the Michigan legislature is now held by Democrats, and Pennsylvania is either Democratic or close, so “the legislature can ignore the vote and send their own slate of electors” may not have the partisan hack appeal meet the deep constitutional standards that it seemed to.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      A little OT but this just just made me shocked and furious. But thank goodness that students now bring their cell phones to class. And yes, it’s Texas. But the teacher was swiftly fired for being an avowed racist in class! 

      CNN — 
      A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, has been fired, district officials said Monday, after video was posted to social media showing the White teacher tell his students his race “is the superior one.”

      “Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class,” Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian wrote in a statement. “As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement,” the statement said.
      Videos of the conversation in question were posted to social media last week.

      In one video, the teacher can be seen saying to his multi-racial class, “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” as students audibly react both on- and off- camera.

      A student off camera asks, “So White is better than all?”

      The teacher replies, “Let me finish. I think everybody thinks that. They’re just not honest about it.”

      Reply

