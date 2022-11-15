We all have our skill sets…

Heading into the midterms, the media misjudged the electorate—and underestimated President Joe Biden. “Just about everything the media suggested voters didn’t care about, they cared about passionately,” writes @MollyJongFast. https://t.co/kdBTC5Xevc — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 14, 2022



Worth the read, and not just for the rare mea culpa:

… Not only did the media misjudge the electorate, they also underestimated President Joe Biden. Look, I’ve been there myself. Almost three years ago, I wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post where I obnoxiously wrote, “Not to get too technical about it, but I would like to postulate that the Democratic front-runner should be, you know, in front.” Biden went on to win South Carolina, Florida, Illinois, and Arizona shortly after my piece ran. In the end, Biden won 2,687 delegates in the Democratic primary, crushing the rest of the field. Biden then went on to beat Trump 306 to 232 in the Electoral College (and by more than 7 million in the popular vote). Biden won critical swing states Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia… I asked White House chief of staff Ron Klain about this chronic case of underestimating Biden. Klain wrote, “He has been underestimated as a candidate, as a president, and as a party leader—and he has delivered historical results in all three roles. As a candidate, he beat the previously unvanquished Donald Trump; as a president, he delivered critical legislation with the narrowest of margins on Capitol Hill; and now, as party leader, he has achieved a midterm result unmatched since FDR’s time. He does it by laying out what he stands for, fighting hard to get it done, and speaking earnestly from the heart. He has kept together the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party, built an administration that looks like the country, and pursued policies that inspire young voters, middle-aged voters, and older voters. President Biden is underestimated because his triumphs are the triumph of wisdom, decency, and determination: values underappreciated in today’s media and political culture.”…



I don’t regret my fervent early advocacy, but I’ll agree with Senator Warren that President Biden is the man for this moment:

“This electoral success belongs to Mr. Biden, who ignored ivory-tower economists and out-of-touch pundits claiming that bold action to help families was bad politics,” writes @ewarren in a guest essay. https://t.co/C62kDHhVbA — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) November 13, 2022

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop this week in Albuquerque and will also visit both the Navajo and Hopi Nation for discussions with local and tribal leaders on roadway safety and infrastructure needs. More details to come. #nmpol pic.twitter.com/tu5usdsTvM — Dan Boyd (@DanBoydNM) November 14, 2022

Just got back to the Capitol for the first time since Election Day. I’m honored to have another 2 years here, but also hit me that over 170 of my new colleagues deny or question results of 2020 election. ? of Congress. Catch your breath and rest up, but please stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/6xpsMRKoOI — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) November 14, 2022

I believe in America. https://t.co/Z5lsx3saF1 — Panda Parody Bernstein (@J4Years) November 15, 2022

Time to offer Sinema an ambassadorship in a country where they make wine and like douchebags https://t.co/XDkCXLirWx — Reconstructionist (@un_a_valeable) November 15, 2022

If Sinema campaigned for dems in Arizona Kelly and Hobbs may well have lost. Unironically, thank you for nothing, Kyrsten Sinema https://t.co/xIPiVfqUpG — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) November 14, 2022

its important to say this election is all the result of five justices in their black robes who were sooooo certain that they could get away with rolling back the rights of American citizens. they thought they were untouchable. they unleashed a miraculous midterm victory — Reconstructionist (@un_a_valeable) November 13, 2022

And the good work continues:

I need to see the exact language, but if this summary is accurate, the Senate should pass the bill immediately. None of these "concessions" will change its core requirement: That the federal government and all 50 states must recognize same-sex marriages. https://t.co/wvWw6SkXeN — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 14, 2022