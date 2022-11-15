This post is apropos of not much at all.

But hey–a little literary fun never hurt anyone, amirite?

So here goes:

Sunday afternoon I was looking for an off-center way to help my students make the transition into writing longer, more explicitly narrative non-fiction about science–longer and more story-like than straight news.

I started poking around the endlessly enjoyable neighborhood of very short fiction, and stumbled across an example that begins like this:

The short essay on “The Improbability of the Infinite” which I was planning for you yesterday will now never be written. Last night my brain was crammed with lofty thoughts on the subject–and for that matter, on every other subject. My mind was never so fertile. Ten thousand words on any theme from Tin-tacks to Tomatoes would have been easy to me. That was last night. This morning I have only one word in my brain, and I cannot get rid of it. The word is “Teralbay.”

Read the whole thing (it’ll take you all of five minutes, with a headwind).

I loved a lot about this little story. For the my classroom, I wanted the students to see how cleverly much the story wasn’t about its plot–and how skillfully its themes were woven through character, and all the character development (all eleven paragraphs of it) came via action. The author never belabored the reader with explicit description–which is to say, never told the audience what or how to think about what was going on.

That’s something the young writers I’m working with this time find it very difficult to do: how to avoid the urge to make it REALLY CLEAR what they mean and why it matters. This piece shows that such explicit telegraphing of intention not only isn’t necessary, but actually gets in the way of the convincing the reader.

There’s some very nice structural work going on in it too, a nice play between exposition and action, stuff that if you squint just right you can map onto recognizable narrative non-fiction approaches.

But all that, of course, is the sort of stuff I’m supposed to notice and like. But if I’m being entirely honest, I will say that what I loved most about the piece was the way it gave me a very new read on its author, a much slyer and gleefully less nice figure than the one I’d imagined. Much more fun, and a much more interesting fellow with whom to (imagine) downing a brandy and soda (not all the soda, Jeeves). Guess before you look.

Utterly, randomly open thread. Have fun, y’all.

Image: Catherine M. Wood, Still life with onions and tomatoes 1891