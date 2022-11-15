Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Will Thank Me Later

This post is apropos of not much at all.

But hey–a little literary fun never hurt anyone, amirite?

So here goes:

Sunday afternoon I was looking for an off-center way to help my students make the transition into writing longer, more explicitly narrative non-fiction about science–longer and more story-like than straight news.

I started poking around the endlessly enjoyable neighborhood of very short fiction, and stumbled across an example that begins like this:

The short essay on “The Improbability of the Infinite” which I was planning for you yesterday will now never be written. Last night my brain was crammed with lofty thoughts on the subject–and for that matter, on every other subject. My mind was never so fertile. Ten thousand words on any theme from Tin-tacks to Tomatoes would have been easy to me.

That was last night. This morning I have only one word in my brain, and I cannot get rid of it. The word is “Teralbay.”

Read the whole thing (it’ll take you all of five minutes, with a headwind).

I loved a lot about this little story. For the my classroom, I wanted the students to see how cleverly much the story wasn’t about its plot–and how skillfully its themes were woven through character, and all the character development (all eleven paragraphs of it) came via action. The author never belabored the reader with explicit description–which is to say, never told the audience what or how to think about what was going on.

That’s something the young writers I’m working with this time find it very difficult to do: how to avoid the urge to make it REALLY CLEAR what they mean and why it matters. This piece shows that such explicit telegraphing of intention not only isn’t necessary, but actually gets in the way of the convincing the reader.

There’s some very nice structural work going on in it too, a nice play between exposition and action, stuff that if you squint just right you can map onto recognizable narrative non-fiction approaches.

But all that, of course, is the sort of stuff I’m supposed to notice and like. But if I’m being entirely honest, I will say that what I loved most about the piece was the way it gave me a very new read on its author, a much slyer and gleefully less nice figure than the one I’d imagined. Much more fun, and a much more interesting fellow with whom to (imagine) downing a brandy and soda (not all the soda, Jeeves). Guess before you look.

Utterly, randomly open thread. Have fun, y’all.

Image: Catherine M. Wood, Still life with onions and tomatoes 1891

    25 Comments

    1. 1.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      OK, I cheated and used a word scrambler app and came up with xxxxxxx. Hmm … Interesting!  I’ve never read anything before by A.A.Milne except the four Pooh books (of course)

      ETA: I really like the painting of the tomatoes.  They are all heritage types. I’m sure.

    7. 7.

      M31

      My research is on music of the 17th C, and they were really into talking about permutations of groups of items, and the huge numbers that arise, and how the idea that you could exhaust musical possibilities is absurd.

      There is a music book from 1650 by Athanasius Kircher (who is usually referred to as “the great Jesuit polymath” or “the last man who knew everything” lol) in which he lists how many possibilities there are to recombine groups of 2, 3, 4, 5, etc. up to 24 (which is 620448401733239439360000 by the way, and I can’t imagine how long it took him to calculate).

      Then he goes on to say that, well, 9 things recombine 362880 ways, but if two of the things are the same it’s 181440, which is Milne’s number as well!  HAHAHAHAHA perfect, and I never thought to see that number in two places

    8. 8.

      BigJimSlade

      I’ve been reading the Stephen Jay Gould books (Ever Since Darwin, The Panda’s Thumb, Hen’s Teeth – whatever it’s called). They are so enjoyable :-)

    9. 9.

      Steeplejack

      * DVR Alert *

      François Truffaut’s masterpiece Jules and Jim (1962) is coming up at 12:30 a.m. EST on TCM. Jeanne Moreau, Oskar Werner and Henri Serre. “An Austrian and a Frenchman both love a woman between the world wars.” Trailer here.

    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      Hey you asked for random: I propose a Balloon Juice thermometer to raise the money for me to buy this Lego Eiffel Tower on Black Friday.

      It’s 5 feet tall. IT’S MY HEIGHT. We were meant to be.

      Thankfully I am adult enough not to spend that kind of money. But I am not adult enough to not WANT to spend that kind of money.

    12. 12.

      bbleh

      In chronological order:

      1. A.A. Milne?  That guy?  I love it!  I agree; I like him even more now.
      2. I will not lose, so I figured out the word before I really read the essay.
      3. It really is a good essay!  How can something so short contain so much?
      4. #2 is a problem for me …
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @Alison Rose: Oooh, tempting. A bit beyond my “indulgent toy” budget as well, but very pretty.

      Last winter, I did the Lego Space Shuttle model. That was several evenings of fun, and I have a nice model to put on a shelf, but that Eiffel model is a big step beyond that.

    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      My current guilty-favourite YouTube channel is Hydraulic Press Channel. It belongs to a slightly manic Finn who likes to think up fun and interesting things to do with said hydraulic press. There’s nothing quite like hearing a grown man cackle with glee after smashing/smooshing something up with it.

    18. 18.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      I’ve been having issues with my kitchen water faucet for a number of years after my previous landlord decided to “fix” the old water pipes(he replaced them with plastic).  After he replaced them, he had me turn on my kitchen faucet and a bunch of brown gunk came out.  The faucet never was the same, even after replacing the valve cartridge and sprayer.  I brought this up with the current landlord, pointing out that the flow of water was unacceptable, as in just a trickle.  This also caused problems with the drain that would constantly get clogged up since the water flow wasn’t sufficient to wash oils and food waste into the sewer.  So, I decided to replace the faucet myself.

      I work the closing delivery shift* at the Home of the Orange Apron(3pm-12am), so I was there 4 hours after the store closed on Sunday night.  I saw a faucet in the clearance section that was half off and had the features I wanted.  I can’t buy anything in the store while I’m on the clock, so I returned the next morning to find the faucet still there and purchased it.  I installed it this afternoon.  It is nice to have running water again.

      *WG sent me email saying my absence has been noted in the comments.  The late evening schedule means by the time I read any posts and comments here, they are quite dead.

    21. 21.

      oldster

      Once, a man wanted to be famous, or failing that, to be infamous: at all events, he wanted his name to be on everyone’s lips. So, he committed an atrocity: he burnt down the greatest temple in Greece, the temple of Artemis at Ephesus. This happened, as luck would have it, on the same day that Alexander the Great was born.

      The reaction of the Greeks was swift and decisive: they vowed neither to speak nor to write his name, and to condemn him to anonymity.

      For many hundreds of years, no one gave him a name. We have sources that refer to him, but never by name.  One late author — 800 years later — refers to him as “Herostratus,” but given how many centuries had elapsed, I think it is far more likely that the late author invented a name, from a desire to seem omniscient, than that the name had been preserved by any chain of written or oral transmission.

      I mention this because a friend once told me, with some glee, that he had spoiled an entire evening of Isaiah Berlin’s life, by asking him for the name of the man who had burned down the temple. Berlin, having once heard the name “Herostratus,” and being more credulous than I am about ancient sources, spent the entire evening feeling that the name was just eluding him, and he had not an ounce of enjoyment all night long.

      So, if anyone ever asks *you* for the name of the man so eager for fame that he burnt down a temple, you can simply say, “I heard a name many years ago, but it probably a mere invention — there’s good reason to think that the arsonist’s real name was successfully suppressed by the united indignation of the Greeks.”

    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev: A proper McMansion would include shelving which could accommodate a 5-foot Eiffel. Now, Tower or Gustave, for whom I can’t find a height? If he were handily 5 feet tall then he’d fit life -ize; he also had five children so they could be stacked feet to shoulders, if modeled 1:5.

